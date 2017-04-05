Restaurant header imageView gallery

honeygrow Fishtown

review star

No reviews yet

$$

2423 Aramingo Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19125

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Catering Stir-Fry Platters

Sesame Garlic Platter

Sesame Garlic Platter

Your choice of base with roasted beef, mushrooms, broccoli, scallions, toasted sesame seeds, and our sesame garlic sauce. We recommend whole wheat noodles for this dish. Served with additional sauce on the side. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12

Spicy Garlic Platter

Spicy Garlic Platter

Your choice of base with roasted chicken, bell peppers, broccoli, red onions, pineapples, parsley, and our spicy garlic sauce. We recommend egg white noodles for this dish. Brown rice makes this dish gluten-free. Served with additional sauce on the side. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12

Red Coconut Curry Platter

Red Coconut Curry Platter

Your choice of base with roasted tofu, pineapples, jalapeños, carrots, scallions, cilantro, and our red coconut curry sauce. We recommend brown rice for this dish to make it vegan and gluten-free. Served with additional sauce on the side. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12

Sweet Soy Five Spice Platter

Sweet Soy Five Spice Platter

Brown rice, turkey meatballs, green beans, red onions, toasted sesame seeds and our sweet soy five spice sauce. Served with additional sauce on the side. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12

Garlic Butter Chicken Platter

Spicy Chicken Cheesesteak Platter

Yo, Adrian! Platter

Catering Salad Platters

Cobb Salad Platter

Cobb Salad Platter

Chopped romaine with roasted chicken, hard-boiled egg, crispy bacon, apples, grape tomatoes, avocado, and crumbled blue cheese. Served with white balsamic vinaigrette on the side and complimentary focaccia bread. Gluten-free. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12

Greek Out Salad Platter

Greek Out Salad Platter

Chopped romaine with crunchy chickpeas, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, kalamata olives, banana peppers, and mediterranean herbs. Served with green goddess dressing on the side and complimentary focaccia bread. Gluten-free. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12

Make it Grain Salad Platter

Make it Grain Salad Platter

Organic arugula with farro, quinoa, grapes, beets, carrots, feta cheese, and candied pecans. Served with honey ginger vinaigrette on the side and complimentary focaccia bread. Vegetarian. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12

Asian Sesame Ginger Platter

Asian Sesame Ginger Platter

Freshly made whole wheat noodles & organic arugula with roasted broccoli, roasted mushrooms, parmesan crisps, and roasted walnuts. Served with rose vinaigrette dressing on the side and complimentary focaccia bread. Vegetarian. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12

Kale Chicken Salad Platter

Kale Chicken Salad Platter

Curly kale with roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, herbed focaccia croutons, shaved parmesan, and herbed parmesan breadcrumbs. Served with classic ceasar dressing on the side and complimentary focaccia bread. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12

Classic Shrimp Caesar Salad Platter

Classic Shrimp Caesar Salad Platter

Curly kale with roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, herbed focaccia croutons, shaved parmesan, and herbed parmesan breadcrumbs. Served with classic ceasar dressing on the side and complimentary focaccia bread. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12

Catering Packages

Stir-fry with Side Salad for 12

Stir-fry with Side Salad for 12

$160.00

Includes your choice of 2 small stir-fry platters and 1 small salad platter. Stir-fry serves 12 people, Salad serves half the amount of people. We recommend adding on one of our beverage bundles to your order. Consider adding honeybars or brownies as a treat, and you're all set!

Stir-fry with Side Salad for 30

Stir-fry with Side Salad for 30

$368.00

Includes your choice of 2 large stir-fry platters, 1 small stir-fry platter and 1 large salad platter. Stir-fry serves 30 people, Salad serves half the amount of people. We recommend adding on one of our beverage bundles to your order. Consider adding honeybars or brownies as a treat, and you're all set!

Stir-fry with Side Salad for 50

Stir-fry with Side Salad for 50

$626.00

Includes your choice of 4 large stir-fry platters and 2 large salad platters. Stir-fry serves 50 people, Salad serves half the amount of people. We recommend adding on one of our beverage bundles to your order. Consider adding honeybars or brownies as a treat, and you're all set!

Stir-fry, Honeybar, with Side Salad for 12

Stir-fry, Honeybar, with Side Salad for 12

$237.40

Includes your choice of 2 small stir-fry platters, 1 small salad platter, and individual honeybars. Stir-fry and Honeybars serves 12 people, Salad serves half the amount of people. We recommend adding on one of our beverage bundles to your order. Consider adding brownies as a treat, and you're all set!

Stir-fry, Honeybar, with Side Salad for 30

Stir-fry, Honeybar, with Side Salad for 30

$561.50

Includes your choice of 2 large stir-fry platters, 1 small stir-fry platter, 1 large salad platter, and individual honeybars. Stir-fry and Honeybars serves 30 people, Salad serves half the amount of people. We recommend adding on one of our beverage bundles to your order. Consider adding brownies as a treat, and you're all set!

Stir-fry, Honeybar, with Side Salad for 50

Stir-fry, Honeybar, with Side Salad for 50

$948.50

Includes your choice of 4 large stir-fry platters, 2 large salad platters, and individual honeybars. Stir-fry and Honeybars serves 50 people, Salad serves half the amount of people. We recommend adding on one of our beverage bundles to your order. Consider adding brownies as a treat, and you're all set!

Beverage Bundle

Beverage Bundle

$12.96

Includes 2 Grapefruit La Croix Sparkling Water, 2 Lemon La Croix Sparkling Water, and 2 Bottled Spring Water. Serves 6 people.

Soft Drink Bundle

Soft Drink Bundle

$16.48

Includes 2 Mexican Coca-Cola, 2 Diet Coke, and 2 Sprite. Serves 6 people.

Honest Tea Bundle

Honest Tea Bundle

$19.44

Includes 2 Peach Oolong Tea, 2 Honey Green Tea, and 2 Half Tea & Half Lemonade. Serves 6 people.

Catering Stir-Fry Platters (RAILS)

Small Sesame Garlic Stir-fry Platter

$65.00

Large Sesame Garlic Stir-fry Platter

$129.00

Small Spicy Garlic Stir-fry Platter

$65.00

Large Spicy Garlic Stir-fry Platter

$129.00

Small Sweet Soy Five Spice Stir-fry Platter

$55.00

Large Sweet Soy Five Spice Stir-fry Platter

$109.00

Small Red Coconut Curry Stir-fry Platter

$55.00

Large Red Coconut Curry Stir-fry Platter

$109.00

Small Garlic Butter Chicken Stir-Fry Platter

$65.00

Large Garlic Butter Chicken Stir-Fry Platter

$129.00

Small Yo, Adrian! Stir-Fry Platter

$65.00

Large Yo, Adrian! Stir-Fry Platter

$129.00

Catering Salad Platters (RAILS)

Small Cobb Salad Platter

$60.00

Large Cobb Salad Platter

$110.00

Small Greek Out Salad Platter

$50.00

Large Greek Out Salad Platter

$95.00

Small Make it Grain Salad Platter

$50.00

Large Make it Grain Salad Platter

$95.00

Small Asian Sesame Ginger Salad

$50.00

Large Asian Sesame Ginger Salad

$95.00

Small Kale Chicken Caesar Salad Platter

$50.00

Large Kale Chicken Caesar Salad Platter

$95.00

Catering Packages (RAILS)

Stir-fry with Side Salad for 12

$160.00

Stir-fry, Honeybar, with Side Salad for 12

$237.40

Stir-fry with Side Salad for 30

$368.00

Stir-fry, Honeybar, with Side Salad for 30

$561.50

Stir-fry with Side Salad for 50

$626.00

Stir-fry, Honeybar, with Side Salad for 50

$948.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.

Website

Location

2423 Aramingo Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Directions

Gallery
honeygrow image
honeygrow image
honeygrow image
honeygrow image

Similar restaurants in your area

Philly Style Bagels - Fishtown
orange starNo Reviews
1451 East Columbia Avenue PHILADELPHIA, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
Vince's Pizzeria Fishtown - 965 Frankford Ave
orange star4.5 • 17
965 Frankford Ave Philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
Suraya
orange starNo Reviews
1528 Frankford Ave Philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
La Chingonita - Fishtown
orange starNo Reviews
413 East Girard Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
Cheu Fishtown
orange star4.8 • 2,559
1416 Frankford Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
Nunu
orange starNo Reviews
1414 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston