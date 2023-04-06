Restaurant header imageView gallery

Honey Hole Diner

584 Starkweather St

Plymouth, MI 48170

FOOD

Breakfast

Chicken Chilaquiles

$16.00

Chicken & Waffle

$16.00

Corned Beef Breakfast Sandchich

$16.00

Eggs Benedict

$16.00

E.M.P.

$15.00

French Toast

$15.00

French Toast & Chicken

$21.00

Lemon Riccota Pancakes

$14.00

Veggie Omelette

$15.00

Add Egg

$2.00

Add Double Egg

$4.00

Add Side Meat

Add Side Toast

$2.00

Soups

Chicken Noodle

$6.00

Soup Special

$6.00

Salads

Ancho Caesar Salad

$13.00

Brussel Salad

$14.00

House Salad

$12.00

Michigan Salad

$15.00

Maurice Salad

$16.00

Southwestern Smoked Chicken Salad

$16.00

Sandwiches

Prime Burger

$16.00

Club Sandwich

$15.00

Salmon BLT

$16.00

Avocado Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Tacos

Steak Tacos

$17.00

Smoked Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Perch Tacos

$16.00

Veggie Tacos

$14.00

Cauliflower Tacos

$14.00

Huevos Revueltos Tacos

$15.00

Noodles, Rice, And More

Asian Style Steak Bowl

$23.00

Sweet Chili Chicken

$18.00

Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Cauliflower Rice Bowl

$15.00

Mexican Pizza

$16.00

Side & Starters

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Honey Fried Rice

$6.00

House Potatoes

$6.00

Side House

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Granola

$10.00

Veggie

$5.00

Add Avocado

$2.00

Biscuit

$2.50

Bacon

$3.00

Add Extra Cheese

$1.50

Waffle

$8.00

One Pancake

$4.00

Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Side Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

One French Toast

$4.00

Salmon Protein

$8.00

Side Corned Beef

$6.00

SIDE HAM

$4.00

Sliced tomato

$2.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.00

Ice Cream & Waffle

$7.00

Honey Hole cooler

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kid's Egg, Potato, Bacon

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Noodle

$7.00

Kid's Pancake

$7.00

Kid's Waffle

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

DRINKS

Coffee

Honey Hole Blend

$4.00

Honey Hole Blend Decaf

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Cold brew

$4.00

French Press

$12.00

Pitcher Coffee

$25.00

Espresso Roast Drinks

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$4.50

Mocha

$4.50

Americano

$4.50

Iced Latte

$4.50

Iced Mocha

$4.50

Iced Americano

$4.50

Espresso Single

$1.50

Espresso Double

$2.50

Espresso Triple

$3.50

Espresso Quad

$4.50

Gold Cup Single

Groundhog

$5.00

Costa Rica

$5.00

Ethiopian

$5.00

Sulawesi

$5.00

Portifino

$5.00

Panama

$5.00

Rotating Flavor

$5.00

Kopi Luwak

$10.00

Sumatra

$6.00

Reg Groundhog

$3.00

Lg Groundhog

$4.00

Reg Costa Rica

$3.00

Lg Costa Rica

$4.00

Reg Ethiopian

$3.00

Lg Ethiopian

$4.00

Reg Sulawesi

$3.00

Lg Sulawesi

$4.00

Reg Portifino

$3.00

Lg Portifino

$4.00

Reg Panama

$3.00

Lg Panama

$4.00

Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Chai Latte

$4.00

Honey Steamer

$3.00

Espresso shot

$1.50

Matcha Latte

$4.00

Hot Tea

Chamomile

$3.50

Organic Green

$3.50

Japanese Sencha

$3.50

Earl Grey Supreme

$3.50

Pomegranate Oolong

$3.50

English Breakfast Tea

$3.50

Paris

$3.50

Vanilla Grapefruit

$3.50

Cinnamon Spice

$3.50

Raspberry

$3.50

Dragon Pearl Jasmine

$3.50

Juice

Orange, Freshly Squeezed

$4.00

Lemonade, Freshly Squeezed

$2.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Apple

$2.00

Kids OJ w/ Lid 11oz

$3.00

Smoothie

$6.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Pitcher of OJ

$25.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate MIlk

$3.00

Soft Drinks

Fountain Pop

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Winter Lattes

S'mores Latte

$6.50

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$6.50

White Winter Latte

$6.50

Double Chocolate Latte

$6.50

Gingerbread Latte

$6.50

White Chocolate Peppermint

$6.50

Banana Split Latte

$6.50

Winter Fire Latte

$6.50

Grandma's Candy Latte

$6.50

Banana Bread latte

$6.50

Reese's Latte

$6.50

Snickers Latte

$6.50

Mounds Latte

$6.50

Almond Joy Latte

$7.50

Holiday Spirit Latte

$6.50

Snow Chai Latte

$6.50

Seasonal Hot Chocolate

$6.50

Matcha Latte

$6.50

Daily Latte Special

Daily 1/2 off Latte Special

$3.25

BAR

Cocktails

The Pickle Lover

$15.00

Añejo Sunrise

$15.00

Plymouth Spritzer

$12.00

Honey Mule

$10.00

Old Village Old Fashioned

$15.00

Blue Lagoon

$10.00

Old Village Manhattan

$14.00

Tropical Sunrise

$12.00

HH Rum Runner

$12.00

BB Margarita

$12.00

Tito's Cherry Limeade

$12.00

BYO Tito's Breeze

$10.00

Honey Hole Tang

$12.00

Shark Bite

$10.00

Honey Hole Bloody

$12.00

Jalapeño Bloody

$15.00

Old Town Flaming Gin

$13.00

Beers

White Claw

$6.00

Miller lite

$3.50

Bell's Two Hearted

$5.00

Total Ecplise

$5.00

Bells Oberon

$5.00

Blakes Triple Jam

$6.00

Blakes Starwberry Lemonade

$6.00

Labatt

$4.00

Labatt Light

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Guiness

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

51k IPA

$8.00

Summer Shandy

$5.00

High Noon

$5.00

Oatmeal stout

$6.50

Martinis

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Biscotto

$12.00

Tito's Lavender Honey

$14.00

Tangueray Twist

$12.00

Grandma's Apple Pie

$14.00

Liquor

Vodka

Rum

Gin

Whiskey

Cordials

Tequila

Mimosas

Mimosa Glass

$10.00

Mimosa Flight

$27.00

Specialty Mimosas

$10.00

Half Mimosa Flight

$16.00

Red Wines

Hayes Cab

$6.00

Hayes Merlot

$6.00

Hayes rRed Blend

$6.00

Sean Minor Cab

$10.00

Sean Minor Pinot Noir

$10.00

Cannonball Cabernet

$10.00

Ravel And Stitch Cabernet

$12.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

Boen Pinot Noir

$12.00

Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

White Wines

White Sangria

$9.00

Da Vinci Pinot grigio

$10.00

Chloe Rose

$9.00

3 Pears Chenin Blanc

$8.00

White Haven Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Sea sun Chardonnay

$9.00

Terra d'Oro Moscato

$8.00

Red Wine Bottle

Boen Pinot Noir

$44.00

Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

White Wine Bottle

Da Vinci Pinot Grigio

$36.00

Chloe Rose

$32.00

Three Pears Chenin Blanc Blend

$28.00

White Haven Sauvignon blanc

$40.00

Sea Sun

$32.00

Terro d'oro Moscato

$28.00

Wycliff Bottle

$22.00

Aqua Prima Bottle

$19.00

SPECIALS

Early Bird!

Latte Cookie Special

$5.00

Two eggs Meat Potatoes

$12.00

Coffee

Breakfast Sandwich togo

$7.00

Main Course

Bacon Breakfast Tacos

$12.00

Hot Chicken Mini

$4.00

Dessert

Vanilla Ice Cream Crepes

$7.00

Glazed Donut

$2.50

Chocolate Torte

$7.00

Drinks

Special 1/2 off Latte

$3.25

Aperol Fools

$12.00

Founders KBS

$8.00

Founders Porter

$6.00

Founders Solid Gold

$5.00

Guinness Extra Stout

$6.00

Black & Tan

$8.00

Daily Specials

Ground Sirloin

$6.00

Shrimp Po' Boy

$17.00

Sunrise Grilled Shrimp Salad

$17.00

Corned Beef Hash Omelet

$16.00

Irish Breakfast Egg

$15.00

Honey Jars

Honey Jar Small

$30.00

Honey Jar Large

$40.00

Honey Crrate

$20.00

Honey Hole Rock Glass Set

$25.00

Coffee Drinks

Coffee Drinks

Molly's Dirty Chai

$6.00

Log Cabin Latte

$6.00

The Red Eye

$6.00

Honey Hole Latte

$6.00

Carame Maccihato

$6.00

Spiked Coffee

White Russian Mocha

$10.00

Dublin House Latte

$10.00

Spanish Coffee

$12.00

Buzzed Coffee

$14.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

584 Starkweather St, Plymouth, MI 48170

Directions

Gallery
Honey Hole Diner image
Main pic

