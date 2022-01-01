Honeylu's Coffee - Van Alstyne 990 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy

Main picView gallery

Honeylu's Coffee - Van Alstyne

review star

No reviews yet

990 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy

Van Alstyne, TX 75495

Order Again

Coffee

Signature Drip

$2.75+

Honeylu's Coffee Blend

12 oz French Press

$3.50

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50+

Honeylu's Box Coffee

$24.00

Serves up to 10 and includes cups, sleeves, lids, creamer & sweetener. Please allow a minimum of 30 mins

"The Manster"

$4.50+

Espresso/Latte

Latte

$4.15+

Cappuccino

$4.00

Americano

$3.25+

Cortado

$3.75

Double Espresso

$3.00

Mocha

$5.15+

White Mocha

$5.15+

Espresso Macchiato

$3.50

Speedy Shot

$4.00

The Henry

$4.95+

The Bees Knees

$5.95+

Iced Espresso/Latte

Iced Americano

$3.25+

Iced Henry

$4.95+

Iced Latte

$4.15+

Iced Mocha

$5.15+

Iced White Mocha

$5.15+

Iced Bees Knees

$5.95+

Lu'ccinos

Honeylu's Frozen Blended Coffee Goodness...

Lu'cinno

$5.15+

Almond Joy Lu'ccino

$6.15+

Mocha Lu'ccino

$6.15+

Suit & Tie Lu'ccino

$6.15+

White Mocha Lu'ccino

$6.15+

Chai Tea Lu'cinno

$6.20+

Matcha Lu'cinno

$6.95+

Artisan Hot Chocolate

Artisan Hot Chocolate

$2.95+

Hot Tea

12 oz Hot Tea

$3.25

12 oz Early Grey

$2.95

12 oz English Breakfast

$2.95

12 oz Golden Chamomile

$2.95

12 oz Hibiscus Berry

$2.95

12 oz Jasmine Green

$2.95

12 oz Peach Blossom

$2.95

Apple Chai Cider

$4.50+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.60+

Matcha Latte

$5.20+

London Fog

$4.60+

Iced Teas

Classic Black

$2.95+

Wild Berry Hibiscus

$2.95+

20 oz Classic Black

$3.55

20 oz Green Tea Citrus

$3.55

20 oz Wild Berry Hibiscus

$3.55

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.60+

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.20+

Lemonades

Classic Lemonade

$2.50+

Lavender Lemonade

$2.75+

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.95+

Annie Palmer

$3.50+

Smoothies

Berry Best

$7.00

Mixed Berries, Greek Yogurt, Fruit Juice & Banana

Chocolate Banana

$7.00

Chocolate, Almond Milk & Banana

Mango Madness

$7.00

Mango, Banana, Orange Juice & Ginger

Strawberry Banana

$7.00

Strawberries, Banana & Fruit Juice

Mean Green

$7.00

Almond Blueberry Blast

$7.00

Bakery

Cinnamon Roll

$3.25

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.25

Peanut Butter Cup Cookie

$3.25

Breakfast

Acai Bowl

$7.95

Breakfast Burrito

$5.95

Chia Pudding

$5.95

Croissant Breakfast Sandwhich

$5.95

Crustless Quiche

$4.95

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

$5.95

Oatmeal

$3.50

Sandwiches

Tomato Basil Caprese Panini

$8.95

Olive Oil Basil Marinated Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella with Tomato Mayo & Pesto on Hippie Loaf

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Wisconsin Blend Cheese on Sourdough

Turkey Bacon Club

$10.95

Mesquite Turkey, Bacon, Green Leaf Lettuce & Guacamole on Hippie Loaf

Salads

Caprese Salad

$7.95

Spinach, Olive Oil Basil Marinated Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella with a Balsamic Reduction Drizzle

Classic Ceasar Salad

$6.95

Romaine, Housemade Croutons & Parmesan with a Cream Caesar Dressing

Keto Bowl

$10.95

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Fresh Mozarella, Guacamole, Olive Oil Basil Marinated Tomatoes on a Bed of Baby Spinach

Grab & Go Drinks

Milk

$1.75

Orange Juice

$2.50

Poppi - Prebiotic Soda

$3.75

Red Bull

$2.50

Robust - Sugar Free

$2.50

Smart Water

$2.50

Coconut Milk

$1.75

Richard's Rainwater

$2.00

Bars & Bites

Taos Bars

$3.50

Stroopwafels

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

990 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy, Van Alstyne, TX 75495

Directions

