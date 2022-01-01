Honeylu's Coffee - Van Alstyne 990 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
990 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy, Van Alstyne, TX 75495
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Granny's Sweeties - Cakes & Confections
No Reviews
31 Forest Hills Circle Gunter, TX 75058
View restaurant
The DougOut Sports Grill - 3059 Champions Way, Melissa, TX 75454
No Reviews
3059 Champions Way Melissa, TX 75454
View restaurant