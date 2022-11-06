Restaurant header imageView gallery

Honeymoon Chicken Petworth DC

No reviews yet

4201 Georgia Avenue Northwest

Washington, DC 20011

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Bites
Honeymoon Chicken Sandwich
Honeymoon Chicken Bucket 8pc (Whole Chicken)

Smalls & Shares

Crispy Chicken Poutine

Crispy Chicken Poutine

$11.00

House seasoned wedge fries, cheese curds, crispy chicken bites, gravy, chives (gravy served on the side for to go orders) *contains dairy and gluten(gravy, chicken, cheese curds) *gluten free if no gravy

Honey Butter Rolls

Honey Butter Rolls

$7.50

6 of our light and crisp rolls glazed with honey butter and topped with maldon sea salt and chives *contains dairy and gluten

Hot Honey Cauliflower

Hot Honey Cauliflower

$10.00

Hot honey dipped roasted cauliflower, crispy garlic, pickled fresnos, goat cheese, herbs *gluten free *contains dairy - vegan if no goat cheese - fried along side chicken and seafood products

Acorn Squash and Burrata*

Acorn Squash and Burrata*

$4.00

Fall/ winter special - roasted acorn squash, burrata cheese, sage oil, pickled onions, crispy garlic, hot honey, chives.

Sandwiches

All served with a side of house wedge fries
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich*

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich*

$14.00Out of stock

Fall/ Winter special - breaded and fried strip steak(beef), cheddar cheese, spicy pickles, slaw, ranch, hot honey, toasted bun.

Honeymoon Chicken Sandwich

Honeymoon Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Crispy honey dusted chicken breast, cheddar, cilantro-lime slaw, pickles, comeback sauce, toasted bun *contains dairy and gluten

Hot Honey Dipped Chicken Sandwich

Hot Honey Dipped Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Crispy chicken breast with our signature hot honey dip, pickled cucumbers and fresnos, crispy onions, lettuce, and ranch on a toasted bun *contains dairy and gluten

Honey-Garlic Chicken Banh Mi

Honey-Garlic Chicken Banh Mi

$11.00

Crispy chicken bites tossed in our hot honey dip, crispy garlic, pickled veggies, herbs, and comeback sauce on a hoagie roll *contains dairy and gluten *contains dairy and gluten

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.50

Crispy cornmeal breaded shrimp, topped with pickles, crispy onions, tomato, lettuce and remoulade on a toasted hoagie roll *contains shellfish and gluten

Crispy Fish Sandwich

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Crispy cornmeal breaded flounder, cilantro-lime slaw, pickles, and remoulade on a toasted bun

Crispy Mushroom Sandwich

Crispy Mushroom Sandwich

$11.00

Crispy breaded oyster mushrooms, cilantro-lime slaw, pickles, crispy onions and comeback sauce on a toasted bun *vegetarian *contains gluten. fried in the same fryer as chicken

Extra Sauce??

Build Your Own Combos

Our staple crispy bone in chicken served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with 6 of our honey butter rolls and your choice of sides and sauces.
Honeymoon Chicken Bucket 8pc (Whole Chicken)

Honeymoon Chicken Bucket 8pc (Whole Chicken)

$26.00

A whole bird - two breasts, two wings, two drums and two thighs of our staple all natural cage free crispy chicken served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with 4 of our honey butter rolls.

2 pc Dark (drum and thigh)

2 pc Dark (drum and thigh)

$8.00

Our staple all natural cage free crispy served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with one of our honey butter rolls and your choice of sauce.

2 pc White (breast and wing)

2 pc White (breast and wing)

$9.00

Our staple all natural cage free crispy chicken served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with one of our honey butter rolls and your choice sauce.

3 pc (Mixed)

3 pc (Mixed)

$11.00

Our staple all natural cage free crispy chicken served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with two of our honey butter rolls.

4 pc (1/2 Chicken)

4 pc (1/2 Chicken)

$14.00

Our staple all natural cage free crispy chicken served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with two of our honey butter rolls.

Whole Jumbo Wings

Whole Jumbo Wings

A DC carryout classic done our way, served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with one of our honey butter rolls and your choice of sauce.

Crispy Chicken Bites

Crispy Chicken Bites

$8.00

Boneless chicken breast bites served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with one of our honey butter rolls and your choice of sauce.

Seafood Basket

Seafood Basket

Our corn meal crusted seafood served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with one of our honey butter rolls and your choice of sauce.

Honeymoon Chicken and Waffles

Honeymoon Chicken and Waffles

$7.00

cinnamon waffle with with your choice of chicken drizzled with hot honey and served with a side of honey butter and your sauce.

Extra Sauce??

Sides

Seasoned Wedge Fries

Seasoned Wedge Fries

Seasoned with our house honey dust *gluten free

Cilantro - Lime Slaw

Cilantro - Lime Slaw

Shaved cabbage, cilantro, honey-lime dressing *gluten free

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

Pipette pasta, gruyere, sharp cheddar, fontina, parmesan cheeses. contains gluten and dairy

Buttermilk Smashed Potatoes

Buttermilk Smashed Potatoes

Golden Potatoes smashed with garlic and buttermilk, topped with housemade gravy. *contains dairy, gluten (gravy) *gluten free if no gravy

Honey Dipped Sprouts

Honey Dipped Sprouts

brussels sprouts doused in our signature hot honey *gluten free

Salads

Honeymoon Wedge Salad*

Honeymoon Wedge Salad*

$8.00

Classic iceberg dressed with blue cheese and topped with everything seasoning, cherry tomatoes, crispy onions, herbs and house ranch all topped with our crispy chicken bites (ranch served on the side) *gluten free if blacken chicken selected

Honey-Garlic sesame Salad*

Honey-Garlic sesame Salad*

$8.00

Shredded kale, cabbage, carrots, cilantro, sesame seeds, crispy garlic and honey-lime vinaigrette all topped with our crispy hot honey dipped chicken bites (honey-lime vinaigrette served on the side) *gluten free if blackened chicken selected

Kale Parmesan Salad*

Kale Parmesan Salad*

$8.00

Chopped kale, cherry tomatoes, grated parmesan cheese, pickled onions and creamy parmesan dressing topped with our crispy chicken bites (dressing served on the side) *gluten free if blackened chicken selected

Kids Menu

Kids Honey Butter Chicken Sliders

Kids Honey Butter Chicken Sliders

$7.50

two of our honey butter rolls turned into sliders - served with a side of fries.

Kids Shrimp Basket

Kids Shrimp Basket

$9.00

5 cornmeal breaded shrimp served with a side of fries.

Kids Chicken Bites Basket

Kids Chicken Bites Basket

$8.00

5 of our crispy boneless chicken breast bites served with a side of fries.

Kids Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Kids Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.75

crispy chicken breast on a brioche bun with no sauces or condiments, served with a side of fries.

Desserts

Honeymoon Hand Pies

Honeymoon Hand Pies

$5.00

Selection of rotating house made fried hand pies. 2 pieces per order.

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00

House-made using juiced lemons, filtered water, and cane sugar.

Honeymoon Sweet Tea

Honeymoon Sweet Tea

$4.00

Loose-leaf black tea sourced by Chicago's Spirit Tea, our sweet tea is lightly sweetened using local honey. Unsweetened by Request.

Strawberry Pineapple Lemonade

Strawberry Pineapple Lemonade

$4.00

House-made with lemon juice, strawberry puree, and sweetened just right with cane sugar.

Honeymoon Arnold Palmer

$4.00

$4.00

Fountain Sodas

$3.00

Water

$2.00Out of stock

Aqua Panna still bottled water .5L

$4.00

San Pellegrino sparkling bottled water .5L

$4.00

Honeymoon Cocktails*

Honeymoon Cocktails

Honeymoon Cocktails

Frozen Spiked Strawberry Lemonade -frosty and boozy selections from our slushy machine Hot Honey Margarita - Blanco Tequila, lime, triplesec, mango, hot honey, habanero honey salted rim Pineapple Sour Mix - vodka, gin, blue curacao, pineapple, sour mix Strawberry-Basil Daquiri - strawberry, basil syrup, lime, white rum Lavendar Mule - vodka, ginger liqueur, lavender syrup, lime Tokyo Tea - white rum, blanco tequila, midori, triple sec lime, soda

Liquor and Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Honeymoon Chicken is a love letter to the classic American fried chicken joint, brought to you by the Chef behind DC's favorite barbecue. Honeymoon Chicken is an ode to fried chicken, taken to a whole new level.

Location

4201 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20011

Directions

