HONEY'S BISTRO
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a fast-casual neighborhood bistro offering soups, salads, sandos, rice bowls, coffee and baked goods, in a cozy, fresh environment.
Location
6 Railroad Avenue, Glen Head, NY 11545
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Choppers - 671 Glen Cove Ave. Suite A
No Reviews
671 Glen Cove Ave. Suite A Glen Head, NY 11545
View restaurant