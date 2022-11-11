Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Honey's Coffee & Biscuits 130 Gibbs Street

No reviews yet

130 Gibbs Street

New Waverly, TX 77358

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Drinks

Mocha

$4.50

White Mocha

$4.50

Caramel

$4.50

Vanilla

$4.00

Latte

$3.75

The Buzz

$4.25

Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$4.25

Jalapeno Mocha

$5.25

Blackberry White Mocha

$5.25

Cinnamon Hazelnut

$5.25

Lavender Lemonade

$3.25

Coffee

$2.75

Cold Brew

$3.25

Americano

$3.25

Cappuccino

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Chai Tea

$4.00

Matcha

$4.00

Orange Juice

$1.75

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Water

Robert

$3.75

Terry

$3.25

Specialty Drink

$5.25

Espresso Shot

$1.75

Vendor

$50.00

Kids Drink

$1.75

Kendyll Caramel Coconut

$5.25

Birthday Cake

$5.00

Rental

$100.00

Smoothie

Berry Smoothie

$5.00

Fruity Smoothie

$5.00

Complete Breakfast Smoothie

$6.00

Breakfast

Orange Biscuits

$3.25

Panini Sausage

$4.75

Panini Bacon

$4.75

Biscuit & Gravy

$3.25

Sausage Biscuit

$3.75

Bakers Choice Cherry

$3.75

Biscuit w/ Honey Butter

$2.75

Plain Biscuit

$2.25

Side Of Gravy

$1.00

Merch

T-Shirt

$28.25

Small Mug

$10.25

Big Mug

$20.25

RTIC Tumbler

$24.25

8oz Espresso Bag

$10.25

12oz Espresso Bag

$15.25

Bulk Coffee Bag

$70.00

Bulk

The Buzz Jug

$20.25

Sweet Cream Jug

$20.25

Lavender Lemonade Jug

$15.25

JG Jug

$20.25

Cold Brew Jug

$15.25

OJB 4 Pack

$9.25

OJB Pan of 9

$18.25

OJB Pan of Minis

$22.25

B&G 4 Pack

$9.25

B&G Pan of 9

$18.25Out of stock

B&G Pan of Minis

$22.25

Caramel Jug

$20.25

Breakfast Box

$30.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 am, 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 am, 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 am, 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 am, 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 am, 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 am, 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 am, 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Location

130 Gibbs Street, New Waverly, TX 77358

Directions

