Main picView gallery

Honeys Pizza 12300 Los Osos Valley Road

review star

No reviews yet

12300 Los Osos Valley Road

San Luis Obispo, CA 93405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Monday Special

Slice and a side salad

$10.00

Ranch

$0.75

Tuesday Special

8" Personal Pizza and Drink

$11.00

Ranch

$0.75

Wednesday Special

2 Slices of Pizza and Drink

$12.00

Thursday Special

Super Sub Special & Drink

$13.00

Friday Special

Calzone and Drink

$14.00

Starters

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.00

Wings

$12.00

Hot Wing Challenge

$15.00

Pastas

Spaghetti

$12.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$14.00

Four Cheese Ravioli

$14.00

Pesto Pasta

$13.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Garden Salad

$10.00

Greek Salad

$10.00

Honey's Signature Salad

$10.00

Strawberry Poppy Salad

$10.00

Spicy Italian Salad

$12.00

Calzones

Meatball Calzone

$14.00

Sausage Calzone

$14.00

Vegetali Calzone

$13.00

Three Cheese Calzone

$12.00

Pizza

All Vegged Out 8"

$16.00

BBQ Chicken Club 8"

$16.00

Big Papi 8"

$16.00

Cheese 8"

$10.00

Chicken Verde Loco 8"

$16.00

Greek Goddess 8"

$16.00

Hawaiian 8"

$15.00

Hot Hawiian 8"

$15.00

Hot Mama 8"

$16.00

Italian Stallion 8"

$16.00

Margarita 8"

$14.00

Pesto Parmesan 8"

$16.00

Spicy Chicken Bacon 8"

$16.00

The Honey's Deluxe 8"

$16.00

The White Out 8"

$16.00

Cheese 12"

$15.00

The White Out 12"

$20.00

Honey's Deluxe 12"

$24.00

All Vegged Out 12"

$24.00

Big Papi 12"

$24.00

Margherita 12"

$21.00

BBQ Chicken Club 12"

$24.00

Hot Mama 12"

$24.00

Hawiian 12"

$22.00

Hot Hawiian 12"

$24.00

Pesto Parmesan 12"

$24.00

Chicken Verde Loco 12"

$24.00

Italian Stallion 12"

$24.00

Spicy Chicken Bacon 12"

$24.00

Greek Goddess 12"

$24.00

Cheese 16"

$20.00

The White out 16"

$25.00

Honey's Deluxe 16"

$29.00

All Vegged Out 16"

$28.00

Big Papi 16"

$29.00

Margherita 16"

$25.00

BBQ Chicken Club 16"

$29.00

Hot Mama 16"

$28.00

Hawiian 16"

$26.00

Hot Hawiian 16"

$27.00

Pesto Parmesan 16"

$29.00

Chicken Verde Loco 16"

$29.00

Italian Stallion 16"

$29.00

Spicy Chicken Bacon 16"

$28.00

The Sampler 16"

$32.00

Greek Goddess 16"

$28.00

Sandwiches

Meatball

$12.00

Honey's BBQ Chicken

$13.00

Pizza Sub

$13.00

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Pizookie

$9.00

Molten Lava Brownie

$8.00

New York Style Cheesecake

$7.00

Oreo Cookie Pie

$7.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Happy Hour

Margarita 12"

$12.00

Cheese 12"

$12.00

Hawiian 12"

$12.00

Garden Salad

$6.00

Greek Salad

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Oreo Cookie Pie

$5.00

New York Cheesecake

$5.00

Cookie

$2.00

Corona

$2.50

Modelo

$2.50

Hazy Little Thing

$2.50

Porch Pounder

$2.50

BEVERAGES

Fountain Drinks

$2.95

Frappes

$5.25

Italian Sodas

$4.75

Juice

$2.75

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Topochio

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.25

Izze

$3.25

Water Bottle

$1.25

Red Bull

$3.50

Monster

$3.50

BEER

805

$3.50

Blue Moon

$3.50

Coors

$3.50

Corona

$3.50

Hazy IPA

$3.50

Hieneken

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Modelo

$3.50

Rolling Rock

$3.50

Stella Artios

$3.50

WINE

House Red

$8.00

House White

$8.00

Bottle Cabernet

$11.00

Bottle Chardonay

$11.00

Porch Pounder Rose

$5.50

Porch Pounder Brut Rose

$5.50

Porch Pounder Red

$5.50

Porch Pounder Chardonay

$5.50

SELTZERS

White Claw

$3.50

White Claw Surge

$4.00

Slice Options

Pepperoni

$5.00

Combination

$5.00

Cheese

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12300 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Switch SLO
orange starNo Reviews
12304 Los osos valley Rd San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
View restaurantnext
Rib Line BBQ Los Osos
orange star4.1 • 316
12308 Los Osos Valley Rd San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
View restaurantnext
Mama Leah's Pizzeria - 12300 Los Osos Valley Road
orange starNo Reviews
12300 Los Osos Valley Road San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
View restaurantnext
Torricella Pizzeria - 3845 S. Higuera Street
orange starNo Reviews
3845 South Higuera Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Baht - 3845 South Higuera St Suite 106
orange starNo Reviews
3845 South Higuera St Suite 106 San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Bottlecraft - San Luis Obispo
orange starNo Reviews
3845 S Higuera St San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Luis Obispo

Award Winning Paella, Global Cuisine, Local Ingredients
orange star4.2 • 2,030
1023 Chorro Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Cafe Roma - SLO
orange star4.5 • 1,957
1020 Railroad Ave San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Laguna Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,519
11560 Los Osos Valley Rd Suite 110 San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
View restaurantnext
Splash Cafe - SLO
orange star4.1 • 1,452
1491 Monterey St San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Tahoe Joe's
orange star4.0 • 1,442
485 Madonna Road #2 San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
View restaurantnext
Granada Hotel - Bistro - 1126 Morro St.
orange star4.4 • 1,411
1126 Morro St San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Luis Obispo
Pismo Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Los Osos
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Grover Beach
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Paso Robles
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lompoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Los Alamos
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Buellton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston