FAMILY DINNER

Comet Ping Pong Pan Pizza Pop Up at Honeys & Friends is taking us back to the 90’s with Salad Bar and Pan Pizza Vibes! After finalizing your order, we will email or call you to confirm Friday or Saturday pick-up time.
Ping Pong Pan Pizza Dinner for 2

Ping Pong Pan Pizza Dinner for 2

$45.00

Ping Pong Pan Pizza Dinner serves 2! Includes salad bar, pan pizza of your choice, and a pint of Honeys handmade ice cream.

Ping Pong Pan Pizza Dinner for 4

Ping Pong Pan Pizza Dinner for 4

$80.00

Enjoy a full meal for four people! Deal includes mixed green salad, broccoli slaw, two Classic cheese or Pepperoni Lovers pan pizzas, a pint of Honeys handmade ice cream, and four Honeys hand baked cookies. Enjoy!

Salad Bar

Salad Bar House Salad

$15.00

Romaine, Iceberg, Mesclun Mix, Chick Peas, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Green Pepper, and Croutons topped with Italian, or Blue Cheese Dressings

Charred Broccoli Cole Slaw

$15.00

Wood Grilled Broccoli, Chopped Cabbage, Parmesan Dressing

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$18.00

Delicious assortment of cured meats, marinated olives and cheese

Ping Pong Pan Pizzas

Homemade Pan Pizza cooked to order in our deck oven. Every pizza is one size - 8 by 11 inches - six square slices and serves 1-4. All Ping Pong Pan Pizzas served with a cheese blend of provolone & mozzarella and topped with marinara sauce.

Classic Pan Pizza

$22.00

Cheese and Sauce! Great for kids of all ages! Served with your choice of Fancy Ranch or Marinara.

Pepperoni Lovers

$24.00

Classic with Cheese and Sauce with Pepperoni Or Make it Fennel Sausage Or BOTH! Served with your choice of Fancy Ranch, Garlic Butter or Marinara.

Veggie Supreme Pan Pizza

$28.00

Classic with Cheese & Sauce Plus all the Veggies! Button Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers, Sliced Olives & Pepperonccini Served with your choice of Fancy Ranch or Marinara.

Fancy Pans Pizza

$29.00

Grilled Broccoli Rabe with Comet Spiced Fennel Sausage, Garlic Confit, Oregano Onions & Fresh Ricotta and Mozzarella. Served with your choice of Fancy Ranch or Marinara.

BBQ Chicken Pan Pizza

$29.00

Handmade BBQ chicken pan pizza with caramelized onions. Served with your choice of Fancy Ranch or Marinara.

Sweet Add-Ons

Honeys Pint

Honeys Pint

$12.00

Honeys Half Pint

$7.00

Chef’s Banana Pudding

$12.00
Comet Tiramisu

Comet Tiramisu

$12.00
Vanilla Cookie Sandwich

Vanilla Cookie Sandwich

$7.00
Chocolate Cookie Sandwich

Chocolate Cookie Sandwich

$7.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00
Sprinkle Cookie

Sprinkle Cookie

$3.00

White Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Honeys & Friends Swag

Honeys Small Long Sleeve

Honeys Small Long Sleeve

$32.00
Honeys Medium Long Sleeve

Honeys Medium Long Sleeve

$32.00
Honeys Large Long Sleeve

Honeys Large Long Sleeve

$32.00
Comet T-Shirt

Comet T-Shirt

$25.00

Drinks

Spindrift Strawberry Lemonade Sparkling Water

Spindrift Strawberry Lemonade Sparkling Water

$3.50

From roadside stands to porch-side pitchers, the very thought of Lemonade evokes warm memories of all the ways we've enjoyed this simple slice of Americana. So were bringing back Lemonade and putting our spin on it! We start with lemon, add a twist of lime, bring on the bubbles, but skip the sugar.

Topo Chico Sparkling Lime

Topo Chico Sparkling Lime

$3.50

Topo Chico sparkling mineral water has been sourced and bottled in Monterrey, Mexico since 1895. Lightly flavored with a twist of lime.

Olipop Tropical Punch

Olipop Tropical Punch

$3.50

Like a vacation for your tastebuds, Tropical Punch perfectly balances pineapple, passion fruit, mandarin, and apple juices for a crisp, juicy and nostalgic flavor reminiscent of your favorite childhood fruit punch.

Olipop Cola Vintage

Olipop Cola Vintage

$3.50

Small batch prebiotic Cola has the same old-fashioned taste you grew up loving but is naturally enhanced with distinct notes of vanilla, cinnamon and caramel. It strikes a delicate and delicious balance between healthy and crave-able.

Olipop Root Beer

Olipop Root Beer

$3.50

Botanically driven Root Beer marries a classic bite with a creamy sweetness with extracts of sweet birch, smooth-vanilla bean and naturally sourced burdock root. We recommend pairing it with your favorite ice-cream pint!

Saratoga Sparkling Water

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.50

Topo Chico sparkling mineral water has been sourced and bottled in Monterrey, Mexico since 1895. Lightly flavored with a twist of lime.