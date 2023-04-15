Restaurant header imageView gallery

Honey's Bar & Grill 401 South 9th Street

401 South 9th Street

Terre Haute, IN 47807

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Chips & Queso

$9.00

Fried Pickle Spears

$8.00

Beer Cheese & Pretzels

$9.00

Cheese Curds

$7.00

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Fries

$14.00

Bacon & Cheese Fries

$12.00

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Traditional Wings

$16.00

Sandwiches

1/2 lb Ground Brisket Burger

$12.00

1/3 lb Homestyle Burger

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken

Boneless Wing w/fries

$14.00

Traditional Wing w/fries

$16.00

Chicken Finger w/fries

$12.00

Sides

Shoestring Fries

$4.00

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Potato Chips

$4.00

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie Mouse Cake

$9.00

Sweet Potato Maple Cheesecake

$10.00

Drinks

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Sweat Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Diet Coke

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Come in and enjoy!

401 South 9th Street, Terre Haute, IN 47807

