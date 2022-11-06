Hong Luck Restaurant
73 Reviews
$$
2221 Veterans Hwy
Levittown, PA 19056
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
SOUPS
Wonton Soup
with scallions and roast pork
Wonton Egg Drop Soup
with scallions and roast pork
Egg Drop Soup
with scallions
Chicken Rice Soup
with scallions
Chicken Noodle Soup
with scallions
Hot & Sour Soup
Slices of tofu, pork and bamboo shoots. Made with egg. Topped with sesame oil and scallions
10 Ingredient Egg Soup
Chicken, shrimp, roast pork, lettuce, bamboo shoots, tomato, mushroom, water chestnuts, snow pea pods & scallions
Seafood Soup
Shrimp, scallops, lump crabmeat, lobster, mushrooms, carrots, snow peas
Chicken Corn Soup
Chunks of chicken in an egg drop soup base with the addition of sweet corn kernels
Mixed Vegetable Bean Curd Soup
Carrots, bok choy, mushroom, water chestnuts, snow pea pods, baby corn & bean curd
House Special Dumpling Soup
Chicken, shrimp, roast pork, bok choy, carrots, water chestnuts, mushrooms, snow pea pods, scallions, and dumplings in our hearty broth
Lobster Corn Soup
Chunks of lobster in an egg drop soup base with the addition of sweet corn kernels
Broth Only
Our homemade soup broth made from pork and chicken. Topped with or without scallions.
APPETIZERS
Fried Dumplings
Pork filled panfried dumplings (8)
Steamed Dumplings
Pork filled steamed dumplings (8)
Vegetable Dumplings
Vegetable filled dumplings. Panfried (as shown) or steamed. (8)
Panfried Wontons
Pork filled wontons. Panfried. Comes with homemade soy sauce blend. (10)
Shrimp Dim Sum
Delicately bite-sized steamed dim sum with shrimp filling (4)
Steak Kebab
Marinated pineapple & steak cubes (4 kebabs)
Chicken Kebab
Chicken on a stick (4 kebabs)
Crab Rangoon
Cream cheese & crab with wonton wrapping. Deep-fried. Served with sweet & sour dipping sauce. (8)
Shrimp Toast
Crispy slices of toast coated with minced shrimp (2pcs of toast, cut in half --total 4pcs)
Pork Dim Sum
Delicately bite-sized steamed dim sum with pork (4)
Fantail Shrimp
Breaded fried shrimp. Comes with sweet & sour dipping sauce (4)
Shrimp Balls
Deep-fried and lightly battered (4)
Paper Wrapped Chicken
Marinated chicken with scallions wrapped in tin foil. (4)
Fried Chicken Wings
Fried chicken wings (6)
Fried Wontons with S&S Sauce
Deep-fried wontons with pork filling. Comes with side of red sweet & sour dipping sauce! (10)
Pu-Pu Platter
Combination of spareribs, shrimp toast, fried chicken wings, steak kebabs & egg rolls ***Minimum of Two People
General Tso's Wings
Tossed in spicy General Tso's sauce (10)
Buffalo Wings
Tossed in homemade Buffalo Sauce (10)
Egg Roll
Roast pork and cabbage filling (1)
Vegetable Roll
Cabbage, mushrooms & carrot filling (1)
Shrimp Roll
Shrimp and cabbage filling (1)
Shanghai Roll
Pork, mushrooms, bamboo shoots & carrots in thin crispy wrapping (1)
Hong Luck Roll
Ground pork with a carrot through the middle, wrapped in crispy outer skin (cut in 4 pieces)
Peking Rolls
Thin and delicate tofu skin stuffed with minced shrimp. Deep-fried to a crisp! (4)
BBQ Boneless Ribs
Add Garlic and Spicy (As Shown)!
BBQ Spare Ribs Bone-In
On the bone
Roast Pork Slice
Add spicy & garlic (as shown in photo)!
Roast Pork End
Cold Sesame Noodles
Cold noodles tossed in a peanut dressing, drizzled with sesame oil and topped with a sprinkle of sesame seeds. Accompanied with a side of cabbage salad!
Szechuan Salad/Cabbage Salad
Cabbage, carrots & a few spicy chili peppers in a tangy vinaigrette
FRIED RICE
Roast Pork Fried Rice
with egg, onions and scallions
Chicken Fried Rice
with egg, onions, bean sprouts & scallions
Beef Fried Rice
with egg, onions, bean sprouts & scallions
Shrimp Fried Rice
with egg, onions, bean sprouts & scallions
House Special Fried Rice
A combination of pork, chicken & shrimp with onions, bean sprouts, scallions, lettuce & egg
Lobster Fried Rice
with egg, onions, bean sprouts & scallions
Vegetable Fried Rice
with carrots, snow pea pods, peppers, onions, bean sprouts, mushrooms, water chestnut & scallions
Plain Fried Rice
plain fried rice. nothing else in it!
Subgum Fried Rice
with carrots, snow pea pods, peppers, onions, bean sprouts, mushrooms， scallions & ROAST PORK
Pineapple Chicken Fried Rice
Fried rice with chicken and chunks of pineapple topped with scallions
LO MEIN
Roast Pork Lo Mein
with bean sprouts, snow pea pods, mushrooms & water chestnuts
Chicken Lo Mein
with bean sprouts, snow pea pods, mushrooms & water chestnuts
Beef Lo Mein
with bean sprouts, snow pea pods, mushrooms & water chestnuts
Shrimp Lo Mein
with bean sprouts, snow pea pods, mushrooms & water chestnuts
House Special Lo Mein
A combination of pork, chicken & shrimp with bean sprouts, snow pea pods, mushrooms & water chestnuts
Vegetable Lo Mein
with bean sprouts, snow pea pods, mushrooms, water chestnuts, peppers & carrots
Plain Lo Mein
Plain Lo Mein Noodles. Nothing else!
Lobster Lo Mein
with bean sprouts, snow pea pods, mushrooms & water chestnuts
Shrimp & Lobster Lo Mein
with bean sprouts, snow pea pods, mushrooms & water chestnuts
CHOW FUN/MAI FUN
Roast Pork Chow Fun
Wide rice noodle with roast pork, bean sprouts, snow pea pods, water chestnut & mushrooms.
Chicken Chow Fun
Wide rice noodle with chicken, bean sprouts, snow pea pods, water chestnut & mushrooms.
Beef Chow Fun
Wide rice noodle with beef, bean sprouts, snow pea pods, water chestnut & mushrooms.
Shrimp Chow Fun
Wide rice noodle with shrimp, bean sprouts, snow pea pods, water chestnut & mushrooms.
House Special Chow Fun
Wide rice noodle with roast pork, chicken, shrimp, bean sprouts, snow pea pods, water chestnut & mushrooms.
Vegetable Chow Fun
Wide rice noodle with bean sprouts, snow pea pods, water chestnuts, mushrooms, carrots & peppers
Singapore Fried Noodle (Curry Mai Fun)
Thin rice noodle with roast pork, chicken, shrimp, bean sprouts, water chestnuts, mushrooms, snow pea pods & peppers. Tossed in curry!
Roast Pork Mai Fun
Thin rice noodle with roast pork, bean spouts, mushrooms, snow pea pods & water chestnuts
Chicken Mai Fun
Thin rice noodle with chicken, bean spouts, mushrooms, snow pea pods & water chestnuts
Beef Mai Fun
Thin rice noodle with beef, bean spouts, mushrooms, snow pea pods & water chestnuts
Shrimp Mai Fun
Thin rice noodle with shrimp, bean spouts, mushrooms, snow pea pods & water chestnuts
House Special Mai Fun
Thin rice noodle with roast pork, chicken, shrimp, bean spouts, mushrooms, snow pea pods & water chestnuts
Vegetable Mai Fun
Thin rice noodle with bean spouts, mushrooms, snow pea pods, water chestnuts, peppers & carrots
SWEET & SOUR
Sweet & Sour Pork
with White Rice. Please specify sauce option!
Sweet & Sour Chicken
with White Rice. Please specify sauce option!
Sweet & Sour Shrimp
with White Rice. Please specify sauce option!
Sweet & Sour - House Special**
with White Rice. Combination of pork, chicken & shrimp! Please specify sauce option!
SEAFOOD
Shrimp w/ Mixed Veg
with White Rice. Shrimp with broccoli, carrot, snow peas, water chestnut, baby corn, mushrooms, bok choy in brown sauce
Shrimp w/ Lobster Sauce
with White Rice. Shrimp with minced pork in a savory egg sauce/gravy.
Shrimp w/ Broccoli
with White Rice. in brown sauce
Shrimp w/ String Beans
with White Rice. in brown sauce
Shrimp w/ Black Bean & Garlic Sauce
with White Rice. Shrimp in black bean & garlic sauce.
Shrimp w/ Cashew Nuts
with White Rice. Shrimp with chopped vegetables, topped with cashew nuts. in brown sauce
Shrimp w/ Almond Ding
with White Rice. Shrimp with chopped vegetables topped with almonds, in a light sauce
Shrimp w/ Garlic Sauce
with White Rice. Shrimp with peppers, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, carrots, water chestnuts & cloud ears in sweet & spicy garlic sauce
Shrimp w/ Snow Peas
with White Rice. in brown sauce
Hunan Shrimp
with White Rice. Shrimp & mixed vegetables in spicy brown sauce
Scallop w/ Mixed Veg
with White Rice. Scallops with broccoli, carrot, snow peas, water chestnut, baby corn, mushrooms, bok choy
Hunan Scallops
with White Rice. Scallop & mixed vegetables in spicy brown sauce
Scallop w/ Garlic Sauce
with White Rice. Scallops with peppers, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, carrots, water chestnuts & cloud ears in sweet & spicy garlic sauce
Curry Shrimp with Onion
with White Rice
Butterfly Shrimp**
Jumbo shrimp wrapped in bacon. Served over a bed of onions in a Chinese BBQ sauce
Scallop Hawaii**
Scallops with crabmeat, water chestnuts, snow pea pods & carrots in a white egg sauce
Seafood Islander/Seafood Wor Ba**
Shrimp, scallops, lump crabmeat & lobster stir-fried with mixed vegetables in a white sauce
Scallop w/ Lobster Sauce
with White Rice. Scallops with minced pork in a savory egg sauce/gravy.
Scallop w/ Broccoli
with White Rice. in brown sauce
Scallop w/ String Beans
with White Rice. in brown sauce
Scallop w/ Black Bean & Garlic Sauce
with White Rice. Scallops in black bean & garlic sauce.
Scallop w/ Cashew Nuts
with White Rice. Scallops with diced vegetables. Topped with cashew nuts.
Scallop w/ Almond Ding
with White Rice. Scallops with chopped vegetables. Topped with almonds
Walnut Shrimp**
with White Rice.
Moo Shu Shrimp*
with White Rice, 4 pancakes and side of hoisin sauce
BEEF
Beef with Bean Sprouts
with White Rice. in brown sauce
Beef with Peppers & Onions
with White Rice. AKA Pepper Steak. in brown sauce
Beef with Tomato & Pepper
with White Rice. in brown sauce
Beef with Oyster Sauce
with White Rice. Beef in oyster sauce gravy
Beef with Onion
with White Rice. in brown sauce
Beef with Mushroom
with White Rice. in brown sauce
Beef with Broccoli
with White Rice. in brown sauce
Beef with String Beans
with White Rice. in brown sauce
Beef with Snow Pea Pods
with White Rice. in brown sauce
Beef with Mixed Vegetables
with white rice. beef stir-fried with carrots, broccoli, bok choy, mushrooms, water chestnut, baby corn, snow peas
Hunan Beef
with White Rice. with mixed vegetables in spicy brown sauce
Beef in Garlic Sauce
with White Rice. with peppers, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, carrots, water chestnuts & cloud ears in sweet & spicy garlic sauce
Tangerine Beef**
with White Rice. Crispy beef tossed in sweet & citrusy sauce.
Sesame Beef**
with White Rice. Crispy beef tossed in sesame sauce & topped with sesame seeds
ROAST PORK
Roast Pork w/ Broccoli
with White Rice. in brown sauce
Roast Pork w/ String Beans
with White Rice. in brown sauce
Roast Pork w/ Snow Peas
with White Rice. in brown sauce
Roast Pork w/ Mixed Vegetables
with White Rice. in brown sauce
Roast Pork w/ Cashew Nuts
with White Rice. in brown sauce
Subgum Roast Pork Kew**
with White Rice.
Moo Shu Pork*
with White Rice, 4 pancakes, & side of hoisin sauce
Roast Pork in Garlic Sauce
Slices of roast pork stir-fried in our sweet & spicy garlic sauce. Veggies: water chestnuts, snow peas, carrots, peppers & mushrooms
POULTRY
Moo Goo Gai Pan
with White Rice. with mushrooms, water chestnut, snow peas, carrots, bok choy in white sauce
Chicken w Broccoli
with White Rice. in brown sauce
Chicken w String Beans
with White Rice. in brown sauce
Chicken w Mixed Vegetables
with White Rice. Veggies: broccoli, carrot, snow peas, water chestnuts, baby corn, mushrooms, bok choy in brown sauce
Chicken Almond Ding
with White Rice.
Curry Chicken with Onion
with White Rice
Chicken with Snow Peas
with White Rice. in brown sauce
Chicken w Mushrooms
with White Rice. in brown sauce
Cashew Chicken
with White Rice.
Hunan Chicken
with White Rice. Veggies: broccoli, carrots, snow peas, water chestnuts, baby corn, mushroom, bok choy in spicy brown sauce
Chicken in Garlic Sauce
Slices of chicken breast sautéed in our sweet & spicy garlic sauce. Veggies: water chestnuts, snow peas, carrots, peppers & mushrooms
Honey Glazed Chicken**
with White Rice. Crispy chicken in a sweet honey sauce
Boneless Fried Chicken**
with White Rice. Fried boneless chicken breast with mixed vegetables in brown sauce
Lemon Chicken**
with White Rice. Fried boneless chicken breast served with sweet and citrusy lemon sauce (on the side)
Moo Shu Chicken*
with White Rice, 4 pancakes & side of hoisin sauce
Tangerine Chicken**
Crispy white meat chicken in sweet & tangy citrus sauce
Sue's Chicken (Dry Szechuan)**
Chicken breast with asparagus, string beans & snow pea pods in a dry spicy Szechuan sauce
Chicken w/ Black Bean & Garlic Sauce
CHOW MEIN
Roast Pork Chow Mein
with White Rice & Crispy chow mein noodles. Onions, celery, bean sprouts, bok choy stir-fried with minced pork in a white sauce. Topped with roast pork.
Chicken Chow Mein
with White Rice & Crispy chow mein noodles. Onions, celery, bean sprouts, bok choy stir-fried with minced pork in a white sauce. Topped with chicken.
Beef Chow Mein
with White Rice & Crispy chow mein noodles. Onions, celery, bean sprouts, bok choy stir-fried in a brown sauce
Shrimp Chow Mein
with White Rice & Crispy chow mein noodles. Onions, celery, bean sprouts, bok choy stir-fried in a white sauce
Vegetable Chow Mein
with white rice & crispy chow mein noodles. in white sauce
Subgum Chicken Chow Mein
Subgum Shrimp Chow Mein
Lobster Chow Mein
with White Rice & Crispy chow mein noodles. Onions, celery, bean sprouts, bok choy stir-fried in a white sauce
White Meat Chicken Chow Mein
CHOP SUEY
Roast Pork Chop Suey
with White Rice. stir-fried bok choy, bean sprouts, onions, mushrooms, snow peas, celery, water chestnuts. in brown sauce
Chicken Chop Suey
with White Rice. stir-fried bok choy, bean sprouts, onions, mushrooms, snow peas, celery, water chestnuts. in white sauce
Beef Chop Suey
with White Rice. stir-fried bok choy, bean sprouts, onions, mushrooms, snow peas, celery, water chestnuts. in brown sauce
Shrimp Chop Suey
with White Rice. stir-fried bok choy, bean sprouts, onions, mushrooms, snow peas, celery, water chestnuts. in white sauce
Lobster Chop Suey
with White Rice. stir-fried bok choy, bean sprouts, onions, mushrooms, snow peas, celery, water chestnuts. in white sauce
Vegetable Chop Suey
with White Rice. stir-fried bok choy, bean sprouts, onions, mushrooms, snow peas, celery, water chestnuts, and other vegetables. in white sauce
EGG FOO YOUNG
Roast Pork Egg Foo Young**
with White Rice. three omelette patties. Bean sprouts, onions, choice of protein, topped with egg foo young gravy
Chicken Egg Foo Young**
with White Rice. three omelette patties. Bean sprouts, onions, choice of protein, topped with egg foo young gravy
Shrimp Egg Foo Young**
with White Rice. three omelette patties. Bean sprouts, onions, choice of protein, topped with egg foo young gravy
Lobster Egg Foo Young**
with White Rice. three omelette patties. Bean sprouts, onions, choice of protein, topped with egg foo young gravy
Mushroom Egg Foo Young**
with White Rice
Vegetable Egg Foo Young**
with White Rice
Beef Egg Foo Young**
with White Rice. three omelette patties. Bean sprouts, onions, choice of protein, topped with egg foo young gravy
House Special Egg Foo Young**
with White Rice. three omelette patties. Bean sprouts, onions, roast pork, chicken & shrimp, topped with egg foo young gravy
COMBINATION PLATTERS -- Comes with Egg Roll & Choice of Pork Fried Rice or White Rice
#01 Chicken Chow Mein
#01 Roast Pork Chow Mein
#02 Shrimp Chow Mein
#03 Roast Pork Egg Foo Young
#04 Pepper Steak w/ Onion
#05 Roast Pork w/ Mixed Vegetables
#06 Shrimp w/ Mixed Vegetables
#07 Shrimp w/ Lobster Sauce
#08 Subgum Chicken Chow Mein
#09 Bone-In Spare Ribs
#09 Boneless Ribs
#10 Moo Goo Gai Pan
#11 Sweet & Sour Pork
#11 Sub: Sweet & Sour Chicken
#12 Roast Pork Lo Mein
#13 Beef Chop Suey
#14 Fried Shrimp
#15 Chicken & Broccoli
#15 Beef & Broccoli
#16 Hunan Chicken
#17 Hunan Beef
#18 Kung Pao Chicken w/ Peanut
#19 General Tso's Chicken
#20 Sesame Chicken
# Fried Chicken Wings
#18 Sub: Kung Pao Shrimp w/ Peanut
# Tangerine Chicken
# Curry Chicken
# Cashew Chicken
# Honey Glazed Chicken
#03 Roast Pork Egg Foo Young
#03 Sub: Chicken Egg Foo Young
#03 Sub: Beef Egg Foo Young
#03 Sub: Shrimp Egg Foo Young
#03 Sub: Lobster Egg Foo Young
#03 Sub: Mushroom Egg Foo Young
#03 Sub: Vegetable Egg Foo Young
#03 Sub: House Special Egg Foo Young
#05 Roast Pork w/ Mixed Vegetables
#05 Sub: Chicken w/ Mixed Vegetables
#05 Sub: Beef w/ Mixed Vegetables
#06 Shrimp w/ Mixed Vegetables
#06 Sub: Scallop w/ Mixed Vegetables
#05 Sub: Only Mixed Vegetables
#11 Sweet & Sour Pork
#11 Sub: Sweet & Sour Chicken
#11 Sub: Sweet & Sour Shrimp
#12 Roast Pork Lo Mein
#12 Sub: Chicken Lo Mein
#12 Sub: Beef Lo Mein
#12 Sub: Shrimp Lo Mein
#12 Sub: Vegetable Lo Mein
#12 Sub: House Special Lo Mein
#12 Sub: Shrimp Lo Mein with Large Shr
#15 Chicken & Broccoli
#15 Beef & Broccoli
#15 Sub: Chicken & String Beans
#15 Sub: Beef & String Beans
#15 Sub: Shrimp & String Beans
#15 Sub: Roast Pork & String Beans
#16 Sub: Hunan Roast Pork
#16 Sub: Hunan Shrimp
#17 Hunan Beef
#16 Hunan Chicken
# Chicken with Garlic Sauce
# Beef with Garlic Sauce
# Shrimp with Garlic Sauce
# Roast Pork with Garlic Sauce
VEGETARIAN
Mixed Chinese Vegetables
with White Rice. Broccoli, carrots, baby corn, mushroom, water chestnuts, snow peas & bok choy in brown sauce
Bean Curd Szechuan Style
in spicy black bean sauce. with White Rice
Tofu with Mixed Vegetables
in brown sauce. with White Rice
Sauteed String Beans
in brown sauce. with White Rice
String Beans in Garlic Sauce
in spicy & sweet garlic sauce. with White Rice
Sauteed Broccoli & String Beans
in brown sauce. with White Rice
Broccoli in Garlic Sauce
in spicy & sweet garlic sauce. with White Rice
Sautéed Broccoli
in brown sauce. with White Rice
Buddha's Vegetarian Delight**
with White Rice. Vermicelli noodles, mixed vegetables & tofu in a white sauce
General Tso's Tofu**
with White Rice. Crispy tofu tossed in spicy General Tso's sauce
Moo Shu Vegetable*
with White Rice, 4 pancakes, & side of hoisin sauce
Vegetable Dumplings
Vegetable filled dumplings. Panfried (as shown) or steamed. (8)
Sauteed Broccoli & Tofu
in brown sauce. with White Rice
Snow Pea Pods & Baby Corn
with White Rice
Sautéed Asparagus
with White Rice
Sautéed Snow Pea Pods
in brown sauce. with White Rice
SIDE ORDERS
CHEF'S SUGGESTIONS
General Tso's Chicken**
Crispy dark meat chicken tossed in spicy General Tso's sauce
General Tso's Shrimp**
Crispy jumbo shrimp tossed in spicy General Tso's sauce
Sesame Chicken**
Crispy white meat chicken tossed in a sweet sauce. Topped with sesame seeds
Sesame Shrimp**
Crispy jumbo shrimp tossed in sweet sesame sauce
Kung Pao Chicken w/ Peanut**
With red & green peppers, mushrooms, water chestnuts & onions. Spicy. Topped with peanuts
Tangerine Chicken**
Crispy white meat chicken in sweet & tangy citrus sauce
Szechuan Chicken**
With red & green peppers. Spicy
Szechuan Steak**
With red & green peppers. Spicy
Szechuan Shrimp**
Shrimp sautéed with red and green peppers in a spicy Szechuan sauce
Steak Waikiki**
Steak wrapped in bacon topped with brown gravy on ***a bed of bean sprouts & snow pea pods. ***Can be modified with fried rice, etc
No Name Shrimp*
Lightly battered, pan-seared shrimp. Seasoned and tossed with peppers & scallions
Chinese Style BBQ Steak**
Hawaii Five O**
Sliced chicken breast, roast pork, smoked ham, lobster & jumbo shrimp stir-fried with mixed vegetables
Imperial Seafood Delight
Shrimp, scallops, lobster & lump crabmeat with assorted vegetables in a white sauce served over pan-fried noodles
Lobster & Steak Kew**
Seafood A La Broccoli**
Shrimp, scallops, crabmeat & lobster with snow pea pods, water chestnuts, carrots & baby corn in a white sauce with egg delicately stirred in. Crowned with broccoli
Seafood w/ Garlic Sauce**
Seven Stars Around the Moon****
Combination of chicken, scallops, lobster, roast pork, ham & filet mignon stir-fried with mixed vegetables. Crowned with seven jumbo shrimp!
Steak Wor Ba**
Chunks of filet mignon stir-fried with mixed vegetables
Wor Shew Opp (Duck)**
Crispy de-boned duckling with mushrooms topped with a brown gravy
Shrimp & Scallops with Asparagus & Onion**
Bar None
Jumbo shrimp with minced pork in a black bean & egg sauce served on a bed of pan-fried noodles
Walnut Shrimp**
with White Rice.
West Lake Duck**
Sue's Chicken (Dry Szechuan)**
Chicken breast with asparagus, string beans & snow pea pods in a dry spicy Szechuan sauce
Sue's Shrimp (Dry Szechuan)**
Jumbo shrimp with asparagus, string beans & snow pea pods in a spicy Szechuan sauce
CONDIMENTS
House Noodles
All Sauce Packets
Additional charge may be applied if in excess.
No Sauce Packets
Soy Sauce Packets
Additional charge may be applied if in excess
Duck Sauce Packets
Additional charge may be applied if in excess
Mustard Packets
Additional charge may be applied if in excess
EXTRA Soy PACKETS
Additional charge may be applied if in excess
EXTRA Duck Sauce PACKETS
Additional charge may be applied if in excess
EXTRA Mustard PACKETS
Additional charge may be applied if in excess
HOUSE Duck Sauce
Soufflé Cup. Additional cost will be added if in excess.
HOUSE Mustard
Soufflé Cup. Additional cost will be added if in excess.
Hot Oil
Additional cost will be added if in excess.
Sambal
Additional cost will be added if in excess.
Hot Oil with Seeds
Additional cost will be added if in excess.
Utensils
Specify quantity!
Chopsticks
Paper Plate
Specify quantity!
Souffle Cup BBQ Sauce Large
Dumpling Sauce Cup
House Duck Sauce
House Mustard
Soup Noodles LG
No Tea Packets
No Fortune Cookies
No House Sauces
Hot Oil with Seeds
Cup Plum Sauce
10 Pcs Tea Bags
10 Pcs Soy Sauce Packets
10 Pcs Duck Sauce Packets
10 Pcs Mustard Packets
Hot Oil
Hot Sauce Packets
Ketchup
Souffle Cup S&S Sauce
Napkins
House Duck Sauce
House Mustard
Fried Dumpling Sauce
Steamed Dumpling Sauce
General Tso's Sauce
Brown Sauce
Black Bean Sauce
Garlic Sauce
White Garlic Sauce
Hunan Sauce
Sesame Sauce
Egg Foo Young Sauce
Sweet & Sour Sauce
Ti-Pa Steak Sauce
SOCIAL MEDIA
Spicy Garlic Boneless Rib slider
SGB (Spicy Garlic Boneless) Sliders! Featured with a slice of pickled cabbage on a Hawaiian Sweet Roll 2 sliders per order Available for a limited time!
Pineapple Chicken Fried Rice
Fried rice with chicken and chunks of pineapple topped with scallions
Four Seasons**
Slices of chicken breast, cubes of filet, chunks of lobster & slices of roast pork stir fried with mixed vegetables in a brown sauce
Steak Waikiki**
Steak wrapped in bacon topped with brown gravy on ***a bed of bean sprouts & snow pea pods. ***Can be modified with fried rice, etc
Sue's Chicken (Dry Szechuan)**
Chicken breast with asparagus, string beans & snow pea pods in a dry spicy Szechuan sauce
Sue's Shrimp (Dry Szechuan)**
Jumbo shrimp with asparagus, string beans & snow pea pods in a spicy Szechuan sauce
Mighty Joe Young
Chicken, broccoli & onions in a brown gravy topped on a bed of soft noodles
Boneless Ribs with Bed of Lo Mein
(As shown) Spicy Garlic Boneless Ribs over Pork Lo Mein
Bar None
Jumbo shrimp with minced pork in a black bean & egg sauce served on a bed of pan-fried noodles
Hawaiian Pineapple Chicken**
Chicken breast sautéed with pineapple, snow pea pods, carrots & water chestnuts in a white sauce
Szechuan Shrimp**
Shrimp sautéed with red and green peppers in a spicy Szechuan sauce
Spicy Roast Pork & Asparagus over Panfried Noodles
Shrimp & Scallops with Asparagus & Onion**
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
.
2221 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA 19056