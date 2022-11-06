Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Seafood

Hong Luck Restaurant

73 Reviews

$$

2221 Veterans Hwy

Levittown, PA 19056

Order Again

Popular Items

Wonton Soup
#19 General Tso's Chicken
Roast Pork Fried Rice

SOUPS

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$2.95+

with scallions and roast pork

Wonton Egg Drop Soup

$3.40+

with scallions and roast pork

Egg Drop Soup

Egg Drop Soup

$2.75+

with scallions

Chicken Rice Soup

Chicken Rice Soup

$2.95+

with scallions

Chicken Noodle Soup

$2.95+

with scallions

Hot & Sour Soup

Hot & Sour Soup

$4.75+

Slices of tofu, pork and bamboo shoots. Made with egg. Topped with sesame oil and scallions

10 Ingredient Egg Soup

$4.75+

Chicken, shrimp, roast pork, lettuce, bamboo shoots, tomato, mushroom, water chestnuts, snow pea pods & scallions

Seafood Soup

Seafood Soup

$11.95

Shrimp, scallops, lump crabmeat, lobster, mushrooms, carrots, snow peas

Chicken Corn Soup

Chicken Corn Soup

$9.50

Chunks of chicken in an egg drop soup base with the addition of sweet corn kernels

Mixed Vegetable Bean Curd Soup

Mixed Vegetable Bean Curd Soup

$8.95

Carrots, bok choy, mushroom, water chestnuts, snow pea pods, baby corn & bean curd

House Special Dumpling Soup

House Special Dumpling Soup

$12.95

Chicken, shrimp, roast pork, bok choy, carrots, water chestnuts, mushrooms, snow pea pods, scallions, and dumplings in our hearty broth

Lobster Corn Soup

$15.25

Chunks of lobster in an egg drop soup base with the addition of sweet corn kernels

Broth Only

$2.00+

Our homemade soup broth made from pork and chicken. Topped with or without scallions.

APPETIZERS

Fried Dumplings

Fried Dumplings

$9.75

Pork filled panfried dumplings (8)

Steamed Dumplings

Steamed Dumplings

$9.75

Pork filled steamed dumplings (8)

Vegetable Dumplings

Vegetable Dumplings

$9.75

Vegetable filled dumplings. Panfried (as shown) or steamed. (8)

Panfried Wontons

Panfried Wontons

$9.75

Pork filled wontons. Panfried. Comes with homemade soy sauce blend. (10)

Shrimp Dim Sum

Shrimp Dim Sum

$6.25

Delicately bite-sized steamed dim sum with shrimp filling (4)

Steak Kebab

Steak Kebab

$9.95

Marinated pineapple & steak cubes (4 kebabs)

Chicken Kebab

Chicken Kebab

$9.25

Chicken on a stick (4 kebabs)

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$7.25

Cream cheese & crab with wonton wrapping. Deep-fried. Served with sweet & sour dipping sauce. (8)

Shrimp Toast

Shrimp Toast

$7.50

Crispy slices of toast coated with minced shrimp (2pcs of toast, cut in half --total 4pcs)

Pork Dim Sum

Pork Dim Sum

$6.25

Delicately bite-sized steamed dim sum with pork (4)

Fantail Shrimp

$8.25

Breaded fried shrimp. Comes with sweet & sour dipping sauce (4)

Shrimp Balls

Shrimp Balls

$7.50

Deep-fried and lightly battered (4)

Paper Wrapped Chicken

Paper Wrapped Chicken

$7.50

Marinated chicken with scallions wrapped in tin foil. (4)

Fried Chicken Wings

Fried Chicken Wings

$7.50

Fried chicken wings (6)

Fried Wontons with S&S Sauce

Fried Wontons with S&S Sauce

$7.95

Deep-fried wontons with pork filling. Comes with side of red sweet & sour dipping sauce! (10)

Pu-Pu Platter

$22.50+

Combination of spareribs, shrimp toast, fried chicken wings, steak kebabs & egg rolls ***Minimum of Two People

General Tso's Wings

$12.50

Tossed in spicy General Tso's sauce (10)

Buffalo Wings

$12.50

Tossed in homemade Buffalo Sauce (10)

Egg Roll

$2.00

Roast pork and cabbage filling (1)

Vegetable Roll

$2.00

Cabbage, mushrooms & carrot filling (1)

Shrimp Roll

$2.10

Shrimp and cabbage filling (1)

Shanghai Roll

Shanghai Roll

$2.00

Pork, mushrooms, bamboo shoots & carrots in thin crispy wrapping (1)

Hong Luck Roll

$7.50Out of stock

Ground pork with a carrot through the middle, wrapped in crispy outer skin (cut in 4 pieces)

Peking Rolls

Peking Rolls

$7.95

Thin and delicate tofu skin stuffed with minced shrimp. Deep-fried to a crisp! (4)

BBQ Boneless Ribs

BBQ Boneless Ribs

$9.50+

Add Garlic and Spicy (As Shown)!

BBQ Spare Ribs Bone-In

$9.50+

On the bone

Roast Pork Slice

Roast Pork Slice

$9.25+

Add spicy & garlic (as shown in photo)!

Roast Pork End

$9.25+
Cold Sesame Noodles

Cold Sesame Noodles

$10.50

Cold noodles tossed in a peanut dressing, drizzled with sesame oil and topped with a sprinkle of sesame seeds. Accompanied with a side of cabbage salad!

Szechuan Salad/Cabbage Salad

Szechuan Salad/Cabbage Salad

$7.25

Cabbage, carrots & a few spicy chili peppers in a tangy vinaigrette

FRIED RICE

Roast Pork Fried Rice

Roast Pork Fried Rice

$5.25+

with egg, onions and scallions

Chicken Fried Rice

$5.50+

with egg, onions, bean sprouts & scallions

Beef Fried Rice

$6.25+

with egg, onions, bean sprouts & scallions

Shrimp Fried Rice

$6.25+

with egg, onions, bean sprouts & scallions

House Special Fried Rice

House Special Fried Rice

$7.95+

A combination of pork, chicken & shrimp with onions, bean sprouts, scallions, lettuce & egg

Lobster Fried Rice

$8.95+

with egg, onions, bean sprouts & scallions

Vegetable Fried Rice

$5.25+

with carrots, snow pea pods, peppers, onions, bean sprouts, mushrooms, water chestnut & scallions

Plain Fried Rice

$4.25+

plain fried rice. nothing else in it!

Subgum Fried Rice

$7.25+

with carrots, snow pea pods, peppers, onions, bean sprouts, mushrooms， scallions & ROAST PORK

Pineapple Chicken Fried Rice

Pineapple Chicken Fried Rice

$7.75+

Fried rice with chicken and chunks of pineapple topped with scallions

LO MEIN

Roast Pork Lo Mein

$6.50+

with bean sprouts, snow pea pods, mushrooms & water chestnuts

Chicken Lo Mein

$7.00+

with bean sprouts, snow pea pods, mushrooms & water chestnuts

Beef Lo Mein

$7.50+

with bean sprouts, snow pea pods, mushrooms & water chestnuts

Shrimp Lo Mein

$7.50+

with bean sprouts, snow pea pods, mushrooms & water chestnuts

House Special Lo Mein

House Special Lo Mein

$8.50+

A combination of pork, chicken & shrimp with bean sprouts, snow pea pods, mushrooms & water chestnuts

Vegetable Lo Mein

Vegetable Lo Mein

$6.50+

with bean sprouts, snow pea pods, mushrooms, water chestnuts, peppers & carrots

Plain Lo Mein

$5.25+

Plain Lo Mein Noodles. Nothing else!

Lobster Lo Mein

$9.25+

with bean sprouts, snow pea pods, mushrooms & water chestnuts

Shrimp & Lobster Lo Mein

$12.50+

with bean sprouts, snow pea pods, mushrooms & water chestnuts

CHOW FUN/MAI FUN

Roast Pork Chow Fun

$11.95

Wide rice noodle with roast pork, bean sprouts, snow pea pods, water chestnut & mushrooms.

Chicken Chow Fun

$12.25

Wide rice noodle with chicken, bean sprouts, snow pea pods, water chestnut & mushrooms.

Beef Chow Fun

Beef Chow Fun

$13.25

Wide rice noodle with beef, bean sprouts, snow pea pods, water chestnut & mushrooms.

Shrimp Chow Fun

$13.25

Wide rice noodle with shrimp, bean sprouts, snow pea pods, water chestnut & mushrooms.

House Special Chow Fun

$15.95

Wide rice noodle with roast pork, chicken, shrimp, bean sprouts, snow pea pods, water chestnut & mushrooms.

Vegetable Chow Fun

$11.95

Wide rice noodle with bean sprouts, snow pea pods, water chestnuts, mushrooms, carrots & peppers

Singapore Fried Noodle (Curry Mai Fun)

Singapore Fried Noodle (Curry Mai Fun)

$16.25

Thin rice noodle with roast pork, chicken, shrimp, bean sprouts, water chestnuts, mushrooms, snow pea pods & peppers. Tossed in curry!

Roast Pork Mai Fun

$13.00

Thin rice noodle with roast pork, bean spouts, mushrooms, snow pea pods & water chestnuts

Chicken Mai Fun

$13.25

Thin rice noodle with chicken, bean spouts, mushrooms, snow pea pods & water chestnuts

Beef Mai Fun

$14.25

Thin rice noodle with beef, bean spouts, mushrooms, snow pea pods & water chestnuts

Shrimp Mai Fun

$14.25

Thin rice noodle with shrimp, bean spouts, mushrooms, snow pea pods & water chestnuts

House Special Mai Fun

$16.25

Thin rice noodle with roast pork, chicken, shrimp, bean spouts, mushrooms, snow pea pods & water chestnuts

Vegetable Mai Fun

$13.00

Thin rice noodle with bean spouts, mushrooms, snow pea pods, water chestnuts, peppers & carrots

SWEET & SOUR

Sweet & Sour Pork

$7.50+

with White Rice. Please specify sauce option!

Sweet & Sour Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$8.50+

with White Rice. Please specify sauce option!

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$9.25+

with White Rice. Please specify sauce option!

Sweet & Sour - House Special**

$14.95

with White Rice. Combination of pork, chicken & shrimp! Please specify sauce option!

SEAFOOD

Shrimp w/ Mixed Veg

$7.95+

with White Rice. Shrimp with broccoli, carrot, snow peas, water chestnut, baby corn, mushrooms, bok choy in brown sauce

Shrimp w/ Lobster Sauce

$7.95+

with White Rice. Shrimp with minced pork in a savory egg sauce/gravy.

Shrimp w/ Broccoli

Shrimp w/ Broccoli

$8.25+

with White Rice. in brown sauce

Shrimp w/ String Beans

$8.25+

with White Rice. in brown sauce

Shrimp w/ Black Bean & Garlic Sauce

$7.95+

with White Rice. Shrimp in black bean & garlic sauce.

Shrimp w/ Cashew Nuts

$8.50+

with White Rice. Shrimp with chopped vegetables, topped with cashew nuts. in brown sauce

Shrimp w/ Almond Ding

$7.95+

with White Rice. Shrimp with chopped vegetables topped with almonds, in a light sauce

Shrimp w/ Garlic Sauce

$9.25+

with White Rice. Shrimp with peppers, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, carrots, water chestnuts & cloud ears in sweet & spicy garlic sauce

Shrimp w/ Snow Peas

$9.00+

with White Rice. in brown sauce

Hunan Shrimp

$8.95+

with White Rice. Shrimp & mixed vegetables in spicy brown sauce

Scallop w/ Mixed Veg

$8.25+

with White Rice. Scallops with broccoli, carrot, snow peas, water chestnut, baby corn, mushrooms, bok choy

Hunan Scallops

$8.95+

with White Rice. Scallop & mixed vegetables in spicy brown sauce

Scallop w/ Garlic Sauce

$9.50+

with White Rice. Scallops with peppers, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, carrots, water chestnuts & cloud ears in sweet & spicy garlic sauce

Curry Shrimp with Onion

$9.25+

with White Rice

Butterfly Shrimp**

$17.50

Jumbo shrimp wrapped in bacon. Served over a bed of onions in a Chinese BBQ sauce

Scallop Hawaii**

$19.25

Scallops with crabmeat, water chestnuts, snow pea pods & carrots in a white egg sauce

Seafood Islander/Seafood Wor Ba**

$20.95

Shrimp, scallops, lump crabmeat & lobster stir-fried with mixed vegetables in a white sauce

Scallop w/ Lobster Sauce

$8.50+

with White Rice. Scallops with minced pork in a savory egg sauce/gravy.

Scallop w/ Broccoli

$8.25+

with White Rice. in brown sauce

Scallop w/ String Beans

$8.25+

with White Rice. in brown sauce

Scallop w/ Black Bean & Garlic Sauce

$8.25+

with White Rice. Scallops in black bean & garlic sauce.

Scallop w/ Cashew Nuts

$8.75+

with White Rice. Scallops with diced vegetables. Topped with cashew nuts.

Scallop w/ Almond Ding

$8.50+

with White Rice. Scallops with chopped vegetables. Topped with almonds

Walnut Shrimp**

$20.95Out of stock

with White Rice.

Moo Shu Shrimp*

$14.95

with White Rice, 4 pancakes and side of hoisin sauce

BEEF

Beef with Bean Sprouts

$7.25+

with White Rice. in brown sauce

Beef with Peppers & Onions

Beef with Peppers & Onions

$7.50+

with White Rice. AKA Pepper Steak. in brown sauce

Beef with Tomato & Pepper

$7.50+

with White Rice. in brown sauce

Beef with Oyster Sauce

$7.50+

with White Rice. Beef in oyster sauce gravy

Beef with Onion

$7.50+

with White Rice. in brown sauce

Beef with Mushroom

$7.95+

with White Rice. in brown sauce

Beef with Broccoli

Beef with Broccoli

$7.95+

with White Rice. in brown sauce

Beef with String Beans

$7.95+

with White Rice. in brown sauce

Beef with Snow Pea Pods

$8.25+

with White Rice. in brown sauce

Beef with Mixed Vegetables

$7.95+

with white rice. beef stir-fried with carrots, broccoli, bok choy, mushrooms, water chestnut, baby corn, snow peas

Hunan Beef

$8.95+

with White Rice. with mixed vegetables in spicy brown sauce

Beef in Garlic Sauce

$8.95+

with White Rice. with peppers, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, carrots, water chestnuts & cloud ears in sweet & spicy garlic sauce

Tangerine Beef**

$17.95

with White Rice. Crispy beef tossed in sweet & citrusy sauce.

Sesame Beef**

$17.95

with White Rice. Crispy beef tossed in sesame sauce & topped with sesame seeds

ROAST PORK

Roast Pork w/ Broccoli

$7.00+

with White Rice. in brown sauce

Roast Pork w/ String Beans

$7.00+

with White Rice. in brown sauce

Roast Pork w/ Snow Peas

$7.50+

with White Rice. in brown sauce

Roast Pork w/ Mixed Vegetables

Roast Pork w/ Mixed Vegetables

$7.00+

with White Rice. in brown sauce

Roast Pork w/ Cashew Nuts

$8.50+

with White Rice. in brown sauce

Subgum Roast Pork Kew**

$15.50

with White Rice.

Moo Shu Pork*

$13.50

with White Rice, 4 pancakes, & side of hoisin sauce

Roast Pork in Garlic Sauce

Roast Pork in Garlic Sauce

$7.95+

Slices of roast pork stir-fried in our sweet & spicy garlic sauce. Veggies: water chestnuts, snow peas, carrots, peppers & mushrooms

POULTRY

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$7.00+

with White Rice. with mushrooms, water chestnut, snow peas, carrots, bok choy in white sauce

Chicken w Broccoli

$7.00+

with White Rice. in brown sauce

Chicken w String Beans

$7.00+

with White Rice. in brown sauce

Chicken w Mixed Vegetables

$7.00+

with White Rice. Veggies: broccoli, carrot, snow peas, water chestnuts, baby corn, mushrooms, bok choy in brown sauce

Chicken Almond Ding

$7.25+

with White Rice.

Curry Chicken with Onion

$7.50+

with White Rice

Chicken with Snow Peas

$7.50+

with White Rice. in brown sauce

Chicken w Mushrooms

$7.00+

with White Rice. in brown sauce

Cashew Chicken

$7.50+

with White Rice.

Hunan Chicken

$8.00+

with White Rice. Veggies: broccoli, carrots, snow peas, water chestnuts, baby corn, mushroom, bok choy in spicy brown sauce

Chicken in Garlic Sauce

Chicken in Garlic Sauce

$8.00+

Slices of chicken breast sautéed in our sweet & spicy garlic sauce. Veggies: water chestnuts, snow peas, carrots, peppers & mushrooms

Honey Glazed Chicken**

$14.95

with White Rice. Crispy chicken in a sweet honey sauce

Boneless Fried Chicken**

$15.25

with White Rice. Fried boneless chicken breast with mixed vegetables in brown sauce

Lemon Chicken**

$14.95

with White Rice. Fried boneless chicken breast served with sweet and citrusy lemon sauce (on the side)

Moo Shu Chicken*

$14.00

with White Rice, 4 pancakes & side of hoisin sauce

Tangerine Chicken**

Tangerine Chicken**

$15.95

Crispy white meat chicken in sweet & tangy citrus sauce

Sue's Chicken (Dry Szechuan)**

Sue's Chicken (Dry Szechuan)**

$16.95

Chicken breast with asparagus, string beans & snow pea pods in a dry spicy Szechuan sauce

Chicken w/ Black Bean & Garlic Sauce

$7.50+

CHOW MEIN

Roast Pork Chow Mein

$5.95+

with White Rice & Crispy chow mein noodles. Onions, celery, bean sprouts, bok choy stir-fried with minced pork in a white sauce. Topped with roast pork.

Chicken Chow Mein

$5.95+

with White Rice & Crispy chow mein noodles. Onions, celery, bean sprouts, bok choy stir-fried with minced pork in a white sauce. Topped with chicken.

Beef Chow Mein

$7.25+

with White Rice & Crispy chow mein noodles. Onions, celery, bean sprouts, bok choy stir-fried in a brown sauce

Shrimp Chow Mein

$7.25+

with White Rice & Crispy chow mein noodles. Onions, celery, bean sprouts, bok choy stir-fried in a white sauce

Vegetable Chow Mein

$5.95+

with white rice & crispy chow mein noodles. in white sauce

Subgum Chicken Chow Mein

$6.95+

Subgum Shrimp Chow Mein

$7.75+

Lobster Chow Mein

$9.00+

with White Rice & Crispy chow mein noodles. Onions, celery, bean sprouts, bok choy stir-fried in a white sauce

White Meat Chicken Chow Mein

$7.25+

CHOP SUEY

Roast Pork Chop Suey

$6.25+

with White Rice. stir-fried bok choy, bean sprouts, onions, mushrooms, snow peas, celery, water chestnuts. in brown sauce

Chicken Chop Suey

$6.50+

with White Rice. stir-fried bok choy, bean sprouts, onions, mushrooms, snow peas, celery, water chestnuts. in white sauce

Beef Chop Suey

$7.25+

with White Rice. stir-fried bok choy, bean sprouts, onions, mushrooms, snow peas, celery, water chestnuts. in brown sauce

Shrimp Chop Suey

$7.25+

with White Rice. stir-fried bok choy, bean sprouts, onions, mushrooms, snow peas, celery, water chestnuts. in white sauce

Lobster Chop Suey

$9.00+

with White Rice. stir-fried bok choy, bean sprouts, onions, mushrooms, snow peas, celery, water chestnuts. in white sauce

Vegetable Chop Suey

$6.25+

with White Rice. stir-fried bok choy, bean sprouts, onions, mushrooms, snow peas, celery, water chestnuts, and other vegetables. in white sauce

EGG FOO YOUNG

Roast Pork Egg Foo Young**

$10.95

with White Rice. three omelette patties. Bean sprouts, onions, choice of protein, topped with egg foo young gravy

Chicken Egg Foo Young**

$11.50

with White Rice. three omelette patties. Bean sprouts, onions, choice of protein, topped with egg foo young gravy

Shrimp Egg Foo Young**

$13.00

with White Rice. three omelette patties. Bean sprouts, onions, choice of protein, topped with egg foo young gravy

Lobster Egg Foo Young**

$16.25

with White Rice. three omelette patties. Bean sprouts, onions, choice of protein, topped with egg foo young gravy

Mushroom Egg Foo Young**

$10.95

with White Rice

Vegetable Egg Foo Young**

$10.95

with White Rice

Beef Egg Foo Young**

$13.00

with White Rice. three omelette patties. Bean sprouts, onions, choice of protein, topped with egg foo young gravy

House Special Egg Foo Young**

$15.25

with White Rice. three omelette patties. Bean sprouts, onions, roast pork, chicken & shrimp, topped with egg foo young gravy

#01 Chicken Chow Mein

$9.95

#01 Roast Pork Chow Mein

$9.95

#02 Shrimp Chow Mein

$10.25

#03 Roast Pork Egg Foo Young

$10.25

#04 Pepper Steak w/ Onion

$11.50

#05 Roast Pork w/ Mixed Vegetables

$10.50

#06 Shrimp w/ Mixed Vegetables

$11.75

#07 Shrimp w/ Lobster Sauce

$11.75

#08 Subgum Chicken Chow Mein

$10.25

#09 Bone-In Spare Ribs

$11.75

#09 Boneless Ribs

$11.75

#10 Moo Goo Gai Pan

$10.25

#11 Sweet & Sour Pork

$10.25

#11 Sub: Sweet & Sour Chicken

$11.25

#12 Roast Pork Lo Mein

$10.25

#13 Beef Chop Suey

$11.50

#14 Fried Shrimp

$11.50
#15 Chicken & Broccoli

#15 Chicken & Broccoli

$11.50

#15 Beef & Broccoli

$11.50

#16 Hunan Chicken

$11.50

#17 Hunan Beef

$11.95

#18 Kung Pao Chicken w/ Peanut

$11.50
#19 General Tso's Chicken

#19 General Tso's Chicken

$12.25
#20 Sesame Chicken

#20 Sesame Chicken

$12.25

# Fried Chicken Wings

$11.50

#18 Sub: Kung Pao Shrimp w/ Peanut

$12.25

# Tangerine Chicken

$12.25

# Curry Chicken

$11.95

# Cashew Chicken

$11.95

# Honey Glazed Chicken

$12.25

#03 Roast Pork Egg Foo Young

$10.25

#03 Sub: Chicken Egg Foo Young

$10.75

#03 Sub: Beef Egg Foo Young

$11.75

#03 Sub: Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$11.75

#03 Sub: Lobster Egg Foo Young

$14.00

#03 Sub: Mushroom Egg Foo Young

$10.25

#03 Sub: Vegetable Egg Foo Young

$10.25

#03 Sub: House Special Egg Foo Young

$13.75

#05 Roast Pork w/ Mixed Vegetables

$10.50

#05 Sub: Chicken w/ Mixed Vegetables

$11.00

#05 Sub: Beef w/ Mixed Vegetables

$12.75

#06 Shrimp w/ Mixed Vegetables

$11.75

#06 Sub: Scallop w/ Mixed Vegetables

$12.25

#05 Sub: Only Mixed Vegetables

$10.50

#11 Sweet & Sour Pork

$10.25

#11 Sub: Sweet & Sour Chicken

$11.25

#11 Sub: Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$11.75

#12 Roast Pork Lo Mein

$10.25

#12 Sub: Chicken Lo Mein

$10.75

#12 Sub: Beef Lo Mein

$11.25

#12 Sub: Shrimp Lo Mein

$11.25

#12 Sub: Vegetable Lo Mein

$10.25

#12 Sub: House Special Lo Mein

$12.25

#12 Sub: Shrimp Lo Mein with Large Shr

$12.25
#15 Chicken & Broccoli

#15 Chicken & Broccoli

$11.50

#15 Beef & Broccoli

$11.50

#15 Sub: Chicken & String Beans

$11.75

#15 Sub: Beef & String Beans

$11.75

#15 Sub: Shrimp & String Beans

$12.75

#15 Sub: Roast Pork & String Beans

$11.25

#16 Sub: Hunan Roast Pork

$11.00

#16 Sub: Hunan Shrimp

$12.25

#17 Hunan Beef

$11.95

#16 Hunan Chicken

$11.50

# Chicken with Garlic Sauce

$11.50

# Beef with Garlic Sauce

$11.75

# Shrimp with Garlic Sauce

$13.00

# Roast Pork with Garlic Sauce

$11.25

VEGETARIAN

Mixed Chinese Vegetables

$7.00+

with White Rice. Broccoli, carrots, baby corn, mushroom, water chestnuts, snow peas & bok choy in brown sauce

Bean Curd Szechuan Style

Bean Curd Szechuan Style

$7.50+

in spicy black bean sauce. with White Rice

Tofu with Mixed Vegetables

$7.25+

in brown sauce. with White Rice

Sauteed String Beans

$7.00+

in brown sauce. with White Rice

String Beans in Garlic Sauce

$7.00+

in spicy & sweet garlic sauce. with White Rice

Sauteed Broccoli & String Beans

$7.00+

in brown sauce. with White Rice

Broccoli in Garlic Sauce

$7.00+

in spicy & sweet garlic sauce. with White Rice

Sautéed Broccoli

$7.00+

in brown sauce. with White Rice

Buddha's Vegetarian Delight**

$14.25

with White Rice. Vermicelli noodles, mixed vegetables & tofu in a white sauce

General Tso's Tofu**

General Tso's Tofu**

$14.25

with White Rice. Crispy tofu tossed in spicy General Tso's sauce

Moo Shu Vegetable*

$13.50

with White Rice, 4 pancakes, & side of hoisin sauce

Vegetable Dumplings

Vegetable Dumplings

$9.75

Vegetable filled dumplings. Panfried (as shown) or steamed. (8)

Sauteed Broccoli & Tofu

$7.25+

in brown sauce. with White Rice

Snow Pea Pods & Baby Corn

$7.50+

with White Rice

Sautéed Asparagus

$9.25+

with White Rice

Sautéed Snow Pea Pods

$8.00+

in brown sauce. with White Rice

SIDE ORDERS

White Rice

$1.95+
House Noodles

House Noodles

$2.00

Soda (Can)

$1.25

French Fries

$2.95+

House Duck Sauce

$2.95+

House Mustard

$4.75+

Soup Noodles LG

$0.50

2-Liter Coke

$3.75

2-Liter Sprite

$3.75Out of stock

2-L Diet Coke

$3.75

CHEF'S SUGGESTIONS

General Tso's Chicken**

General Tso's Chicken**

$14.25

Crispy dark meat chicken tossed in spicy General Tso's sauce

General Tso's Shrimp**

General Tso's Shrimp**

$17.95

Crispy jumbo shrimp tossed in spicy General Tso's sauce

Sesame Chicken**

$14.25

Crispy white meat chicken tossed in a sweet sauce. Topped with sesame seeds

Sesame Shrimp**

$17.95

Crispy jumbo shrimp tossed in sweet sesame sauce

Kung Pao Chicken w/ Peanut**

Kung Pao Chicken w/ Peanut**

$14.25

With red & green peppers, mushrooms, water chestnuts & onions. Spicy. Topped with peanuts

Tangerine Chicken**

Tangerine Chicken**

$15.95

Crispy white meat chicken in sweet & tangy citrus sauce

Szechuan Chicken**

$15.95

With red & green peppers. Spicy

Szechuan Steak**

$15.95

With red & green peppers. Spicy

Szechuan Shrimp**

Szechuan Shrimp**

$17.95

Shrimp sautéed with red and green peppers in a spicy Szechuan sauce

Steak Waikiki**

Steak Waikiki**

$19.50

Steak wrapped in bacon topped with brown gravy on ***a bed of bean sprouts & snow pea pods. ***Can be modified with fried rice, etc

No Name Shrimp*

No Name Shrimp*

$15.25

Lightly battered, pan-seared shrimp. Seasoned and tossed with peppers & scallions

Chinese Style BBQ Steak**

$18.50

Hawaii Five O**

$19.95

Sliced chicken breast, roast pork, smoked ham, lobster & jumbo shrimp stir-fried with mixed vegetables

Imperial Seafood Delight

Imperial Seafood Delight

$21.95

Shrimp, scallops, lobster & lump crabmeat with assorted vegetables in a white sauce served over pan-fried noodles

Lobster & Steak Kew**

$21.50

Seafood A La Broccoli**

$20.50

Shrimp, scallops, crabmeat & lobster with snow pea pods, water chestnuts, carrots & baby corn in a white sauce with egg delicately stirred in. Crowned with broccoli

Seafood w/ Garlic Sauce**

$20.50

Seven Stars Around the Moon****

$29.95

Combination of chicken, scallops, lobster, roast pork, ham & filet mignon stir-fried with mixed vegetables. Crowned with seven jumbo shrimp!

Steak Wor Ba**

$20.50

Chunks of filet mignon stir-fried with mixed vegetables

Wor Shew Opp (Duck)**

$19.95

Crispy de-boned duckling with mushrooms topped with a brown gravy

Shrimp & Scallops with Asparagus & Onion**

Shrimp & Scallops with Asparagus & Onion**

$18.95
Bar None

Bar None

$20.50

Jumbo shrimp with minced pork in a black bean & egg sauce served on a bed of pan-fried noodles

Walnut Shrimp**

$20.95Out of stock

with White Rice.

West Lake Duck**

$21.50
Sue's Chicken (Dry Szechuan)**

Sue's Chicken (Dry Szechuan)**

$16.95

Chicken breast with asparagus, string beans & snow pea pods in a dry spicy Szechuan sauce

Sue's Shrimp (Dry Szechuan)**

Sue's Shrimp (Dry Szechuan)**

$18.50

Jumbo shrimp with asparagus, string beans & snow pea pods in a spicy Szechuan sauce

CONDIMENTS

House Noodles

House Noodles

$2.00

No Sauce Packets

Soy Sauce Packets

Chopsticks

Souffle Cup BBQ Sauce Large

$1.00

Dumpling Sauce Cup

$0.50

House Duck Sauce

$2.95+

House Mustard

$4.75+

Soup Noodles LG

$0.50

Hot Oil with Seeds

$0.75

Cup Plum Sauce

$0.50

10 Pcs Tea Bags

$2.00

10 Pcs Soy Sauce Packets

$1.20

10 Pcs Duck Sauce Packets

$1.20

10 Pcs Mustard Packets

$1.20

Hot Oil

$0.50

Souffle Cup S&S Sauce

$0.50

House Duck Sauce

$2.95+

House Mustard

$4.75+

Fried Dumpling Sauce

$3.35+

Steamed Dumpling Sauce

$3.35+

General Tso's Sauce

$3.35+

Brown Sauce

$3.35+

Black Bean Sauce

$3.35+

Garlic Sauce

$3.35+

White Garlic Sauce

$3.35+

Hunan Sauce

$3.35+

Sesame Sauce

$3.35+

Egg Foo Young Sauce

$3.35+

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$3.35+

Ti-Pa Steak Sauce

$3.35+

SOCIAL MEDIA

Spicy Garlic Boneless Rib slider

Spicy Garlic Boneless Rib slider

$7.25

SGB (Spicy Garlic Boneless) Sliders! Featured with a slice of pickled cabbage on a Hawaiian Sweet Roll 2 sliders per order Available for a limited time!

Pineapple Chicken Fried Rice

Pineapple Chicken Fried Rice

$7.75+

Fried rice with chicken and chunks of pineapple topped with scallions

Four Seasons**

Four Seasons**

$19.50

Slices of chicken breast, cubes of filet, chunks of lobster & slices of roast pork stir fried with mixed vegetables in a brown sauce

Steak Waikiki**

Steak Waikiki**

$19.50

Steak wrapped in bacon topped with brown gravy on ***a bed of bean sprouts & snow pea pods. ***Can be modified with fried rice, etc

Sue's Chicken (Dry Szechuan)**

Sue's Chicken (Dry Szechuan)**

$16.95

Chicken breast with asparagus, string beans & snow pea pods in a dry spicy Szechuan sauce

Sue's Shrimp (Dry Szechuan)**

Sue's Shrimp (Dry Szechuan)**

$18.50

Jumbo shrimp with asparagus, string beans & snow pea pods in a spicy Szechuan sauce

Mighty Joe Young

Mighty Joe Young

$14.25

Chicken, broccoli & onions in a brown gravy topped on a bed of soft noodles

Boneless Ribs with Bed of Lo Mein

Boneless Ribs with Bed of Lo Mein

(As shown) Spicy Garlic Boneless Ribs over Pork Lo Mein

Bar None

Bar None

$20.50

Jumbo shrimp with minced pork in a black bean & egg sauce served on a bed of pan-fried noodles

Hawaiian Pineapple Chicken**

Hawaiian Pineapple Chicken**

$15.75

Chicken breast sautéed with pineapple, snow pea pods, carrots & water chestnuts in a white sauce

Szechuan Shrimp**

Szechuan Shrimp**

$17.95

Shrimp sautéed with red and green peppers in a spicy Szechuan sauce

Spicy Roast Pork & Asparagus over Panfried Noodles

Spicy Roast Pork & Asparagus over Panfried Noodles

$18.00
Shrimp & Scallops with Asparagus & Onion**

Shrimp & Scallops with Asparagus & Onion**

$18.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

2221 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA 19056

Directions

