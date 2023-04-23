Hongdae 33 Korean BBQ 9889 Bellaire Boulevard D-229
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
9889 Bellaire Boulevard D-229, Houston, TX 77036
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
R&B Tea Houston - 9938 Bellaire Blvd. Suite J
No Reviews
9938 Bellaire Blvd. Suite J Houston, TX 77036
View restaurant
The Bunny Tea - Coffee Houston
No Reviews
9600 Bellaire Blvd Suite 138 Houston, TX 77036
View restaurant
Daiq's - LIVE - 7333 West Sam Houston Parkway South Suite 101
No Reviews
7333 West Sam Houston Parkway South Suite 101 Houston, TX 77072
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant