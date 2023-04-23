  • Home
  • Hongdae 33 Korean BBQ - 9889 Bellaire Boulevard D-229
Hongdae 33 Korean BBQ 9889 Bellaire Boulevard D-229

No reviews yet

9889 Bellaire Boulevard D-229

Houston, TX 77036

Call

Hours

Directions

Starter

APPETIZERS & SOUPS

Japchae

Scallion Pancake

Seafood Pancake

Spicy Rice Cake Skewer

Corn Cheese

Test Description

Kimchi Stew

Soy Bean Stew

Shin Ramen

Steam Rice

SIDE DISH

Cabbage Kimchi

Marinated Bean Sprout

Marinated Fish Cakes

Braised Potatoes

Out of stock

Spicy Pickled Cucumber

Radish Kimchi

Out of stock

Pickled Jalapeno & Onion

Sliced Pickled Radish

Fresh Garlic & Jalapino

Dinner

Deluxe

Deluxe

$33.00+

Black Angus Beef Brisket

Open - 4PM

Black Angus LA-Galbi

4PM - Close

Classic Ribeye Steak Bulgogi

4PM - Close

Garlic Flat Iron Steak

4PM - Close

Miso Flat Iron Steak

4PM - Close

Premium NY Steak or Ribeye Steak

4PM - Close

Premium Sliced Pork Belly

Open - 4PM

Texas WAGYU Beef Tongue

4PM - Close

Texas WAGYU Sliced Beef Belly

Open - 4PM

Traditional Korean Spicy Beef Belly

4PM - Close

Galbi Marinated Pork Belly

Open - 4PM

Korean Spicy Pork Bulgogi

Open - 4PM

Premium Tamari Pork Jowl

Open - 4PM

Soy Chicken

Open - 4PM

Yummy Yum Garlic Butter Chicken

Open - 4PM

Hongdae Spicy Marinated Chicken

Open - 4PM

Jumbo Shrimp with Sea Salt

4PM - Close

Garlic Butter Jumbo Shrimp

4PM - Close

Classic Cajun Jumbo Shrimp

4PM - Close

Spicy Baby Octopus

4PM - Close

Spicy Ika Squid

4PM - Close

Sweet Onion

Open - 4PM

Sweet Potato

Open - 4PM

Zucchini

Open - 4PM

King Oyster Mushrooms

Open - 4PM

Pineapple

Open - 4PM

PREMIUM

Black Angus Beef Brisket

Open - 4PM

Texas WAGYU Sliced Beef Belly

Open - 4PM

Korean Spicy Pork Bulgogi

Open - 4PM

Premium Sliced Pork Belly

Open - 4PM

Galbi Marinated Pork Belly

Open - 4PM

Premium Tamari Pork Jowl

Open - 4PM

Spicy Pork Jowl

Open - 4PM

Korean Spicy Baby Octopus

Open - 4PM

Soy Chicken

Open - 4PM

Yummy Yum Garlic Butter Chicken

Open - 4PM

Hongdae Spicy Marinated Chicken

Open - 4PM

Sweet Onion

Open - 4PM

Zucchini

Open - 4PM

King Oyster Mushrooms

Open - 4PM

Sweet Potato

Open - 4PM

Pineapple

Open - 4PM

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi Zero

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Starry Lemon Lime Soda

$3.00

Tropicana Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Lipton Sweet Tea

$3.00

Lipton Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.00

Brisk Raspberry

$3.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Bar

Beer

Terra

$6.00

Asahi Super Dry

$6.00

Sapporo

$6.00

Tsingtao

$6.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Korean Drinks

Chamisul Original

$14.00

Chamisul Fresh

$14.00

Jinro is back

$14.00

Chum-Churum

$14.00

Green Apple Soju

$14.00

Green Grape Soju

$14.00

Peach Soju

$14.00

Grapefruit Soju

$14.00

Strawberry Soju

$14.00

Yogurt Soju

$14.00

Original Rice Wine

$12.00

Banana Flavored Rice Wine

$12.00

Peach Flavored Rice Wine

$12.00

Raspberry Wine

$15.00

Sake

Gekkeikan Hot Sake (Large)

$9.00Out of stock

Momokawa Diamond Junmai Sake (300ml)

$18.00

Hakutsuru Jun Ginjo Super Sake (300ml)

$18.00

Hakutsuru Sayuri Negorij Sake (300ml)

$18.00

Hakutsuru Awa Yuki Sparkling Sake (300ml)

$15.00

Cocktails

Strawberry and Mango Margarita

$15.00

Banana Drama

$15.00

Asian G-Cup

$15.00

K-Shawty

$15.00

K-Paradise

$15.00

Anger Issues

$15.00

Lychee Martini

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Cucumber Lime Martini

$10.00

Key Lime Martini

$10.00

The Margarita Classic

$10.00

Greentea Cocktail

$10.00

Sour Apple Tequila

$10.00

Azelea Margarita

$10.00

Add Premium Liquor

$5.00

Wine

Chloe Pinot Grigio, Italy (GLASS)

$10.00Out of stock

Chloe Pinot Grigio, Italy (BOTTLE)

$38.00Out of stock

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc (GLASS)

$11.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc (BOTTLE)

$40.00

Decoy By Duckhorn Chardonnay (GLASS)

$12.00

Decoy By Duckhorn Chardonnay (BOTTLE)

$45.00

Cakebread Chardonnay, Napa (BOTTLE ONLY)

$85.00Out of stock

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon (GLASS)

$10.00

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon (BOTTLE)

$38.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir (GLASS)

$12.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir (BOTTLE)

$45.00

Decoy By Duckhorn Cabernet (GLASS)

$13.00

Decoy By Duckhorn Cabernet (BOTTLE)

$48.00

Caymus Cabernet, Napa Valley (BOTTLE ONLY)

$150.00

Liquor

Well Vodka (McCormick)

$5.00

Absolute Citron

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Stoli Cucumber

$9.00

Stoli Vanila

$9.00

Deep Eddie Lemondae

$10.00

Well Gin (McCormick)

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Well Rum (McCormick)

$5.00

Bacardi Silver

$7.00

Bacardi Gold

$7.00

Captain Morgan White

$7.00

Malibu Coconut

$8.00

Well Tequila (Rio Grande)

$5.00

Don Julio Silver

$12.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Well Whiskey (Grant)

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Well Scotch (Grant)

$5.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Triple Sec Orange

$10.00

Triple Sec Peach

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Bailey

$10.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Banana Liquer

$10.00

Banana Curacao

$10.00

Orange Curacao

$10.00

Midori Melon

$10.00

Dry Vermouth

$10.00

Sweet Vermouth

$10.00

Apple sour Liquer

$10.00

Angostra Bitter Original

$10.00

Shots

Greentea Shot

$7.00

Rainbow Shot

$7.00

Banana Jack

$7.00

Beat me up

$8.00

B-52

$8.00

Hot Lips

$8.00

Hulk Smash

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Bundle Drinks

1 Original/Flavored Soju & Beers

$25.00

4 Shots - Mix & Match

$24.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9889 Bellaire Boulevard D-229, Houston, TX 77036

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

