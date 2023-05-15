Restaurant header imageView gallery

Honky Tonk Party Express 1343 Lewis St

review star

No reviews yet

1343 Lewis St

Nashville, TN 37210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Beer - Individual

Bud Light - 16 oz

$5.00

Busch Light - 16 oz

$5.00

Coors Light (12 oz)

$4.00

High Life - 12 oz

$4.00

Michelob Ultra - 16 oz

$5.00

Miller Lite (12 oz)

$4.00

Voodoo Ranger Fruit Force

$7.00

Yuengling - 16 oz

$5.00

Michelob Ultra 12 oz

$4.00

Beer - Non Alcoholic - Individual

Athletic Lite 12 oz

$4.00

Budweiser Zero - 12 oz

$4.00

Energy Drinks

Red Bull

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00

Alani

$6.00

Seltzer/Misc Booze - Individual

Bud Light Seltzer

$4.00

Cayman Jack

$5.00

JELLO SHOT

$3.00

Truly Seltzer - 12 oz

$4.00

TUB OF SHOTS

$25.00

Twisted Tea - 12 oz

$4.00

White Claw

$4.00

Vizzy

$4.00

Swell

$4.00

Sonic Seltzer

$4.00

Karbach Ranch Water

$4.00

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Water/Etc

Water (Generic)

$2.00

Fiji

$5.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Liquid IV

$5.00

La Croix

$2.00

Coconut Water

$2.00

Slushies

Slushy - 16 oz

$8.00

Slushy - Boot Cup

$15.00

Slushy - Boot Cup Refill

$8.00

Slushy - Pecker Bottle

$35.00

Slushy - Pecker Refill

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1343 Lewis St, Nashville, TN 37210

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Saint Elle - 1420 3rd Ave South
orange starNo Reviews
1420 3rd Ave South Nashville, TN 37210
View restaurantnext
Dicey's Pizza & Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
425 Chestnut Street Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Smokin Thighs @ 611
orange star4.1 • 1,439
611 Wedgewood Avenue Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Southern Collective Spirit Co.
orange starNo Reviews
819 2nd Ave. South Nashville, TN 37210
View restaurantnext
Wedge Pizza & Pub - 2026 Lindell Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2026 Lindell ave Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Red Bicycle- Woodbine
orange starNo Reviews
2190 Nolensville Pike Nashville, TN 37211
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nashville

007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
orange star4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Southern Steak & Oyster
orange star4.5 • 14,484
150 3rd Ave S Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
orange star4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurantnext
Epice
orange star4.9 • 4,220
2902 12th Ave S Nashville, TN 37204
View restaurantnext
Slim & Husky's - Nashville/Buchanan Arts District
orange star4.5 • 4,174
911 Buchanan St Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston