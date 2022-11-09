  • Home
122 Honkytonk Saloon 192 College Park

No reviews yet

192 College Park Road

Ladson, SC 29456

Tea/Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

UnSweet Tea

$2.99

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.99

Coffee Regular

$2.99

Coffee Decaf

$2.99

Soda

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

SIerra Mist

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Mt. Dew

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.99

Juice/Milk/Water

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Virgin Blood Mary

$4.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Water

Milk

$3.50

Red Bull

Red Bull Blue

$5.00

Red Bull Coco Berry

$5.00

Red Bull Orange

$5.00Out of stock

Red Bull Regular

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$5.00

Red Bull Yellow

$5.00

Starters

Fresh Fried Pork Rinds w/ Beer Cheese

$7.00

Fresh Fried Pork Rinds w/ Pimento Cheese

$9.00

Fresh Fried Pork Rinds-No Sauce

$5.00

Fried Onion Rings

$9.00

Fried Pickle Slices

$9.00

House Made Pimento Cheese

$9.00

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Sampler Plate

$15.00

Soft Pretzels & Craft Beer Cheese

$8.00

Royale With Cheese

Royale with Cheese 1/4lb

$13.00

Royale with Cheese 1/3lb

$15.00

Royale with Cheese 1/2lb

$17.00

Royale with Cheese Chicken Fried

$13.00

Royale with Cheese Chicken Grilled

$13.00

Classic

Classic 1/4lb

$13.00

Classic 1/3lb

$15.00

Classic 1/2lb

$17.00

Classic Chicken Fried

$13.00

Classic Chicken Grilled

$13.00

Charleston

Charleston 1/4lb

$14.00

Charleston 1/3lb

$16.00

Charleston 1/2lb

$18.00

Charleston Chicken Fried

$14.00

Charleston Chicken Grilled

$14.00

BBQ Bacon

BBQ Bacon 1/4lb

$13.00

BBQ Bacon 1/3lb

$15.00

BBQ Bacon 1/2lb

$17.00

BBQ Bacon Chicken Fried

$13.00

BBQ Bacon Chicken Grilled

$13.00

Diablo

Diablo 1/4lb

$13.00

Diablo 1/3lb

$15.00

Diablo 1/2lb

$17.00

Diablo Chicken Fried

$13.00

Diablo Chicken Grilled

$13.00

Bacon and Blue

Bacon and Blue 1/4lb

$13.00

Bacon and Blue 1/3lb

$15.00

Bacon and Blue 1/2lb

$17.00

Bacon and Blue Chicken Fried

$13.00

Bacon and Blue Chicken Grilled

$13.00

Philly Burger

Philly Burger 1/4lb

$13.00

Philly Burger 1/3lb

$15.00

Philly Burger 1/2lb

$17.00

Philly Burger Chicken Fried

$13.00

Philly Burger Chicken Grilled

$13.00

Basic Burger

Basic Burger 1/4lb

$11.00

Basic Burger 1/3lb

$13.00

Basic Burger 1/2lb

$15.00

Basic Burger Chicken Fried

$11.00

Basic Burger Chicken Grilled

$11.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss 1/4lb

$14.00Out of stock

Mushroom Swiss 1/3lb

$16.00Out of stock

Mushroom Swiss 1/2lb

$18.00Out of stock

Mushroom Swiss Chicken Fried

$14.00Out of stock

Mushroom Swiss Chicken Grilled

$14.00Out of stock

Wings

Bone-in 6 Piece

$11.00

Bone-in 12 piece

$18.00

Chicken Tenders

3 Tenders w/ Fries

$8.00

5 Tenders w/ Fries

$12.00

Patty Melt

Patty Melt 1/4lb

$12.00

Patty Melt 1/3lb

$14.00

Patty Melt 1/2lb

$16.00

Patty Melt Chicken Fried

$12.00

Patty Melt Chicken Grilled

$12.00

Philly Sub

Philly Steak

$14.00

Philly Chicken

$14.00

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Fried

$13.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Grilled

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap Fried

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap Grilled

$13.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap Fried

$13.00Out of stock

Chicken Caesar Wrap Grilled

$13.00Out of stock

Spaghetti Dinner

$10.99

Salads

Honkytonk Chopped

$13.00

Chopped Garden

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad Fried

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad Grilled

$13.00

Caesar Salad Chicken Fried

$13.00

Caesar Salad Chicken Grilled

$13.00

Sides

Side Salad

$5.00

Fries

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Extras

Ranch Dressing

$0.95

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.95

Craft Beer Cheese 4oz

$4.00

Honey Gold

$0.95

Buffalo Sauce

$0.95

Smoky BBQ Sauce

$0.95

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.95

King Sauce

$0.95

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.95

Caesar Dressing

$0.95
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Come in and enjoy!

192 College Park Road, Ladson, SC 29456

Directions

122 Honkytonk Saloon image
122 Honkytonk Saloon image
122 Honkytonk Saloon image

