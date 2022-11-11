Restaurant header imageView gallery

Honmono Sushi - Downtown Allentown Market

27 N 7th Street

Allentown, PA 18101

Popular Items

Gyoza
Veg Spring Roll
California Roll

Appetizers

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

steamed soy bean pods sprinkled with sea salt

Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.00

6 pc fried or steamed pork dumpling with Gyoza Sauce

Veg Gyoza

Veg Gyoza

$7.00

6 pc fried or steamed vegetable dumpling with Gyoza Sauce

Veg Spring Roll

Veg Spring Roll

$3.50

3 pc Vegetable Spring Roll with Sweet Chili Sauce

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$7.00

3 pc shrimp tempura with sauce

Yellowtail Jalapeño

Yellowtail Jalapeño

$13.00

Thinly Sliced Yellowtail Topped with Ponzu Sauce & Jalapeño

Tuna Jalapeño

$13.00

Thinly Sliced Tuna Topped with Ponzu Sauce & Jalapeño

Salmon Jalapeño

$13.00

Thinly Sliced salmon Topped with Ponzu Sauce & Jalapeño

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$13.00

Seared Tuna with Ponzu sauce

Pancake Wrap

Pancake Wrap

$13.00

Crispy pancake wrap with spicy crabmeat , romaine lettuce, avocado and house sauce on the side

Soup & Salad

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00

Soy broth with seaweed, tofu and scallion

Green Salad

$5.00

Spring Mix, romaine lettuce , onion, carrot , Ginger Dressing

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Kani Salad

$7.00

Cucumber, Crab Stick mixed with Spicy mayo and tempura Flake on top

Avocado Salad

$7.00

Spring Mix, Romaine Lettuce , onion , Carrot, cucumber, Avocado and Ginger Dressing

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$13.00

Spring Mix, Romaine Lettuce , onion , Carrot, cucumber, Avocado with seared Tuna and Ginger Dressing

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$13.00

Spring Mix, Romaine Lettuce , onion , Carrot, cucumber, Avocado with Grilled Shrimp and Ginger Dressing

Poke Bowl

Salmon Poke Bowl

Salmon Poke Bowl

$14.00

Sushi Rice base with Salmon, Cucumber,Avocado, radish pickles , Crab Salad and Edamame

Tuna Poke bowl

$14.00

Sushi Rice base with Tuna, Cucumber,Avocado, radish pickles, Crab Salad and Edamame

Yellowtail Poke Bowl

$14.00

Sushi Rice base with Yellowtail, Cucumber,Avocado, radish pickles ， Crab Salad and Edamame

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$14.00

Sushi Rice base with Ahi Tuna ,Cucumber,Avocado, radish pickles,Crab Salad and Edamame

Shrimp Tempura Poke Bowl

$14.00

Sushi Rice base with Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber,Avocado, radish pickles, Crab Salad and Edamame

Regular Roll

California Roll

California Roll

$5.50

Crabstick, avocado,cucumber

Philadelphia Roll

$6.00

Smoked Salmon , Avocado, Cream Cheese

Boston Roll

$6.00

Steamed Shrimp, Cucumber, Lettuce, mayo

Eel Avocado Roll

Eel Avocado Roll

$7.00

Eel Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Shrimp Avocado Roll

$6.00

Crabmeat Avocado Roll

$6.00

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$7.00

Spicy Crab Roll

$7.00

Salmon Cucumber Roll

$7.00
Salmon Avocado Roll

Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.00

Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.00
Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$7.00
Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$6.50
Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$6.50
Yellowtail Roll

Yellowtail Roll

$6.50

White Tuna Roll

$6.50

Avocado Roll

$5.50

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Sweet Potato Roll

$5.50

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$5.00

Sweet potato Cheese

$5.50

Avocado Cheese

$5.00

Honmono Special Roll

Honmono Roll

Honmono Roll

$16.00

Spicy Tuna , Salmon, avocado and cream cheese inside, lightly fried with bake crabmeat and scallops on top

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura , Cucumber ,avocado, lettuce

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$12.00

Fried soft shell crab, Cucumber ,avocado, lettuce

Rainbow Roll

$12.00

Crabstick, avocado, cucumber inside, salmon, tuna, white fish and avocado on top

Green Dragon

Green Dragon

$12.00

Eel and cucumber inside, Avocado and fish egg on the top

Bikini Bottom

Bikini Bottom

$16.00

Spicy Tuna and avocado wrap with soy paper and scallop, sweet chili sauce on the top

Magical Roll

Magical Roll

$16.00

Spicy Crunch Tuna , cucumber inside, topped with Eel, shrimp, tobiko and scallion

Thai Spicy

Thai Spicy

$16.00

Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Crab and Avocado wrap with Pink soy paper and Jalapeño on top

Dancing Dragon

Dancing Dragon

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna inside, with avocado , Spicy crab and spicy lobster on top

Blue Pacific

Blue Pacific

$18.00

Spicy scallop, spicy crab , avocado and crunch inside with three kind of fish egg on top

Summer Breeze

Summer Breeze

$18.00

Tuna , Salmon, Yellowtail, white fish , mango and fish egg wrap with soy paper

Crazy Tuna

Crazy Tuna

$15.00

Spicy crunch tuna and cucumber inside, topped w. pepper tuna and scallion

Eel Box

Eel Box

$15.00

spicy tuna in the middle, rice on bottom, topped with Eel, avocado, eel sauce and crunch

5th Avenue

5th Avenue

$14.00

Deep Fried roll with shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, spicy crab, cream cheese and avocado inside

214

$16.00

Deep Fried Roll with Shrimp, avocado, cream cheese inside and spicy crab and lobster salad on top

Snow Mountain

Snow Mountain

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura, cucumber inside with Avocado, deep fried crab stick and fish egg on top

Golden Spider

Golden Spider

$16.00

Tempura soft shell crab , cream cheese, avocado inside and spicy crabmeat on top

Holy Crab

Holy Crab

$14.00

Tempura crab stick and cream cheese inside, spicy crab and crunch on top

Rock N Roll

$16.00

Tuna , Salmon, Yellowtail, cucumber inside and avocado , spicy tuna spicy mayo on top

Veg Delight

Veg Delight

$10.00

Sweet potato tempura , cucumber, Oshinko inside and Avocado, sweet soy sauce on top

Salmon Lover

$15.00

Salmon and cream cheese inside , avocado and salmon on the top with spicy mayo

Honmono "Dagen Roll"

Salmon "Dagen" Roll

Salmon "Dagen" Roll

$13.00

Sushi Burrito - Seaweed wrapped with Salmon, tofu Skin, avocado, oshinko(Radish Pickle)Cucumber, egg

Tuna "Dagen" Roll

Tuna "Dagen" Roll

$13.00

Sushi Burrito - Seaweed wrapped with Tuna, tofu Skin, avocado, oshinko(Radish Pickle),Cucumber, egg

Yellowtail "Dagen" Roll

Yellowtail "Dagen" Roll

$13.00

Sushi Burrito - Seaweed wrapped with Yellowtail, tofu Skin, avocado, oshinko(Radish Pickle)Cucumber, egg

ShrimpTempura "Dagen"Roll

ShrimpTempura "Dagen"Roll

$13.00

Sushi Burrito - Seaweed wrapped with shrimp Tempura, tofu Skin, avocado, oshinko(Radish Pickle)Cucumber, egg

Honmono Chef Combo

Sushi Dinner

Sushi Dinner

$23.00

9 pcs assorted sushi and a Tuna Roll

Sashimi Dinner

Sashimi Dinner

$25.00

18 pcs assorted sashimi

Unagi Don

Unagi Don

$23.00

Broil Eel over Seasoned rice with sweet soy sauce on top

Trio Don

Trio Don

$24.00

4 pcs Salmon, 4 pcs Tuna and 4 pcs Yellowtail over sushi rice

Tuna Combo

$30.00

5 pieces tuna sushi, 5 pieces tuna sashimi and a tuna roll

Salmon Combo

$30.00

5 pieces salmon sushi, 5 pieces salmon sashimi and a salmon roll

Sushi/Sashimi Combo

$32.00

5 pcs sushi, 12 pcs sashimi and a California Roll

Sushi for Two

Sushi for Two

$50.00

18 pcs assorted sushi, California Roll, Shrimp Tempura and a Rainbow Roll

Sushi/Sashimi for Two

$65.00

12 pieces sushi, 18 pieces sashimi , California Roll and Dancing Dragon Roll

A La Carte

Salmon

Salmon

$5.50

2 pieces per order

Tuna

Tuna

$5.50

2 pieces per order

Yellowtail

Yellowtail

$5.50

2 pieces per order

White Tuna

White Tuna

$5.50

2 pieces per order

Red Snapper

Red Snapper

$5.50

2 pieces per order

Pepper Tuna

$5.50

2 pieces per order

Eel

Eel

$5.50

2 pieces per order

Shrimp

Shrimp

$5.50

2 pieces per order

Crabmeat

Crabmeat

$5.50

2 pieces per order

Scallop

$5.50

2 pieces per order

Tobiko

Tobiko

$5.50

2 pieces per order

Smoked Salmon

$5.50

2 pieces per order

Spicy Tuna

$5.50

2 pieces per order

Spicy Salmon

$5.50

2 pieces per order

Bubble Tea

Mango Bubble Tea

$5.25

22 Oz Size

Strawberry Bubble Tea

$5.25

Taro Bubble Tea

$5.25

Honeydew Bubble Tea

$5.25

Original Bubble Tea

$5.25

Thai Bubble Tea

$5.25

Beverage

Bottle Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Perrier Carbonated Water

$2.50

Perrier Carbonated Water

Snapple Peach Tea

$3.00

Snapple Lemon Tea

$3.00

Snapple Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Ramune Japanese Soda

Ramune - Strawberry

$3.50

Ramune - Blueberry

$3.50

Ramune - Grape

$3.50

Ramune - Lychee

$3.50

Ramune - Yuzu

$3.50

Ramune - Melon

$3.50

Side Order

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

2 oz cup of sauce

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Pint of Sushi Rice

Party Tray

Sushi Party A

$65.00

Sushi Party Tray A ( 11 Cooked rolls ) 2 California Roll , 2 Philadelphia Roll, 2 Shrimp Tempura Roll, 2 spicy Crab Roll, 2 Spicy Shrimp Roll and a Holy Crab Roll For 4 people only Available from 3pm to 9pm

Sushi party B

$70.00

Sushi party Tray B (10 Raws Roll) 2 Spicy Tuna Roll, 2 Spicy Salmon Roll, 2 Salmon Avocado Roll, 2 Tuna Avocado , Rock N Roll and a Crazy Tuna Roll For 4-5 People only available from 3pm to 9 pm

Sushi Party C

$90.00

Sushi party tray C (9 Special Roll) 2 Shrimp Tempura Roll, 2 Crab Tempura Roll, Dancing Dragon Roll , Gold Spider Roll, Rainbow Roll, Holy Crab Roll and a Rock N Roll, For 4-6 people only available from 3 pm to 9 pm

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

27 N 7th Street, Allentown, PA 18101

Directions

