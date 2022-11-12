Honolulu Coffee Ala Moana Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
#brewedwithaloha
Location
1450 Ala Moana Blvd., #3066 Level 3, Ewa Wing, HONOLULU, HI 96814
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Island Brew Coffeehouse - Ward Village
No Reviews
1108 Auahi St #160 Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in HONOLULU
The Social Honolulu - 1170 Auahi Street Ste 250
4.1 • 448
1170 Auahi Street Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurant
Jamba - 001421 - Ala Moana Shopping Center
4.0 • 194
1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurant