Honolulu Coffee Ala Moana Kiosk
1450 ALA MOANA BLVD
HONOLULU, HI 96814
SEASONAL SPECIALS
HCC LATTE - HONEY CARAMEL CARDAMOM LATTE
A sweet spiced latte to bring us into fall! Can be made iced or hot with milk of choice.
ICED HCC LATTE - HONEY CARAMEL CARDAMOM LATTE
A sweet spiced latte to bring us into fall! Can be made iced or hot with milk of choice.
TROPICAL FOG
A HCC twist on the Classic London Fog.
BREWED COFFEE
LATTES & MOCHAS
LATTE
Two shots of espresso with steamed milk
ICED LATTE
Two shots of espresso and cold milk
HAWAIIAN LATTE
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
ICED HAWAIIAN LATTE
Two shots of espresso, cold milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup
MOCHA
Chocolate, two shots espresso, and steamed milk
ICED MOCHA
Chocolate, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
CAPPUCCINO
Two shots of espresso and steamed milk with foam
PUPCUP
AMERICANO
TRADITIONAL ESPRESSO DRINKS
MACCHIATO
3oz drink including one shot of espresso and a dollop of steamed milk. Served with chocolate covered espresso beans and sparkling water.
CAPPUCCINO (6OZ)
A 6oz drink including one shot of espresso and steamed milk with foam. Served with chocolate covered espresso beans and sparkling water.
ESPRESSO
2oz drink including two shots of espresso. Served with chocolate covered espresso beans and sparkling water.
ICED ESPRESSO
Two shots of espresso over ice
GIBRALTAR
5oz drink including two shots of espresso and lightly steamed, less hot milk. Served with chocolate covered espresso beans and sparkling water.
SIDE CAR
6oz single shot cappuccino served with a single shot on the side. Served with chocolate covered espresso beans and sparkling water.
KALITA & CHEMEX
EXTRA FANCY KALITA
Our Extra Fancy coffee brewed fresh using the Kalita pour over brewer. (12oz)
EXTRA FANCY CHEMEX
Our Extra Fancy coffee brewed fresh using the Chemex pour over brewer. (24oz)
KONA ESTATE KALITA
Our Kona Estate coffee brewed fresh using the Kalita pour over brewer. (12oz)
KONA ESTATE CHEMEX
Our Kona Estate coffee brewed fresh using the Chemex pour over brewer. (24oz)
PEABERRY KALITA
Our Peaberry coffee brewed fresh using the Kalita pour over brewer. (12oz)
PEABERRY CHEMEX
Our Peaberry coffee brewed fresh using the Chemex pour over brewer. (24oz)
KAU KALITA
Our K'au coffee brewed fresh using the Kalita pour over brewer. (12oz)
KAU CHEMEX
Our K'au coffee brewed fresh using the Chemex pour over brewer. (24oz)
FIREPOT TEA
ICED BLACK TEA
Black iced tea with hints of organic mango and bergamot essence.
ICED GREEN TEA
Green iced tea with hints of lilikoi, lime, and tropical fruits.
ICED HIBISCUS GINGER TEA
Botanical iced tea with revitalizing red fruit and ginger notes.
FIREPOT BREAKFAST
Organic Black Tea (16oz) - Notes of dried cherry and fresh oak.
ITALIAN GREY
Organic Black Tea (16oz) - Notes of rosewood and tangerine marmalade.
GENMAICHA
Organic Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of toasted rice and wheatgrass.
MOROCCAN JASMINE MINT
Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of sweet jasmine and peppermint.
HIMALAYAN MOUNTAIN
Organic Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of sweet pea and honeysuckle.
HIBISCUS ELIXIR
Organic Caffeine Free Botanical Blend (16oz) - Notes of red fruit and ginger juice.
INDIAN ROSE GARDEN
Organic Caffeine Free Botanical Blend (16oz) - Notes of honey and flowers.
IRON GODDESS
Organic Oolong Tea (16oz) - Notes of gardenia and honeydew melon.
MATCHA & CHAI
CHAI LATTE
Our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk
ICED CHAI LATTE
Our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with cold milk
MATCHA LATTE
Our sweetened, organic matcha powder and steamed milk
ICED MATCHA LATTE
Our sweetened, organic matcha powder and cold milk
SMOOTHIES & FROZEN DRINKS
WAIKIKI SMOOTHIE
Blueberries, strawberries, and banana blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)
WAILEA SMOOTHIE
Strawberries, mango, and raspberries blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)
HALEIWA SMOOTHIE
Pineapple, mango, and banana blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)
ACAI SMOOTHIE
Acai puree, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)
ORIGINAL FROST
Cold brew concentrate and sweetened condensed milk blended with ice. (16OZ)
HAWAIIAN FROST
Cold brew concentrate, coconut syrup, macadamia nut syrup, and sweetened condensed milk blended with ice. (16OZ)
MOCHA FROST
Cold brew concentrate, chocolate, and sweetened condensed milk blended with ice. (16OZ)
HOT CHOCOLATE & MILK
BOTTLED BEVERAGES
ACAI BOWLS
THE CLASSIC ACAI BOWL
Acai, granola, banana, blueberries, strawberries
THE ANTIOXIDANT ACAI BOWL
Acai, granola, blueberries, banana, cacao nibs
THE HAWAIIAN ACAI BOWL
Acai, granola, banana, almond butter, macadamia nuts, coconut flakes
BUILD YOUR OWN ACAI BOWL
Acai, choose your own add ons
FALL ACAI BOWL
Warming autumn twist on an acai bowl! Apples, spiced honey syrup, pecans, and almond butter.
BREAKFAST
LUNCH
HARVEST SALAD
Local greens with quinoa, walnuts, dried cranberries, grana padano, red wine maple vinaigrette
AUTUMN TURKEY SANDWICH
Thanksgiving on a roll! House brined and slow roasted turkey breast, buttermilk rye roll, cranberry mango relish, herbed mayo, swiss cheese, keiki kale.
BACON CHEVRE SANDWICH
Delightfully unique fall sandwich! Housemade croissant packed with bacon, rosemary chevre, roasted butternut squash, red onion, and pea shoots.
QUICHE LORRAINE
BAKED GOODS
SAVORY SCONE
A savory breakfast scone filled with gems of Housemade breakfast sausage, sage, fennel, cheddar, and a local honey drizzle
OAT CAKE
KONA CHIP MUFFIN
Rich Kona Coffee infused muffin loaded with semi sweet chocolate chips
BANANA LILIKOI MAC NUT MUFFIN
Gluten free banana lilikoi muffin speckled with macadamia nuts and a lilikoi glaze
VANILLA BEAN SCONE
Layers of buttery, tender pastry baked with a generous amount of locally grown Laie Vanilla Bean, glazed with more fresh vanilla bean!
LILIKOI APPLE TURNOVER
New take on the classic! HCC Housemade pie dough stuffed with a tart, lilikoi, apple pie filling and coated in Turbinado sugar!
COOKIES & CREAM RICE KRISPIE TREAT
Oreo, rice krispy, marshmallow explosion in this crispy, chewy, gooey goodness! A delicious and fun spin on a classic!
MAPLE MISO MORNING BUN
A sweet and salty morning bun with brown sugar, miso, cinnamon filling and sticky maple glaze
BANANA BREAD
SPICED PUMPKIN BREAD
A slice of spiced banana bread filled with cream cheese and topped with streusel.
PLAIN CROISSANT
House-made classic - light, buttery, flaky goodness!
HAM & CHEESE CROISSANT
ALMOND CROISSANT
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT
MAC NUT COOKIE
TOFFEE COOKIE
OATMEAL COOKIE
STRAWBERRY ROLL CAKE
TIRAMISU SLICE
GRAB & GO
CHIA PARFAIT
OVERNIGHT OATS
YOGURT PARFAIT
Yogurt, Granola
PB BITE (1)
PB BITE (6PACK)
BANANA (Whole)
BEACH PACK
Hummus, GF seeded cracker, carrots, cucumber, grapes.
PINEAPPLE FRUIT CUP
9oz cup of locally grown pineapple - cold and refreshing!
LI HING MUI PINEAPPLE FRUIT CUP
9oz cup of locally grown pineapple with Li Hing Mui powder - cold, sweet and refreshing!
PINA COLADA PANNA COTTA
Dairy free and gluten free coconut lime panna cotta topped with fresh local pineapple and toasted coconut chips
APPLE (Whole)
JOE TO GO
LOKAHI JOE TO GO
96oz to go box of Lokahi, cups, straws, sugars, creamers, and stir sticks included. This item is not available for same day pickup, it will be available for pickup 24 hours after the order is placed, thanks!
DECAF JOE TO GO
96oz to go box of Lokahi, cups, straws, sugars, creamers, and stir sticks included.
KONA BLEND JOE TO GO
96oz to go box of Kona Blend, cups, straws, sugars, creamers, and stir sticks included. This item is not available for same day pickup, it will be available for pickup 24 hours after the order is placed, thanks!
COLD BREW JOE TO GO
96oz to go box of Cold Brew, cups, straws, sugars, creamers, and stir sticks included. This item is not available for same day pickup, it will be available for pickup 24 hours after the order is placed, thanks!
ICED TEA JOE TO GO
96oz to go box of Ice Tea. This item is not available for same day pickup, it will be available for pickup 24 hours after the order is placed, thanks!
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
1450 ALA MOANA BLVD, HONOLULU, HI 96814