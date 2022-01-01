Restaurant header imageView gallery
Honolulu Coffee at the Sheraton Waikiki Poolside

1 Review

$

2255 Kalakaua Ave

HONOLULU, HI 96815

Popular Items

ICED HAWAIIAN LATTE
DRIP COFFEE
HAWAIIAN LATTE

SEASONAL SPECIALS

HCC LATTE - HONEY CARAMEL CARDAMOM LATTE

HCC LATTE - HONEY CARAMEL CARDAMOM LATTE

$5.75+

A sweet spiced latte to bring us into fall! Can be made iced or hot with milk of choice.

ICED HCC LATTE - HONEY CARAMEL CARDAMOM LATTE

ICED HCC LATTE - HONEY CARAMEL CARDAMOM LATTE

$6.75

A sweet spiced latte to bring us into fall! Can be made iced or hot with milk of choice.

TROPICAL FOG

TROPICAL FOG

$6.00

A HCC twist on the Classic London Fog.

BREWED COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE

$3.75+

Lokahi blend freshly brewed

COLD BREW

COLD BREW

$6.00

Lokahi blend cold brewed for 20 hours

CAFE AU LAIT

CAFE AU LAIT

$3.25+

Half fresh brewed drip coffee, half steamed milk. Also known as a café misto.

LATTES & MOCHAS

LATTE

LATTE

$5.00+

Two shots of espresso with steamed milk

ICED LATTE

ICED LATTE

$6.00

Two shots of espresso and cold milk

HAWAIIAN LATTE

HAWAIIAN LATTE

$5.75+

Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup

ICED HAWAIIAN LATTE

ICED HAWAIIAN LATTE

$6.75

Two shots of espresso, cold milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrup

MOCHA

MOCHA

$5.75+

Chocolate, two shots espresso, and steamed milk

ICED MOCHA

ICED MOCHA

$6.75

Chocolate, two shots of espresso, and cold milk

CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$5.00+

Two shots of espresso and steamed milk with foam

PUPCUP

AMERICANO

AMERICANO

AMERICANO

$4.00+

Two shots of espresso with hot water

ICED AMERICANO

ICED AMERICANO

$4.75

Two shots of espresso with cold water and ice - 16OZ

TRADITIONAL ESPRESSO DRINKS

Served with chocolate covered espresso beans and a side of sparkling water
MACCHIATO

MACCHIATO

$4.50

3oz drink including one shot of espresso and a dollop of steamed milk. Served with chocolate covered espresso beans and sparkling water.

CAPPUCCINO (6OZ)

CAPPUCCINO (6OZ)

$5.00

A 6oz drink including one shot of espresso and steamed milk with foam. Served with chocolate covered espresso beans and sparkling water.

ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$3.75

2oz drink including two shots of espresso. Served with chocolate covered espresso beans and sparkling water.

ICED ESPRESSO

ICED ESPRESSO

$3.75

Two shots of espresso over ice

GIBRALTAR

GIBRALTAR

$5.00

5oz drink including two shots of espresso and lightly steamed, less hot milk. Served with chocolate covered espresso beans and sparkling water.

SIDE CAR

SIDE CAR

$5.00

6oz single shot cappuccino served with a single shot on the side. Served with chocolate covered espresso beans and sparkling water.

KALITA & CHEMEX

EXTRA FANCY KALITA

EXTRA FANCY KALITA

$6.75

Our Extra Fancy coffee brewed fresh using the Kalita pour over brewer. (12oz)

EXTRA FANCY CHEMEX

EXTRA FANCY CHEMEX

$12.00

Our Extra Fancy coffee brewed fresh using the Chemex pour over brewer. (24oz)

KONA ESTATE KALITA

KONA ESTATE KALITA

$7.25

Our Kona Estate coffee brewed fresh using the Kalita pour over brewer. (12oz)

KONA ESTATE CHEMEX

KONA ESTATE CHEMEX

$12.50

Our Kona Estate coffee brewed fresh using the Chemex pour over brewer. (24oz)

PEABERRY KALITA

PEABERRY KALITA

$7.75

Our Peaberry coffee brewed fresh using the Kalita pour over brewer. (12oz)

PEABERRY CHEMEX

PEABERRY CHEMEX

$13.00

Our Peaberry coffee brewed fresh using the Chemex pour over brewer. (24oz)

KAU KALITA

KAU KALITA

$7.00Out of stock

Our K'au coffee brewed fresh using the Kalita pour over brewer. (12oz)

KAU CHEMEX

KAU CHEMEX

$12.00Out of stock

Our K'au coffee brewed fresh using the Chemex pour over brewer. (24oz)

FIREPOT TEA

ICED BLACK TEA

ICED BLACK TEA

$4.25

Black iced tea with hints of organic mango and bergamot essence.

ICED GREEN TEA

ICED GREEN TEA

$4.25Out of stock

Green iced tea with hints of lilikoi, lime, and tropical fruits.

ICED HIBISCUS GINGER TEA

ICED HIBISCUS GINGER TEA

$4.25

Botanical iced tea with revitalizing red fruit and ginger notes.

FIREPOT BREAKFAST

FIREPOT BREAKFAST

$4.25

Organic Black Tea (16oz) - Notes of dried cherry and fresh oak.

ITALIAN GREY

ITALIAN GREY

$4.25

Organic Black Tea (16oz) - Notes of rosewood and tangerine marmalade.

GENMAICHA

GENMAICHA

$5.25

Organic Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of toasted rice and wheatgrass.

MOROCCAN JASMINE MINT

MOROCCAN JASMINE MINT

$4.25

Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of sweet jasmine and peppermint.

HIMALAYAN MOUNTAIN

HIMALAYAN MOUNTAIN

$4.75

Organic Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of sweet pea and honeysuckle.

HIBISCUS ELIXIR

HIBISCUS ELIXIR

$5.25

Organic Caffeine Free Botanical Blend (16oz) - Notes of red fruit and ginger juice.

INDIAN ROSE GARDEN

INDIAN ROSE GARDEN

$4.25

Organic Caffeine Free Botanical Blend (16oz) - Notes of honey and flowers.

IRON GODDESS

IRON GODDESS

$4.75

Organic Oolong Tea (16oz) - Notes of gardenia and honeydew melon.

MATCHA & CHAI

CHAI LATTE

CHAI LATTE

$5.25+

Our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk

ICED CHAI LATTE

ICED CHAI LATTE

$6.25

Our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with cold milk

MATCHA LATTE

MATCHA LATTE

$5.25+

Our sweetened, organic matcha powder and steamed milk

ICED MATCHA LATTE

ICED MATCHA LATTE

$6.25

Our sweetened, organic matcha powder and cold milk

SMOOTHIES & FROZEN DRINKS

WAIKIKI SMOOTHIE

WAIKIKI SMOOTHIE

$8.50

Blueberries, strawberries, and banana blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)

WAILEA SMOOTHIE

WAILEA SMOOTHIE

$8.50

Strawberries, mango, and raspberries blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)

HALEIWA SMOOTHIE

HALEIWA SMOOTHIE

$8.50

Pineapple, mango, and banana blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)

ACAI SMOOTHIE

ACAI SMOOTHIE

$9.00

Acai puree, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas blended with your choice of milk. (16OZ)

ORIGINAL FROST

ORIGINAL FROST

$7.75

Cold brew concentrate and sweetened condensed milk blended with ice. (16OZ)

HAWAIIAN FROST

HAWAIIAN FROST

$8.25

Cold brew concentrate, coconut syrup, macadamia nut syrup, and sweetened condensed milk blended with ice. (16OZ)

MOCHA FROST

MOCHA FROST

$8.25

Cold brew concentrate, chocolate, and sweetened condensed milk blended with ice. (16OZ)

HOT CHOCOLATE & MILK

HOT CHOCOLATE

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.25+

Chocolate and steamed milk

STEAMER

STEAMER

$3.75+

Flavored syrup and steamed milk

CHOCOLATE MILK

CHOCOLATE MILK

$4.75

Chocolate and cold milk

COLD MILK

COLD MILK

$4.25

Cold milk

JUICE

POG

$4.00

Passionfruit, orange, guava juice.

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

BOTTLED BEVERAGES

BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$2.75

Waiakea Hawaiian volcanic water. 16oz.

PERRIER

PERRIER

$3.00

ACAI BOWLS

THE CLASSIC ACAI BOWL

$14.00

Acai, granola, banana, blueberries, strawberries

THE ANTIOXIDANT ACAI BOWL

THE ANTIOXIDANT ACAI BOWL

$14.00

Acai, granola, blueberries, banana, cacao nibs

THE HAWAIIAN ACAI BOWL

THE HAWAIIAN ACAI BOWL

$15.00

Acai, granola, banana, almond butter, macadamia nuts, coconut flakes

BUILD YOUR OWN ACAI BOWL

$10.50

Acai, choose your own add ons

FALL ACAI BOWL

FALL ACAI BOWL

$16.00

Warming autumn twist on an acai bowl! Apples, spiced honey syrup, pecans, and almond butter.

BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$12.00
BACON EGG & CHEESE ENGLISH MUFFIN

BACON EGG & CHEESE ENGLISH MUFFIN

$8.00
SAUSAGE EGG & CHEESE ENGLISH MUFFIN

SAUSAGE EGG & CHEESE ENGLISH MUFFIN

$8.00

EGG & CHEESE ENGLISH MUFFIN

$7.50

LUNCH

HARVEST SALAD

HARVEST SALAD

$13.00Out of stock

Local greens with quinoa, walnuts, dried cranberries, grana padano, red wine maple vinaigrette

AUTUMN TURKEY SANDWICH

AUTUMN TURKEY SANDWICH

$14.00

Thanksgiving on a roll! House brined and slow roasted turkey breast, buttermilk rye roll, cranberry mango relish, herbed mayo, swiss cheese, keiki kale.

BACON CHEVRE SANDWICH

BACON CHEVRE SANDWICH

$14.00

Delightfully unique fall sandwich! Housemade croissant packed with bacon, rosemary chevre, roasted butternut squash, red onion, and pea shoots.

QUICHE LORRAINE

$11.50

BAKED GOODS

SAVORY SCONE

SAVORY SCONE

$5.00

A savory breakfast scone filled with gems of Housemade breakfast sausage, sage, fennel, cheddar, and a local honey drizzle

OAT CAKE

$5.25Out of stock
KONA CHIP MUFFIN

KONA CHIP MUFFIN

$5.00

Rich Kona Coffee infused muffin loaded with semi sweet chocolate chips

BANANA LILIKOI MAC NUT MUFFIN

BANANA LILIKOI MAC NUT MUFFIN

$5.25Out of stock

Gluten free banana lilikoi muffin speckled with macadamia nuts and a lilikoi glaze

VANILLA BEAN SCONE

$5.00Out of stock

Layers of buttery, tender pastry baked with a generous amount of locally grown Laie Vanilla Bean, glazed with more fresh vanilla bean!

LILIKOI APPLE TURNOVER

LILIKOI APPLE TURNOVER

$4.50

New take on the classic! HCC Housemade pie dough stuffed with a tart, lilikoi, apple pie filling and coated in Turbinado sugar!

COOKIES & CREAM RICE KRISPIE TREAT

$4.75Out of stock

Oreo, rice krispy, marshmallow explosion in this crispy, chewy, gooey goodness! A delicious and fun spin on a classic!

MAPLE MISO MORNING BUN

MAPLE MISO MORNING BUN

$6.00

A sweet and salty morning bun with brown sugar, miso, cinnamon filling and sticky maple glaze

BANANA BREAD

$4.75
SPICED PUMPKIN BREAD

SPICED PUMPKIN BREAD

$4.75

A slice of spiced banana bread filled with cream cheese and topped with streusel.

PLAIN CROISSANT

PLAIN CROISSANT

$5.25

House-made classic - light, buttery, flaky goodness!

HAM & CHEESE CROISSANT

$6.25Out of stock
ALMOND CROISSANT

ALMOND CROISSANT

$6.75Out of stock

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$5.75Out of stock

MAC NUT COOKIE

$4.25

TOFFEE COOKIE

$4.25

OATMEAL COOKIE

$4.00

STRAWBERRY ROLL CAKE

$6.75Out of stock

TIRAMISU SLICE

$6.75Out of stock

BAGELS

PLAIN BAGEL

$4.50

EVERYTHING BAGEL

$4.50

GRAB & GO

CHIA PARFAIT

$6.50

OVERNIGHT OATS

$6.50

YOGURT PARFAIT

$5.95Out of stock

Yogurt, Granola

PB BITE (1)

$1.50Out of stock

PB BITE (6PACK)

$6.50Out of stock

BANANA (Whole)

$2.00
BEACH PACK

BEACH PACK

$4.25Out of stock

Hummus, GF seeded cracker, carrots, cucumber, grapes.

PINEAPPLE FRUIT CUP

$4.00

9oz cup of locally grown pineapple - cold and refreshing!

LI HING MUI PINEAPPLE FRUIT CUP

$4.00Out of stock

9oz cup of locally grown pineapple with Li Hing Mui powder - cold, sweet and refreshing!

PINA COLADA PANNA COTTA

PINA COLADA PANNA COTTA

$6.75

Dairy free and gluten free coconut lime panna cotta topped with fresh local pineapple and toasted coconut chips

APPLE (Whole)

$2.00Out of stock

JOE TO GO

LOKAHI JOE TO GO

$45.00

96oz to go box of Lokahi, cups, straws, sugars, creamers, and stir sticks included. This item is not available for same day pickup, it will be available for pickup 24 hours after the order is placed, thanks!

DECAF JOE TO GO

$45.00

96oz to go box of Lokahi, cups, straws, sugars, creamers, and stir sticks included.

KONA BLEND JOE TO GO

$54.00

96oz to go box of Kona Blend, cups, straws, sugars, creamers, and stir sticks included. This item is not available for same day pickup, it will be available for pickup 24 hours after the order is placed, thanks!

COLD BREW JOE TO GO

$55.00

96oz to go box of Cold Brew, cups, straws, sugars, creamers, and stir sticks included. This item is not available for same day pickup, it will be available for pickup 24 hours after the order is placed, thanks!

ICED TEA JOE TO GO

$35.00

96oz to go box of Ice Tea. This item is not available for same day pickup, it will be available for pickup 24 hours after the order is placed, thanks!

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
2255 Kalakaua Ave, HONOLULU, HI 96815

