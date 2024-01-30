Honor Brewing Company Loudoun
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Delicious American cuisine, paired with beers crafted on site in Loudoun county.
Location
42604 Trade West Drive, Suite 110, Sterling, VA 20166
