The Honour Bar & Kitchen
1214 Commerce St
Lynchburg, VA 24504
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
SNACKS
- Crab Rangoon Dip
Crab meat, cream cheese, blend of spices, served with wonton chips$19.00
- Fried Oyster Rockefeller Skillet
Oysters baked with spinach, garlic, and parmesan, topped with breadcrumbs$18.00
- Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts, tossed in garlic-soy sauce, with bell peppers, peanuts, and spices$10.00
- Bacon Wrapped Dates
Medjool dates wrapped in bacon, stuffed with goat cheese$14.00
- Leek & Chive Potato Cakes
Potato cakes with leeks and chives, served with sour cream$12.00
- Grazing Plate
Served with crackers$18.00
- Simple Salad
Mixed greens, ren onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and carrots$8.00
- Lobster Tempura
Tempura-battered lobster, honey-infused dipping aioli$22.00
- Lamb Meatballs
Lamb meatballs seasoned with mediterranean spices, in tomato sauce$16.00
- Side Flat Gluten Free Bread$2.00
- Side Wontons$2.00
SALADS
- Black & Blue Steak Salad
Grilled flank steak, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, balsamic vinaigrette$18.00
- Farro & Arugula Salad
Farro, arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, feta, lemon-honey vinaigrette$15.00
- Asian Chopped Chicken Salad
Shredded napa cabbage, bell pepper, carrots, green onions, cilantro, grilled chicken, peanuts, wonton strips, soy-ginger dressing$16.00
- Shrimp Louie
Jumbo gulf shrimp, iceberg wedge, avocado, thousand island dressing$18.00
HANDHELDS
- Honourable Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion$16.00
- Mushroom Melt
Balsamic-marinated portobello mushroom, provolone, spinach, red onion, brioche bun$14.00
- Prosciutto, Bri & Fig Baguette
Prosciutto, Brie, and arugula layered with fig jam on a toasted baguette$18.00
- The Blue Ridge Burger
Ground chuck and brisket blend, caramelized onions, blue cheese$18.00
- Prime Rib Sandwich
Horseradish, provolone, baguette$19.00
DESSERTS
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Rum
- Selvrey White Rum$9.50
- Captain Morgan$7.50
- Bacardi Superior$7.00
- Bowman's Rum$6.00
- Vitae Golden Rum$10.00
- DBL Selvrey White Rum$19.00
- DBL Selvrey Coconut Rum$19.00
- DBL Selvrey Chocolate Rum$21.00
- DBL Bacardi Limon$15.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$15.00
- DBL Bacardi Superior$14.00
- DBL Malibu Coconut$17.00
- DBL Bowman's Rum$12.00
Tequila
Whiskey
- Evan Williams$8.00
- Knob Creek$11.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$9.50
- Jack Daniels$7.50
- Bulleit Rye$9.00
- DBL Elijah Craig$20.00
- DBL Knob Creek$22.00
- DBL Makers Mark$20.00
- DBL Angel's Envy$22.00
- DBL Knob Creek Rye$19.00
- DBL Basil Haydens$21.00
- DBL Bulleit Bourbon$19.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$15.00
- DBL Bulleit Rye$18.00
Scotch & Bourbon
- Kentucky Gentleman$6.00
- Jim Beam Orange$7.00
- Crown Royal$8.50
- Wild Turkey$7.00
- Woodford Reserve$9.50
- Johny Walker Black$10.00
- Macallan 12 yr$24.00
- Jameson$10.00
- Dewars$9.00
- Laphroig Select$12.00
- DBL Kentucky Gentleman$12.00
- DBL Jim Beam$14.00
- DBL Crown Royal$17.00
- DBL Isaac Bowman$20.00
- DBL Wild Turkey$14.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$19.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve Double$26.00
- DBL Johny Walker Black$20.00
- DBL Glenlivit 12 yr$30.00
- DBL Macallan 12 yr$48.00
- DBL Jameson$20.00
- DBL Dewars$18.00
Liqueurs
Cocktails
- Mule$10.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Bourbon Manhattan$12.00
- Gin Rickey$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$10.00
- Cuba Libre$12.00
- Gin Martini$10.00
- Vodka Martini$10.00
- Barista Martini$12.00
- Mint Julep$10.00
- Paloma$10.00
- Selvarey Slide$14.00
- French Martini$13.00
- Aperol Margarita$10.00
- French 75$13.00
- Negroni$12.00
- Top Shelf Margarita$12.00
- The Wright Choice$14.00
- The Earl of Sandwich$14.00
- Hemmingway's Fizz$12.00
- Dove Royal$12.00
- Valentino$12.00
- Berry Glad to Be Back$11.00
- Victoria Red Sangria$10.00
- Strawberry Basil Aperol Spritz$12.00
- Whiskey Sour$10.00
Wine
Red
White and Rose
Sparkling
NA Beverages
- Sprite$2.50
- Coke$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Ginger Ale$2.50
- Club Soda$2.50
- Coffee$2.75
- Sweet Tea$2.75
- Unsweet Tea$2.75
- Fever Tree Tonic$4.00
- Fever Tree Club Soda$4.00
- Grenadine
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- OJ$3.00
- The Bubbler$8.00
- Kombucha$5.00
- CBD Living Soda$6.00
- Calypso Classic$5.00
- Calypso Ocean Blue$5.00
- Saratoga Still$4.50
- Saratoga Sparkling$4.50
Patio Bar
Patio Cocktails
Patio Beer
Patio Wine
- Patio Btl Upper Shirley$40.00
- Patio Btl Paula Kornell Brut$40.00
- Patio Btl Chalk Hill Chardonnay$40.00
- Patio Btl Chateau Morrisette Rose$36.00
- Patio Btl Camel Road Pinot Noir$28.00
- Patio Btl Tarrica Cabernet Sauvignon$36.00
- Patio Gls Upper Shirley$12.00
- Patio Gls Paula Brut$12.00
- Patio Gls Chalk Hill Chardonnay$12.00
- Patio Gls Chateau Morrisette Rose$11.00
- Patio Gls Carmel Road Pinot Noir$10.00
- Patio Gls Skyside Cab$11.00
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! We are a small plates restaurant! Please order at the bar once you are ready if sat at the patio!
1214 Commerce St, Lynchburg, VA 24504