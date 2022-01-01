Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hooch and Hive

55 Reviews

$$

1001 W CASS STREET

Tampa, FL 33606

Cheeseburger

SLIDERS

Good taste starts with quality ingredients. That's why source our breads from local bakery Jamison B. Breadhouse. You can choose your slider as a Lettuce Wrap, Hawaiian Bread or Gluten Free Ciabatta!
Boursin Burger

Boursin Burger

$8.00

Dry-Aged Beef, American Cheese, Bacon Mustard Jam, Baby Arugula, Truffle Mayo

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Dry-Aged Beef, American Cheese, Charred Onion Mayo, Caramelized Onion and House Made Pickled Onion

Dirty Duck

Dirty Duck

$8.00

Pulled Duck Confit, Sriracha Cheddar Waffle, Jalapeno, Elote, Pimento Cheese, Pineapple Chutney, Chipotle Mayo

Duck & Waffle

Duck & Waffle

$8.00

Pulled Duck Confit, Cheddar Cheese Waffle, Pineapple Chutney, Jalapeno, Pickled Onion Cilantro.

Fish

$7.50

Beer-Battered Red Snapper, Bee Pollen Mustard Slaw, Tartar Sauce

Fried Green Tomato

Fried Green Tomato

$6.50

Panko-Battered Green Tomato, Pimento Cheese, Pepper Jam, Baby Arugula

Impossible

Impossible

$8.00

Grilled Impossible Vegan Burger, Elote, Avocado, Provolone, American, Shredded Romaine

Impossible Vegan

$8.00

Just like our regular Impossible Burger Slider only hold all Dairy.

HIVE SNACKS

12 Hive Wings

12 Hive Wings

$18.50

Confit Wings, Honey Bourbon Chili Glaze, Pickled Celery and Blue Cheese

4 Hive Wings

4 Hive Wings

$7.00

Four Confit Chicken Wings, Honey Bourbon Glaze, Pickled Celery, Blue Cheese

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Flash-Fried Brussel Sprouts with Almonds, Honey & Red Wine Vinegar, Capers, Parsley, Confit Garlic

Coconut Curry Cheese Curds

$7.50

Coconut Tempura Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Curds, Housemade Curry-Tumeric-Ginger Aioli

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$7.50

Tempura Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Curds, "Fancy Sauce"

Handcut Fries

$6.00

Handcut Idaho Potatoes, Salt & Pepper Toss, Housemade Catsup

Hair-of-Dog Fries

Hair-of-Dog Fries

$14.00

1.5 Pounds of HandCut Idaho Potatoes, Crispy Impossible Picatta, Cilantro Scrambled Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Elote, Avocado, Sour Cream, Chili Bourbon Sauces...Made with Happy Hangover Healing Energy!

Street Corn Empanada

Street Corn Empanada

$5.00+

Fire Roasted Sweet Corn, Fresh Jalapeno, Sour Cream, Parmesan, Cilantro Lime Mayo

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00Out of stock

Shoe String Sweet Potatoes, Honey Tarragon Mayo

SALAD

Hive Salad

Hive Salad

$12.00

Green Leaf, Spring Mix, Wild Rice, Pickled Daikon Radish, Seasonal Berries, Sunflower Seeds, Red Onion, Feta and your choice of House-Made Vinaigrette or a House-Made Melissae Dressing (garlic-lover favorite)

The Big Deal

$22.00

Your Choice of any Two Sliders and our Hive Salad!

SWEETS

Cinnamon and Egg Dipped Toast Pops with a Rittenhouse Rye Blueberry Maple Syrup Dusted with Powdered Sugar
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Baked Bread Pudding Bites Drizzled in Chocolate Sauce and Dusted with Powdered Sugar

French Toast Pops

French Toast Pops

$6.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Egg-Dipped Hawaiian Bread, Rittenhouse Rye Blueberry Maple Syrup

NA Bevs

Bottled Water

$3.00

Cucumber Lime Buzzed

$8.00

Lavender Pickled Lemonade Buzzed

$8.00

Salted Grapefruit Soda Buzzed

$8.00

Fountainhead Cola

$3.00

Fountainhead Cola Zero

$3.00

Fountainhead Ginger Ale

$3.00

Fountainhead Lemon Lime

$3.00

Fountainhead Orange

$3.00

Fountainhead Root Beer

$3.00

Fountainhead Soda

$3.00

Juice

$4.00

Q Ginger Beer

$4.00

Q Grapefruit

$4.00

Q Indian Tonic

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Kombucha 221

$7.00

Kombucha Bumble

$8.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Adam Poilsei, Executive Chef of Ocean Prime, designed a brilliant menu of creative and delicious snacks. Think bar food, but turned up to 11. Everything is a little bit better than you expect it to be; dry aged burger sliders, confit chicken wings, hand cut fries, and plenty of vegetarian option. Quality Ingredients prepared fresh daily.

Website

Location

1001 W CASS STREET, Tampa, FL 33606

Directions

