Bars & Lounges
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Hooch's Kingman Bar & Grille

1,291 Reviews

$$

2215 E Butler Ave

Kingman, AZ 86409

Order Again

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.99

Cakes & Eggs

$10.95

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.95

Corn Beef Hash & Eggs

$11.95

Eggs Benedict

$12.75

French Toast

$8.95

Full Buscuit Gravy

$8.25

1/2 Order Biscuit Gravy

$6.25

Hamburger Patty & Eggs

$13.25

House Breakfast

$11.95

Jeff Special

$12.75

Omelet

$13.25

Steak & Eggs

$14.95

Kids Breakfast

$5.95

Kids Cakes

$5.95

Kids French Toast

$5.95

3 Bacon

$3.25

2 Links

$3.25

Sausage Patty

$3.25

Hamburger Patty

$3.25

Ham

$3.25

1 Egg

$2.00

Hash Browns

$3.95

Country Potato

$3.95

Toast

$3.25

Sausage Gravy

$4.25

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.00

Oatmeal

$4.95

2 Pancakes

$3.00

Avocado Toast

$5.00

Egg Whites

$3.95

Add cheese

$1.50

Add Avocado

$2.50

Appetizers & Sides

1 Bar Favorite

$7.95

1/2 Order Nachos

$9.95

12 Jumbo Wings

$15.00

2 Bar Favorite

$11.95

24 Jumbo Wings

$30.00

3 Bar Favorite

$14.95

6 Jumbo Wings

$7.50

Baked potato

$3.50

Chicharrónes

$5.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.50

Chips & Salsa

$6.95

Coconut Shrimp

$12.95

Cod Fries Basket

$9.49

Full Order Nachos

$16.95

Garlic bread

$3.00

Loaded baked potato

$5.00

Loaded side winder fries.

$12.95

Loaded Skins

$12.50

Lots Of Tots

$9.95

Mac & Cheese Bites

$6.95

Onion Ring Basket

$8.50

Pretzel

$7.95

Quesadilla

$9.00

Season Fries Basket

$5.50

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.95

Side Cole Slaw

$2.50

Side JD Beans

$3.50

Side Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Side Mac Salad

$2.50

Side mashed potato & gravy

$4.50

Side Potato Salad

$2.50

Skinny Fries Basket

$5.50

Soutwest Egg Rols

$9.95

Spicy Cauliflower

$6.95

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.95

Steak Fingers

$11.95

Steak Fries Basket

$5.50

Stuffed Baked Potato

$13.95

Stuffed Skins

$7.95

Tater Barrel

$6.95

Tater Tot Basket

$5.50

Baskets

1 pc fish basket

$10.25

2pc fish basket

$14.95

Chicken Strip Basket

$11.95

Cod Fries Basket

$11.95

Shrimp Basket

$14.95

BBQ

Brisket Sandwich

$12.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$12.95

Brisket Plate

$16.95

Pulled Pork Plate

$14.95

Rib Plate

$15.95

Smoked Turkey Plate

$14.95

Sausage Plate

$14.95

Meat Sampler

$15.95

Rack of Ribs

$23.95

Brisket by the pound

$20.00

Pulled pork by the pound

$13.00

Tri Tip by the pound

$16.00Out of stock

Tri Tip Sandwich

$14.95

Chicken by the pound

$13.00

Burgers

BYO Burger

$13.95

Western Bacon Burger

$14.75

Garlic Mushroon Swiss Burger

$14.75

Black & Blue Burger

$14.75

Patty Melt

$13.75

Papago Southwest Burger

$14.75

Smoked Whiskey Burger

$14.75

Sandwiches & Wraps

Adult Grilled Cheese

$9.95

BLT

$12.95

BLTTA

$13.95

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Chicken Strip Wrap

$13.95

Classic Rueben

$14.75

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Durango

$14.75

Fish Sandwich

$12.95

French Dip

$14.75

Grilled Chicken Club

$14.75

Grilled Ham Cheese

$12.95

Grilled Turkey Club

$14.75

Hawiian Chicken

$14.75

Italian Sub

$14.75

Pastrami

$13.95

Philly Sandwich

$14.75

Sausage / Pepper's, onions

$10.95

Snake Bite Wrap

$13.95

Traditional Club

$14.75

Ultimate Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Flat Bread Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$9.95

Hawaiian Pizza

$9.95

Margarita Pizza

$9.95

Create Own Pizza 2 topping

$9.95

Entrees

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.95

Top Sirloin Steak

$18.25

Liver and Onions

$13.95

Ribeye

$21.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$18.95

Shrimp Dinner

$16.95

Valentine Dinner

$20.00

Grilled Salmon

$18.95

Surf & Turf

$25.95

12 oz. New York

$27.95

14 oz Bone in Ribeye

$39.95

Salads

Dinner Salad

$5.75

Side salad

$3.00

Chef Salad Half

$10.25

Chef Salad Full

$13.75

Caesar

$9.75

Chicken Caesar

$12.25

Shrimp Caesar

$14.25

Steak Caesar

$14.25

Cobb Salad Half

$9.25

Cobb Salad Full

$14.75

Taco Salad

$12.25

Chicken Taco Salad

$13.25

Spinach Salad

$9.95

Soups

Bowl Soup

$6.75

Cup Soup

$5.25

Bowl Chili

$6.75

Cup Chili

$5.25

Bread Bowl soup

$8.75

Bread Bowl chili

$8.75

Dessert

Raspberry cheese cake

$5.95

Ice cream

$3.50

Brownie Alamode

$5.95

4 layer carrot cake

$5.95

Tiramisu

$4.00

White Chocolate Raspberry Cake

$5.95

4th of July

Hamburger & Beer

$5.00

Hot Dog & Beer

$5.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Dr Pepper

$2.49

Mist Twist

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Mt Dew

$2.49

Club Soda

$2.49

Tonic

$2.49

Apple

$1.75

Orange Juice Large

$2.50

Orange Juice Small

$1.75

Cranberry

$1.75

Pineapple

$1.75

Grapefruit

$1.75

Clamato

$1.75

V8

$1.75

Tomato

$1.75

Iced Tea

$1.75

Rasperry Tea

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.75

Hot Tea

$1.75

Large Milk

$2.50

Small Milk

$1.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Coffee

$1.75

Water

Kids

Kid's Breakfast

$6.49

Kid's Cakes

$4.99

Kid's French Toast

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Chicken Strip Basket

$5.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$5.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We would like to offer free online ordering as well as phone orders and curbside pickup. To help all of our customers.

Website

Location

2215 E Butler Ave, Kingman, AZ 86409

Directions

