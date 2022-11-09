  • Home
Hood Station 10761 Hood Franklin Road

No reviews yet

10761 Hood Franklin Road

Hood, CA 95639

Order Again

Starters

Calamari

$15.00

Hand-battered & deepfried to a golden crisp

Onion Rings

$12.00

Hand-battered & deepfried to a golden crisp

Zucchini

$12.00

Hand-battered & deepfried to a golden crisp

Wings

$13.00

With Carrots & Celery - BBQ, Asain Peanut, Hot Honey or Buffalo sauce

Brussels

$13.00

Deepfried - Bleu Cheese, Parmesan, bacon finished with balsamic Reduction truffle oil

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Jumbo shrimp w/ cocktail sauce and lemon wedge

Lumpia

$10.00

Hand-Made served with chilli sauce

Hood Fries

$7.00

Garlic Fries

To Go Wrap

$13.95

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, carrots & grape tomatoes

Ceasar Salad

$10.00

Romaine hearts, topped with Parmesan and Croutons

Asian Noodle Salad

$15.00

Asain Vinaigrette topped cabage over noodles, cilantro, onion, carrot, peanuts & sesame seeds

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Iceberg wedges, topped with chicken bleu cheese crumbls and dressing

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Romaine & mixed greens, tomatoes, bacon, onion, avacado, egg,bleu chees crumbles & ranch

Shrimp & Mango Salad

$17.00

Iceberg tossed in mango vinaigrette, shrimp, mango salsa, tomatoes, onions, avacado & feta cheese

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Soup

$4.00+

Dinners

Ribeye

$34.00

Our finest Wagyu beef, hand cut 12oz w/ Garlic mash & veggies

Prime Rib

$36.00

Our finest Wagyu beef, hand cut 14oz w/ Baked potato & veggies

Grilled Salmon

$21.00

Fresh Fillet, veggies and mash potatos

Shrimp Scampi

$21.00

Shrimp over pasta w/garlic bread

Roasted Half Chicken

$21.00

Boneless herb chicken, veggies and mash potatos

Chicken Piccata

$19.00

Lemon butter caper sauce, veggies and mash potatos

Chicken Marsala

$19.00

Wine brazed, mushrooms, veggies and mash potatos

Vegi. Ravioli

$17.00

Roasted garlic cream sauce w/garlic bread

Burgers / Sandwich

Chicken Club

$17.00

French roll, BLTA, Pesto Aoli

Hood Burger

$16.00

1/2lb Wagyu patty, thousand, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Steak Sandwich

$21.00

New York, Mushroom spread, mushrooms, onions, cheese, arugula

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$19.00

Blackened Salmon, Arugula, tomato, onion, pesto aoli, brioche

French Dip

$20.00

Sliced Prime Rib, Ciabatta Roll, asiago spread

Kids

Jr. Hood Burger

$8.00

1/3lb, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, thousand

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Sourdough & American Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kraft signature Mac&Cheese

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Breaded chiken strips

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Cheese and flour tortilla

Cheese Pizza

$8.00

8in Personal pizza

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

Mini deep fried corn dogs

Corn dog

$8.00

Deep fried corn dog

Senior

Sr. Burger

$11.00

1/3lb, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, thousand

Soup & Salad

$10.00

Cup of soup House/Caesar salad

BLT

$12.00

Bacon lettuce tomato sour dough

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Sour dough & American cheese

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Breaded Chicken strips

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

Caramel Cake

$8.00

Caramel Cake

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

Ice cream (scoop)

$2.50

Ice cream (scoop)

Rootbeer Float

$6.00

Rootbeer Float

Crème Brûlée

$8.00

Beignets

$10.00

Ice cream (2 scoop)

$5.00

Cheescake

$10.00

Specials

Smoked Pork Ribs

Banana Foster

$10.00

Coco Shrimp

$8.00

Spinach Dip

$8.00

Liquor

$5 Drink Special

$5.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Citron

$6.00

Absolut Juiced

$6.00

Absolut Mandarin

$6.00

Absolut Pears

$6.00

Absolut Raspberri

$6.00

Ciroc Apple

$8.00

Ciroc Peach

$8.00

Ciroc Watermelon

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Grey Goose Peach & Rosemary

$8.00

Grey Goose Watermelon & Basil

$8.00

Ketel

$6.00

Ketel Cucumber Mint

$7.00

Ketel Grapefruit Rose

$7.00

Ketel Peach Orange

$7.00

Ocean Organic

$8.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$6.00

Seagrams Sweet Tea

$5.00

Skyy

$5.00

Smirnoff Peach Lemonade

$6.00

Stoli

$6.00

Stoli Citros

$6.00

Stoli Hot

$6.00

Stoli Peachik

$6.00

Stoli Raz

$6.00

Stoli Salted Karmel

$6.00

Stoli Vanil

$6.00

Svedka Mango Pineapple

$6.00

Svedka Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Tahoe Blue

$6.00

Three Olives Cherry

$6.00

Three Olives Grape

$6.00

Three Olives Peach

$6.00

Three Olives Watermelon

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

DBL Well Vodka

$10.00

DBL Absolut

$12.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$12.00

DBL Absolut Juiced

$12.00

DBL Absolut Mandarin

$12.00

DBL Absolut Pears

$12.00

DBL Absolut Raspberri

$12.00

DBL Ciroc Apple

$16.00

DBL Ciroc Peach

$16.00

DBL Ciroc Watermelon

$16.00

DBL Grey Goose

$18.00

DBL Grey Goose Peach & Rosemary

$16.00

DBL Grey Goose Watermelon & Basil

$16.00

DBL Ketel

$12.00

DBL Ketel Cucumber Mint

$14.00

DBL Ketel Grapefruit Rose

$14.00

DBL Ketel Peach Orange

$14.00

DBL Ocean Organic

$16.00

DBL Pinnacle Whipped

$12.00

DBL Seagrams Sweet Tea

$10.00

DBL Skyy

$10.00

DBL Smirnoff Peach Lemonade

$12.00

DBL Stoli

$12.00

DBL Stoli Citros

$12.00

DBL Stoli Hot

$12.00

DBL Stoli Peachik

$12.00

DBL Stoli Raz

$12.00

DBL Stoli Salted Karmel

$12.00

DBL Stoli Vanil

$12.00

DBL Svedka Mango Pineapple

$12.00

DBL Svedka Strawberry Lemonade

$12.00

DBL Tahoe Blue

$12.00

DBL Three Olives Cherry

$12.00

DBL Three Olives Grape

$12.00

DBL Three Olives Peach

$12.00

DBL Three Olives Watermelon

$12.00

DBL Titos

$14.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Aviation

$6.00

Beefeater

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Bombay Bramble

$6.00

The Botanist

$10.00

Empress

$8.00

Gray Whale

$8.00

Hendrick's

$10.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Tanqueray Rangpur

$6.00

DBL Well Gin

$10.00

DBL Aviation

$12.00

DBL Beefeater

$10.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

DBL Bombay Bramble

$12.00

DBL The Botanist

$20.00

DBL Empress

$16.00

DBL Gray Whale

$16.00

DBL Hendrick's

$20.00

DBL Tanqueray

$12.00

DBL Tanqueray Rangpur

$12.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi Superior

$6.00

Bacardi 151

$8.00

Bacardi Gran Reserva

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Diplomatico

$9.00

Don Q Limon

$5.00

Don Q Mojito

$5.00

Gosling's

$6.00

Kraken

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Myers's

$6.00

Plantation Pineapple

$7.00

Ron Zacapa

$12.00

Sailor Jerry

$6.00

DBL Well Rum

$10.00

DBL Bacardi Superior

$12.00

DBL Bacardi 151

$16.00

DBL Bacardi Gran Reserva

$18.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$12.00

DBL Diplomatico

$18.00

DBL Don Q Limon

$10.00

DBL Don Q Mojito

$10.00

DBL Gosling's

$12.00

DBL Kraken

$12.00

DBL Malibu

$12.00

DBL Myers's

$12.00

DBL Plantation Pineapple

$14.00

DBL Ron Zacapa

$24.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

818 Blanco

$10.00

818 Reposado

$12.00

1800 Reposado

$8.00

1800 Blanco

$9.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$13.00

Casamigos Anejo

$11.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00

Cazadores Reposado

$8.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00

Codigo Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

El Silencio Mezcal

$8.00

Gran Centenario Anejo

$11.00

Gran Centenario Plata

$8.00

Gran Centenario Reposado

$8.00

Hornitos Anejo

$6.00

Hornitos Black Barrell

$7.00

Hornitos Lime Shot

$6.00

Hornitos Reposado

$6.00

Herradura Reposado

$11.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Milagro Silver

$6.00

Milagro Reposado

$8.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Prospero Blanco

$9.00

Teremana Blanco

$7.00

Tres Generaciones Plata

$8.00

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$9.00

DBL Well Tequila

$10.00

DBL 818 Blanco

$20.00

DBL 818 Reposado

$24.00

DBL 1800 Reposado

$16.00

DBL 1800 Blanco

$18.00

DBL Casa Noble Reposado

$26.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$22.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$20.00

DBL Casamigos Mezcal

$32.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$22.00

DBL Cazadores Reposado

$16.00

DBL Clase Azul Reposado

$70.00

DBL Codigo Blanco

$22.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$80.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$26.00

DBL El Silencio Mezcal

$16.00

DBL Gran Centenario Anejo

$22.00

DBL Gran Centenario Plata

$16.00

DBL Gran Centenario Reposado

$16.00

DBL Hornitos Anejo

$12.00

DBL Hornitos Black Barrell

$14.00

DBL Hornitos Lime Shot

$12.00

DBL Hornitos Reposado

$12.00

DBL Herradura Reposado

$22.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Gold

$10.00

DBL Milagro Silver

$12.00

DBL Milagro Reposado

$16.00

DBL Patron Silver

$22.00

DBL Prospero Blanco

$18.00

DBL Teremana Blanco

$14.00

DBL Tres Generaciones Plata

$16.00

DBL Tres Generaciones Reposado

$18.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Angels Envy

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Blackened

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Bulleit

$7.00

Bulleit Rye

$7.00

Bushmills

$6.00

Bushmills Red Bush

$6.00

Crown

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Black

$8.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Crown Vanilla

$7.00

Dickel Rye

$6.00

Famous Grouse

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Four Roses

$7.00

Handy & Schiller

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Honey

$7.00

Jack Fire

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson IPA

$7.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$18.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Pendelton

$6.00

Punchers Chance

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Seagrams VO

$6.00

Skrewball

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

St George

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$6.00

WhistlePig

$20.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Yellowstone

$9.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$10.00

DBL Angels Envy

$22.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$20.00

DBL Blackened

$20.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$14.00

DBL Bulleit

$14.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$14.00

DBL Bushmills

$12.00

DBL Bushmills Red Bush

$12.00

DBL Crown

$14.00

DBL Crown Apple

$14.00

DBL Crown Black

$16.00

DBL Crown Peach

$14.00

DBL Crown Vanilla

$14.00

DBL Dickel Rye

$12.00

DBL Famous Grouse

$12.00

DBL Fireball

$12.00

DBL Four Roses

$14.00

DBL Handy & Schiller

$18.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$14.00

DBL Jack Honey

$14.00

DBL Jack Fire

$12.00

DBL Jameson

$14.00

DBL Jameson IPA

$14.00

DBL Jeffersons Ocean

$36.00

DBL Jim Beam

$12.00

DBL Knob Creek

$18.00

DBL Makers Mark

$14.00

DBL Pendelton

$12.00

DBL Punchers Chance

$14.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$12.00

DBL Seagrams VO

$12.00

DBL Skrewball

$14.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$12.00

DBL St George

$24.00

DBL Tullamore Dew

$12.00

DBL WhistlePig

$40.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$16.00

DBL Yellowstone

$18.00

Well Scotch

$5.00

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Dewars

$8.00

Glenfiddich

$11.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

JW Red Label

$6.00

JW Black Label

$9.00

Macallan 12 yr

$17.00

Christian Brothers

$5.00

Courvoisier

$8.00

Hennessy

$11.00

Korbel

$9.00

Remy Martin

$13.00

DBL Well Scotch

$10.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$16.00

DBL Dewars

$16.00

DBL Glenfiddich

$22.00

DBL Glenlivet

$20.00

DBL JW Red Label

$12.00

DBL JW Black Label

$18.00

DBL Macallan 12 yr

$34.00

DBL Christian Brothers

$10.00

DBL Courvoisier

$16.00

DBL Hennessy

$22.00

DBL Korbel

$18.00

DBL Remy Martin

$26.00

Fernet

$8.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Baileys

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Galliano

$9.00

Midori

$6.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Di Saronno

$8.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Rumpleminz

$6.00

Goldschlager

$7.00

Tuaca

$6.00

Aperol

$6.00

Campari

$7.00

DBL Fernet

$16.00

DBL Kahlua

$10.00

DBL Baileys

$14.00

DBL Frangelico

$14.00

DBL Drambuie

$20.00

DBL Galliano

$18.00

DBL Midori

$12.00

DBL Jagermeister

$12.00

DBL Di Saronno

$16.00

DBL Cointreau

$20.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$20.00

DBL Rumpleminz

$12.00

DBL Goldschlager

$14.00

DBL Tuaca

$12.00

DBL Aperol

$12.00

DBL Campari

$14.00

Beer

Coors Light

$5.00

Rotating IPA

$7.00

Rotating DIPA

$8.00

Rotating Lager

$6.00

Rotating Brown/Wheat

$7.00

Rotating Pale Ale

$7.00

Rotating Pilsner

$6.00

Rotating Cider

$7.00

805

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Guiness

$6.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken 0.0

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$5.00

O'Douls

$4.00

Sierra Nevada

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Not Your Fathers

$5.00

Fall River Bloodknot

$7.00

Breaking Bud

$7.00

Panic

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Raspberry

$5.00

Wine

Bogle Cabernet

$8.00

Bogle Essential Red

$8.00

Bogle Merlot

$8.00

Bogle Old Vine Zinfandel

$8.00

Bogle Petite Syrah

$8.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Merlot

$12.00

DeLoach Pinot Noir

$10.00

Michael David Lodi Zinfandel

$12.00

Rodney Strong Cabernet

$12.00

Terra d'Oro Barbera

$11.00

GIV Cabernet

$9.00

GIV Cab Franc

$9.00

BTL Bogle Cabernet

$24.00

BTL Bogle Essential Red

$24.00

BTL Bogle Merlot

$24.00

BTL Bogle Old Vine Zinfandel

$24.00

BTL Bogle Petite Syrah

$24.00

BTL Chateau Ste Michelle Merlot

$32.00

BTL DeLoach Pinot Noir

$28.00

BTL Michael David Lodi Zinfandel

$32.00

BTL Rodney Strong Cabernet

$32.00

BTL Terra d'Oro Barbera

$30.00

GIV Cab Sauv Bottle

$26.00

GIV Cab Franc Bottle

$26.00

14 Hands Chardonnay

$5.00

Bogle Chardonnay

$7.00

Bogle Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle Reisling

$8.00

Insomnia Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Michael David Chardonnay

$10.00

Sutter Home White Zin

$6.00

Sycamore Lane Pinot Grigio

$5.00

GIV Chardonnay

$8.00

GIV Chenin Blanc

$8.00

BTL 14 Hands Chardonnay

$15.00

BTL Bogle Chardonnay

$22.00

BTL Bogle Sauvignon Blanc

$22.00

BTL Chateau Ste. Michelle Reisling

$24.00

BTL Insomnia Pinot Grigio

$24.00

BTL Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

BTL Michael David Chardonnay

$28.00

BTL Sutter Home White Zin

$20.00

BTL Sycamore Lane Pinot Grigio

$18.00

GIV Chardonnay Bottle

$24.00

GIV Chnin Blanc Blanc Bottle

$24.00

Bogle Rose

$7.00

BTL Bogle Rose

$30.00

Stanford Brut Champagne

$6.00

BTL Stanford Brut Champagne

$22.00

BTL Prosecco Split

$11.00

Bridgehead Bubbles Glass

$10.00

Bridgehead Bubbles Bottle

$21.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Na Bev

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Redbull

$3.00

Sugarfree Redbull

$3.00

EMPLOYEE Redbull

$2.00

Specialty Cocktails

Margarita

$7.00

Beautiful

$14.00

Blackberry Whiskey Lemonade

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Delta Breeze

$12.00

French Martini

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$2.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Mojito

$9.00

Negroni

$8.00

Pain Killer

$9.00

Scooby Snack

$7.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Tequila Mockingbird

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$11.00

Vieux Carre

$9.00

Watermelon Basil Spritz

$8.00

White Linen

$11.00

White Russian

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Life's Peachy

$7.00

Watie Mockie

$8.00

Saint

$7.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:59 am
American fine dining and handmade cocktails!

10761 Hood Franklin Road, Hood, CA 95639

