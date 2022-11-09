Hood Station 10761 Hood Franklin Road
10761 Hood Franklin Road
Hood, CA 95639
Starters
Calamari
Hand-battered & deepfried to a golden crisp
Onion Rings
Hand-battered & deepfried to a golden crisp
Zucchini
Hand-battered & deepfried to a golden crisp
Wings
With Carrots & Celery - BBQ, Asain Peanut, Hot Honey or Buffalo sauce
Brussels
Deepfried - Bleu Cheese, Parmesan, bacon finished with balsamic Reduction truffle oil
Shrimp Cocktail
Jumbo shrimp w/ cocktail sauce and lemon wedge
Lumpia
Hand-Made served with chilli sauce
Hood Fries
Garlic Fries
To Go Wrap
Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, carrots & grape tomatoes
Ceasar Salad
Romaine hearts, topped with Parmesan and Croutons
Asian Noodle Salad
Asain Vinaigrette topped cabage over noodles, cilantro, onion, carrot, peanuts & sesame seeds
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Iceberg wedges, topped with chicken bleu cheese crumbls and dressing
Cobb Salad
Romaine & mixed greens, tomatoes, bacon, onion, avacado, egg,bleu chees crumbles & ranch
Shrimp & Mango Salad
Iceberg tossed in mango vinaigrette, shrimp, mango salsa, tomatoes, onions, avacado & feta cheese
Side Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Soup
Dinners
Ribeye
Our finest Wagyu beef, hand cut 12oz w/ Garlic mash & veggies
Prime Rib
Our finest Wagyu beef, hand cut 14oz w/ Baked potato & veggies
Grilled Salmon
Fresh Fillet, veggies and mash potatos
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp over pasta w/garlic bread
Roasted Half Chicken
Boneless herb chicken, veggies and mash potatos
Chicken Piccata
Lemon butter caper sauce, veggies and mash potatos
Chicken Marsala
Wine brazed, mushrooms, veggies and mash potatos
Vegi. Ravioli
Roasted garlic cream sauce w/garlic bread
Burgers / Sandwich
Chicken Club
French roll, BLTA, Pesto Aoli
Hood Burger
1/2lb Wagyu patty, thousand, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Steak Sandwich
New York, Mushroom spread, mushrooms, onions, cheese, arugula
Blackened Salmon Sandwich
Blackened Salmon, Arugula, tomato, onion, pesto aoli, brioche
French Dip
Sliced Prime Rib, Ciabatta Roll, asiago spread
Kids
Jr. Hood Burger
1/3lb, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, thousand
Grilled Cheese
Sourdough & American Cheese
Mac & Cheese
Kraft signature Mac&Cheese
Chicken Tenders
Breaded chiken strips
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese and flour tortilla
Cheese Pizza
8in Personal pizza
Mini Corn Dogs
Mini deep fried corn dogs
Corn dog
Deep fried corn dog
Senior
Desserts
Specials
Liquor
$5 Drink Special
Well Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Juiced
Absolut Mandarin
Absolut Pears
Absolut Raspberri
Ciroc Apple
Ciroc Peach
Ciroc Watermelon
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Peach & Rosemary
Grey Goose Watermelon & Basil
Ketel
Ketel Cucumber Mint
Ketel Grapefruit Rose
Ketel Peach Orange
Ocean Organic
Pinnacle Whipped
Seagrams Sweet Tea
Skyy
Smirnoff Peach Lemonade
Stoli
Stoli Citros
Stoli Hot
Stoli Peachik
Stoli Raz
Stoli Salted Karmel
Stoli Vanil
Svedka Mango Pineapple
Svedka Strawberry Lemonade
Tahoe Blue
Three Olives Cherry
Three Olives Grape
Three Olives Peach
Three Olives Watermelon
Titos
Well Gin
Aviation
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Bombay Bramble
The Botanist
Empress
Gray Whale
Hendrick's
Tanqueray
Tanqueray Rangpur
Well Rum
Bacardi Superior
Bacardi 151
Bacardi Gran Reserva
Captain Morgan
Diplomatico
Don Q Limon
Don Q Mojito
Gosling's
Kraken
Malibu
Myers's
Plantation Pineapple
Ron Zacapa
Sailor Jerry
Well Tequila
818 Blanco
818 Reposado
1800 Reposado
1800 Blanco
Casa Noble Reposado
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Mezcal
Casamigos Reposado
Cazadores Reposado
Clase Azul Reposado
Codigo Blanco
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Blanco
El Silencio Mezcal
Gran Centenario Anejo
Gran Centenario Plata
Gran Centenario Reposado
Hornitos Anejo
Hornitos Black Barrell
Hornitos Lime Shot
Hornitos Reposado
Herradura Reposado
Jose Cuervo Gold
Milagro Silver
Milagro Reposado
Patron Silver
Prospero Blanco
Teremana Blanco
Tres Generaciones Plata
Tres Generaciones Reposado
Well Whiskey
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Blackened
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Bushmills
Bushmills Red Bush
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Black
Crown Peach
Crown Vanilla
Dickel Rye
Famous Grouse
Fireball
Four Roses
Handy & Schiller
Jack Daniels
Jack Honey
Jack Fire
Jameson
Jameson IPA
Jeffersons Ocean
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Pendelton
Punchers Chance
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Skrewball
Southern Comfort
St George
Tullamore Dew
WhistlePig
Woodford Reserve
Yellowstone
Well Scotch
Chivas Regal
Dewars
Glenfiddich
Glenlivet
JW Red Label
JW Black Label
Macallan 12 yr
Christian Brothers
Courvoisier
Hennessy
Korbel
Remy Martin
Fernet
Kahlua
Baileys
Frangelico
Drambuie
Galliano
Midori
Jagermeister
Di Saronno
Cointreau
Grand Marnier
Rumpleminz
Goldschlager
Tuaca
Aperol
Campari
Beer
Coors Light
Rotating IPA
Rotating DIPA
Rotating Lager
Rotating Brown/Wheat
Rotating Pale Ale
Rotating Pilsner
Rotating Cider
805
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon
Budweiser
Bud Light
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Premier
Guiness
Heineken
Heineken 0.0
Michelob Ultra
Modelo Especial
Modelo Negra
O'Douls
Sierra Nevada
Stella Artois
Not Your Fathers
Fall River Bloodknot
Breaking Bud
Panic
White Claw Mango
White Claw Raspberry
Wine
Bogle Cabernet
Bogle Essential Red
Bogle Merlot
Bogle Old Vine Zinfandel
Bogle Petite Syrah
Chateau Ste Michelle Merlot
DeLoach Pinot Noir
Michael David Lodi Zinfandel
Rodney Strong Cabernet
Terra d'Oro Barbera
GIV Cabernet
GIV Cab Franc
BTL Bogle Cabernet
BTL Bogle Essential Red
BTL Bogle Merlot
BTL Bogle Old Vine Zinfandel
BTL Bogle Petite Syrah
BTL Chateau Ste Michelle Merlot
BTL DeLoach Pinot Noir
BTL Michael David Lodi Zinfandel
BTL Rodney Strong Cabernet
BTL Terra d'Oro Barbera
GIV Cab Sauv Bottle
GIV Cab Franc Bottle
14 Hands Chardonnay
Bogle Chardonnay
Bogle Sauvignon Blanc
Chateau Ste. Michelle Reisling
Insomnia Pinot Grigio
Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc
Michael David Chardonnay
Sutter Home White Zin
Sycamore Lane Pinot Grigio
GIV Chardonnay
GIV Chenin Blanc
BTL 14 Hands Chardonnay
BTL Bogle Chardonnay
BTL Bogle Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Chateau Ste. Michelle Reisling
BTL Insomnia Pinot Grigio
BTL Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Michael David Chardonnay
BTL Sutter Home White Zin
BTL Sycamore Lane Pinot Grigio
GIV Chardonnay Bottle
GIV Chnin Blanc Blanc Bottle
Bogle Rose
BTL Bogle Rose
Stanford Brut Champagne
BTL Stanford Brut Champagne
BTL Prosecco Split
Bridgehead Bubbles Glass
Bridgehead Bubbles Bottle
Mimosa
Na Bev
Specialty Cocktails
Margarita
Beautiful
Blackberry Whiskey Lemonade
Chocolate Cake
Delta Breeze
French Martini
Irish Coffee
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Mojito
Negroni
Pain Killer
Scooby Snack
Sidecar
Tequila Mockingbird
Vegas Bomb
Vieux Carre
Watermelon Basil Spritz
White Linen
White Russian
Fuzzy Navel
Life's Peachy
Watie Mockie
Saint
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:59 am
American fine dining and handmade cocktails!
10761 Hood Franklin Road, Hood, CA 95639