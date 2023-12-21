Hoodbachi Taco 1704 Kings Highway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Welcome To The Hood, Want Some Tacos???
Location
1704 Kings Highway, Shreveport, LA 71103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Seventh Tap - Shreveport - 2640 Linwood Ave
No Reviews
2640 Linwood Ave Shreveport, LA 71103
View restaurant
LarryP's Boiling Pot 2 - 1173 Louisiana Avenue
No Reviews
1173 Louisiana Avenue Shreveport, LA 71101
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Shreveport
Dillas Quesadillas - S. Shreveport
4.6 • 490
440 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Shreveport, LA 71106
View restaurant