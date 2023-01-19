HoodFellas Mobile Kitchen Monument City Brewery

Restaurant info

Hoodfellas Bistro & Catering is a local African American-owned restaurant in Baltimore, MD that sells American cuisine. We were established in 2019. We provide our customers with quality food at a reasonable price. Our specialty is food that feeds your soul. We love serving our customers and community. Hoodfellas was started from a love of cooking food for family and friends. It has grown into providing American and soul food for the Baltimore city metropolitan area. Our goal is to grow into more communities nationwide.