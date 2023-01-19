  • Home
  HoodFellas Mobile Kitchen - Monument City Brewery
HoodFellas Mobile Kitchen Monument City Brewery

No reviews yet

1 North Haven Street

Monument City Brewery

Baltimore, MD 21224

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Steak Burger
Jerk Chicken Wrap

HoodFellas Signature

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$16.00

Hand rolled egg rolls filled with cheese, steak, green peppers and onions.

Crab Cake Egg Rolls

Crab Cake Egg Rolls

$30.00

Hand rolled egg rolls filled crab meat, no filler!

Sidewinder Fries

Sidewinder Fries

$9.00

Fresh crispy twisted fries

Butterfly Shrimp

Butterfly Shrimp

$11.00

Crispy juicy shrimp fried to perfection

Fried Fish

Fried Fish

$13.00

Crispy flaky fried fish

WIngs

WIngs

$15.00

Crispy wings tossed in your favorite sauce

Half Rack of Ribs

Half Rack of Ribs

$17.00

Char-broiled ribs

Rack of Ribs

Rack of Ribs

$25.00

Char-broiled ribs

Sandwich's

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Juicy char-grilled chicken on a fluffy bun

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$10.00

Mild jerk chicken with just the right amount of spice!

Steak Burger

Steak Burger

$10.00

All beef burger with all the fixings

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$9.00

We make veggie taste amazing!

Salmon BLT

Salmon BLT

$12.00

The only thing that could make fresh salmon better is BACON!

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Crispy fish of a fresh bun

Wraps

Salmon Wrap

Salmon Wrap

$14.00

Salmon wrapped with your favorite fixing and stuffed with rice

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Char-broiled chicken wrapped with all your favorite fixings and stuffed with rice

Jerk Chicken Wrap

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Your favorite wrap with mild jerk chicken spice and stuffed with rice!

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$3.00

Desert

Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.50

Made with 2 different butters and 2 chocolate chip chunks we take this double cookie very serious.

Salted Caramel Cookie

Salted Caramel Cookie

$3.00

Salty and Sweet this cookie is the best of both worlds.

Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake

Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake

$3.50

A prefect blend of buttermilk, almonds, cocoa and semi-sweet chocolate chips. This is more than a cake it's a statement.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hoodfellas Bistro & Catering is a local African American-owned restaurant in Baltimore, MD that sells American cuisine. We were established in 2019. We provide our customers with quality food at a reasonable price. Our specialty is food that feeds your soul. We love serving our customers and community. Hoodfellas was started from a love of cooking food for family and friends. It has grown into providing American and soul food for the Baltimore city metropolitan area. Our goal is to grow into more communities nationwide.

Location

1 North Haven Street, Monument City Brewery , Baltimore, MD 21224

Directions

