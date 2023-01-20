Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hoodoo Brown BBQ

967 Ethan Allen Hwy

Ridgefield, CT 06877

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Mac and Cheese
6 Wings
Pulled Pork

Appetizers

6 Wings

$12.00

12 Wings

$22.00

24 Wings

$44.00

50 Wings

$81.00

100 Wings

$150.00

Texas Poutine

$16.00

Handcut Fries topped with Chopped Brisket, Cheese Curds, Gravy and Scallions

Fried Green Tomatoes

$15.00

Served with BBQ Ranch

BBQ Nachos Small

$14.00

Chopped Brisket or Pulled Pork, Our house cheese sauce, sweet pit beans, fresh guacamole, sour cream and jalapenos

BBQ Nachos Large

$21.00

Chopped Brisket or Pulled Pork, Our house cheese sauce, sweet pit beans, fresh guacamole, sour cream and jalapenos

Jar O' Bacon

$13.00

$1 from every Jar is donated to Hogs for a Cause Charity

Birria Taco 2 Pack

$12.00Out of stock

Birria Taco 6 Pack

$35.00Out of stock

Salads

Blackened Chicken Caesar

$16.00

Romaine lettuce, Garlic Brioche Croutons and Parmesan Cheese

Plain Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, Garlic Brioche Croutons and Parmesan Cheese

Smoked Cobb Salad

$21.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatos, Avacado, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese, Smoked Turkey, Crispy Skin Pork Belly

Entrees

Fried Chicken and Waffles

$17.00

Crispy and Golden Brown Fried Chicken and a Corn Bread Waffle with a choice of side.

Brisket

$17.00

Pulled Pork

$15.00

Cracklin Pork Belly

$16.00

Smoked Turkey

$15.00Out of stock

Beef Rib

$52.00

Half Rack Pork Ribs

$25.00

Rack Pork Ribs

$45.00

Smoked 1/2 Chicken

$16.00

Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage

$9.00

Sausage King Special Link

$9.00

Texas Holy Trinity

$105.00

The Staples of Texas Barbecue, 1 lb Brisket, 2 Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage Links, a Full Rack of Spare Ribs, and Two Pieces of Corn Bread.

Table Breaker

$205.00

1 Beef Rib, Full Rack of Spare Ribs, One Pound of Two Meats, a Whole Chicken and Three Pieces of Corn Bread

Hoodoo Prime Rib

$50.00Out of stock

Thursday Only, Served with Choice of Side and mixed greens

Sides

Small Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Large Mac and Cheese

$11.00

Small Pit Beans

$6.00

Large Pit Beans

$11.00

Small Collard Greens

$6.00

Large Collard Greens

$11.00

Small Apple Vinegar Slaw

$6.00

Large Apple Vinegar Slaw

$11.00

Small Potato Salad

$6.00

Large Potato Salad

$11.00

Small Interstellar Potatoes

$8.00

Large Interstellar Potatoes

$14.00

Small Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Large Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Seasoned Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Corn Bread

$5.00

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Battle of Ridgefield

$19.00

Chopped Brisket, Pork Belly and Apple Vinegar Slaw

Hogzilla

$19.00

Shaved Pork Ribs, Pulled Pork, Pork Belly, Hoodoo Voodoo sauce, a Fried Green Tomato and BBQ Ranch

Bat Masterson

$16.00

Hand Breaded Fried Chicken, Fried and tossed in our House Buffalo Sauce, topped with a Blue Cheese Slaw

Abe Froman

$18.00

Smoked Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage, with Honey Mustard and Jalapeño Relish

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Chopped Brisket, and Cheddar Cheese on Toasted Sour Dough Bread

Mama Hoodoo's Desserts

Carmelita Sundae

$10.00

Banana Bourbon Cream Pie

$10.00

Cookie Dough Pie

$10.00

Fried Oreos

$10.00

S'mores Ice Cream Pie

$10.00

Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding

$10.00

Baileys Irish Cream Pie

$10.00

Scoop

$2.00

Catering

Half Tray Brisket

$170.00

5 lbs

Full Tray Brisket

$340.00

10 lbs

Half Tray Pulled Pork

$180.00

5 lbs

Full Tray Pulled Pork

$360.00

10 lbs

Half Tray Pork Belly

$160.00

5 lbs

Full Tray Pork Belly

$320.00

10 lbs

Half Tray Turkey

$150.00

5 lbs

Full Tray Turkey

$300.00

10 lbs

Full Tray Ribs

$90.00

2 Racks

Full Tray Chickens

$96.00

3 Whole Chickens

Half Tray Jalapeño Cheddar

$108.00

12 Links

Full Tray Jalapeño Cheddar

$216.00

24 Links

Half Tray Corn Bread

$25.00

Full Tray Corn Bread

$50.00

Half Tray of Mac

$100.00

Full Tray of Mac

$180.00

Half Tray of Beans

$100.00

Full Tray of Beans

$180.00

Half Tray of Slaw

$100.00

Full Tray of Slaw

$180.00

Half Tray of Collards

$100.00

Full Tray of Collards

$180.00

Half Tray Interstellar

$130.00

Full Tray Interstellar

$250.00

Half Tray Brussel Sprouts

$130.00

Full Tray Brussel Sprouts

$250.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Kids Waffle

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Peach Sweet Tea

$4.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Poland Spring

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Refill

Roy Rodgers

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Soda Pitcher

$10.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.00

Water

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Hoodoo Bloody Mary

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$11.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Madras

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Rob Roy

$11.00

Sazerac

$11.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Smash

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Negroni

$12.00

Irish Car Bomb

$13.00

Green Tea Shot

$9.00

Specialty Cocktails

Huckleberry Lemonade

$12.00

Front Porch Peach Tea

$12.00

Ol' Smokey Sangria

$13.00

Smoked Maple Old Fashioned

$15.00

Merica Mule

$12.00

Annie Oakley

$15.00

Old Texas Margarita

$15.00

Apple Cider Donut Mimoas

$14.00

The Bloody Trinity

$30.00

Draft Beer

Nightshift Cherry Piescrapper Ale

$9.00

Twoconn Easy Ale

$9.00

Two Roads Rocket 2 Ruin

$9.00

NEBCO Imperial Stout Trooper

$9.00

East Rock Lager

$9.00

Einstock White

$9.00

Equilibrium MC

$9.00

PITCHER

$33.00

Fliddlehead Ipa

$9.00

Bottled Beer

Brooklyn Lager

$7.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Dogfish 90 Minute IPA

$7.00

Heineken

$6.00

Lonestar

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Shiner Bottle

$6.00

Two Roads Honey Spot IPA

$7.00

Canned Beer

Blue Moon

$7.00

Upside Dawn Golden Ale (N/A)

$6.00

Black Hog Coffee Milk Stout

$7.00

Stony Creek Big Cranky DIPA

$9.00

Captain Lawrence Hop Commander IPA

$7.00

Austin Eastciders

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Guinness

$8.00

Sip of Sunshine

$9.00

Little Sip

$9.00

Heady Topper

$10.00Out of stock

Shiner Tex Mex

$6.00

PBR

$6.00

Fishers Island Lemonade

$8.00

Red Wine

GLS House Cabernet

$10.00

GLS House Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS Ruta 22 Malbec

$12.00

GLS Josh Cabernet

$13.00

BTL House Cabernet

$35.00

BTL House Pinot Noir

$35.00

BTL Ruta 22 Malbec

$40.00

BTL Josh Cabernet

$45.00

White Wine

GLS House Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS House Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GLS Buehler White Zinfandel

$11.00

GLS Benzinger Sauv Blanc

$13.00

GLS Estancia Chardonnay

$13.00

BTL House Chardonnay

$35.00

BTL House Pinot Grigio

$35.00

BTL Buehler White Zinfandel

$40.00

BTL Benzinger Sauv Blanc

$45.00

BTL Estancia Chardonnay

$45.00

Rose

GLS Hogwash Rosé

$13.00

BTL Hogwash Rosé

$45.00

Champagne

GLS Enrico Prosecco

$10.00

BTL Enrico Prosecco

$10.00

Bottled Wine

Benz Sauv Blanc Bottle

$49.00

Estancia Chard Bottle

$49.00

Hogwash Rose Bottle

$49.00

House Cab Bottle

$39.00

House Chard Bottle

$39.00

House Pinot Grigio Bottle

$39.00

House Pinot Noir Bottle

$39.00

Josh Cab Bottle

$49.00

Ruta 22 Bottle

$44.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$8.00

Titos

$10.00

Grey Goose

$14.00Out of stock

Deep Eddy

$9.00

Deep Eddy Cran

$9.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$9.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$9.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$9.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$9.00

Gin

Well Gin

$8.00

Aviation

$11.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Empress Gin

$13.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Stubbornly Different

$12.00

Rum

Well Rum

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Blue Chair Bay

$10.00

Gosling's

$10.00

Bully Boy

$12.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$8.00

Herradurra Silver

$10.00

Herradurra Reposado

$13.00

Herradurra Anejo

$16.00

Cuervo Gold

$10.00Out of stock

Cuervo Tradicional

$12.00Out of stock

Patron Anejo

$20.00Out of stock

Patron Café

$12.00

Cazadores

$12.00

Patron Reposado

$18.00Out of stock

Patron Silver

$15.00

Whiskey

Angels Envy

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00Out of stock

Bird Dog Whiskey

$11.00

Blackened Bourbon

$13.00

Blantons

$16.00

Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Canadian Club

$10.00

Cardinal Barrell Proof

$14.00

Cardinal Straight Rye

$13.00

Cody Road

$14.00

Davies County Bourbon

$15.00

Douglas & Todd Whiskey

$14.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$12.00

Evan Williams 1783

$13.00

Evan Williams Bond

$14.00

Four Roses

$10.00

Four Roses Single Barrell

$16.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$16.00

Garrison Brothers

$15.00

Garrison Brothers Balmora

$19.00

Gentlemens Jack

$14.00

George Dickel

$12.00

George Dickel Bonded

$14.00

George Dickel Rye

$12.00

George Remus

$12.00

Henry Mckenna

$13.00

High West American Prarie

$15.00

High West Bourbon

$15.00

High West Campfire

$15.00

High West Double Rye

$15.00

High West Rendezvous

$15.00

Jack Danials Single Barrel

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Fire

$10.00

Jack Honey

$10.00

Jack Rye

$11.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jefferson Ocean

$18.00

Jefferson Reserve

$17.00

Jefferson Whiskey

$15.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Joseph Magnus

$14.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Larceny Bourbon

$14.00

Litchfield Bourbon

$15.00

Longbranch Whiskey

$14.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Midwinters Nights Dram

$25.00

Onyx

$11.00

Pendleton Whiskey

$15.00

Pendleton Whiskey

Rittenhouse Rye

$18.00

Sazerac Rye

$16.00

Stellum Bouron

$13.00

Stellum Rye

$13.00

Uncle Nearest 1856

$12.00

Up and Down Pumpkin Whiskey

$11.00

Very Old Barton

$13.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Weller Reserve

$16.00

Widow Jane

$15.00

Wild Turkey

$10.00

Wild Turkey 101

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Woodford Reserve Malt Whiskey

$13.00

Woodford Reserve Straight Rye

$12.00

Woodford Reserve Wheat Whiskey

$14.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Macallan 12

$15.00Out of stock

Dewars

$11.00

Oban

$14.00Out of stock

Hibiki Suntory Japananese

$19.00Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$11.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$11.00

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Chartreuse, Green

$13.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Hennesey

$13.00

Moonshine

Peach

$8.00

Sour Blue

$8.00

Blue Flame

$8.00

Sour Apple

$8.00

Pickles

$8.00

Blackberry

$8.00

Hunch Punch

$8.00

Cherry

$8.00

Apple Pie

$8.00

Original

$8.00

Shine Nog

$8.00

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Peppermint

$8.00

Pineapple

$8.00

Merch

T-Shirt

$25.00

Hat

$25.00

Hoodoo Hoodie

$60.00

Bucket Hat

$40.00

16 oz Sauce

$8.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
A bank robber, cattle herder, Justice of the Peace, moonshiner and cook, Hoodoo Brown epitomized life in the Wild West. We celebrate Hoodoo Brown's spirit and authenticity by cooking the best Texas barbecue on the planet...or at least right here in Ridgefield. Owner Cody Sperry was inspired several years ago on a "guys trip" to Austin, Texas. There they traveled to over a dozen barbecue joints, with owner's generously sharing their stories, secrets and passion for creating true Texas barbecue. He returned to Ridgefield with a new outlook and desire to replicate what he experienced in Texas. He started his apprenticeship on a Big Green Egg smoker and eventually opened a barbecue catering business. Through the encouragement of his customers, friends and family, he decided to open Hoodoo Brown BBQ. We cook your barbecue low and slow, for up to 16 hours over aged hardwood on a custom Lang Smoker

967 Ethan Allen Hwy, Ridgefield, CT 06877

