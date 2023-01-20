Restaurant info

A bank robber, cattle herder, Justice of the Peace, moonshiner and cook, Hoodoo Brown epitomized life in the Wild West. We celebrate Hoodoo Brown's spirit and authenticity by cooking the best Texas barbecue on the planet...or at least right here in Ridgefield. Owner Cody Sperry was inspired several years ago on a "guys trip" to Austin, Texas. There they traveled to over a dozen barbecue joints, with owner's generously sharing their stories, secrets and passion for creating true Texas barbecue. He returned to Ridgefield with a new outlook and desire to replicate what he experienced in Texas. He started his apprenticeship on a Big Green Egg smoker and eventually opened a barbecue catering business. Through the encouragement of his customers, friends and family, he decided to open Hoodoo Brown BBQ. We cook your barbecue low and slow, for up to 16 hours over aged hardwood on a custom Lang Smoker

