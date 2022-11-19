Hoof & Barrel
802 Reviews
$$
122 Congress Street
York, SC 29745
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Bread Board
Bavarian pretzels, sliced bread, queso, pimento cheese
Chili Cheese Fries
Chili cheese fries-skin on fries, house chili, queso, sliced jalapenos and sour cream
Constrictors
CowBoy Chips
Garden Fries
Bacon wrapped seasoned jumbo shrimp with house cocktail sauce & spicy ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
Nacho Hungry
Nachos covered in queso & chili topped with jalapenos and sour cream.
Toadstools
Wings
From The Pasture
Cougar Classic
White American, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle
Da Phat Patty
Double da meat, white American, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle
Jalapeno Business
Pepperjack, jalapenos, banana peppers, lettuce, spicy ranch
Makin’ Bacon
Hoof & Barrel pimento cheese, bacon jam, lettuce, pickle, HB sauce
Screaming Goat
Goat cheese, caramelized onions, field greens, french onion-cran aioli
South Cackalacki
Cheddar Cheese, chili, onion, mustard & slaw
Sunny Pasture
White American cheese, over-easy egg, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato
Taylor Swiss
Hoof & Barrel pimento cheese, bacon jam, lettuce, pickle, HB sauce
Knot Burgers
Big Boys BLT
Chicken Fingers FRIED
Boneless breaded crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce
Chicken Fingers GRILLED
Boneless breaded crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce
Couple of Dogs
Two all beef hot dogs. Served with your choice of (1) side.
Couple Of Dogs ATW
Double D
White american, double decker thin sliced Virginia baked ham, on Texas toast
Hot Chic FRIED
Grilled or Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese, and hot or mild sauce
Hot Chic GRILLED
Grilled or Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese, and hot or mild sauce
Not-Yo Philly RIBEYE
Shaved ribeye, caramelized onions, grilled green peppers, queso. Served with your choice of (1) side.
Not-Yo Philly CHICKEN
Marinated chicken breast, caramelized onions, grilled green peppers, queso. Served with your choice of (1) side.
Turkey Day Melt
Swiss, applewood smoked turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, french onion-cran Aioli, on texas toast
Johnny's Pork N Bun
Grilled or Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese, and hot or mild sauce
Pork-N-More
Baseball Sirlion
Chops O Pork
Prime 11 oz marinated, bone-in chargrilled pork chop. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Eye 'O' Rib
Perfectly seasoned 14oz prime cut
Hawaiian Thunder Thighs
Prime 11 oz marinated, bone-in chargrilled pork chop. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Hog Heaven
Johnny’s Flank
10oz Marinated, thin sliced flank steak
Shrimp On A Stick
A dozen jumbo shrimp marinated in a family secret sauce. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Slab ‘O’ Meat
Choice of protein (listed below), caramelized onions, and grilled green peppers
The Wicked Cod 2
The Wicked Cod 3
Beer-Battered fresh COD boneless fillets. Served with your choice of (2) sides..
Raised Bed
Big Barn Salad
Mixed Greens, Diced Tomatoes, Banana & green peppers, shredded carrots, sliced cucumbers, croutons, dressing
Cobbler Cob
Grilled or Fried Chicken breast, Avocado slices, Diced Tomato, sliced egg, red onions, goat cheese, diced bacon, croutons, dressing
Congress Cob
Shaved ham & turkey, diced bacon, cheddar, diced tomatoes, diced cucumbers, shredded carrots, sliced eggs, croutons, dressing
Hot Chic Salad
Grilled or Fried Chicken breast, Mixed Greens, Shredded Carrots, Diced Celery, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Hot/Mild/BBQ sauce, croutons, dressing
Lil Barn Salad
Mixed Greens, Diced Tomatoes, Banana & green peppers, shredded carrots, sliced cucumbers, croutons, dressing
Not-Yo Philly Salad
Grilled shaved Ribeye, Mixed Greens, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, Onions, HB Drizzle, croutons, dressing
Nut Job
Mixed greens, craisins, walnuts, sundried tomatoes, shredded carrots, sunflower seeds, croutons, dressing **Add protein (+$3)
Kids
Kids Cheeseburger
Junior cheeseburger sized to fit the calf of the herd. Served with one side and a drink.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Melt in your mouth cheese on Texas toast. Served with one side and a drink.
Kids Hamburger
Junior hamburger sized to fit the calf of the herd. Served with one side and a drink.
Kids Hot Dog
A kids favorite... (1) hot diggity dog. Served with one side and a drink.
Kids Fried Chicken Fingers
Just the right amount of chicken tenders for the calf of the herd. Served with one side and a drink.
Kids Grilled Chicken Fingers
Just the right amount of chicken tenders for the calf of the herd. Served with one side and a drink.
Desserts
Brownie
Fresh brownie slightly warmed
Brownie A La Mode
Warm brown with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Cookie A La Mode
Fresh chocolate chip cookie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Cup O Cream
Cup of vanilla ice cream
Cookie
Locally made large chocolate chip cookie
Steve's Fritter A La Mode
Locally made melt-in-your-mouth fritter with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Cow Tales
Blackberry Cob
TACO TUESDAY
HB SPECIALS
Happy Hour (4-5pm) Tues-Thurs
Bread Board (Happy Hour)
Chili Cheese Fries (Happy Hour)
Constrictors (Happy Hour)
Cowboy Chips ALL (Happy Hour)
Cowboy Chips Jalapenos (Happy Hour)
Cowboy Chips Pickles (Happy Hour)
Garden Fries (Happy Hour)
Moo Zarella Sticks (Happy Hour)
Nacho Hungry (Happy Hour)
Toadstools (Happy Hour)
Wing Dings (Happy Hour)
NA Drinks
TUESDAY MARGARITAS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thank you for supporting local small restaurants! Enjoy!
122 Congress Street, York, SC 29745