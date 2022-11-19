Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Hoof & Barrel

802 Reviews

$$

122 Congress Street

York, SC 29745

Starters

Bread Board

$10.00

Bavarian pretzels, sliced bread, queso, pimento cheese

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.50

Chili cheese fries-skin on fries, house chili, queso, sliced jalapenos and sour cream

Constrictors

$12.00

CowBoy Chips

$8.00

Garden Fries

$9.00

Bacon wrapped seasoned jumbo shrimp with house cocktail sauce & spicy ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

Nacho Hungry

$10.00

Nachos covered in queso & chili topped with jalapenos and sour cream.

Toadstools

$8.50Out of stock

Wings

$12.00

From The Pasture

Cougar Classic

$11.00

White American, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle

Da Phat Patty

$16.00

Double da meat, white American, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle

Jalapeno Business

$12.00

Pepperjack, jalapenos, banana peppers, lettuce, spicy ranch

Makin’ Bacon

$12.00

Hoof & Barrel pimento cheese, bacon jam, lettuce, pickle, HB sauce

Screaming Goat

$12.50

Goat cheese, caramelized onions, field greens, french onion-cran aioli

South Cackalacki

$12.00

Cheddar Cheese, chili, onion, mustard & slaw

Sunny Pasture

$12.50

White American cheese, over-easy egg, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato

Taylor Swiss

$12.50

Hoof & Barrel pimento cheese, bacon jam, lettuce, pickle, HB sauce

Knot Burgers

Big Boys BLT

$9.00

Chicken Fingers FRIED

$11.00

Boneless breaded crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce

Chicken Fingers GRILLED

$11.00

Boneless breaded crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce

Couple of Dogs

$9.00

Two all beef hot dogs. Served with your choice of (1) side.

Couple Of Dogs ATW

$10.00

Double D

$11.00

White american, double decker thin sliced Virginia baked ham, on Texas toast

Hot Chic FRIED

$12.00

Grilled or Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese, and hot or mild sauce

Hot Chic GRILLED

$12.00

Grilled or Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese, and hot or mild sauce

Not-Yo Philly RIBEYE

$13.00

Shaved ribeye, caramelized onions, grilled green peppers, queso. Served with your choice of (1) side.

Not-Yo Philly CHICKEN

$13.00

Marinated chicken breast, caramelized onions, grilled green peppers, queso. Served with your choice of (1) side.

Turkey Day Melt

$12.00

Swiss, applewood smoked turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, french onion-cran Aioli, on texas toast

Johnny's Pork N Bun

$12.00

Grilled or Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese, and hot or mild sauce

Pork-N-More

Baseball Sirlion

$19.00

Chops O Pork

$16.00

Prime 11 oz marinated, bone-in chargrilled pork chop. Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Eye 'O' Rib

$32.00

Perfectly seasoned 14oz prime cut 

Hawaiian Thunder Thighs

$15.00

Prime 11 oz marinated, bone-in chargrilled pork chop. Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Hog Heaven

$12.00

Johnny’s Flank

$18.00

10oz Marinated, thin sliced flank steak

Shrimp On A Stick

$17.00

A dozen jumbo shrimp marinated in a family secret sauce. Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Slab ‘O’ Meat

$13.00

Choice of protein (listed below), caramelized onions, and grilled green peppers

The Wicked Cod 2

$12.00

The Wicked Cod 3

$15.00

Beer-Battered fresh COD boneless fillets. Served with your choice of (2) sides..

Raised Bed

Big Barn Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Diced Tomatoes, Banana & green peppers, shredded carrots, sliced cucumbers, croutons, dressing 

Cobbler Cob

$15.00

Grilled or Fried Chicken breast, Avocado slices, Diced Tomato, sliced egg, red onions, goat cheese, diced bacon, croutons, dressing

Congress Cob

$14.00

Shaved ham & turkey, diced bacon, cheddar, diced tomatoes, diced cucumbers, shredded carrots, sliced eggs, croutons, dressing

Hot Chic Salad

$15.00

Grilled or Fried Chicken breast, Mixed Greens, Shredded Carrots, Diced Celery, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Hot/Mild/BBQ sauce, croutons, dressing       

Lil Barn Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens, Diced Tomatoes, Banana & green peppers, shredded carrots, sliced cucumbers, croutons, dressing 

Not-Yo Philly Salad

$15.00

Grilled shaved Ribeye, Mixed Greens, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, Onions, HB Drizzle, croutons, dressing     

Nut Job

$12.00

Mixed greens, craisins, walnuts, sundried tomatoes, shredded carrots, sunflower seeds, croutons, dressing **Add protein (+$3)

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Junior cheeseburger sized to fit the calf of the herd. Served with one side and a drink.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Melt in your mouth cheese on Texas toast. Served with one side and a drink.

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Junior hamburger sized to fit the calf of the herd. Served with one side and a drink.

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

A kids favorite... (1) hot diggity dog. Served with one side and a drink.

Kids Fried Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Just the right amount of chicken tenders for the calf of the herd. Served with one side and a drink.

Kids Grilled Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Just the right amount of chicken tenders for the calf of the herd. Served with one side and a drink.

Desserts

Brownie

$3.50

Fresh brownie slightly warmed 

Brownie A La Mode

$6.50

Warm brown with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Cookie A La Mode

$6.50

Fresh chocolate chip cookie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream 

Cup O Cream

$3.50

Cup of vanilla ice cream 

Cookie

$3.50

Locally made large chocolate chip cookie

Steve's Fritter A La Mode

$7.00

Locally made melt-in-your-mouth fritter with a scoop of vanilla ice cream   

Cow Tales

$1.00

Blackberry Cob

$7.50Out of stock

TACO TUESDAY

Grilled Chicken Taco

$11.00

Fried Chicken Taco

$11.00

Fried Cod Taco

$11.00

Grilled Cod Taco

$11.00

Steak Taco

$12.00

HB SPECIALS

Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.00Out of stock
BBQ NachoS

BBQ NachoS

$12.00Out of stock

Blackberry Cob

$7.50Out of stock

BBQ Quesadilla

$11.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Oreos

$4.00Out of stock

Blackened Grilled COD

$11.00

French Onion Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Cheese & Broccoli Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Beef And Veg Soup

$7.00

Happy Hour (4-5pm) Tues-Thurs

Bread Board (Happy Hour)

$7.00

Chili Cheese Fries (Happy Hour)

$5.50

Constrictors (Happy Hour)

$9.00

Cowboy Chips ALL (Happy Hour)

$5.00

Cowboy Chips Jalapenos (Happy Hour)

$5.00

Cowboy Chips Pickles (Happy Hour)

$5.00

Garden Fries (Happy Hour)

$6.00

Moo Zarella Sticks (Happy Hour)

$6.50

Nacho Hungry (Happy Hour)

$7.00

Toadstools (Happy Hour)

$5.50

Wing Dings (Happy Hour)

$9.00

NA Drinks

Bottle Water

$2.00Out of stock

Coffee

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Gallon Of Sweet Tea

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Half & Half Tea

$2.25

Kids Drink

Lemonade

$2.25

Milk

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.25

Red Bull

$4.25

Rootbeer

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Soda Water

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Water

TUESDAY MARGARITAS

Margarita House (Montezuma)

$4.00

Margarita Hornitos

$5.00

Margarita Jose

$5.00

Margarita 1800

$6.00

Margarita Patron

$7.00

DRINK SPECIALS

The Andy

$7.00

Dracula

$10.00

Gobblin Potion

$10.00

The Lantern

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Thank you for supporting local small restaurants! Enjoy!

Location

122 Congress Street, York, SC 29745

Directions

Gallery
Hoof & Barrel image
Hoof & Barrel image
Hoof & Barrel image

