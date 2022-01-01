Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hoof Hearted Brewery & Kitchen

906 Reviews

$$

850 N 4th St

Columbus, OH 43215

KEY BUMP PURE SNOW 4pk
KEY BUMP 4pk
PARTY AT STEVE GUTTENBERG'S HOUSE 4pk

4-Packs

ARE WE HAVING FUN YET? 4PK

ARE WE HAVING FUN YET? 4PK

$14.99

Double Dry-hopped Party Pale Ale - 5%

B.A. BOOT QUENCH 2pk

B.A. BOOT QUENCH 2pk

$21.99

Coconut Rum Barrel Aged Double Mash Imperial Stout Conditioned on 12 lbs of Tahitian Vanilla - 14% ABV

HEARTBREAKING MOTORDRIVE 4pk (12oz)

HEARTBREAKING MOTORDRIVE 4pk (12oz)

$9.99

Mexican Lager w/ Lime and Salt - 5% ABV

HOOFYBRAÜ 4pk

HOOFYBRAÜ 4pk

$12.99

Dry Hopped Helles Lager w/ Pretzels added - 5% ABV

IMAGES OF DISTINCTION 4pk

$18.99

DIPA w/ Kiwi, Coconut, Milk Sugar & Vanilla added - 9% ABV

KEY BUMP 4pk

KEY BUMP 4pk

$18.99

Triple IPA w/ El Dorado, Motueka, Mosaic & Simcoe hops - 10.5% ABV

KEY BUMP PURE SNOW 4pk

KEY BUMP PURE SNOW 4pk

$20.99

Oat Cream Triple IPA brewed w/ Oats, Vanilla, Milk Sugar & Lupulin Powder - 10.5% ABV

PARTY AT STEVE GUTTENBERG'S HOUSE 4pk

PARTY AT STEVE GUTTENBERG'S HOUSE 4pk

$16.99

DIPA w/ Simcoe & Mosaic hops - 8.4%ABV

REGIONAL SNACKS 4pk

REGIONAL SNACKS 4pk

$14.99

Regional Snacks 4-Pack 12oz Cans Dry Hopped New Zealand Style Pilsner 5%

REPTILIAN BEAUTY SECRETS 4pk

REPTILIAN BEAUTY SECRETS 4pk

$14.99

Dry-Hopped Pilsner w/ Citra & Strata hops | 5% ABV

SOUTH OF ELEVEN 4pk

SOUTH OF ELEVEN 4pk

$18.99

DDH DIPA - 10.2% ABV

CHEESE & CHARCUTERIE

For 2

For 2

$25.00

*PICKUP 11/23* Cheese Charcuterie and accoutrements for 2 people

For 4

For 4

$40.00

*PICKUP 11/23* Cheese Charcuterie and accoutrements for 4 people

Food

Corn Ribs

$9.00

Esquites

$11.00

Elote

$11.00

Pulled Pork Slider

$15.00

Cheddar Corn Drop Biscuit

$10.00
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Relaxed brewery for house ales, stouts & elevated American pub fare in an airy, industrial venue.

