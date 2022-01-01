Hoof Hearted Brewery & Kitchen
906 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Relaxed brewery for house ales, stouts & elevated American pub fare in an airy, industrial venue.
Location
850 N 4th St, Columbus, OH 43215
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Columbus
Modern Southern Table - - Budd Dairy Food Hall
4.5 • 450
Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N 4th St. Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurant