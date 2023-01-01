- Home
Hook SCS 24214 Jefferson Avenue
No reviews yet
24214 Jefferson Avenue
St. Clair Shores, MI 48080
Appetizers
Pimento Hush-Puppies
$12.00
Edemame
$9.00
Grilled Oysters
$19.00
Crab Cakes
$23.00
Soft Shell Crab Sliders
$18.00
Tom Kha PEI Mussels
$19.00
Saffron Little Neck Clams
$20.00
Smoked Trout Dip
$15.00
Point Judith Calamari
$17.00
Seafair Brussel Sprouts
$12.00
Baku Tuna
$21.00
Grouper Cheeks
$17.00
Blake's Cider Brined Chicken Wings
$17.00
Wagyu Bone Marrow
$24.00
Oysters
$3.50+
Caviar Service 1oz
$40.00+
Rotating Ceviche
$18.00
Shrimp Cocktail
$17.00
Hamachi Carpaccio
$20.00
Grilled Whole Lobster
$55.00
Nakatomi Tower
$110.00
Salads/Soups/Sides
Entrees
Hook Burger
$17.00
Lobster Roll
$22.00
Chicken Milanese
$24.00
Mediterannean Lentils
$20.00
Wild Mushroom Ravioli
$25.00
Fish & Chips
$22.00
Seared Jumbo Scallops
$41.00
Maine Lobster Tails
$65.00
Frutti di Mare
$45.00
Linguini Alle Vongole
$33.00
Seafood Bucatini
$41.00
Whole Grilled Branzino
$40.00
Ora King Salmon
$39.00
Alaskan King Crab Legs
$95.00
Steak & Frites
$46.00
Ribeye
$64.00
Filet Mignon
$52.00
Sushi Rolls
Nigiri/Sashimi
Desserts
Beverages
400 Conejos Joven
$8.00
Absolut Lime
$8.00
Absolut Raspberry
$8.00
Absolut Vodka
$8.00
Ancho Reyes Verde
$8.00
Angel's Envy Bourbon
$14.00
Angel's Envy Rye
$15.00
Ardbeg An Oa
$22.00
Ardbeg Wee Beastie
$25.00
Avion Silver
$9.00
Bacardi Banana
$9.00
Bacardi Superior
$8.00
Bailey's
$8.00
Balvenie Caribbean Cask
$19.00
Bardstown Fusion
$15.00
Bardstown Origin Series
$14.00
Bardstown West Virginia Great Barrel
$37.00
Bayou Rum Spice Spiced
$9.00
Beefeater
$8.00
Bombay Sapphire
$10.00
Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru
$12.00
Botanist
$11.00
Branca Menta
$10.00
Burnett's Spice Rum
$8.00
Captain Morgan Spice Rum
$9.00
Casamigo Anejo
$16.00
Casamigo Reposado
$14.00
Casamigo Silver
$13.00
Chambord
$9.00
Chareau
$10.00
Christian Brother's Brandy VS
$9.00
Ciroc
$10.00
Ciroc Cherry
$10.00
Clase Azul Anejo
$85.00
Clase Azul Gold
$62.00
Clase Azul Plata
$40.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$48.00
Cointreau
$9.00
Corona Extra
$6.00
Crown Royal Apple
$8.00
Crown Royal Whiskey
$8.00
Dewars White Label
$9.00
Disaronno Amaretto
$8.00
Don Julio 1942
$37.00
Draft beer
$7.00
El Recuerdo Joven
$8.00
Empress Indigo Gin
$13.00
Evan Williams
$8.00
Evan Williams Peach
$8.00
Fernet Branca
$10.00
Fireball Whiskey
$8.00
Flecha Azul Anejo
$17.00
Flecha Azul Blanco
$13.00
Flecha Azul Cristalino
$30.00
Flecha Azul Extra Anejo
$35.00
Flecha Azul Reposado
$14.00
Ghost Tequila
$10.00
Glenfiddich 12yr
$12.00
Glenmorangie Single Malt
$16.00
Grand Marnier
$9.00
Green Chartreuse
$12.00
Grey Goose Peach Rosemary
$13.00
Grey Goose Strawberry Lemongrass
$13.00
Grey Goose Watermelon Basil
$13.00
Hendrick's
$11.00
Hendrick's Flora Adora
$12.00
Hendrick's Neptunia
$12.00
Hennesy VS
$10.00
Hornitos Joven
$8.00
Hornitos Reposado
$9.00
Ilegal Mezcal Joven
$11.00
Jack Daniel's Fire
$8.00
Jack Daniel's No.7
$8.00
Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Rye
$12.00
Jameson Irish
$8.00
Jim Beam
$8.00
Johnny Walker Black
$12.00
Johnny Walker Red
$11.00
Jose Cuervo Especial
$9.00
Kahlua
$8.00
Ketel One
$12.00
Ketel One Grapefruit Rose
$12.00
Lake Has Eyes
$13.00
Luxardo Bitter Bianco
$9.00
Luxardo Marashino
$8.00
Macallan 15yr
$25.00
Malibu Coconut
$8.00
Mcqueen Violet Fog
$10.00
Meyer's Jamaican Rum
$8.00
Michter's
$12.00
Milagro Anejo
$16.00
Milagro Reposado
$12.00
Milagro Silver
$10.00
Monkey Shoulder
$10.00
New Amsterdam Mango
$12.00
New Amsterdam Passionfruit
$12.00
Nikka BTBarrel
$18.00
Nikka Coffey Gin
$11.00
Nikka Days
$13.00
Old Forestor 1870
$13.00
Old Forestor 1910
$11.00
Razzmatzz
$8.00
Remy Martin VSOP
$15.00
Reyka Vodka
$10.00
Roku Gin
$12.00
Sambuca
$8.00
Screwball
$8.00
Se Busca Joven
$12.00
Seagram 7
$8.00
SelvaRey Chocolate
$15.00
SelvaRey Coconut
$15.00
Smirnoff Blueberry
$9.00
Smirnoff Grape
$8.00
Smirnoff Raspberry
$9.00
Smirnoff Vanilla
$9.00
Stoli Elit
$12.00
Stoli Vanilla
$9.00
Suntory Toki
$10.00
Tanqueray London Dry
$11.00
Tito's
$9.00
Tullamore Dew
$8.00
Uncle Nearest 1856
$14.00
Uncle Nearest 1884
$10.00
Watermelon liqueur
$8.00
Whistlepig 15yr
$50.00
Whistlepig Piggyback BBN 6yr
$14.00
Whistlepig Piggyback Rye 6yr
$15.00
Woodford Reserve BBN
$12.00
Woodford Reserve Double Oak
$16.00
Woodford Reserve Rye
$13.00
Yamazaki 12 Year
$16.00
Yellow Chartreuse
$12.00
San Pellegrino 1L
$8.00
Acqua Panna 1L
$8.00
Coke
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Ginger Ale
$2.50
Ginger Beer
$2.50
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Shirley Temply
$3.00
Redbull
$5.00
Sugar Free RedBull
$5.00
Redbull Coconut
$5.00
Redbull Tropical
$5.00
Milk
$3.00
Wine
8 Years in the Desert
$90.00
Abito Malbec Reserva
Ace of Spades
$525.00
Adaption by Odette
$135.00
Ashes & Diamonds 'Red Hen Vinyards'
$175.00
Bargemone Provence
Burgess Hillside
$220.00
Cakebread Sauvignon
$65.00
Calera Pinot Noir
$75.00
Canvasback
$50.00
Caposaldo Rose
$32.00
Celani ARDORE
$375.00
Celani Estate Chardonnay
$75.00
Celani Robusto
$70.00
Celani Tenacious Proprietary Red
$90.00
Celani The Family Cabernet
$225.00
Celani Vincenza Rose
$55.00
Chateau Argadens Blanc
Chateau de Verdun Medoc
Chateau Peagu Cotes Du Rhone
Eiko Fuji Ban Ryu Honjozo
$45.00
Ferrari Carano
$65.00
Fracture
$175.00
Franciscan 'Select'
$40.00
Frank Family
$120.00
Freemark Abbey 'Sycamore Vineyard'
$290.00
Gekkeikan Sake
$9.00
Groth Chardonnay
$85.00
Hakkaisan Snow Aged 3 Years
$100.00
Indian Wells Red
$45.00
Iron and Sand
$50.00
J Vineyards Pinot Gris
$45.00
J Vineyards Pinot Noir
$30.00
J Vinyards Sonoma Tri Appellation
$30.00
Jayson Red
$140.00
Joel Gott Cab
$45.00
Joseph Phelps Freestone
$110.00
Kung Fu Girl
$30.00
Locations
$45.00
Maso Canali Pinot Grigio
$30.00
Mason Cellar Sauvignon Blanc
$45.00
Mia Dolcea Moscato d'Asti
$25.00
Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut
$120.00
My favorite Neighbor
$110.00
Napa Quilt
$75.00
Nickel & Nickel
$200.00
Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Reserve
$80.00
Nigori Lychee
$20.00
Nigori White Peach
$20.00
Non Confunditur
$45.00
Oublie
$140.00
Palmaz Cedar Knoll
$135.00
Penner Ash
$105.00
Ranga Ranga
Rodney Strong Merlot
$40.00
Seven Spearsmen
$30.00
Stags Leap
$210.00
Taste of Florida Grenadine
Terra d'oro
$40.00
The One With The Clock
$50.00
The Pink One
$65.00
Tormaresca
$32.00
Trujillo Cabernet Sauvignon
$65.00
Trujillo Gary Morisoli RSV
$275.00
Veuve Clicquot Rose
$180.00
Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label
$125.00
Zipang Sparkling Sake
$15.00
Beers
High Noon Seltzer
$6.00
Modelo
$5.00
Corona
$5.00
Heineken
$5.00
Stella Artois
$5.00
Blue Light
$4.00
Miller Lite
$4.00
Michelob Ultra
$4.00
Sam Adams
$5.00
Jai Lai
$7.00
El Chavo Mango Hab
$7.00
Two Hearted
$8.00
Kirin Ichiban
$8.00
Oberon
$8.00
Pixie Ale
$8.00
Imperial Apple
$8.00
Guinness
$8.00
House Prosseco
$10.00
House Rose
$10.00
Final Absolution
$10.00
Suijin
$9.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
24214 Jefferson Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI 48080
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
