  • Hook and Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar - Flatbush
Hook and Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar Flatbush

No reviews yet

2163 Tilden Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11226

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
The Reel's Catch
The Perfect Storm

Appetizer

Wings

Wings

Steamed Oysters

Hush Puppies (10)

Hush Puppies (10)

$6.00
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$12.00
Crab Bites (8)

Crab Bites (8)

$13.00
Mozzarella Sticks (6)

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.00
Garlic Breadsticks (4)

Garlic Breadsticks (4)

$6.00
Crabmeat Fries

Crabmeat Fries

$10.00
Coconut Shrimp (8)

Coconut Shrimp (8)

$11.00
Edamame (New)

Edamame (New)

$3.99

Cocktail Shrimp

$12.00

Soup & Salad

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$6.50
Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$7.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.00
Crabmeat Salad

Crabmeat Salad

$7.00
Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$8.00

Chicken Tender Salad

$7.00

Basket

Shrimp Basket (8)

Shrimp Basket (8)

$14.00
Oyster Basket

Oyster Basket

$14.00
Catfish Basket

Catfish Basket

$13.00

Flounder Basket

$13.00
Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.00
Wings Basket (8)

Wings Basket (8)

$14.00

Po'Boy & Rolls

Catfish Fish Po' Boy

Catfish Fish Po' Boy

$13.00

Flounder Po' Boy

$13.00
Chicken Po' Boy

Chicken Po' Boy

$12.00
Shrimp Po' Boy

Shrimp Po' Boy

$14.00
Crabmeat Roll

Crabmeat Roll

$12.00

Seafood Boils

Small Catch

Small Catch

Large Catch

Large Catch

Mini Boil

Combo Boils

The Cajun Boil

The Cajun Boil

$23.00
The Perfect Storm

The Perfect Storm

$39.00
The Reel's Catch

The Reel's Catch

$54.00
The Cajun Boil (Copy)

The Cajun Boil (Copy)

$23.00

Pasta

Seafood Spaghetti

Seafood Spaghetti

$16.00

Spaghetti

$8.00

Sides

Cajun Fries

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Noodles

$3.50

Corn on the Cob (3)

$3.00

White Rice

$2.50

Potatoes (3)

$3.00

Hard-Boiled Eggs (2)

$2.00

Sausage

$6.00

Chip

$3.99

Bread

$3.00

Sauces

Cajun (8 oz)

$4.00

Garlic Butter (8 oz)

$4.00

Garlic Butter Seasoned (8 oz)

$4.00

Lemon Pepper (8 oz)

$4.00

HR Special (8 oz)

$4.00

Old Bay & Butter Mix (8 oz)

$4.00

Marinara Sauce (8 oz)

$4.00

Ranch Cup

$0.50

Blue Cheese Cup

$0.50

Tartar Sauce Cup

$0.50

Honey Mustard Cup

$0.50

BBQ Sauce Cup

$0.50

Remoulade Sauce Cup

$0.50

Crabmeat Sauce Cup

$0.50

Sweet Chill Sauce Cup

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce Cup

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

N/A Beverage

Bottled Water

$2.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50Out of stock

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Flavored Lemonade

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00Out of stock

Ice Tea

$3.00

Soda

Tonic Water

Out of stock

Milk

Dessert

Cheese Cake

$6.50

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Red Velvet Cake

$7.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Exotic Bomba

$8.00Out of stock

Spumini Bomba

$8.00Out of stock

Guava Mango Flute

$15.00Out of stock

Chocolate Salted Caramel Souffle

$13.00Out of stock

REEL BITES

Seafood Tower 6 People

$58.00

Seafood Tower 12 People

$116.00

Cajun Popcorn Shrimp

$8.00Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktail (6)

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks (4)

$4.00

Chicken Wings (4)

$6.00

Cajun Fries

$5.00

Mac & Cheese Bites (8)

$7.00

Fried Green Beans

$6.00

Cajun Edamame

$6.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$6.00

Grand Opening Boil

Nothin' But Net Boil

$34.99

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Wings (12)

$14.00

Crab Bites

$14.00

Crabmeat Fries

$10.00

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Hush Puppies

$5.00

Garlic Breadsticks

$6.00

Boxed Lunches (Baskets)

Shrimp Basket

$16.00

Catfish Basket

$15.00

Wing Basket

$14.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.00

Catfish Po'Boy

$15.00

Flounder Po'Boy

$15.00

Shrimp Po'Boy

$16.00

Chicken Po'Boy

$14.00

Crabmeat Roll

$16.00

Boxed Lunches (Mini Boils)

Snow Crab Legs (1)

$20.00

Shrimp (Head-off) 0.5lb

$18.00

Black Mussels

$16.00

Catering Trays

Shrimp Cocktail

$42.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$36.00

Coconut Shrimp

$44.00

Fried Calamari

$50.00

Fried Shrimp

$50.00

Hush Puppies

$24.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$36.00

Chicken Wings

$48.00

Chicken Tenders

$44.00

Fried Catfish

$48.00

Fried Flounder

$48.00

Shrimp Po'Boy Sandwiches

$60.00

Catfish Po'Boy Sandwiches

$60.00

Flounder Po'Boy Sandwiches

$60.00

Fried Chicken Po'Boy Sandwiches

$54.00

Caesar Salad

$20.00

Green House Salad

$20.00

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$40.00

Seafood Pasta

$50.00

Pasta Marinara

$20.00

Catering Tray Boils

Shrimp and Crab Legs

$94.00

Shrimp, Crab Legs and Black Mussels

$110.00

Snow Crab Legs

$104.00

Shrimp (Head Off)

$88.00

Clams

$46.00

Black Mussels

$46.00

Crawfish

$46.00

Catering Tray Sides

Hook and Reel Crab Fries

$34.00

French Fries

$20.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$16.00

Garlic Breadsticks

$16.00

Potatoes

$14.00

Corn on the Cob

$14.00

Sausage

$22.00

Steamed Broccoli

$12.00

Steamed Rice

$12.00

Pasta Noodles

$12.00

Salads & Soups

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Chicken Tender Salad

$10.00

Shrimp Salad

$12.00

Crabmeat Salad

$12.00

New England Clam Chowder

$22.00

Lobster Bisque

$22.00

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Cajun Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Broccoli

$6.00

Corn on the Cob

$4.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.50

Pepsi (20oz)

$3.00

Diet Pepsi (20oz)

$3.00

Siera Mist (20oz)

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

2163 Tilden Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11226

