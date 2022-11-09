Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hook and Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar Washington DC

2430 MARKET ST NE

WASHINGTON ST NE, DC 20018

Appetizer

Wings

Steamed Oysters

Hush Puppies (10)

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00
Fried Calamari

$12.00
Crab Bites (8)

$13.00
Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.00
Garlic Breadsticks (4)

$6.00
Crabmeat Fries

$11.00
Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

Chicken Nuggets (8)

$6.00

Soup & Salad

Clam Chowder

$6.00
Crab Soup

$7.00
Caesar Salad

$6.00
Shrimp Salad

$8.00
Crabmeat Salad

$8.00

Chicken Tender Salad

$7.00

Basket

Oyster Basket

$13.00
Chicken Tender Basket

$10.00
Catfish Basket

$13.00
Wings Basket (8)

$14.00

Flounder Basket

$13.00
Shrimp Basket (8)

$14.00

Chicken Nugget Basket

$9.00

Po'Boy & Rolls

Chicken Po' Boy

$10.00
Shrimp Po' Boy

$14.00
Catfish Fish Po' Boy

$12.00

Flounder Po' Boy

$12.00
Crabmeat Roll

$11.00

Catfish Sliders

$11.00

Chicken Sliders

$10.00

Seafood Boils

Small Catch

Large Catch

Mini Boil

Combo Boils

The Cajun Boil

$23.00
The Perfect Storm

$39.00
The Reel's Catch

$54.00

Pasta

Seafood Spaghetti

$16.00

Sides

Cajun Fries

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Noodles

$3.50

Corn (2)

$2.00

White Rice

$2.50

Potatoes (3)

$2.00

Eggs (2)

$2.00

Sausage

$6.00

Chip

$3.99

Coleslaw

$4.00

Sauces

Cajun (8 oz)

$4.00

Garlic Butter (8 oz)

$4.00

Seasoned Garlic Butter (8 oz)

$4.00

Lemon Pepper (8 oz)

$4.00

HR Special (8 oz)

$4.00

Old Bay & Butter Mix (8 oz)

$4.00

Marinara Sauce (8 oz)

$4.00

Ranch Cup

$0.50

Blue Cheese Cup

$0.50

Tartar Sauce Cup

$0.50

Honey Mustard Cup

$0.50

BBQ Sauce Cup

$0.50

Po Boy Sauce Cup

$0.50

Crabmeat Sauce Cup

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce Cup

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Sauce On Side

$1.00

N/A Beverage

Bottled Water

$2.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Flavored Lemonade

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00Out of stock

Ice Tea

$3.00

Mtn Dew

$3.00

Water

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Dessert

Cheese Cake

$6.50

Free Birthday Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
