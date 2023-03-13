Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch

Hook'd on the Sound @ The Halfway House 260 COMPO RD SOUTH

review star

No reviews yet

260 Compo Road South

Westport, CT 06880

On the Links

Beverage

Soda

$4.00

Water Bottle

$3.00

Powerade

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Dunkin Ice Coffee

$4.00

Snapple

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Pure Leaf Tea

$4.00

$2.00 Bottle Water

$2.00

Ice Cream

ICE CREAM

$5.00

Snacks

Chips

$3.00

Candy

$3.00

Cookies

$3.00

Nutrigran bar

$3.00

Muffin

$3.00

Peanuts

$3.00

Kind Bar

$3.00

50c Candy

$0.50

On the Fairway

Sides

Bacon, Egg, Cheese

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

French Fries

$5.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Turkey Sandwich

$8.00

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.00

Chicken Salad Cup

$7.00

Tee Zone

Hot Food

Beef Sliders (2)

$6.00

Two 2oz Beef Patties with lettuce and tomatoes

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Hot Dog

$5.00

Staples HS Meal

Staples HS

1 Hot Dog, 1 Bag Chips, 1 Drink

SHS Meal Ticket

$11.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

.

Location

260 Compo Road South, Westport, CT 06880

Directions

Gallery
Hook'd on the Sound @ The Halfway House image
Banner pic
Main pic

