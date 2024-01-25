- Home
Hook'd Fish Grill - Chatsworth
No reviews yet
20790 Nordhoff St, # 6
Chatsworth, CA 91311
MENU
STARTERS
- Grilled Zucchini$3.99
- Calamari Starter$6.99
Wild Caught. Panko crusted fried Calamari strips served with cocktail sauce.
- New England Clam Chowder$4.99
- Ahi Tuna Poke$6.99
Wild Caught. Spicy Hawaiian Ahi Tuna Poke. Served with tortilla chips.
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.49
Served with Ranch.
- Garden Salad$3.49
Choice of dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette, Ranch, Sesame Ginger or Raspberry Vinaigrette.
SIMPLY GRILLED
- Atlantic Salmon$15.99
CUSTOMERS’ FAVORITE! Mild, delicate and distinct taste with medium-firm and flaky texture. Served with choice of flavor and two sides.
- 4oz Atlantic Salmon$12.99
Mild, delicate and distinct taste with medium-firm and flaky texture. Served with choice of flavor and two sides.
- Ahi Tuna (Seared)$14.99
Wild Caught. Mild and meaty taste. Seared and served rare. Includes two sides.
- Catfish$12.99
Sweet and mild flavor with moist, dense and firm texture. Served with choice of flavor and two sides.
- Jumbo Shrimp$13.99
Jumbo butterflied and shell-on shrimp. Served with choice of flavor and two sides.
- Mahi-Mahi$14.99
Wild Caught. Lean, mild and sweet taste with moderately firm flaky texture. Served with choice of flavor and two sides.
- Red Snapper$12.99
Wild caught. Lean, mild and sweet taste with medium firm and flaky texture. Served with choice of flavor and two sides.
- Swordfish Steak$13.99
Wild caught. Mild and sweet flavor with meaty texture of a steak. Served with choice of flavor and two sides.
- Tilapia$11.99
Mild, sweet taste with medium firm and flaky texture. Served with choice of flavor and two sides.
- Rainbow Trout$13.99
Mild, delicate and nutty taste with tender and flaky texture. Served with choice of flavor and two sides.
- White Fish$10.99
Moist, mild and sweet flavor with soft, delicate and flaky texture. Served with choice of flavor and two sides.
FROM FRYER
- 4-Pcs Fish & Chips$13.99
Hand Battered Wild Cod. 100% Trans-Fat Free Oil. Served with fries and coleslaw.
- 3-Pcs Fish & Chips$12.49
Hand Battered Wild Cod. 100% Trans-Fat Free Oil. Served with fries and coleslaw.
- Fried Fish & Shrimp$13.49
Southern Style Cornmeal Battered Catfish & Panko Crusted Shrimp. Served with fries and coleslaw. 100% trans-fat free oil.
- Breaded Shrimp$10.99
Panko crusted crispy shrimp. 100% Trans-Fat Free Oil. Served with fries and coleslaw.
- Fried Catfish$12.99
Southern Style Cornmeal Battered Fried Catfish. 100% Trans-Fat Free Oil. Served with fries and coleslaw.
- Fried Catfish & Shrimp$15.99
Southern Style Cornmeal Battered Catfish & Panko Crusted Shrimp. Served with fries and coleslaw. 100% trans-fat free oil.
SEAFOOD PASTAS
- Salmon Pasta$16.99
CUSTOMERS' FAVORITE! Grilled Atlantic Salmon served on Penne pasta w/choice of our house-made pasta sauce.
- Grilled Shrimp Pasta$12.99
Grilled shrimp served on Penne pasta w/choice of our house-made pasta sauce.
- NEW! Breaded Chicken Pasta$12.99
For Limited Time Only! Breaded Chicken Tenders served on Penne pasta w/choice of our house-made pasta sauce.
- Mahi-Mahi Pasta$15.49
Grilled wild caught Mahi-Mahi served on Penne pasta w/choice of our house-made pasta Sauce.
- Tilapia Pasta$12.99
Grilled Tilapia served on Penne Pasta w/choice of our house-made Pasta Sauce.
- Jumbo Shrimp Pasta$14.99
Grilled butterflied shrimp served on Penne pasta w/choice of our house-made pasta sauce.
- Penne Pasta (A la carte)$9.99
Penne Pasta w/choice of our house-made pasta sauce.
SALADS
- House Salad$7.99
Organic mixed greens, romaines, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, mandarin oranges and choice of dressing.
- Salmon Salad$16.49
Cajun Style Atlantic Salmon served on organic mixed greens, romaines, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, mandarin oranges and choice of dressing.
- Mahi Mahi Salad$14.99
Cajun Style Wild Caught Mahi-Mahi served on organic mixed greens, romaines, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, mandarin oranges and choice of dressing.
- Grilled Shrimp Salad$11.49
Grilled seasoned shrimp served on organic mixed greens, romaines, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, mandarin oranges and choice of dressing.
- Ahi Tuna Salad$14.99
Wild caught, seared and served rare on organic mixed greens, romaines, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, mandarin oranges and choice of dressing.
- Jumbo Shrimp Salad$13.99
Grilled butterflied and seasoned Jumbo Shrimp served on organic mixed greens, romaines, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, mandarin oranges and choice of dressing.
FISH TACOS
- Crispy Fish Taco$3.29
MOST POPULAR! Hand battered wild cod fish. Baja style fish taco, served on corn tortillas and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle cream sauce.
- Calamari Taco$3.29
Panko Crusted Calamari Strips. Baja style fish taco, served on corn tortillas and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle cream sauce.
- White Fish Taco$3.29
Baja style fish taco, served on corn tortillas and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle cream sauce.