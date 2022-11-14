Hook Fish and Chicken Pompano Beach
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We serve fresh fish! Hook Fish & Chicken Pompano is located in the Pompano Citi Center, in the walkway between Lowe's and Lens Crafters.
Location
2001 North Federal Highway Suite G111, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Sicilian Oven - Lighthouse Point
No Reviews
2486 North Federal Highway Lighthouse Point, FL 33064
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pompano Beach
Laspadas (Coral Springs) - 10178 W Sample Rd
4.8 • 5,078
10178 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurant
The Melting Pot - Coral Springs FL
4.5 • 1,514
10374 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurant
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs - 10337 Royal Palm Blvd.
4.9 • 1,452
10337 Royal Palm Blvd. Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurant