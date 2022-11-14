Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hook Fish and Chicken Pompano Beach

review star

No reviews yet

2001 North Federal Highway Suite G111

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

4 Wing Dinner
#1 Fish Combo Dinner (2 Selections)
Chicken Tenders

Desserts 🍰

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$3.25
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$4.25

Cheesecake

$3.99

Chocolate Cake

$4.25

Coconut Cake

$4.25Out of stock
Pound Cake

Pound Cake

$2.50Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$4.25
Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.99

FISH, SHRIMP & CONCH 🐟 🍤

The various fish types include Tilapia, Catfish, Ocean Perch, Snapper, Grouper. You will also find Shrimp Dinners here! Fish Dinners are available in Small (2 pc) or Large (3). Comes with your choice of one side.
Catfish Fillet Dinner

Catfish Fillet Dinner

$11.99+

Fried Catfish fillets, comes with your choice of one side. The Small dinner has 2 pieces of fish and a Large has 3 pieces of fish.

Catfish Nuggets

Catfish Nuggets

$10.99+

Catfish Nuggets served with your choice of one side.

Flavored Shrimp Dinner

$12.99+
Fried Conch Dinner (10oz)

Fried Conch Dinner (10oz)

$24.99
Grouper Dinner

Grouper Dinner

$14.99+

Fried Grouper fillets, comes with your choice of one side. The Small dinner has 2 pieces of fish and a Large has 3 pieces of fish.

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$14.99+

Ocean Perch Dinner

$11.99+

Fried Ocean Perch fillets, comes with your choice of one side. The Small dinner has 2 pieces of fish and a Large has 3 pieces of fish.

Shrimp Dinner

Shrimp Dinner

$13.99+
Snapper Dinner

Snapper Dinner

$14.99+

Fried Snapper fillets, comes with your choice of one side. The Small dinner has 2 pieces of fish and a Large has 3 pieces of fish.

Tilapia Dinner

Tilapia Dinner

$11.99+

Fried Tilapia fillets, comes with your choice of one side. The Small dinner has 2 pieces of fish and a Large has 3 pieces of fish.

Whole Snapper Dinner

Whole Snapper Dinner

$19.99

Swai Dinner (2) - Small

$11.99

CHICKEN 🍗

1/2 Pan Gizzards ( Gizzards Only NO Side)

$25.99
3 Wing Dinner

3 Wing Dinner

$6.99

4 Wing Dinner

$9.49
6 Wing Dinner

6 Wing Dinner

$11.99

10 Flavored Wings

$10.99

10 Wing Dinner

$15.99

20 Wings

$34.99

30 Wings

$44.99

40 Wings

$59.99

50 Wings

$74.99

70 Wings

$111.99

100 Wings

$149.99
Chicken Gizzards

Chicken Gizzards

$10.99+
Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$9.99+
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.99+

Family Flavored Wings

$20.99+
Flavored Chicken Tenders

Flavored Chicken Tenders

$12.99+

Chicken Cone

$12.99

COMBOS

#1 Fish Combo Dinner (2 Selections)

$15.99

Your choice of Fish, 10 Shrimp OR 3 Wings. Served with your choice of side and a canned soda. *ONLY ONE CHOICE OF FISH ALLOWED

#2 Snapper Or Grouper

$18.99

Your choice of Snapper or Grouper, 3 Wings or 10 Shrimp. Served with one side and a canned soda. *ONLY ONE CHOICE OF FISH ALLOWED

#3 Combo Choice of fish (3 Selections)

$23.99

$2 additional charge for Snapper or Grouper, 3 Wings and 10 Shrimp. Served with one side and a canned soda. *ONLY ONE CHOICE OF FISH ALLOWED

#4 Fried Conch Combo

$23.99

Fried Conch and 10 Shrimp Served with your choice of one side and a canned soda.

#5 Choice of Fish, Conch and Shrimp

$29.99

Your choice of Fish, Fried Conch and 10 Shrimp. Served with your choice of one side and a canned soda. *ONLY ONE CHOICE OF FISH ALLOWED

FAMILY COMBOS 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦

#6 4pc Tilapia or Catfish/ 15 Shrimp /10 Wings

$49.99

Served with Fries (Fry substitution not available)

#7 5pc Catfish or Tilapia/20 Shrimp

$49.99

Served with Fries (Fry substitution not available)

#8 5pc Tilapia or Catfish/10 Wings

$44.99

Served with Fries (Fry substitution not available)

#9 4pc Grouper or Snapper/10 Wings/15 Shrimp

$54.99

Served with Fries (Fry substitution not available)

FAMILY MEALS 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦

Tilapia

$26.99+

Served with Large Fries

Ocean Perch

$26.99+

Served with Large Fries

Catfish Fillets

$26.99+

Served with Large Fries

Grouper

$49.99+

Served with Large Fries

Snapper

$49.99+

Served with Large Fries

Mixed (Tilapia, Catfish Fillets)

$26.99+

Served with Large Fries

Mixed (Grouper & Snapper)

$49.99+

Served with Large Fries

SIDE ORDERS 🍟

10 Shrimp (Shrimp Only, No Side) 🍤

$7.99
Beans

Beans

$1.79

Cheese / Mozarella Sticks

$7.99+
Churro Bites (6)

Churro Bites (6)

$4.99
Clam Strips

Clam Strips

$4.99+
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$0.99+
Conch Fritter Balls (8)

Conch Fritter Balls (8)

$8.99Out of stock
Corn Nuggets

Corn Nuggets

$3.49+
Crab Cakes (1)

Crab Cakes (1)

$4.99
French Fries 🍟

French Fries 🍟

$2.99+

Straight Cut Fries dusted in our house seasoning

Calamari (9 Oz.)

$7.99

Fried Mac & Cheese (6 pc)

$5.49
Fried Oreos (4)

Fried Oreos (4)

$5.99

Grits

$2.49
Grits with Cheese

Grits with Cheese

$3.99
Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$3.49+Out of stock
Jalapeño Poppers

Jalapeño Poppers

$6.99+
Mushrooms 🍄

Mushrooms 🍄

$3.49+
Okra

Okra

$4.49+
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.25+

Rice 🍚

$1.99

SANDWICHES 🍔

Buffalo Chicken

$8.99
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$7.99
Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99
Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.99+

Philly Chicken Sandwhich

$10.99+

SINGLES

4 For $1 Bread

$1.00

1 PC Catfish

$5.25

1 PC Grilled chicken

$3.99

1 PC Grouper

$6.99

1 PC Perch

$4.75

1 PC Snapper

$6.99

1 PC Tender

$3.00

1 PC Tilapia

$5.25

1 PC Wing

$2.00

SALADS

Build Your Own Salad

$4.99

Lunch Menu

#1 Lunch Special 1pc Tilapia/2 Wings/5 Shrimp

$11.99

#2 Lunch Special CF Nuggets/5 Shrimp

$10.99

#5 Lunch Special 2 Wings/5 Shrimp

$9.99

DRINKS

BOTTLED DRINKS

$2.50

CANNED DRINKS

$1.50

CUP OF WATER

FOUNTAIN

$1.99+

FREE CUP OF ICE

LARGE CUP OF ICE

$1.00
SLUSHY

SLUSHY

$2.99+

SMALL CUP OF ICE

$0.75

FREE CANNED SODA (AD)

Coke

Diet Coke

Diet Pepsi

Ginger Ale

Mt. Dew

Pepsi

Root Beer

Sierra Mist

Sprite

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

BUD LIGHT (16 OZ.)

$3.45

BUDWEISER (12 OZ.)

$3.45

CORONA EXTRA (12 OZ.)

$3.75

HEINEKEN BEER (12 OZ.)

$3.75

TRULY - BLACK CHERRY

$3.75

TRULY - MANGO

$3.75

TRULY - PINEAPPLE

$3.75

TRULY - MELON & KIWI

$3.75

TRULY - WILD BERRY

$3.75
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We serve fresh fish! Hook Fish & Chicken Pompano is located in the Pompano Citi Center, in the walkway between Lowe's and Lens Crafters.

Website

Location

2001 North Federal Highway Suite G111, Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Sicilian Oven - Lighthouse Point
orange starNo Reviews
2486 North Federal Highway Lighthouse Point, FL 33064
View restaurantnext
Chill-N Nitrogen Pompano
orange starNo Reviews
1170 N Federal Hwy Pompano beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
The Poke Company - Pompano Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1154 N Federal Hwy Pompano Beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
ColdFish - Pompano Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1750 N Federal Hwy Pompano Beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
Legends Tavern & Grille
orange star4.0 • 318
3128 N Federal Hwy Lighthouse Point, FL 33064
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Club FL
orange starNo Reviews
2335 NE 5th Ave Pompano Beach, FL 33064
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pompano Beach

Laspadas (Coral Springs) - 10178 W Sample Rd
orange star4.8 • 5,078
10178 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
ethos Greek Bistro - Coconut Creek
orange star4.7 • 2,116
4437 Lyons Road Coconut Creek, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
Checkers Old Munchen
orange star4.6 • 1,595
2209 E Atlantic Blvd Pompano Beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Coral Springs FL
orange star4.5 • 1,514
10374 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs - 10337 Royal Palm Blvd.
orange star4.9 • 1,452
10337 Royal Palm Blvd. Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company - 5609 Coral Ridge Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,409
5609 Coral Ridge Drive Coral Springs, FL 33076
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pompano Beach
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston