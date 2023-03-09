A map showing the location of Hook Fish & Chicken - N Versailles 209 Loews driveView gallery

Hook Fish & Chicken - N Versailles 209 Loews drive

No reviews yet

209 Loews drive

North Versailles, PA 15137

Food

Wings

1 Wing

$1.39

4 Wings

$7.46

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

8 Wings

$12.14

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

10 Wings

$11.21

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

12 Wings

$15.87

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

20 Wings

$18.68

30 Wings

$28.02

40 Wings

$37.37

50 Wings

$46.71

75 Wings

$65.41

100 Wings

$93.44

150 Wings

$140.17

Small Chicken Tenders

$12.12

Large Chicken Tenders

$16.81

Small Chicken Nuggets

$12.12

Large Chicken Nuggets

$14.94

FISH

Sm Catfish

$12.14

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Sm Perch

$12.14

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Sm Whitng

$12.14

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Sm Cod

$12.14

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Sm Tilapia

$12.14

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Lg Catfish

$15.88

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Lg Perch

$15.88

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Lg Whiting

$15.88

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Lg Cod

$15.88

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Lg Tilapia

$15.88

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

1 Perch

$4.67

1 Catfish

$4.67

1 Cod

$4.67

1 Whiting

$4.67

1 Tilapia

$4.67

Catfish Nuggets

$6.54

SEAFOOD

Sm Jumbo Shrimp

$16.81

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

LG Jumbo Shrimp

$26.18

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Small Shrimp

$16.81

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Lg Regular Shrimp

$23.35

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Sm Oysters

$13.07

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Lg Oyster

$18.68

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Sm Scallops

$14.01

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Lg Scallops

$18.68

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Sm Crab Cakes

$12.14

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Lg Crab Cakes

$14.94

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

10 Sh FF

$10.27

1 Cod

$4.67

1 Catfish

$4.67

3Jsh

$7.46

6 Oysters

$7.46

6 Scallops

$7.46

10 Shrimp

$7.46

Side Orders

Okra

$5.60

Hush Puppies

$5.60

Onion Rings

$5.60

Mozzeralla

$5.60

Zuccini

$5.60

Mushrooms

$5.60

Spicy Couliflour

$5.60

Small French Fries

$3.72

Medium French Fries

$5.60

Large French Fries

$6.53

B B Q

$0.93

Cheese

$0.93

Coleslaw

$1.40

Cup Seasoning

$0.93

Chicken Dinners

Small Chicken Tenders

$12.12

Large Chicken Tenders

$16.81

Small Chicken Nuggets

$12.12

Large Chicken Nuggets

$14.94

COMBO

Combo

Combo

$17.75

Family

12 Fish

$42.04

21 Fish

$70.08

12CHT

$28.96

21 CHT

$49.52

DESSERTS

Cheese Cake

$3.72

Carrot Cake

$3.72

Chocolate Cake

$3.72

Red Velvet

$3.72

German Cake

$4.66

Oreo Cake

$3.72

Banana Pudding

$4.66

Pound Cake

$3.72

Sweet Potato

$3.72

KIDS

2 Chicken Tenders

$7.46

SANDWICHES

Sandwich

$7.47

Drinks

Water

$0.93

Pepsi 20oz

$1.86

Mtn Dew 20oz

$2.34

Mtn Dew Can

$0.93

AW Can

$0.93

Pepsi Can

$0.93

Brisk Can

$0.93

Sunkist Can

$0.93

Diet Pepsi Can

$0.93

Gingerale

$0.93

Kiwi Strawberry Everfresh

$1.86

Green Apple Everfresh

$1.86

Blue Island Punch Everfresh

$1.86

Fruit Punch Everfresh

$1.86

Grape Cranberry Everfresh

$1.86

Peach Mango Everfresh

$2.34

Red Faygo

$1.40

Blue Raspberry Faygo

$2.34

Gingerale Faygo

$2.34

Pineapple Faygo

$2.34

Orange Faygo

$2.34

Grape Faygo

$2.34

Special (3PD)

Special

3 Wings

$7.47

French Fries

6 Wings

$15.99

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

10 Wings

$19.99

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Small Chicken Tenders

$15.99

Large Chicken Tenders

$19.99
Combo

Combo

$19.99

10 Sh FF

$10.27

Sm Jumbo Shrimp

$19.99

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Food (3PD)

FISH

Sm Catfish

$15.74

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Sm Perch

$15.74

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Sm Whitng

$15.74

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Sm Cod

$15.74

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Sm Tilapia

$15.74

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Lg Catfish

$20.57

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Lg Perch

$20.57

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Lg Whiting

$20.57

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Lg Cod

$20.57

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Lg Tilapia

$20.57

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

1 Perch

$6.07

1 Catfish

$7.27

1 Cod

$6.07

1 Whiting

$6.07

1 Tilapia

$6.07

Catfish Nuggets

$8.48

SEAFOOD

Sm Jumbo Shrimp

$19.99

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

LG Jumbo Shrimp

$29.99

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Small Shrimp

$19.99

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Lg Regular Shrimp

$29.99

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Sm Oysters

$18.16

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Lg Oyster

$24.20

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Sm Scallops

$24.20

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Lg Scallops

$32.66

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Sm Crab Cakes

$18.16

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

Lg Crab Cakes

$24.20

French Fries, Coleslaw, and Bread

10 Sh FF

$10.27

1 Cod

$6.07

1 Catfish

$7.27

3Jsh

$9.69

6 Oysters

$9.69

6 Scallops

$9.69

10 Shrimp

$9.69

Side Orders

Okra

$6.07

Hush Puppies

$6.07

Onion Rings

$6.07

Mozzeralla

$6.07

Zuccini

$6.07

Mushrooms

$6.07

Spicy Couliflour

$6.07

Small French Fries

$4.86

Medium French Fries

$7.27

Large French Fries

$9.67

B B Q

$1.24

Cheese

$1.24

Coleslaw

$1.84

Cup Seasoning

$1.24

COMBO

Combo

Combo

$19.99

Family

12 Fish

$48.38

21 Fish

$84.65

12CHT

$48.38

21 CHT

$84.65

DESSERTS

Cheese Cake

$6.04

Carrot Cake

$6.04

Chocolate Cake

$6.04

Red Velvet

$6.04

German Cake

$6.04

Oreo Cake

$6.04

Banana Pudding

$6.04

Pound Cake

$4.83

Sweet Potato

$6.04

KIDS

2 Chicken Tenders

$10.90

SANDWICHES

Sandwich

$10.90
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
209 Loews drive, North Versailles, PA 15137

