Hook and Ladder Pizza Company
26 Downing Street
Hollister, MO 65672
Popular Items
Specialty Pizzas
Alfredo Pizza-
For a taste of Rome...chicken, onions, mushrooms, special cheese blend atop our special Alfredo sauce.
BBQ Chicken Pizza-
For a BBQ special, check out this grilled chicken and red onion combination atop a Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce base.
Buffalo Joe Pizza-
For a taste of wings, check out the grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella cheese on Frank's buffalo wing sauce.
Cheeseburger Pizza-
The All-American experience includes hamburger, pickles, red onions, cheddar and mozzarella cheese and a ketchup and mustard base (add bacon for an additional charge).
CBR Pizza-
Give your smoker a break and try our grilled chicken, bacon, red onions and our special ranch sauce.
Chicken Pesto Pizza-
For a taste of northern Italy, try this grilled chicken, red onions, fresh tomato combination atop a delicious pesto sauce base.
Hawaiian Pizza-
A Hawaiian luau with sliced Canadian bacon and chunks of pineapple and bacon atop our original tomato sauce base.
Meat Pizza-
Load it up with pepperoni, beef, pork sausage, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon, mozzarella cheese atop our original tomato sauce.
Philly Cheese Steak Pizza-
What a great sample of a Philly cheese steak with steak, red onions, green peppers, provolone and mozzarella cheese atop a tasty Alfredo base.
Super Pizza-
A combination of all the toppings a pizza should have: pepperoni, beef, pork sausage, Italian sausage, green peppers, black olives, red onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese atop our original tomato sauce.
Taco Pizza-
For a taste of the Southwest...hamburger, red onions and jalapeños topped with mozzarella cheese, crushed tortilla chips, lettuce and our special bean sauce (taco sauce served on the side).
Veggie Pizza-
Let us rescue you from the mundane with this veggie combination of green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella cheese atop our original tomato sauce.
Xtreme 5 Cheese Pizza-
Throw all the cheeses in the kitchen together to get this spectacular cheesy delight with a blend of mozzarella, provolone, cheddar and parmesan cheeses atop our special Alfredo sauce base.
3 Alarm Pizza-
Turn up the heat with the Buffalo Joe pizza that adds jalapeños and a 3-Alarm sauce drizzle. It's hot!
Build Your Own
Specialty Calzones
3 Alarm Calzone-
Turn up the heat with the Buffalo Joe pizza that adds jalapeños and a 3-Alarm sauce drizzle. It's hot!
Alfredo Calzone-
For a taste of Rome...chicken, onions, mushrooms, special cheese blend atop our special Alfredo sauce.
All Meats Calzone-
Load it up with pepperoni, beef, pork sausage, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon, mozzarella cheese atop our original tomato sauce.
BBQ Chicken Calzone-
For a BBQ special, check out this grilled chicken and red onion combination atop a Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce base.
Buffalo Joe Calzone-
For a taste of wings, check out the grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella cheese on Frank's buffalo wing sauce.
Cheeseburger Calzone-
The All-American experience includes hamburger, pickles, red onions, cheddar and mozzarella cheese and a ketchup and mustard base (add bacon for an additional charge).
Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone-
Give your smoker a break and try our grilled chicken, bacon, red onions and our special ranch sauce.
Chicken Pesto Calzone-
For a taste of northern Italy, try this grilled chicken, red onions, fresh tomato combination atop a delicious pesto sauce base.
Hawaiian Calzone-
A Hawaiian luau with sliced Canadian bacon and chunks of pineapple and bacon atop our original tomato sauce base.
Philly Cheese Steak Calzone
What a great sample of a Philly cheese steak with steak, red onions, green peppers, provolone and mozzarella cheese atop a tasty Alfredo base.
Super Calzone-
A combination of all the toppings a pizza should have: pepperoni, beef, pork sausage, Italian sausage, green peppers, black olives, red onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese atop our original tomato sauce.
Taco Calzone-
For a taste of the Southwest...hamburger, red onions and jalapeños topped with mozzarella cheese, crushed tortilla chips, lettuce and our special bean sauce (taco sauce served on the side).
Veggie Calzone-
Let us rescue you from the mundane with this veggie combination of green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella cheese atop our original tomato sauce.
Xtreme 5-Cheese Calzone-
Throw all the cheeses in the kitchen together to get this spectacular cheesy delight with a blend of mozzarella, provolone, cheddar and parmesan cheeses atop our special Alfredo sauce base.
Subs
Appetizers
Breadsticks
Our garlic breadsticks baked to perfection! Served with or with out cheese and a side of marinara.
Meatballs
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded and baked mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara.
Toasted Ravioli
Breaded and baked beef raviolis served with a side of marinara.
Boneless Wings
Our awesome wings tossed with your choice of BBQ,Sweet Thai, Buffalo Sauce, or sriracha!
Bone in Wings
Pasta
Desserts
Blackberry Cobbler
Choc Cheesecake Pie
Cinnamon Roll
Monkey Bread
Shotglass Dessert
Brownie Blast Ice Cream
A bestseller! This is a real flavor blasting experience, with brownies! Can't go wrong with chocolate flavored ice cream and luscious layers of triple chocolate brownie chunks!
Gooey Butter Cake Ice Cream
About the Ice Cream A bestseller! A buttery cream cheese flavored ice cream with caramel, butterscotch, and real gooey butter cake pieces.
Blackberry Cobbler Ice Cream
This official best seller is a traditional & delicious dessert turned scrumptious ice cream. You've got to try this blackberry flavored ice cream with sweetened crushed blackberries, and layered throughout, you'll find homemade pie crust.
Cake Batter Ice Cream
We all know that cake and ice cream go together, so we shortened the path to sweetness by combining them. This Cake batter flavor will bring you right back to your favorite birthday memory!
Peanut Butter Blast Ice Cream
A bestseller! A peanut butter flavored ice cream with chocolate covered peanut butter candies and chocolate covered peanut butter cups.
Firehouse Favorite Ice Cream
A cheesecake and chocolate cookie sandwich flavored ice cream with chopped sandwich cookies enveloped within this rich and creamy dessert.
Tiger King Ice Cream
A bestseller! A cake batter ice cream with swirls of smooth butter cream icing and the perfect pieces of chocolate sandwich cookie packed inside!
Strawberry Cheesecake
A cheesecake flavored ice cream with a rich graham cracker crust and chunks of strawberries layered inside.
Coconut Almond Ice Cream
A coconut flavor sprinkled with sweetened coconut flakes, and filled with sliced almonds, and milk chocolate chips is sure to take you back to your favorite tropical vacation spot!
Extreme Mint Ice Cream
A bestseller! This is a mouthwatering butter mint flavor experience, with chopped after dinner mints
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream
Jump on the couch and indulge in your cookie dough fix with this sweet cookie dough flavor combined with chocolate chip cookie dough pieces made right in our Ice Cream Factory bakery!
Cobalt Cookie Dough Ice Cream
A bestseller! A sweet cream flavor with REAL homemade chocolate chip cookies chunks. Don't forget about the chocolate, and chopped sandwich cookie pieces layered throughout. And Yes, It's BLUE to excite both your eyes and taste buds!
Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream
A cheesecake flavored ice cream with a rich graham cracker crust and chunks of strawberries layered inside.
Peach Cobbler Ice Cream
The refreshing flavor of Summer Peaches with the comforting crunch of Cobbler Crust that reminds you of simple times, sitting back on your grandma's porch.
Soda/Tea
2 Liters
Merch
Fire Dept Coffee Light Roast 12oz bag
Fire Dept Coffee Light Roast 12oz bag For every bag you buy it gives back to victims of fire related accidents.
Fire Dept Coffee Original Medium Roast 12oz bag
Fire Dept Coffee Medium Roast 12oz bag For every bag you buy it gives back to victims of fire related accidents.
Fire Dept Coffee Dark Roast 12oz bag
Fire Dept Coffee Dark Roast 12oz bag For every bag you buy it gives back to victims of fire related accidents.
Fire Dept Coffee Backdraft Expresso 12oz bag
Fire Dept Coffee Backdraft Expresso For every bag you buy it gives back to victims of fire related accidents.
Logo Patch
Mikes Hot Honey 12oz
Mike’s Hot Honey is a sweet-heat combo of honey infused with chili peppers that adds the perfect kick to all of your favorite foods.
Mikes Hot Honey 24oz
Mike’s Hot Honey is a sweet-heat combo of honey infused with chili peppers that adds the perfect kick to all of your favorite foods.
Logo Sticker
Fire Dept Coffee Medium Roast Pods
Fire Dept Coffee Medium Roast Pods For every bag you buy it gives back to victims of fire related accidents.
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in for a fully involved meal at our Firehouse themed pizza restaurant in Hollister, MO! We offer delicious hand-tossed pies made to your specs. All of our crusts and sauces are made from our own special recipes and are made fresh each morning. Our products are made with top quality ingredients to provide you with an epic pizza experience. We would like to encourage everyone to find out how they can help with their own local fire district.
