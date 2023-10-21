DRINKS

WINE BY THE HALF BOTTLE

1/2 BTL Villa Marcello Prosecco Brut Millesimato
$56.00
1/2 BTL Domaines Vinet Muscadet Sever-ET-Maine Maleco
$68.00
1/2 BTL Laherte Freres Brut Ultra Tradition
$116.00
1/2 BTL Landhaus Mayer
$56.00
1/2 BTL Domaine Du Bagnol
$76.00
1/2 BTL Azul Y Garanza Suelovivo Tinto
$52.00
1/2 BTL Delamotte Blanc de Blancs
$83.00
1/2 BTL Leclerc Briant Brut Reserve
$101.00
1/2 BTL Gerbais "Grains de Celles" Extra Brut
$71.00
1/2 BTL Delamotte Brut
$79.00
1/2 BTL Hure Freres "Invitation" Brut
$82.00
1/2 BTL Raventos de Nit Rose
$39.00
1/2 BTL Paul Bara Rose Brut
$1,000.00
1/2 BTL Delhommeau Muscadet 'Harmonie'
$64.00
1/2 BTL Quinta De Soalheiro Minho Allo Loureiro Alvarinho
$56.00
1/2 BTL Gruner Veltliner - Vineyard Road
$4,000.00
1/2 BTL Zenato Lugana San Benedetto
$64.00
1/2 BTL Chateau Nicot Bordeaux Blanc
$56.00
1/2 BTL Verizet
$68.00
1/2 BTL Koehler-Ruprecht Riesling Kallstadter Kabinett Trocken
$64.00
1/2 BTL Olivier Leflavive
$116.00
1/2 BTL Tiefenbrunner Pinot Grigio
$32.00
1/2 BTL La Cana Albarino
$29.00
1/2 BTL Pascal Jolivet Blanc Fume
$1,000.00
1/2 BTL Domaine Vacheron Sancerre
$57.00
1/2 BTL Domanine Bitouzet-Prieur Meursault "Les Corbins"
$38.42
1/2 BTL Le Fraghe Bardolino
$56.00
1/2 BTL G.D. Vajra Dolcetto D'Alba
$64.00
1/2 BTL Domaine Faiveley Bourgogne Rouge
$116.00
1/2 BTL Pecina Crianza Rioja
$64.00
1/2 BTL Brendel Cabernet Sauvignon
$88.00
1/2 BTL Chateau Des Eyrins
$39.00
1/2 BTL Ridge Estate Cabernet Sauvignon
$88.00
1/2 BTL CH De Hureau Saumur Champigny 'Tuffe'
$32.00
1/2 BTL Rioja Alta Vina Alberdi Reserva
$36.00
1/2 BTL Damilano Barolo 'Lecinquevigne'
$53.00
1/2 BTL Castellare Chianti Classico
$36.00
1/2 BTL Gaja Ca'Marcanda Magari
$104.00

NA BEV

LEMONADE
$5.00

2 oz Lemon Juice 2 oz Simple Syrup 4 oz Water Mount in a Pint Glass, Add KD, Roll. Lemon Wedge.

LIMEADE
$5.00

2 oz Lime Juice 2 oz Simple Syrup 4 oz Water Mount in a Pint Glass, Add KD, Roll. Lime Wedge.

ICED TEA
$5.00
ARNOLD PALMER
$5.00

1 oz Simple Syrup 1 oz Lemon Juice 2 oz Water Mount in a pint glass, Roll. Top Iced Tea. Lemon Wedge Garnish (layered drink)

COLD BREW
$6.00
GINGER BEER
$5.00

2 oz Ginger Syrup 1/2 oz Lime Juice Top Soda. Collins glass. Lime Wheel Garnish

SHIRLEY TEMPLE
$5.00

1 1/2 oz grenadine, top Ginger Ale. Collins Glass. Cherry Garnish

COKE
$6.00
DIET COKE
$6.00
SPRITE
$6.00
GINGER ALE
$6.00
ABITA ROOT BEER
$6.00
SODA WATER
$4.00
TONIC WATER
$5.00
VIRGIN BLOODY MARY
$6.00
MILK
$4.00
NAVARRO PINOT NOIR JUICE
$7.00
NAVARRO GERWURTZTRAMINER JUICE
$7.00
ORANGE JUICE
$4.00
GRAPEFRUIT JUICE
$4.00
PINEAPPLE JUICE
$4.00
CRANBERRY JUICE
$4.00
APPLE JUICE
$3.00
TOMATO JUICE
$4.00
QUEEN'S BEE
$11.00

2 oz Seedlip Garden 108 1 oz Honey Syrup 1 oz Lemon Juice Shake, Serve in a Coupe No Garnish

NO WAKE
$11.00

2 oz Navarro Pinot Gewurztraminer Juice 1 oz Grapefruit Lavender Cordial ½ oz Lemon Juice Mount in an AP White Wine Glass, Top Tonic

MILES' COLLINS
$5.00

2 oz Orange Juice 1 oz Ginger Syrup 3/4 oz Lime Juice 1/2 oz Simple Syrup Combine, Shake, pour into Highball add ice top with soda, orange flag

PAPI'S PUNCH
$5.00

2 oz Grapefruit Juice 1 oz Cinnamon Syrup 3/4 Lime Juice Combine in pint glass, add soda, top with crushed ice, mint sprig garnish

VINEYARD SPRITZ
$9.00

2 oz NA Pinot Noir Juice 1 oz Pineapple Juice 1 oz Orange Juice Shake, strain into AP white Glass add 1 oz soda add ice orange half moon garnish

SEEDLIP 108
$10.00

DINNER

APPS

Caesar Salad
$12.00

Sour cram, onion, scallion. Served with potato chips

Beet Varieties
$14.00
Seared Tuna Loin
$19.00

three 1 oz portions of cheese, seasonal accompaniment, grilled Iggy's seven grain sourdough bread

Baked Stuffed Clams
Baked Stuffed Clams
$16.00

blue crab meat, served with corn salad and Tabasco tartar sauce

Clam Chowder
$12.00
Hot Cheesy Crab Dip
$15.00
Fried Oyster + Smoked Ham Tartine
Fried Oyster + Smoked Ham Tartine
$18.00

Mozzarella House straciatella, whole wheat fried dough

Herbed Shrimp Toast
Herbed Shrimp Toast
$17.00

olive oil, chili flakes

Crispy Chicken Royale H+L Style
Crispy Chicken Royale H+L Style
$24.00

pink peppercorn ranch, everything spice, pickled onion, cucumber, radish, croutons (tree nut allergy)

Arugula Salad
Arugula Salad
$14.00

grilled corn, pickled peaches, smoked hazelnut, shallot vinaigrette

Crudo
$9.00
Wood Grilled Cuttlefish
$17.00
Saffron Potato Gnocchi
$10.00
ENTREES

Wood Grilled Swordfish Steak
$12.00
Wood Grilled Tuna Steak
$12.00
Wood Grilled Shrimp
$12.00
New Bedford Scallops
$12.00
Grilled Salmon
$12.00
Roasted Cod
$12.00
Bluefish
$12.00
Half-Grilled Chicken
$29.00
Bone In Pork Chop
$36.00
12oz Bavette Steak
$38.00
3.5LB Baked Stuffed Lobster
$100.00
Grilled Whole Mackerel
$37.00
16oz Ribeye
$76.00
Scallop
Clams
Fish & Chips
Lobster Roll
$42.00
Fried Fish Sandwich
$14.00
Kayem Hot Dog
$13.00
SIDES

Greens Salad
$9.00

sherry vinaigrette, mixed greens

French Fries
$10.00

rosemary, Urfa pepper

Lobster Mac & Cheese
$10.00

Rotating pasta (egg, flour, salt) parmesan and Fontina cheese. Finished with bread crumbs and more parmesan.

Boston Brown Bread
$9.00
Marinated Cucumber
$9.00
Wood Grilled Carrots
$11.00
Meleted Leeks
$11.00
Glazed Sweet Potatoes
$12.00
Autumn Vegetables
$12.00
Kitchen 6 Pack
$12.00
