- Home
- /
- North Beach
- /
- Seafood
- /
- Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar - North Beach
Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar - North Beach
No reviews yet
4114 7th street
North Beach, MD 20714
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Bruschetta
Diced tomatoes, basil, garlic, olive oil on top of toasted crostini
Crab Bruschetta
fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil, crab, balsamic drizzle; served cold on toasted crostini (5)
Crab Dip
Creamy crab dip loaded with lump crab and cheese; topped with old bay and served with two toasted pretzel bread loaves
Deviled Eggs - Blt
mixed and topped with bacon and tomato on a bed of arugula
Deviled Eggs - Crab
signature BLT eggs mixed and topped with bacon and tomato on a bed of arugula; add crab to top with old bay
Fried Pickles
lightly battered dill pickles served with spicy ranch
Hush Puppies
Six hush puppies drizzled with honey
Kickin' Tempura Shrimp
lightly battered shrimp tossed in our tangy spicy aioli topped with pepperoncini on a bed of arugula
Mussels
one pound of mussels in lemon, white wine, and garlic with toasted bread
Pulled Pork Sliders
(3 sliders) - pulled pork- slaw, jalapenos and BBQ sauce
Vegan Cauliflower Bites
bite size cauliflower breaded, fried, and tossed in house made spicy sweet chili sauce
Veggie Bites
Tempura Veggies - broccoli, red pepper, and green pepper served with spicy aioli
Wings
Bringing them back for football season: eight jumbo wings (naked/ no breading) tossed in your choice of buffalo, old bay, BBQ, lemon pepper or our Hook sauce
Daily Special
Handhelds
Bacon Cheese Burger
1/2 lb. burger with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, served on toasted bun or lettuce wrap; served with fries cheese choice: American, Cheddar, Gouda, Swiss and Havarti
Beyond Burger
plant based burger that satisfies like beef; gluten free; topped with lettuce, tomato, and red onion with or without toasted bun; served with fries
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on texas toast. Mayo on side. served with fries
Cheese Burger
1/2lb burger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, served on toasted bun or lettuce wrap; served with fries cheese choice: American, Cheddar, Gouda, Swiss and Havarti
Chicken Sandwich
blackened chicken breast, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and spicy mayo on a toasted bun or lettuce wrap; served with fries
Crab Cake Sandwich
5 oz crab cake served on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato or try it in a lettuce wrap! House Aioli on the side served with fries
Crispy Capt. Hook Chicken Sandwich
fried chicken breast tossed in our signature hook & vine sauce served with tomato and lettuce on toasted brioche bun; served with fries and side of ranch
Fried Fish Sandwich
Fried grouper on a toasted brioche with pepperoncini, tomato, and lettuce; served with house aioli and fries
Grilled Cheese
American and Cheddar cheese served on toasted brioche Texas toast; served with fries Also can do: Bacon & Tomato Veggie (Onion, Mushroom, Peppers)
Hamburger
1/2lb burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, served on toasted bun or lettuce wrap; served with fries
Hook & Vine Burger
1/2lb burger topped with applewood smoked bacon, havarti cheese, bacon bourbon jam, bbq sauce, and jalapenos on a toasted bun or lettuce wrap; served with fries
Hot Honey Chicken
Mushroom, Onion, Swiss Burger
1/2 lb. burger topped with Swiss cheese, sauteed onions and mushrooms served on toasted bun or lettuce wrap.
North Beach Burger
1/2lb burger topped with Swiss, cheddar, bacon, fried pickles, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and spicy mayo on a toasted bun or lettuce wrap; served with fries
Pulled Pork Sandwich
pulled pork drizzled with our signature hook sauce or BBQ and topped with jalapenos; served with fries
Taco
two soft flour tortillas with your choice of fish, chicken, or shrimp- topped with pineapple pico, tangy slaw and cilantro lime sour cream drizzle Pork - is topped with slaw, jalapenos, and BBQ sauce served with fries
Vegan Portabello Tacos
portabello mushrooms, red pepper, and onion in a chipotle marinade; served on a tortilla with refried black beans; garnished with avocado and cilantro; served with hand cut fries ** gluten free friendly by substituting a lettuce wrap **
Entrees
Bacon Bourbon Glazed Salmon
Grilled salmon topped with our signature bacon bourbon jam; served with choice of two sides
Crab Cake Platter
a local favorite and house special recipe! choose one or two 5 oz. crab cakes served with our house aioli and your choice of two sides
Fresh Catch
grilled or blackened; served with your choice of two sides, fresh lemon and house aioli Choose a topping: Pineapple Pico or Lemon Pepper Butter
Jambalaya
a spicy sauce mixed with chicken, andouille sausage and shrimp over a bed of rice
Shrimp & Grits
cheesy grits topped with spicy sauce, green and red peppers, andouille sausage and shrimp
Southern Fish & Chips
local blue catfish lightly seasoned and fried to perfection! Served with our spicy aioli and fries
Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop
12 oz thick cut, bone-in chop; topped with bourbon peach glaze; cooked to medium perfection and served with your choice of two sides
Chicken Finger Dinner
Four hand breaded chicken tenders served with fries and honey mustard
Meatloaf
house made meatloaf with brown gravy; served over mashed potatoes
Short Rib
braised short rib served on top of mushroom risotto with gravy; garnished with asparagus
Sirloin
8 oz cut served with choice of two sides
Butternut Squash Ravioli
butternut squash ravioli tossed in a brown butter sage sauce; served with garlic bread
Cajun Shrimp & Chicken Pasta
penne noodles with red pepper, chicken and shrimp tossed in a Cajun creamy alfredo sauce.
Chicken Bruschetta Pasta
grilled chicken served with angel hair pasta tossed with house made bruschetta; drizzled with balsamic glaze
Creamy Tuscan Shrimp Ravioli
shrimp, spinach, sun dried tomatoes in a cream sauce with cheese ravioli; served with garlic bread
Veggie Pasta
loaded with seasonal veggies tossed with a white wine garlic sauce and served with garlic bread
Salads
Coastal Cobb Salad
mixed greens, shrimp, chicken, bacon, avocado, egg, cheese and cherry tomatoes and your choice of dressing
Dinner Caesar
romaine, parm cheese and croutons
Dinner Salad
mixed greens, cucumbers, red onion, egg, cherry tomatoes and croutons
Side Caesar
romaine, parm cheese and croutons
Side Salad
mixed greens, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomatoes and croutons
Autumn Harvest Salad
spinach, parmesan, pecans, apples, dried cranberries, bacon
Kids
Kid Cheese Quesadilla
tortilla with cheese; choice of side and drink
Kid Chicken Finger
two hand breaded jumbo chicken tenders served with honey mustard; and choice of one side and drink
Kid Mac & Cheese
tender pasta noodles smothered in cheese with choice of side and drink
Kid Taco
two tacos served on flour tortilla with cheese and lettuce; choice of shrimp or chicken; choice of side and drink
Kid Grilled Cheese
american cheese melted on buttered bread with choice of side and drink
Desserts
Beignets
Delicious - topped with powder sugar; served with choice of Chocolate or Raspberry sauce on the side; or no sauce
Bread Pudding
House made bread pudding Peach: signature bourbon peach glaze Cran-Apple: caramel
Caramel Apple Cheesecake
graham cracker crust baked with caramel cheesecake topped with apple cubes and finished with a tart green apple mousse.
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Gluten Free - chocolate cake with a raspberry drizzle
Sides
Apple sauce
Crab Dip Bread
One pretzel bread loaf
Fries
Garlic Bread
Lemon Pepper Asparagus
Mac and Cheese
Maple glazed Brussel sprouts
Mashed Potatoes
Mushroom Risotto (side)
House made mushroom risotto with portabello mushrooms. Small side, but filling :)
Zucchini and Squash
Zero Proof Cocktails
N/A Blackberry Lavender Lemonade
muddled blackberries, fresh lemon juice, house made lavender syrup
N/A Blueberry Mint Limeade
muddled blueberry, fresh mint, fresh lime juice, and blueberry syrup
N/A Cranberry Lime Fizz
cranberries, lime, and simple syrup, topped with club soda
N/A Peach Mint Tea
fresh mint, iced tea and peach syrup
N/A Pomegranate Apple Cider Spritzer
pomegranate, fresh apple cider, topped with ginger ale
N/A Raspberry Sparkler
raspberry syrup, grapefruit soda, lemon juice
N/A Winters Almost a Mule
ginger beer, house made rosemary syrup, lime and cranberry
Specialty Cocktails
7th & Vine
Knob Creek Bourbon, house made sour, Hangtime Pinot Noir float
Apple Cider Old Fashioned
whiskey, bitters, apple cider
Aquaholic
Rocktown vodka, melon liqueur, blue curacao, peach schnapps, pineapple juice, club soda
Barreled Bloody Mary
Bulleit Bourbon, spicy bloody mary mix, bacon
Bee's Knees
Barr Hill Gin, Raw Honey syrup, Fresh Lemon Juice
Black Demure
Redemption bourbon, Cointreau, blackberry, lemon
Black Jack
Jack Daniels, peach schnapps, blackberries, mint, Sprite
Black Magic Margarita
House made margarita with black edible glitter and black salt. While supplies last
Blackberry Mojito
Bacardi, fresh lime, blackberry, mint
Bombay Mule
Bombay Sapphire gin, fresh lime, Fever Tree Ginger Beer
Boogeyman Booze
Bacardi, Rumhaven Coconut, blue curacao, pineapple
Box of Rain
Hendricks gin, blueberry syrup, fresh lemon juice
Caramel Spiked Coffee
Lost Ark Caramel Cream liqueur, Lost Ark Hazelnut Coffee rum, cold brew
Catcher in the Rye
Russell Reserve 6 year Rye, blackberries, sweet vermouth
Cinna-Apple Mule
Infused Spirits Cinnamon Apple vodka, apple cider, ginger beer
Coastal Bloom
Ketel One vodka, St. Germain (elderflower), lemon, blackberries
Cookie Crumble
Van Gogh Vanilla vodka, creme de cacao, hazelnut, cold brew, whipped cream, oreo cookie crumble
Cucumber Basil Cooler
Rocktown Basil vodka, Fever Tree Cucumber Tonic, fresh lime
Drunken PB Cup
Screwball peanut butter whiskey, 5 Farms Irish cream, peanut butter cup, Reese's pieces
Galaxy Margarita
Mi Campo Reposado, triple sec, agave nectar, fresh lime
Grown Up Cherry Coke
Traverse City cherry whiskey, coke, brandy cherry
Island Time Tea
Single serve of signature cocktail: Rumhaven Coconut Water Rum, Tanqueray Gin, Tito's Vodka, and Triple Sec. Mixed with pineapple and cranberry juice
Jackberry Lemonade
Jack Daniels, blueberries, cranberry juice, lemonade, splash of Sprite
Jim is my Jam
Jim Beam Peach, peach and blackberry syrup, cranberry and lemon juice
Kelly's Apple Pie Sparkler
moscato, vanilla vodka, apple cider
Key Lime Pie Martini
keke lime, Sloop Betty Caramel vodka, graham cracker rim and whipped cream
Last Call
Elijah Craig and winter spices - old fashioned
Mango Habanero Lemonade
infused spirits vodka, lemonade
Maryland Mule
Sagamore Rye, Fever Tree ginger beer, fresh lime
Mermaid Mimosa
House sparkling with blue curacao, melon liqueur, and pineapple juice
Mexican Crush
casa migos reposado, triple sec, orange juice, club soda
Mistletoe Mule
Stoli, cranberry juice, rosemary, ginger beer, lime
Monkey Bread
Howler Head Banana Bread infused bourbon, Rumchata, Creme de Cacao
North Beach Peach
Woodford Reserve, Peach Schnapps, Orange Juice, House made sour, splash grenadine
Peach Old Fashioned
Pecan Pie Martini
Rumchata, Makers Mark, Creme de Cacao, caramel, pecans, whipped cream
Poison Apple
bourbon, cranberry, apple cider - edible glitter creates a cauldron effect - spooky... while supplies last
Empress Lemonade
Poltergeist Potion Empress gin, lemonade, club, blue curacao
Pom Pear Martini
Grey Goose La Poire, Pama, lime
Pumpkin Spice White Russian
Purple Haze
Bacardi Limon, fresh lemonade, blueberry and butterfly magic
Snow White Cosmo
Figenza (fig vodka), white cranberry juice, lime
Southern Cosmo
Tito's vodka, Grand Marnier, peach schnapps, fresh lime juice, cranberry juice
Spiced Rum Cider
Captain Morgan spice rum, apple cider, cranberry, ginger ale
Spicy Peach Margarita
Tanteo Habanero tequila, triple sec, peach, house made sour
St. Germain Spritz
St. Germain, sparkling wine, club
The Barrel
Bulleit Rye, Grand Marnier, orange bitters
Thunder on the Bay
McClintock Forager Gin (MD), Fever Tree Indian Tonic, St. Germain (elerflower), fresh lime juice and magic
Travelin' Soldier
Bourbon, pomegranate, fresh lemon juice, honey
Tropical Storm
Rumhaven coconut water rum, fresh lime juice, blackberries, club soda
Up All Night
Van Gogh Double Espresso vodka, Kahlua, cold brew coffee
Walnut Old Fashioned
White Cran Martini
McClintock Epiphany vodka, white cranberry juice, rosemary
Witches Brew
Vodka, blue curacao, cranberry, sprite
Classic Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Aperol Spritz
Aperol, sparkling wine, club soda
Appletini
Aviator
gin, Crème de Violette, Maraschino Liqueur, fresh lemon juice
Bahama Mama
Bacardi, Rumhaven coconut water rum, OJ, pineapple juice, grenadine
Baybreeze
vodka, pineapple and cranberry juice
Black Russian
vodka and kahlua
Bloody Mary
Vodka and spicy Bloody Mary mix
Blue Hawaiian
Rumhaven coconut water rum, blue curacao, pineapple juice
Boulevardier
Rye whiskey, Campari, sweet vermouth
Cosmopolitan
vodka, triple sec, lime, cranberry juice
Dark 'N Stormy
Goslings Dark, fresh lime, ginger beer
Fuzzy Navel
Peach schnapps and orange juice
Gimlet (Gin)
gin, lime juice
Gimlet (Vodka)
vodka, lime juice
Greyhound
vodka, grapefruit juice
Hurricane
Bacardi, Myers Dark, Lime Juice, OJ, Passion Fruit, grenadine
Ice Pick
vodka and iced tea (let us know if you want it sweet or unsweet)
Irish Mule
irish whiskey, fresh lime, Fever Tree ginger beer
Kamikaze
vodka, triple sec, lime, simple
Lemon Drop
vodka, triple sec, lemon, sugar
Long Beach Tea
vodka, rum, gin, triple sec, house made sour, cranberry juice
Long Island Iced Tea
vodka, rum, gin, triple sec, house made sour, splash of coke
Madras
vodka, orange juice, cranberry juice
Manhattan
Rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, bitters and a cherry
Margarita Rocks
Tequila, triple sec, house made sour
Martini (Gin)
regular or dirty; let us know if you want olives (we have blue cheese stuffed on request)
Martini (Vodka)
regular or dirty; let us know if you want olives (we have blue cheese stuffed on request)
Mimosa
House sparkling with orange jucie
Mint Julep
bourbon, mint, simple syrup
Mojito
Bacardi rum, mint, fresh lime juice just add ice and enjoy
Moscow Mule
vodka, ginger beer, and lime
Negroni
Tanqueray, Campari, and sweet vermouth
Old Fashioned
Bourbon, bitters, orange, cherry, club soda
Orange Crush
Rock Town Orange, Triple Sec, Orange juice, Sprite
Paloma
Tequila, grapefruit juice
Royal Flush
Crown Royal, peach schnapps, cranberry juice
Rye Highball
Rye and ginger ale
Sangria Red
Sangria Rose
Sangria White
Screwdriver
vodka and orange juice
Sea Breeze
vodka, cranberry, and grapefruit juice
Sex on the Beach
vodka, peach schnapps, raspberry liqueur, pineapple and cranberry juice
Tequila Sunrise
tequila, orange juice, splash of grenadine
Tom Collins
gin, house made sour, club soda
Vodka Collins
vodka, house made sour, club soda
Washington Red Apple
Crown Apple and cranberry juice
Whiskey Collins
whiskey, house made sour, club soda
Whiskey Sour
whiskey, house made sour
White Russian
vodka, kahlua, cream
Woo Woo
vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry juice
Ward 8
LarcenyBourbon, pomegranate juice, orange juice
Wine
GLS El Libre - Malbec
GLS Farmhouse Red - Blend
GLS Gen 1905 Grenache
GLS Hangtime - Pinot Noir
GLS House Cab
GLS House Merlot
GLS Lion & Dove Carmenere
GLS Old Soul Cab
GLS Pacific Pinot Noir
GLS Paxis Red
GLS Backsberg Chenin Blanc
GLS Bex Riesling
GLS Farmhouse White
GLS House Chardonnay
GLS Lagaria Pinot Grigio
GLS Macon Uchizy
GLS Mohua Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Sauvetage Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Villa Jolanda - Moscato
GLS Ziobaffa Pinot Grigio
GLS Chandon Garden Spritz
CA; the blend of an exceptional sparkling wine and a unique bitters recipe crafted with locally sourced fresh oranges macerated with dry orange peels, herbs and spices carefully selected from the finest terroirs in the world. We bring nature to the world of spritz. No artificial flavors and no artificial colorants are used at any stage in its production. Our blend is crafted purposely to make it simply and naturally delicious.
GLS Chateau Montaud - Rose
GLS House Sparkling
GLS Kila Cava
GLS Masottina Prosecco
Italy Colour: pale straw with soft jade highlights. Nose: elegant, fresh and sincere. Reminiscent of citrus fruit: lemons, grapefruit, green mandarins and limes. The aroma then gathers into almost palpable hints of apples; clear at first but with surprising varietal notes that give the freshness of green apples and the soft sweetness of quinces. It ends with light hints of mint and fresh unripe almonds. Palate: fresh and lively in its elegance. Softly enveloping, it reveals hints of citrus fruit whose freshness is almost fragrance. Its harmony is long and lingering embracing with sun-ripened fruit, luscious and light. Characteristics: excellent harmony between silky softness and lively fruity freshness. Serving suggestions... and more besides: its elegance alone is enough for a great aperitif. Its well-balanced and lingering qualities make it ideal with fish and shellfish dishes.
GLS Rose d'Madeleine Provence
BTL Acuma Red Blend
was $31 Spain; 70% Monastrell / 20% syrah / 10% Petit Verdot; Vegan Intense cherry garnet, medium-high layer, clean and bright. Aroma of good intensity, elegant, fine and harmonious. Presence of red and black fruit, with a wooden background of quality reflected in toasted aromas and minerals wrapped in creaminess and sweetness. In mouth, it is a medium-bodied wine, with a very good structure and acidity that makes it pleasant and easy to drink, balanced and expressive. Retro-nasal of fruity aromas perfectly accompanied by those provided by the wood, high persistence and sweet memories.
BTL APLANTA RED BLEND
Portugal; 70% Aragonez, 30% Alicante Bouschet. Dark garnet tinged purple. On the nose, lush blueberry, plum and red cherry aromas, overlaid with slate mineral. On the palate, a core of red cherry and blueberry fruit is wrapped with hints of fresh tobacco, black pepper and spice. Plush and refreshing all at once.
BTL Bench Pinot Noir
was $55 CA; Bright ruby color with floral and raspberry aromas. Darker fruit flavors on the palate alongside fine tannins. Aged in both old and new oak barrels for a weightier texture that is still balanced. A great match for pulled pork or turkey with cranberry sauce.
BTL Bulletin Merlot
Australia; intense bouquet of ripe cherry, plums, and dried herbs. A flavorsome palate of sweet overtones. This is a delightful, medium-weight wine that finishes long with soft, firm tannins.
BTL Catena Cab Franc
Argentina; presents a purple color with red ruby tones. The nose offers elegant aromas of spices, and fresh herbs as thyme and rosemary, red berries, cassis and raspberries, with layers of cedar. The mouthfeel is full and rich with cassis, raspberries flavors and notes of black pepper and oregano . The finish is bright and fresh with finely grained tannins. This versatile wine is fantastic paired with rich meat dishes such as stews and braises, Latin dishes with heat and a little kick such as enchiladas or moles and lamb dishes and tomato based pasta and sauces. This wine is also delicious paired with dark chocolate and berries and also served alongside a cheese plate.
BTL Cline Farmhouse Red
California; Zinfadel / Syrah; sustainably farmed; medium-bodied, luscious red wine with nicely balanced acidity, plum, chocolate, and berry notes and a smooth, rich finish.
BTL DFJ Vinhos Paxis Red
Portugal; Touriga Nacional / Tinta Roriz / Touriga Franca Easy to drink red A delicious wine. Although the palate is quite concentrated, it presents a surprisingly gentle nature. This wine is medium-bodied and brimming with aromas of black cherries, raspberries and the spicy notes. The finish is elegant and persistent.
BTL El Libre Malbec
Argentina; Fruity and flavorful Malbec, deep burgundy in color and exciting aromas of red berries with subtle notes of tobacco. Black cherry and red fruit flavors are complemented by light herbaceous notes leading into a soft, balanced finish.
BTL En Coteaux Pinot Noir
was $46 France; Aromas of fresh red cherries with a relishing aftertaste, marked by cherries, spices, and a bewitching earthy flavor. A pinot noir with a light but intense taste of fruit.
BTL Generation 1905 Grenache
France; The nose delivers red cherry and cranberry alongside a white pepper accent. Juicy red fruit is echoed on the palate that's loaded with bouncy acidity and gentle tannins. A blanket of vanilla and white pepper marks the close.
BTL Hangtime Pinot Noir
California; Grapes are given extended hangtime and harvested at peak ripeness, when they reach the perfect balance between concentrated fruit character, soft tannins, and bright acidity. TASTING NOTES exhibits a rich garnet color with aromas of dark cherry, dried cranberry, and hints of allspice. The silky mouthfeel and supple tannins contribute to a long and satisfying finish. FOOD PAIRINGS pairs extremely well with lightly spiced foods, roast pork with herbs, pasta with red sauce, and medium bodied and flavored cheeses such as gruyere.
BTL Honig Cabernet Sauvignon
California; the blueberry and dark-chocolate aromas are very attractive and follow through to a full body, round and juicy tannins and a hazelnut aftertaste.
BTL House Cabernet Sauvignon
Argentina; deep red color. Fruity and well-balanced in the mouth, with presence of black fruits and sweet tannins.
BTL If You See Kay Red Blend
California; Cabernet Sauvignon / Petite Sirah / Zinfadel / Petit Verdot A wine with personality to match its label: a deep, dark purple color opening with opulent aromas of mulberries, dark ripe Bing cherries and hints of leather alongside dashes of cedar and vanilla. On the palate, succulent juiciness balances out firm yet fine-grained tannins. Dense flavors of ripe plum and dark cherry fruit flavors create a full, well-structured mouthfeel, with lively acidity that creates a powerful yet elegant sensation through the cherry-toasted laden finish.
BTL Lion & Dove Carmenere
Chile; vegan; brooding dark fruit with hints of smoke and white pepper
BTL Matchbook The Arsonist Red Blend
California; Petit Verdot / Cabernet Sauvignon / Merlot left of center take on the classic Bordeaux blend. Anchored by Petit Verdot this robust red has loads of earthy leather and brambly fruit in the bouquet. The blend of three powerhouse reds delivers broad flavors of plum, blackberry, mocha and vanilla; barrel aging adds a nice dose of oak and a grip of tannin. The finish lingers with boysenberry and barrel spice. This full-flavored red calls for a thick steak or a big prime rib.
BTL Mollydooker "The Boxer" Shiraz
Australia; hints of spiced plums, blackberry jam and cherry all at the fore and finishes with coffee cream, licorice and vanilla. Full bodied with vibrant berry fruit characteristics, yet elegant with restrained tannins, resulting in a soft mouthfeel.
BTL Oberon Cabernet Sauvignon
California; After the grapes were gently hand-harvested, de-stemmed and crushed, the Cabernet Sauvignon fermented in stainless steel tanks with an extended post-fermentation maceration.Malolactic fermentation with French oak, combined with 14 months aging (45% new French oak), helped to marry the wine’s flavors and tannins.During blending, Tony looks to other complimentary varieties to help express Oberon Cabernet’s lovely flavor and texture.With a kiss of Syrah, a dash of Merlot he helped to create Oberon’s deep colors, supple silky tannins, and vibrant black cherry, candied blackberry and spices.A hint of coffee and dark chocolate create a lingering and delightful finish.
BTL Old Soul Cabernet Sauvignon
California; ripe, dark fruit, smoke and vanilla notes with full-bodied sweet fruit and a creamy texture. Softer tannins and refined tones of blackberries and cherries finish on the palate
BTL Pacific Pinot Noir
Oregon; aromas and flavors of black cherry, raspberry, and plum w/ hints of vanilla, toffee, and cigar. the balance and finish are round and full with silky tannins. Pacific Description Ruby black color. Toasty aromas and flavors of roasted nuts, waxy honeycomb, and dried cherries with a silky, tangy, fruity medium-to-full body and a smooth, medium-long vanilla and spice finish with well-integrated, chewy tannins and moderate oak. A bright fruity pinot with fine crunchy tannins.
BTL Radley & Finch Pinotage
was $26 South Africa; Plums, cherries and a touch of earthiness
BTL Scattered Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon
CA; intense black and red fruit aromas bolstered by hints of anise. On the palate, opulent and brooding fruit flavors of black cherry and cassis mingle with essence of black licorice and violets as well as dark cocoa notes. Fine and velvety tannins and a touch of vanilla support the long, lingering finish of this classic Napa Valley Cabernet.
BTL The Stump Jump Red Blend
was $36 Australia; An array of dark, sweet and savoury notes, Plum, dark cherry, game, earth and black pepper. The palate adds mulberry, raspberry with beautiful lifted spice and mineral grit. The ﬁne, powdery, gritty tannins are fruit derived and lively, making for a long ﬁnish. There’s no shortage of ﬂavour here.
BTL Backsberg Chenin Blanc
was $36 South Africa; The wide array of aromatic characters include peach, melon and pineapple. Ripe fruit is tempered by finely balanced acidity to give a mouth-filling, yet refreshing, palate. exceptionally versatile. It pairs well with salads, vegetables, fish and chicken. Hints of sweetness and a slightly fuller body ensure it complements both spicy and creamier dishes.
BTL Bex Riesling
Germany; Aromas of orange blossom, lime and white grapefruit are followed by mouthwatering flavors of lime and mandarin orange. BEX finishes with mineral and citrus zest highlights. Enjoy BEX Riesling as an aperitif, an accompaniment to light or spicy cuisine, or as a finale served with dessert.
BTL Camina Verdejo
was $26 Spain; There’s plenty of citrus here, but it’s more tangerine and lemon than grapefruit, and extra flavors ranging from white peach to juicy green melon and complexity and depth. You’ll find a tiny hint of something herbal on the nose and then a growing bite of herb that helps clean up the generous fruit on the crisp, dry, mouthwatering finish.
BTL Cline Cellars Viognier
was $41 California; rich and distinctive aromas of pears, apricots, orange blossoms and honeysuckle. It has a blockbuster flavor and full-body mouth-feel.
BTL Cline Farmhouse White
California; sustainably farmed; bright, crisp flavors of Mandarin orange, pear, and lime, with a fresh, clean finish. Food Pairing Pairs well with appetizers such as ripe tomatoes and mozzarella, salads with extra-virgin olive oil, and lightly-spiced chicken or fish dishes. This is a great everyday wine that suits a wide variety of cuisines. Adventurous, affordable and delicious. Serve slightly chilled.
BTL Domaine De L'Arfentiere Macon Uchizy
France; 100% domaine wine comes from the Macon village of Uchizy. It is fresh and juicy, no-oak Chardonnay, with layers of apple, citrus and earth. Incredible value from a great vintage. Pair with mild fish, soft cheeses or roast chicken.
BTL Lagaria Pinot Grigio
Italy; 100% Pinot Grigio. Straw yellow in color, pleasant floral and fruity aromas of apple, apricot and pear. Medium-bodied, with refreshing fruit, distinct character and balance.
BTL Mohua Sauvignon Blanc
New Zealand; Aromas of passion fruit sorbet, lemon blossom and tomato leaf gracefully fuse with a luscious and zesty palate and sweet tropical fruit finish.
BTL Sauvetage Sauvignon Blanc
France; Sauvetage is here to save the day! The name is French for “rescue.” This quintessential bottling comes from the spiritual home of sauvignon blanc – the Ventoux and Languedoc regions. Sunshine is plentiful in this area and a wide range of soil compositions creates a high level of mineral complexity in the wine. Light-bodied with notes of fresh cut grass and tropical fruits (pineapple) and a touch of citrus and minerality
BTL Scattered Peaks Fume Blanc
CA; Stainless-steel fermented and aged in lightly toasted French oak barrels for 4 months to add body, complexity, and depth, today's wine is bright and crisp yet full and round. It has citrus and wet stone aromas followed by a generous palate of lemon, Honeydew melon, white peaches, and spiced pears, with subtle accents of vanilla. Bright, lip-smacking acidity brings it all into pitch-perfect balance.
BTL Scott Family Estate Chardonnay
California; vibrant aromas of honeysuckle, lemon chutney, ripe pineapple and vanilla. This Chardonnay features a creamy mid-palate with a long finish, rich flavors of honeysuckle, lemon and tropical fruits with underlying toasty oak. Pair with chilled corn & pistachio soup and your favorite crab cakes. Also delicious with soft cheeses such as a triple-crème cheese served with apples.
BTL Seaside Cellars Vinho Verde
was $24 Portugal; light, refreshing wine with lots of floral and green fruit notes. The wine often has a slight carbonation to it, though not enough that it could be referred to as a sparkling wine.
BTL Vega Sindoa Chardonnay
Spain; bright, clean pale golden color; hints of citrus and lemon zest, pineapple and apple; refreshing and pairs well with menu. New house chardonnay to replace round hill :(
BTL Villa Jolanda Moscato - 750 ml
750 ml bottle Italy; This wine is frizzante – meaning that it is slightly sparkling with bubbles that come from a partial second fermentation. The nose has the scent of ripe peaches. It is sweet with peach, apricot, and floral notes on the palate.
BTL Ziobaffa Pinot Grigio
Italy; 100% organic grapes, farmed in vineyards meeting all the EU natural criteria in Italy. Naturally low in sulfites, this non-GMO wine is made at Castellani Estate in Sicily using traditional methods and modern equipment. Enjoy this with your favorite meal or alone as it delivers as a wine that takes no shortcuts. Bottled and labeled with bio-safe materials. Featuring the new Helix™ re-usable cork seal. A tangy and fresh with sliced apple and pear character. Full body, plenty of fruit and an easy finish.
BTL Alberto Nani Prosecco
VEGAN AND ORGANIC Italy; floral and jammy; extra dry; full bodied
BTL Calvet - Cremant de Bordeaux Sparkling Rose
France; Brilliant salmon robe. Elegant nose of raspberries and cassis. Very fine and persistent pinpoint bubbles that tease the mouth and lovely finish of crisp, round, fruity flavors. Enjoy Calvet Brut Rose any time as an aperitif, cocktail blend, brunch libation or at any cause for celebration.
BTL Chateau Montaud - Rose
France; A classic Cotes de Provence rosé: dry, crisp and refreshing, full of fruit and ideal for anytime. Traditional growing methods are given priority and include ploughing to ventilate the soil and using organic farming rather than chemicals and artificial processes. This pretty Provençal rosé is easily paired with light salads, pastas and rice dishes. It is also especially great with raw or lightly cooked shellfish, grilled fish and goats’ cheeses. Perfect hot weather drinking.
BTL House Sparkling
France; delightfully easy-drinking style, it exudes aromas of creamy lemon and peach. The palate is gently off-dry and flows through to a satisfying finish. Perfect for enjoying in the sunshine.
BTL Kila Cava
was $31 Spain; 40% Xarel·lo 40% Macabeu 20% Parellada entry level sparkler, and aims to be a fresh, easy drinking, but serious cava that competes with lesser-quality, oftentimes mass-produced inexpensive bulk cavas from cooperatives and large corporate producers. In line with the producer's philosophy, Kila is always estate grown and bottled, sees extended bottle ageing, low dosage (less than 6 g/L RS), and is certified organic and vegan.
BTL Rose d'Madeleine Alpes de Haute Provence Rose
France; Grenache, Syrah, Cinsault, Merlot The Nose is gourmet with a red fruits bouquet; a rosé wine with wonderful taste in the Mouth with rich, full, round textures. The wine is elegant with nice long-lasting aromas. A versatile wine that will be perfect with Aperitifs, Salads, fish and meat cooked on the barbecue.
BTL Summer Water Rose
was $48 This perennial favorite is delightfully crisp, lighthearted, and guaranteed to bring the sunshine no matter the season. Our grapes were grown on the Central Coast of CA and picked early in the season to achieve a natural acidity and light, fresh taste.
BTL The Beach Rose
France; The Beach by Whispering Angel AROMA Clear & very expressive with great aromatic freshness on the nose, inclduding aromas of red berries with hints of lime and melon. PALATE Subtle and smooth…shows a balanced acidity and minerality with delicious citrus and red fruit flavours. FINISH Fresh and round with a light and long peach, citrus flare.
BTL Little Sheep of France Rose
was $24 France: 85% Cabernet Franc / 7% Cabernet Sauvignon / 8% Gamay Color: An averagely intense pink color. Nose: Rather potent and elegant, with notes of red fruit and floral notes reminiscent of grenadine, with just a slight herbal touch. Palate: A smooth fresh attack, nicely balanced on the palate, with floral and fruity notes. A harmonious, fresh and very pleasant finish.
BTL Villa des Anges Rose
was $24 France; 100% Cinsault; Fruity, with hints of melon, peaches, strawberries and spring flowers. A simple wine and easy to drink, with fresh sharp notes of cherries and strawberries for a light, soft and simple touch on the palate. A juicy, lively but pure aftertaste with an agreeable and well-balanced acidity.
BTL Acuma Red Blend
was $31 Spain; 70% Monastrell / 20% syrah / 10% Petit Verdot; Vegan Intense cherry garnet, medium-high layer, clean and bright. Aroma of good intensity, elegant, fine and harmonious. Presence of red and black fruit, with a wooden background of quality reflected in toasted aromas and minerals wrapped in creaminess and sweetness. In mouth, it is a medium-bodied wine, with a very good structure and acidity that makes it pleasant and easy to drink, balanced and expressive. Retro-nasal of fruity aromas perfectly accompanied by those provided by the wood, high persistence and sweet memories.
BTL Backsberg Chenin Blanc
was $36 South Africa; The wide array of aromatic characters include peach, melon and pineapple. Ripe fruit is tempered by finely balanced acidity to give a mouth-filling, yet refreshing, palate. exceptionally versatile. It pairs well with salads, vegetables, fish and chicken. Hints of sweetness and a slightly fuller body ensure it complements both spicy and creamier dishes.
BTL Bench Pinot Noir
was $55 CA; Bright ruby color with floral and raspberry aromas. Darker fruit flavors on the palate alongside fine tannins. Aged in both old and new oak barrels for a weightier texture that is still balanced. A great match for pulled pork or turkey with cranberry sauce.
BTL Camina Verdejo
was $26 Spain; There’s plenty of citrus here, but it’s more tangerine and lemon than grapefruit, and extra flavors ranging from white peach to juicy green melon and complexity and depth. You’ll find a tiny hint of something herbal on the nose and then a growing bite of herb that helps clean up the generous fruit on the crisp, dry, mouthwatering finish.
BTL Cline Cellars Viognier
was $41 California; rich and distinctive aromas of pears, apricots, orange blossoms and honeysuckle. It has a blockbuster flavor and full-body mouth-feel.
BTL En Coteaux Pinot Noir
was $46 France; Aromas of fresh red cherries with a relishing aftertaste, marked by cherries, spices, and a bewitching earthy flavor. A pinot noir with a light but intense taste of fruit.
BTL Kila Cava
was $31 Spain; 40% Xarel·lo 40% Macabeu 20% Parellada entry level sparkler, and aims to be a fresh, easy drinking, but serious cava that competes with lesser-quality, oftentimes mass-produced inexpensive bulk cavas from cooperatives and large corporate producers. In line with the producer's philosophy, Kila is always estate grown and bottled, sees extended bottle ageing, low dosage (less than 6 g/L RS), and is certified organic and vegan.
BTL Little Sheep of France Rose
was $24 France: 85% Cabernet Franc / 7% Cabernet Sauvignon / 8% Gamay Color: An averagely intense pink color. Nose: Rather potent and elegant, with notes of red fruit and floral notes reminiscent of grenadine, with just a slight herbal touch. Palate: A smooth fresh attack, nicely balanced on the palate, with floral and fruity notes. A harmonious, fresh and very pleasant finish.
BTL Radley & Finch Pinotage
was $26 South Africa; Plums, cherries and a touch of earthiness
BTL Raeburn Chardonnay
CA; complex fruit tones ranging from pear and Gravenstein apple to nectarine. The fruit is beautifully complemented with toasted oak, vanilla and hints of Crème Brûlée with a balanced and elegant nish.
BTL Raeburn Rose
CA; Light rosé in color, Raeburn Russian River Valley Rosé begins with beautiful floral and raspberry aromas complemented by subtle Earl Grey tea notes. The palate is marked with lush flavors of strawberry hard candy, juicy watermelon and guava followed with a luxurious yet light finish.
BTL Seaside Cellars Vinho Verde
was $24 Portugal; light, refreshing wine with lots of floral and green fruit notes. The wine often has a slight carbonation to it, though not enough that it could be referred to as a sparkling wine.
BTL Summer Water Rose
was $48 This perennial favorite is delightfully crisp, lighthearted, and guaranteed to bring the sunshine no matter the season. Our grapes were grown on the Central Coast of CA and picked early in the season to achieve a natural acidity and light, fresh taste.
BTL The Stump Jump Red Blend
was $36 Australia; An array of dark, sweet and savoury notes, Plum, dark cherry, game, earth and black pepper. The palate adds mulberry, raspberry with beautiful lifted spice and mineral grit. The ﬁne, powdery, gritty tannins are fruit derived and lively, making for a long ﬁnish. There’s no shortage of ﬂavour here.
BTL Villa des Anges Rose
was $24 France; 100% Cinsault; Fruity, with hints of melon, peaches, strawberries and spring flowers. A simple wine and easy to drink, with fresh sharp notes of cherries and strawberries for a light, soft and simple touch on the palate. A juicy, lively but pure aftertaste with an agreeable and well-balanced acidity.
Bottle/Can Beer
Atlas Festibier
DC - 6.1% ABV german style
Beautiful Drinks Cuke & Lemon Collins
RTD 5% ABV Clean, crisp and fresh from the garden flavors of cucumber, with notes of a zippy lemon squeeze. A subtle garnish of lemongrass is our surprise twist.
Bells Kalamazoo Stout
MI - 6& ABV This smooth, full-bodied stout offers a blend of aromas and flavors of dark chocolate and freshly roasted coffee, balanced with a significant hop presence.
Blue Moon
5.4% ABV
Brewdog Hazy Jane
OH - New England style IPA 7.2% ABV
Bud Light
4.2% ABV
Bud Light Hard Soda Seltzer
Choose from Cola, Cherry Cola, Lemon Lime, Orange
Calvert Brewing 7th State
MD - 4.9% ABV Golden Lager
Calvert Brewing Choccy Milk Stout
MD - 6.7% ABV Chocolate Milk stout finished on Cacao beans. Milk Sugar is used.
Calvert Brewing Excellent Adventure IPA
MD - 7% ABV
Calvert Brewing In My 64 IPA (12 oz)
MD - American IPA 6.5% ABV
Chesapeake Cider Company - Apple
MD 6% ABV
Chesapeake Cider Company - Blackberry
MD - 6% ABV
Coors Light
4.2% ABV
Corona
4.5% ABV
Corona Premier
4.1% ABV
Dale's Pale Ale
CO - 6.5% ABV
Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA
DE - India Pale Ale 6% ABV
Downeast Cider - Apple
MA - 5.1% ABV The original unfiltered. A hard cider that tastes like apple cider. Smooth and refreshing, perfectly balanced. Like the cider your grew up drinking.
Duclaw 31 Pumpkin Spiced Lager
MD - 5.7% ABV Pumpkin Spiced lager
DuClaw Pastriarchy - Irish Cream
MD - 9.4% ABV Dessert Stout Lucky you. Quite the Irish blessing, this brew will envelop you in an enchanting warm, roasty aroma as you sip on a smooth swirl of creamy vanilla, chocolate, and coffee. Sláinte!
DuClaw Sweet Baby Swirl
MD - 6.2% ABV White Stout Don’t let the golden-yellow appearance fool you, this Sweet Baby rendition sticks to its famous roots, featuring heavenly hints of smooth chocolate and peanut butter, but now with a swirling twist of vanilla and subtle creaminess for a unique white stout style of our original Sweet Baby.
Evil Genius - #Adulting
PA - 6.8% ABV Guava IPA
Evil Genius - #ICantEven
PA - 5.6% ABV Watermelon Blonde Ale
Evil Genius - Is Butter a Carb?
PA - 5.5% ABV Festbier Teamed up with Auntie Anne's pretzels
Evil Genius - It Hits Different
PA - 6.5% ABV Tangerine IPA Collaboration with White Castle
Evil Genius - Killing Me Smalls
PA - 5.5% ABV Raspberry Shandy
FLYING DOG Fruit Punch Sour
MD - 5.3% ABV FRUIT PUNCH SOUR
Fruit Smash Hard Seltzer
8% ABV Super Hard Seltzer Choose from Wild Watermelon, Pineapple Punch, Cherry Lime Chill
Heavy Seas Rip Currant
MD - 4.5% ABV Fruit beer Brewed with raspberries and black currants for a refreshing fruit forward flavor.
Heineken 0.0 Bottle
Alcohol Free
Henry's Hard Orange Soda
4.2% ABV
High Noon Seltzers
RTD - Vodka & Soda 4.5% ABV Choose from lime, black cherry, and grapefruit
Hudson Toasted Pumpkin
NY - 5% ABV Dry Hazy Cider; packed full warming spices & pumpkin pie.
Jailbreak Feed the Monkey
MD- Orange Hefeweizen 5.6%ABV
Jailbreak Special Lady Friend
MD - Hazy IPA 7% ABV
Lagunitas Disorderly Tea
Mich Ultra
4.2% ABV
Miller Light
4.2% ABV
Monument City Coffee With Friends
MD - 5.2% ABV Vanilla Latte Milk Stout
Old Bust Head Graffiti House
VA - West Coast Style IPA 7.5% ABV
Old Bust Head Vixen
VA - Irish Style Red Ale 5.4% ABV
Pabst Blue Ribbon Hard Coffee
WI - 5% ABV Hard Coffee
Port City - Optimal Wit
VA - 4.9% ABV Belgian Style White Ale
Southern Tier Harvest Ale
NY - 6.7% ABV Autumn IPA
Southern Tier PumKing
NY - 8.6% ABV Pumpkin Imperial Ale
Stella Artois
5% ABV
Truly Margarita
5% ABV
Vizzy Mimosa
5% ABV Choose from Pineapple Orange; Strawberry Orange; Pomegranate Orange; and Peach Orange
Woodchuck Pearsecco
VT - 6.1% ABV BUBBLY DRY CIDER Inspired by sparkling wines, this dry pear cider is full of bubbles with a clean, crisp finish.
Yuengling
4.5% ABV
Draft Beer
DRAFT Calvert - Excellent Adventure
MD - 7% ABV Hazy American IPA
DRAFT Greenspring Honey Wheat Lager
MD - 5% ABV Wheat Beer
DRAFT Mully's Blood Orange
MD - 5.2% ABV Blonde Ale
DRAFT Union Snow Pants
DC - 8.5% ABV Oatmeal Stout
DRAFT Calvert 7th State
MD
DRAFT Flying Dog Kujo
MD - 6.0% Cold Press Coffee Porter
Soda
Juice / Milk
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Eat, Drink and Make a Friend!
4114 7th street, North Beach, MD 20714