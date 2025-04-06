Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar - North Beach

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Hook & Vine Burger
Cajun Shrimp & Chicken Pasta
Kickin' Tempura Shrimp

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$8.00

Diced tomatoes, basil, garlic, olive oil on top of toasted crostini

Crab Bruschetta

$13.00

fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil, crab, balsamic drizzle; served cold on toasted crostini (5)

Crab Dip

$18.00

Creamy crab dip loaded with lump crab and cheese; topped with old bay and served with two toasted pretzel bread loaves

Deviled Eggs - Blt

$6.00

mixed and topped with bacon and tomato on a bed of arugula

Deviled Eggs - Crab

$11.00

signature BLT eggs mixed and topped with bacon and tomato on a bed of arugula; add crab to top with old bay

Fried Pickles

$6.00

lightly battered dill pickles served with spicy ranch

Hush Puppies

$6.00

Six hush puppies drizzled with honey

Kickin' Tempura Shrimp

$15.00

lightly battered shrimp tossed in our tangy spicy aioli topped with pepperoncini on a bed of arugula

Mussels

$11.00

one pound of mussels in lemon, white wine, and garlic with toasted bread

Pulled Pork Sliders

$9.00

(3 sliders) - pulled pork- slaw, jalapenos and BBQ sauce

Vegan Cauliflower Bites

$9.00Out of stock

bite size cauliflower breaded, fried, and tossed in house made spicy sweet chili sauce

Veggie Bites

$9.00

Tempura Veggies - broccoli, red pepper, and green pepper served with spicy aioli

Wings

Wings

$13.00

Bringing them back for football season: eight jumbo wings (naked/ no breading) tossed in your choice of buffalo, old bay, BBQ, lemon pepper or our Hook sauce

Daily Special

Pork Belly Bites

$8.00

3 skewers with sriracha bourbon sauce

Red Beans & Rice

$11.00

large bowl with beans, rice, andouille sausage, and sauce.

Fried Fish Tacos

$18.00

fried flounder; cucumber mint pico, sriracha, jalapeno; served with fries

Handhelds

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb. burger with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, served on toasted bun or lettuce wrap; served with fries cheese choice: American, Cheddar, Gouda, Swiss and Havarti

Beyond Burger

$16.00

plant based burger that satisfies like beef; gluten free; topped with lettuce, tomato, and red onion with or without toasted bun; served with fries

BLT

$9.00

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on texas toast. Mayo on side. served with fries

Cheese Burger

$13.00

1/2lb burger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, served on toasted bun or lettuce wrap; served with fries cheese choice: American, Cheddar, Gouda, Swiss and Havarti

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

blackened chicken breast, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and spicy mayo on a toasted bun or lettuce wrap; served with fries

Crab Cake Sandwich

$25.00

5 oz crab cake served on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato or try it in a lettuce wrap! House Aioli on the side served with fries

Crispy Capt. Hook Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

fried chicken breast tossed in our signature hook & vine sauce served with tomato and lettuce on toasted brioche bun; served with fries and side of ranch

Fried Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Fried grouper on a toasted brioche with pepperoncini, tomato, and lettuce; served with house aioli and fries

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

American and Cheddar cheese served on toasted brioche Texas toast; served with fries Also can do: Bacon & Tomato Veggie (Onion, Mushroom, Peppers)

Hamburger

$12.00

1/2lb burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, served on toasted bun or lettuce wrap; served with fries

Hook & Vine Burger

$16.00

1/2lb burger topped with applewood smoked bacon, havarti cheese, bacon bourbon jam, bbq sauce, and jalapenos on a toasted bun or lettuce wrap; served with fries

Hot Honey Chicken

$16.00

Mushroom, Onion, Swiss Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb. burger topped with Swiss cheese, sauteed onions and mushrooms served on toasted bun or lettuce wrap.

North Beach Burger

$16.00

1/2lb burger topped with Swiss, cheddar, bacon, fried pickles, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and spicy mayo on a toasted bun or lettuce wrap; served with fries

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

pulled pork drizzled with our signature hook sauce or BBQ and topped with jalapenos; served with fries

Taco

two soft flour tortillas with your choice of fish, chicken, or shrimp- topped with pineapple pico, tangy slaw and cilantro lime sour cream drizzle Pork - is topped with slaw, jalapenos, and BBQ sauce served with fries

Vegan Portabello Tacos

$13.00

portabello mushrooms, red pepper, and onion in a chipotle marinade; served on a tortilla with refried black beans; garnished with avocado and cilantro; served with hand cut fries ** gluten free friendly by substituting a lettuce wrap **

Entrees

Bacon Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$25.00

Grilled salmon topped with our signature bacon bourbon jam; served with choice of two sides

Crab Cake Platter

$28.00+

a local favorite and house special recipe! choose one or two 5 oz. crab cakes served with our house aioli and your choice of two sides

Fresh Catch

grilled or blackened; served with your choice of two sides, fresh lemon and house aioli Choose a topping: Pineapple Pico or Lemon Pepper Butter

Jambalaya

$19.00

a spicy sauce mixed with chicken, andouille sausage and shrimp over a bed of rice

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

cheesy grits topped with spicy sauce, green and red peppers, andouille sausage and shrimp

Southern Fish & Chips

$18.00

local blue catfish lightly seasoned and fried to perfection! Served with our spicy aioli and fries

Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop

$28.00

12 oz thick cut, bone-in chop; topped with bourbon peach glaze; cooked to medium perfection and served with your choice of two sides

Chicken Finger Dinner

$16.00

Four hand breaded chicken tenders served with fries and honey mustard

Meatloaf

$15.00

house made meatloaf with brown gravy; served over mashed potatoes

Short Rib

$30.00Out of stock

braised short rib served on top of mushroom risotto with gravy; garnished with asparagus

Sirloin

$26.00

8 oz cut served with choice of two sides

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$14.00

butternut squash ravioli tossed in a brown butter sage sauce; served with garlic bread

Cajun Shrimp & Chicken Pasta

$21.00

penne noodles with red pepper, chicken and shrimp tossed in a Cajun creamy alfredo sauce.

Chicken Bruschetta Pasta

$17.00

grilled chicken served with angel hair pasta tossed with house made bruschetta; drizzled with balsamic glaze

Creamy Tuscan Shrimp Ravioli

$19.00

shrimp, spinach, sun dried tomatoes in a cream sauce with cheese ravioli; served with garlic bread

Veggie Pasta

$16.00

loaded with seasonal veggies tossed with a white wine garlic sauce and served with garlic bread

Salads

Coastal Cobb Salad

Coastal Cobb Salad

$18.00

mixed greens, shrimp, chicken, bacon, avocado, egg, cheese and cherry tomatoes and your choice of dressing

Dinner Caesar

$8.00

romaine, parm cheese and croutons

Dinner Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, cucumbers, red onion, egg, cherry tomatoes and croutons

Side Caesar

$4.00

romaine, parm cheese and croutons

Side Salad

$4.00

mixed greens, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomatoes and croutons

Autumn Harvest Salad

$6.00+

spinach, parmesan, pecans, apples, dried cranberries, bacon

Soups

Cream Of Crab

$9.00+

house made and loaded with crab meat served with crackers

Potato Soup

$6.00+

Kids

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

tortilla with cheese; choice of side and drink

Kid Chicken Finger

$7.00

two hand breaded jumbo chicken tenders served with honey mustard; and choice of one side and drink

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.00

tender pasta noodles smothered in cheese with choice of side and drink

Kid Taco

$8.00

two tacos served on flour tortilla with cheese and lettuce; choice of shrimp or chicken; choice of side and drink

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

american cheese melted on buttered bread with choice of side and drink

Desserts

Beignets

$9.00

Delicious - topped with powder sugar; served with choice of Chocolate or Raspberry sauce on the side; or no sauce

Bread Pudding

$7.00

House made bread pudding Peach: signature bourbon peach glaze Cran-Apple: caramel

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

$7.00

graham cracker crust baked with caramel cheesecake topped with apple cubes and finished with a tart green apple mousse.

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Gluten Free - chocolate cake with a raspberry drizzle

Sides

Apple sauce

$3.00

Crab Dip Bread

$1.50

One pretzel bread loaf

Fries

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Lemon Pepper Asparagus

$4.00

Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Maple glazed Brussel sprouts

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Mushroom Risotto (side)

$6.00

House made mushroom risotto with portabello mushrooms. Small side, but filling :)

Zucchini and Squash

$4.00

Zero Proof Cocktails

N/A Blackberry Lavender Lemonade

$4.00

muddled blackberries, fresh lemon juice, house made lavender syrup

N/A Blueberry Mint Limeade

$4.00

muddled blueberry, fresh mint, fresh lime juice, and blueberry syrup

N/A Cranberry Lime Fizz

$4.00

cranberries, lime, and simple syrup, topped with club soda

N/A Peach Mint Tea

$4.00

fresh mint, iced tea and peach syrup

N/A Pomegranate Apple Cider Spritzer

$4.00

pomegranate, fresh apple cider, topped with ginger ale

N/A Raspberry Sparkler

$4.00

raspberry syrup, grapefruit soda, lemon juice

N/A Winters Almost a Mule

$4.00

ginger beer, house made rosemary syrup, lime and cranberry

Specialty Cocktails

7th & Vine

$11.00

Knob Creek Bourbon, house made sour, Hangtime Pinot Noir float

Apple Cider Old Fashioned

$9.00

whiskey, bitters, apple cider

Aquaholic

$7.00

Rocktown vodka, melon liqueur, blue curacao, peach schnapps, pineapple juice, club soda

Barreled Bloody Mary

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon, spicy bloody mary mix, bacon

Bee's Knees

$10.00

Barr Hill Gin, Raw Honey syrup, Fresh Lemon Juice

Black Demure

$9.00

Redemption bourbon, Cointreau, blackberry, lemon

Black Jack

$9.00

Jack Daniels, peach schnapps, blackberries, mint, Sprite

Black Magic Margarita

$8.00

House made margarita with black edible glitter and black salt. While supplies last

Blackberry Mojito

$9.00

Bacardi, fresh lime, blackberry, mint

Bombay Mule

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire gin, fresh lime, Fever Tree Ginger Beer

Boogeyman Booze

$7.00

Bacardi, Rumhaven Coconut, blue curacao, pineapple

Box of Rain

$9.00

Hendricks gin, blueberry syrup, fresh lemon juice

Caramel Spiked Coffee

$9.00

Lost Ark Caramel Cream liqueur, Lost Ark Hazelnut Coffee rum, cold brew

Catcher in the Rye

$13.00

Russell Reserve 6 year Rye, blackberries, sweet vermouth

Cinna-Apple Mule

$9.00

Infused Spirits Cinnamon Apple vodka, apple cider, ginger beer

Coastal Bloom

$10.00

Ketel One vodka, St. Germain (elderflower), lemon, blackberries

Cookie Crumble

$8.00

Van Gogh Vanilla vodka, creme de cacao, hazelnut, cold brew, whipped cream, oreo cookie crumble

Cucumber Basil Cooler

$8.00

Rocktown Basil vodka, Fever Tree Cucumber Tonic, fresh lime

Drunken PB Cup

$12.00

Screwball peanut butter whiskey, 5 Farms Irish cream, peanut butter cup, Reese's pieces

Galaxy Margarita

$7.00

Mi Campo Reposado, triple sec, agave nectar, fresh lime

Grown Up Cherry Coke

$10.00

Traverse City cherry whiskey, coke, brandy cherry

Island Time Tea

$10.00

Single serve of signature cocktail: Rumhaven Coconut Water Rum, Tanqueray Gin, Tito's Vodka, and Triple Sec. Mixed with pineapple and cranberry juice

Jackberry Lemonade

$9.00

Jack Daniels, blueberries, cranberry juice, lemonade, splash of Sprite

Jim is my Jam

$8.00

Jim Beam Peach, peach and blackberry syrup, cranberry and lemon juice

Kelly's Apple Pie Sparkler

$8.00

moscato, vanilla vodka, apple cider

Key Lime Pie Martini

$8.00

keke lime, Sloop Betty Caramel vodka, graham cracker rim and whipped cream

Last Call

$10.00

Elijah Craig and winter spices - old fashioned

Mango Habanero Lemonade

$7.00

infused spirits vodka, lemonade

Maryland Mule

$14.00

Sagamore Rye, Fever Tree ginger beer, fresh lime

Mermaid Mimosa

$8.00

House sparkling with blue curacao, melon liqueur, and pineapple juice

Mexican Crush

$14.00

casa migos reposado, triple sec, orange juice, club soda

Mistletoe Mule

$9.00

Stoli, cranberry juice, rosemary, ginger beer, lime

Monkey Bread

$9.00

Howler Head Banana Bread infused bourbon, Rumchata, Creme de Cacao

North Beach Peach

$10.00

Woodford Reserve, Peach Schnapps, Orange Juice, House made sour, splash grenadine

Peach Old Fashioned

$9.00

Pecan Pie Martini

$11.00

Rumchata, Makers Mark, Creme de Cacao, caramel, pecans, whipped cream

Poison Apple

$9.00

bourbon, cranberry, apple cider - edible glitter creates a cauldron effect - spooky... while supplies last

Empress Lemonade

$8.00

Poltergeist Potion Empress gin, lemonade, club, blue curacao

Pom Pear Martini

$10.00

Grey Goose La Poire, Pama, lime

Pumpkin Spice White Russian

$8.00

Purple Haze

$7.00

Bacardi Limon, fresh lemonade, blueberry and butterfly magic

Snow White Cosmo

$9.00

Figenza (fig vodka), white cranberry juice, lime

Southern Cosmo

$10.00

Tito's vodka, Grand Marnier, peach schnapps, fresh lime juice, cranberry juice

Spiced Rum Cider

$8.00

Captain Morgan spice rum, apple cider, cranberry, ginger ale

Spicy Peach Margarita

$11.00

Tanteo Habanero tequila, triple sec, peach, house made sour

St. Germain Spritz

$7.00

St. Germain, sparkling wine, club

The Barrel

$9.00

Bulleit Rye, Grand Marnier, orange bitters

Thunder on the Bay

$9.00

McClintock Forager Gin (MD), Fever Tree Indian Tonic, St. Germain (elerflower), fresh lime juice and magic

Travelin' Soldier

$9.00

Bourbon, pomegranate, fresh lemon juice, honey

Tropical Storm

$8.00

Rumhaven coconut water rum, fresh lime juice, blackberries, club soda

Up All Night

$10.00

Van Gogh Double Espresso vodka, Kahlua, cold brew coffee

Walnut Old Fashioned

$9.00

White Cran Martini

$9.00

McClintock Epiphany vodka, white cranberry juice, rosemary

Witches Brew

$7.00

Vodka, blue curacao, cranberry, sprite

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Aperol, sparkling wine, club soda

Appletini

$8.00

Aviator

$8.00

gin, Crème de Violette, Maraschino Liqueur, fresh lemon juice

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Bacardi, Rumhaven coconut water rum, OJ, pineapple juice, grenadine

Baybreeze

$7.00

vodka, pineapple and cranberry juice

Black Russian

$8.00

vodka and kahlua

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Vodka and spicy Bloody Mary mix

Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

Rumhaven coconut water rum, blue curacao, pineapple juice

Boulevardier

$11.00

Rye whiskey, Campari, sweet vermouth

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

vodka, triple sec, lime, cranberry juice

Dark 'N Stormy

$7.00

Goslings Dark, fresh lime, ginger beer

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Peach schnapps and orange juice

Gimlet (Gin)

$8.00

gin, lime juice

Gimlet (Vodka)

$8.00

vodka, lime juice

Greyhound

$7.00

vodka, grapefruit juice

Hurricane

$7.00

Bacardi, Myers Dark, Lime Juice, OJ, Passion Fruit, grenadine

Ice Pick

$7.00

vodka and iced tea (let us know if you want it sweet or unsweet)

Irish Mule

$11.00

irish whiskey, fresh lime, Fever Tree ginger beer

Kamikaze

$7.00

vodka, triple sec, lime, simple

Lemon Drop

$7.00

vodka, triple sec, lemon, sugar

Long Beach Tea

$9.00

vodka, rum, gin, triple sec, house made sour, cranberry juice

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

vodka, rum, gin, triple sec, house made sour, splash of coke

Madras

$7.00

vodka, orange juice, cranberry juice

Manhattan

$9.00

Rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, bitters and a cherry

Margarita Rocks

$8.00

Tequila, triple sec, house made sour

Martini (Gin)

$8.00

regular or dirty; let us know if you want olives (we have blue cheese stuffed on request)

Martini (Vodka)

$8.00

regular or dirty; let us know if you want olives (we have blue cheese stuffed on request)

Mimosa

$8.00

House sparkling with orange jucie

Mint Julep

$9.00

bourbon, mint, simple syrup

Mojito

$8.00

Bacardi rum, mint, fresh lime juice just add ice and enjoy

Moscow Mule

$8.00

vodka, ginger beer, and lime

Negroni

$8.00

Tanqueray, Campari, and sweet vermouth

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Bourbon, bitters, orange, cherry, club soda

Orange Crush

$7.00

Rock Town Orange, Triple Sec, Orange juice, Sprite

Paloma

$7.00

Tequila, grapefruit juice

Royal Flush

$9.00

Crown Royal, peach schnapps, cranberry juice

Rye Highball

$8.00

Rye and ginger ale

Sangria Red

$8.00

Sangria Rose

$8.00

Sangria White

$8.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

vodka and orange juice

Sea Breeze

$7.00

vodka, cranberry, and grapefruit juice

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

vodka, peach schnapps, raspberry liqueur, pineapple and cranberry juice

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

tequila, orange juice, splash of grenadine

Tom Collins

$8.00

gin, house made sour, club soda

Vodka Collins

$8.00

vodka, house made sour, club soda

Washington Red Apple

$9.00

Crown Apple and cranberry juice

Whiskey Collins

$8.00

whiskey, house made sour, club soda

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

whiskey, house made sour

White Russian

$8.00

vodka, kahlua, cream

Woo Woo

$7.00

vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry juice

Ward 8

$9.00

LarcenyBourbon, pomegranate juice, orange juice

Wine

GLS El Libre - Malbec

$7.00

GLS Farmhouse Red - Blend

$10.00

GLS Gen 1905 Grenache

$9.00

GLS Hangtime - Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS House Cab

$7.00

GLS House Merlot

$7.00

GLS Lion & Dove Carmenere

$8.00

GLS Old Soul Cab

$10.00

GLS Pacific Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS Paxis Red

$8.00

GLS Backsberg Chenin Blanc

$10.00

GLS Bex Riesling

$8.00

GLS Farmhouse White

$10.00

GLS House Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Lagaria Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GLS Macon Uchizy

$11.00

GLS Mohua Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

GLS Sauvetage Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

GLS Villa Jolanda - Moscato

$8.00

GLS Ziobaffa Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Chandon Garden Spritz

$13.00

CA; the blend of an exceptional sparkling wine and a unique bitters recipe crafted with locally sourced fresh oranges macerated with dry orange peels, herbs and spices carefully selected from the finest terroirs in the world. We bring nature to the world of spritz. No artificial flavors and no artificial colorants are used at any stage in its production. Our blend is crafted purposely to make it simply and naturally delicious.

GLS Chateau Montaud - Rose

$9.00

GLS House Sparkling

$7.00

GLS Kila Cava

$9.00

GLS Masottina Prosecco

$15.00

Italy Colour: pale straw with soft jade highlights. Nose: elegant, fresh and sincere. Reminiscent of citrus fruit: lemons, grapefruit, green mandarins and limes. The aroma then gathers into almost palpable hints of apples; clear at first but with surprising varietal notes that give the freshness of green apples and the soft sweetness of quinces. It ends with light hints of mint and fresh unripe almonds. Palate: fresh and lively in its elegance. Softly enveloping, it reveals hints of citrus fruit whose freshness is almost fragrance. Its harmony is long and lingering embracing with sun-ripened fruit, luscious and light. Characteristics: excellent harmony between silky softness and lively fruity freshness. Serving suggestions... and more besides: its elegance alone is enough for a great aperitif. Its well-balanced and lingering qualities make it ideal with fish and shellfish dishes.

GLS Rose d'Madeleine Provence

$11.00

BTL Acuma Red Blend

$25.00

was $31 Spain; 70% Monastrell / 20% syrah / 10% Petit Verdot; Vegan Intense cherry garnet, medium-high layer, clean and bright. Aroma of good intensity, elegant, fine and harmonious. Presence of red and black fruit, with a wooden background of quality reflected in toasted aromas and minerals wrapped in creaminess and sweetness. In mouth, it is a medium-bodied wine, with a very good structure and acidity that makes it pleasant and easy to drink, balanced and expressive. Retro-nasal of fruity aromas perfectly accompanied by those provided by the wood, high persistence and sweet memories.

BTL APLANTA RED BLEND

$29.00

Portugal; 70% Aragonez, 30% Alicante Bouschet. Dark garnet tinged purple. On the nose, lush blueberry, plum and red cherry aromas, overlaid with slate mineral. On the palate, a core of red cherry and blueberry fruit is wrapped with hints of fresh tobacco, black pepper and spice. Plush and refreshing all at once.

BTL Bench Pinot Noir

$25.00

was $55 CA; Bright ruby color with floral and raspberry aromas. Darker fruit flavors on the palate alongside fine tannins. Aged in both old and new oak barrels for a weightier texture that is still balanced. A great match for pulled pork or turkey with cranberry sauce.

BTL Bulletin Merlot

$24.00

Australia; intense bouquet of ripe cherry, plums, and dried herbs. A flavorsome palate of sweet overtones. This is a delightful, medium-weight wine that finishes long with soft, firm tannins.

BTL Catena Cab Franc

$72.00

Argentina; presents a purple color with red ruby tones. The nose offers elegant aromas of spices, and fresh herbs as thyme and rosemary, red berries, cassis and raspberries, with layers of cedar. The mouthfeel is full and rich with cassis, raspberries flavors and notes of black pepper and oregano . The finish is bright and fresh with finely grained tannins. This versatile wine is fantastic paired with rich meat dishes such as stews and braises, Latin dishes with heat and a little kick such as enchiladas or moles and lamb dishes and tomato based pasta and sauces. This wine is also delicious paired with dark chocolate and berries and also served alongside a cheese plate.

BTL Cline Farmhouse Red

$34.00

California; Zinfadel / Syrah; sustainably farmed; medium-bodied, luscious red wine with nicely balanced acidity, plum, chocolate, and berry notes and a smooth, rich finish.

BTL DFJ Vinhos Paxis Red

$29.00

Portugal; Touriga Nacional / Tinta Roriz / Touriga Franca Easy to drink red A delicious wine. Although the palate is quite concentrated, it presents a surprisingly gentle nature. This wine is medium-bodied and brimming with aromas of black cherries, raspberries and the spicy notes. The finish is elegant and persistent.

BTL El Libre Malbec

$24.00

Argentina; Fruity and flavorful Malbec, deep burgundy in color and exciting aromas of red berries with subtle notes of tobacco. Black cherry and red fruit flavors are complemented by light herbaceous notes leading into a soft, balanced finish.

BTL En Coteaux Pinot Noir

$25.00

was $46 France; Aromas of fresh red cherries with a relishing aftertaste, marked by cherries, spices, and a bewitching earthy flavor. A pinot noir with a light but intense taste of fruit.

BTL Generation 1905 Grenache

$31.00

France; The nose delivers red cherry and cranberry alongside a white pepper accent. Juicy red fruit is echoed on the palate that's loaded with bouncy acidity and gentle tannins. A blanket of vanilla and white pepper marks the close.

BTL Hangtime Pinot Noir

$34.00

California; Grapes are given extended hangtime and harvested at peak ripeness, when they reach the perfect balance between concentrated fruit character, soft tannins, and bright acidity. TASTING NOTES exhibits a rich garnet color with aromas of dark cherry, dried cranberry, and hints of allspice. The silky mouthfeel and supple tannins contribute to a long and satisfying finish. FOOD PAIRINGS pairs extremely well with lightly spiced foods, roast pork with herbs, pasta with red sauce, and medium bodied and flavored cheeses such as gruyere.

BTL Honig Cabernet Sauvignon

$100.00

California; the blueberry and dark-chocolate aromas are very attractive and follow through to a full body, round and juicy tannins and a hazelnut aftertaste.

BTL House Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.00

Argentina; deep red color. Fruity and well-balanced in the mouth, with presence of black fruits and sweet tannins.

BTL If You See Kay Red Blend

$67.00

California; Cabernet Sauvignon / Petite Sirah / Zinfadel / Petit Verdot A wine with personality to match its label: a deep, dark purple color opening with opulent aromas of mulberries, dark ripe Bing cherries and hints of leather alongside dashes of cedar and vanilla. On the palate, succulent juiciness balances out firm yet fine-grained tannins. Dense flavors of ripe plum and dark cherry fruit flavors create a full, well-structured mouthfeel, with lively acidity that creates a powerful yet elegant sensation through the cherry-toasted laden finish.

BTL Lion & Dove Carmenere

$29.00

Chile; vegan; brooding dark fruit with hints of smoke and white pepper

BTL Matchbook The Arsonist Red Blend

$55.00

California; Petit Verdot / Cabernet Sauvignon / Merlot left of center take on the classic Bordeaux blend. Anchored by Petit Verdot this robust red has loads of earthy leather and brambly fruit in the bouquet. The blend of three powerhouse reds delivers broad flavors of plum, blackberry, mocha and vanilla; barrel aging adds a nice dose of oak and a grip of tannin. The finish lingers with boysenberry and barrel spice. This full-flavored red calls for a thick steak or a big prime rib.

BTL Mollydooker "The Boxer" Shiraz

$85.00

Australia; hints of spiced plums, blackberry jam and cherry all at the fore and finishes with coffee cream, licorice and vanilla. Full bodied with vibrant berry fruit characteristics, yet elegant with restrained tannins, resulting in a soft mouthfeel.

BTL Oberon Cabernet Sauvignon

$70.00

California; After the grapes were gently hand-harvested, de-stemmed and crushed, the Cabernet Sauvignon fermented in stainless steel tanks with an extended post-fermentation maceration.Malolactic fermentation with French oak, combined with 14 months aging (45% new French oak), helped to marry the wine’s flavors and tannins.During blending, Tony looks to other complimentary varieties to help express Oberon Cabernet’s lovely flavor and texture.With a kiss of Syrah, a dash of Merlot he helped to create Oberon’s deep colors, supple silky tannins, and vibrant black cherry, candied blackberry and spices.A hint of coffee and dark chocolate create a lingering and delightful finish.

BTL Old Soul Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

California; ripe, dark fruit, smoke and vanilla notes with full-bodied sweet fruit and a creamy texture. Softer tannins and refined tones of blackberries and cherries finish on the palate

BTL Pacific Pinot Noir

$34.00

Oregon; aromas and flavors of black cherry, raspberry, and plum w/ hints of vanilla, toffee, and cigar. the balance and finish are round and full with silky tannins. Pacific Description Ruby black color. Toasty aromas and flavors of roasted nuts, waxy honeycomb, and dried cherries with a silky, tangy, fruity medium-to-full body and a smooth, medium-long vanilla and spice finish with well-integrated, chewy tannins and moderate oak. A bright fruity pinot with fine crunchy tannins.

BTL Radley & Finch Pinotage

$20.00

was $26 South Africa; Plums, cherries and a touch of earthiness

BTL Scattered Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon

$79.00

CA; intense black and red fruit aromas bolstered by hints of anise. On the palate, opulent and brooding fruit flavors of black cherry and cassis mingle with essence of black licorice and violets as well as dark cocoa notes. Fine and velvety tannins and a touch of vanilla support the long, lingering finish of this classic Napa Valley Cabernet.

BTL The Stump Jump Red Blend

$25.00

was $36 Australia; An array of dark, sweet and savoury notes, Plum, dark cherry, game, earth and black pepper. The palate adds mulberry, raspberry with beautiful lifted spice and mineral grit. The ﬁne, powdery, gritty tannins are fruit derived and lively, making for a long ﬁnish. There’s no shortage of ﬂavour here.

BTL Backsberg Chenin Blanc

$25.00

was $36 South Africa; The wide array of aromatic characters include peach, melon and pineapple. Ripe fruit is tempered by finely balanced acidity to give a mouth-filling, yet refreshing, palate. exceptionally versatile. It pairs well with salads, vegetables, fish and chicken. Hints of sweetness and a slightly fuller body ensure it complements both spicy and creamier dishes.

BTL Bex Riesling

$29.00

Germany; Aromas of orange blossom, lime and white grapefruit are followed by mouthwatering flavors of lime and mandarin orange. BEX finishes with mineral and citrus zest highlights. Enjoy BEX Riesling as an aperitif, an accompaniment to light or spicy cuisine, or as a finale served with dessert.

BTL Camina Verdejo

$20.00

was $26 Spain; There’s plenty of citrus here, but it’s more tangerine and lemon than grapefruit, and extra flavors ranging from white peach to juicy green melon and complexity and depth. You’ll find a tiny hint of something herbal on the nose and then a growing bite of herb that helps clean up the generous fruit on the crisp, dry, mouthwatering finish.

BTL Cline Cellars Viognier

$25.00

was $41 California; rich and distinctive aromas of pears, apricots, orange blossoms and honeysuckle. It has a blockbuster flavor and full-body mouth-feel.

BTL Cline Farmhouse White

$34.00

California; sustainably farmed; bright, crisp flavors of Mandarin orange, pear, and lime, with a fresh, clean finish. Food Pairing Pairs well with appetizers such as ripe tomatoes and mozzarella, salads with extra-virgin olive oil, and lightly-spiced chicken or fish dishes. This is a great everyday wine that suits a wide variety of cuisines. Adventurous, affordable and delicious. Serve slightly chilled.

BTL Domaine De L'Arfentiere Macon Uchizy

$38.00

France; 100% domaine wine comes from the Macon village of Uchizy. It is fresh and juicy, no-oak Chardonnay, with layers of apple, citrus and earth. Incredible value from a great vintage. Pair with mild fish, soft cheeses or roast chicken.

BTL Lagaria Pinot Grigio

$31.00

Italy; 100% Pinot Grigio. Straw yellow in color, pleasant floral and fruity aromas of apple, apricot and pear. Medium-bodied, with refreshing fruit, distinct character and balance.

BTL Mohua Sauvignon Blanc

$41.00

New Zealand; Aromas of passion fruit sorbet, lemon blossom and tomato leaf gracefully fuse with a luscious and zesty palate and sweet tropical fruit finish.

BTL Sauvetage Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

France; Sauvetage is here to save the day! The name is French for “rescue.” This quintessential bottling comes from the spiritual home of sauvignon blanc – the Ventoux and Languedoc regions. Sunshine is plentiful in this area and a wide range of soil compositions creates a high level of mineral complexity in the wine. Light-bodied with notes of fresh cut grass and tropical fruits (pineapple) and a touch of citrus and minerality

BTL Scattered Peaks Fume Blanc

$60.00

CA; Stainless-steel fermented and aged in lightly toasted French oak barrels for 4 months to add body, complexity, and depth, today's wine is bright and crisp yet full and round. It has citrus and wet stone aromas followed by a generous palate of lemon, Honeydew melon, white peaches, and spiced pears, with subtle accents of vanilla. Bright, lip-smacking acidity brings it all into pitch-perfect balance.

BTL Scott Family Estate Chardonnay

$46.00

California; vibrant aromas of honeysuckle, lemon chutney, ripe pineapple and vanilla. This Chardonnay features a creamy mid-palate with a long finish, rich flavors of honeysuckle, lemon and tropical fruits with underlying toasty oak. Pair with chilled corn & pistachio soup and your favorite crab cakes. Also delicious with soft cheeses such as a triple-crème cheese served with apples.

BTL Seaside Cellars Vinho Verde

$20.00

was $24 Portugal; light, refreshing wine with lots of floral and green fruit notes. The wine often has a slight carbonation to it, though not enough that it could be referred to as a sparkling wine.

BTL Vega Sindoa Chardonnay

$26.00

Spain; bright, clean pale golden color; hints of citrus and lemon zest, pineapple and apple; refreshing and pairs well with menu. New house chardonnay to replace round hill :(

BTL Villa Jolanda Moscato - 750 ml

$29.00

750 ml bottle Italy; This wine is frizzante – meaning that it is slightly sparkling with bubbles that come from a partial second fermentation. The nose has the scent of ripe peaches. It is sweet with peach, apricot, and floral notes on the palate.

BTL Ziobaffa Pinot Grigio

$29.00

Italy; 100% organic grapes, farmed in vineyards meeting all the EU natural criteria in Italy. Naturally low in sulfites, this non-GMO wine is made at Castellani Estate in Sicily using traditional methods and modern equipment. Enjoy this with your favorite meal or alone as it delivers as a wine that takes no shortcuts. Bottled and labeled with bio-safe materials. Featuring the new Helix™ re-usable cork seal. A tangy and fresh with sliced apple and pear character. Full body, plenty of fruit and an easy finish.

BTL Alberto Nani Prosecco

$40.00

VEGAN AND ORGANIC Italy; floral and jammy; extra dry; full bodied

BTL Calvet - Cremant de Bordeaux Sparkling Rose

$48.00

France; Brilliant salmon robe. Elegant nose of raspberries and cassis. Very fine and persistent pinpoint bubbles that tease the mouth and lovely finish of crisp, round, fruity flavors. Enjoy Calvet Brut Rose any time as an aperitif, cocktail blend, brunch libation or at any cause for celebration.

BTL Chateau Montaud - Rose

$29.00

France; A classic Cotes de Provence rosé: dry, crisp and refreshing, full of fruit and ideal for anytime. Traditional growing methods are given priority and include ploughing to ventilate the soil and using organic farming rather than chemicals and artificial processes. This pretty Provençal rosé is easily paired with light salads, pastas and rice dishes. It is also especially great with raw or lightly cooked shellfish, grilled fish and goats’ cheeses. Perfect hot weather drinking.

BTL House Sparkling

$25.00

France; delightfully easy-drinking style, it exudes aromas of creamy lemon and peach. The palate is gently off-dry and flows through to a satisfying finish. Perfect for enjoying in the sunshine.

BTL Kila Cava

$25.00

was $31 Spain; 40% Xarel·lo 40% Macabeu 20% Parellada entry level sparkler, and aims to be a fresh, easy drinking, but serious cava that competes with lesser-quality, oftentimes mass-produced inexpensive bulk cavas from cooperatives and large corporate producers. In line with the producer's philosophy, Kila is always estate grown and bottled, sees extended bottle ageing, low dosage (less than 6 g/L RS), and is certified organic and vegan.

BTL Rose d'Madeleine Alpes de Haute Provence Rose

$41.00

France; Grenache, Syrah, Cinsault, Merlot The Nose is gourmet with a red fruits bouquet; a rosé wine with wonderful taste in the Mouth with rich, full, round textures. The wine is elegant with nice long-lasting aromas. A versatile wine that will be perfect with Aperitifs, Salads, fish and meat cooked on the barbecue.

BTL Summer Water Rose

$25.00

was $48 This perennial favorite is delightfully crisp, lighthearted, and guaranteed to bring the sunshine no matter the season. Our grapes were grown on the Central Coast of CA and picked early in the season to achieve a natural acidity and light, fresh taste.

BTL The Beach Rose

$43.00

France; The Beach by Whispering Angel AROMA Clear & very expressive with great aromatic freshness on the nose, inclduding aromas of red berries with hints of lime and melon. PALATE Subtle and smooth…shows a balanced acidity and minerality with delicious citrus and red fruit flavours. FINISH Fresh and round with a light and long peach, citrus flare.

BTL Little Sheep of France Rose

$20.00

was $24 France: 85% Cabernet Franc / 7% Cabernet Sauvignon / 8% Gamay Color: An averagely intense pink color. Nose: Rather potent and elegant, with notes of red fruit and floral notes reminiscent of grenadine, with just a slight herbal touch. Palate: A smooth fresh attack, nicely balanced on the palate, with floral and fruity notes. A harmonious, fresh and very pleasant finish.

BTL Villa des Anges Rose

$20.00

was $24 France; 100% Cinsault; Fruity, with hints of melon, peaches, strawberries and spring flowers. A simple wine and easy to drink, with fresh sharp notes of cherries and strawberries for a light, soft and simple touch on the palate. A juicy, lively but pure aftertaste with an agreeable and well-balanced acidity.

BTL Acuma Red Blend

$25.00

was $31 Spain; 70% Monastrell / 20% syrah / 10% Petit Verdot; Vegan Intense cherry garnet, medium-high layer, clean and bright. Aroma of good intensity, elegant, fine and harmonious. Presence of red and black fruit, with a wooden background of quality reflected in toasted aromas and minerals wrapped in creaminess and sweetness. In mouth, it is a medium-bodied wine, with a very good structure and acidity that makes it pleasant and easy to drink, balanced and expressive. Retro-nasal of fruity aromas perfectly accompanied by those provided by the wood, high persistence and sweet memories.

BTL Backsberg Chenin Blanc

$25.00

was $36 South Africa; The wide array of aromatic characters include peach, melon and pineapple. Ripe fruit is tempered by finely balanced acidity to give a mouth-filling, yet refreshing, palate. exceptionally versatile. It pairs well with salads, vegetables, fish and chicken. Hints of sweetness and a slightly fuller body ensure it complements both spicy and creamier dishes.

BTL Bench Pinot Noir

$25.00

was $55 CA; Bright ruby color with floral and raspberry aromas. Darker fruit flavors on the palate alongside fine tannins. Aged in both old and new oak barrels for a weightier texture that is still balanced. A great match for pulled pork or turkey with cranberry sauce.

BTL Camina Verdejo

$20.00

was $26 Spain; There’s plenty of citrus here, but it’s more tangerine and lemon than grapefruit, and extra flavors ranging from white peach to juicy green melon and complexity and depth. You’ll find a tiny hint of something herbal on the nose and then a growing bite of herb that helps clean up the generous fruit on the crisp, dry, mouthwatering finish.

BTL Cline Cellars Viognier

$25.00

was $41 California; rich and distinctive aromas of pears, apricots, orange blossoms and honeysuckle. It has a blockbuster flavor and full-body mouth-feel.

BTL En Coteaux Pinot Noir

$25.00

was $46 France; Aromas of fresh red cherries with a relishing aftertaste, marked by cherries, spices, and a bewitching earthy flavor. A pinot noir with a light but intense taste of fruit.

BTL Kila Cava

$25.00

was $31 Spain; 40% Xarel·lo 40% Macabeu 20% Parellada entry level sparkler, and aims to be a fresh, easy drinking, but serious cava that competes with lesser-quality, oftentimes mass-produced inexpensive bulk cavas from cooperatives and large corporate producers. In line with the producer's philosophy, Kila is always estate grown and bottled, sees extended bottle ageing, low dosage (less than 6 g/L RS), and is certified organic and vegan.

BTL Little Sheep of France Rose

$20.00

was $24 France: 85% Cabernet Franc / 7% Cabernet Sauvignon / 8% Gamay Color: An averagely intense pink color. Nose: Rather potent and elegant, with notes of red fruit and floral notes reminiscent of grenadine, with just a slight herbal touch. Palate: A smooth fresh attack, nicely balanced on the palate, with floral and fruity notes. A harmonious, fresh and very pleasant finish.

BTL Radley & Finch Pinotage

$20.00

was $26 South Africa; Plums, cherries and a touch of earthiness

BTL Raeburn Chardonnay

$25.00

CA; complex fruit tones ranging from pear and Gravenstein apple to nectarine. The fruit is beautifully complemented with toasted oak, vanilla and hints of Crème Brûlée with a balanced and elegant nish.

BTL Raeburn Rose

$25.00

CA; Light rosé in color, Raeburn Russian River Valley Rosé begins with beautiful floral and raspberry aromas complemented by subtle Earl Grey tea notes. The palate is marked with lush flavors of strawberry hard candy, juicy watermelon and guava followed with a luxurious yet light finish.

BTL Seaside Cellars Vinho Verde

$20.00

was $24 Portugal; light, refreshing wine with lots of floral and green fruit notes. The wine often has a slight carbonation to it, though not enough that it could be referred to as a sparkling wine.

BTL Summer Water Rose

$25.00

was $48 This perennial favorite is delightfully crisp, lighthearted, and guaranteed to bring the sunshine no matter the season. Our grapes were grown on the Central Coast of CA and picked early in the season to achieve a natural acidity and light, fresh taste.

BTL The Stump Jump Red Blend

$25.00

was $36 Australia; An array of dark, sweet and savoury notes, Plum, dark cherry, game, earth and black pepper. The palate adds mulberry, raspberry with beautiful lifted spice and mineral grit. The ﬁne, powdery, gritty tannins are fruit derived and lively, making for a long ﬁnish. There’s no shortage of ﬂavour here.

BTL Villa des Anges Rose

$20.00

was $24 France; 100% Cinsault; Fruity, with hints of melon, peaches, strawberries and spring flowers. A simple wine and easy to drink, with fresh sharp notes of cherries and strawberries for a light, soft and simple touch on the palate. A juicy, lively but pure aftertaste with an agreeable and well-balanced acidity.

Bottle/Can Beer

Atlas Festibier

$6.00

DC - 6.1% ABV german style

Beautiful Drinks Cuke & Lemon Collins

$10.00

RTD 5% ABV Clean, crisp and fresh from the garden flavors of cucumber, with notes of a zippy lemon squeeze. A subtle garnish of lemongrass is our surprise twist.

Bells Kalamazoo Stout

$6.00

MI - 6& ABV This smooth, full-bodied stout offers a blend of aromas and flavors of dark chocolate and freshly roasted coffee, balanced with a significant hop presence.

Blue Moon

$5.50

5.4% ABV

Brewdog Hazy Jane

$6.50

OH - New England style IPA 7.2% ABV

Bud Light

$4.50

4.2% ABV

Bud Light Hard Soda Seltzer

$3.00

Choose from Cola, Cherry Cola, Lemon Lime, Orange

Calvert Brewing 7th State

$6.00

MD - 4.9% ABV Golden Lager

Calvert Brewing Choccy Milk Stout

$8.00

MD - 6.7% ABV Chocolate Milk stout finished on Cacao beans. Milk Sugar is used.

Calvert Brewing Excellent Adventure IPA

$8.50

MD - 7% ABV

Calvert Brewing In My 64 IPA (12 oz)

$6.00

MD - American IPA 6.5% ABV

Chesapeake Cider Company - Apple

$3.00

MD 6% ABV

Chesapeake Cider Company - Blackberry

$6.00

MD - 6% ABV

Coors Light

$4.50

4.2% ABV

Corona

$5.50

4.5% ABV

Corona Premier

$5.50

4.1% ABV

Dale's Pale Ale

$5.50

CO - 6.5% ABV

Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA

$6.00

DE - India Pale Ale 6% ABV

Downeast Cider - Apple

$7.00

MA - 5.1% ABV The original unfiltered. A hard cider that tastes like apple cider. Smooth and refreshing, perfectly balanced. Like the cider your grew up drinking.

Duclaw 31 Pumpkin Spiced Lager

$6.00

MD - 5.7% ABV Pumpkin Spiced lager

DuClaw Pastriarchy - Irish Cream

$10.00

MD - 9.4% ABV Dessert Stout Lucky you. Quite the Irish blessing, this brew will envelop you in an enchanting warm, roasty aroma as you sip on a smooth swirl of creamy vanilla, chocolate, and coffee. Sláinte!

DuClaw Sweet Baby Swirl

$6.00

MD - 6.2% ABV White Stout Don’t let the golden-yellow appearance fool you, this Sweet Baby rendition sticks to its famous roots, featuring heavenly hints of smooth chocolate and peanut butter, but now with a swirling twist of vanilla and subtle creaminess for a unique white stout style of our original Sweet Baby.

Evil Genius - #Adulting

$6.00

PA - 6.8% ABV Guava IPA

Evil Genius - #ICantEven

$5.00

PA - 5.6% ABV Watermelon Blonde Ale

Evil Genius - Is Butter a Carb?

$6.00

PA - 5.5% ABV Festbier Teamed up with Auntie Anne's pretzels

Evil Genius - It Hits Different

$6.00

PA - 6.5% ABV Tangerine IPA Collaboration with White Castle

Evil Genius - Killing Me Smalls

$5.00

PA - 5.5% ABV Raspberry Shandy

FLYING DOG Fruit Punch Sour

$3.00

MD - 5.3% ABV FRUIT PUNCH SOUR

Fruit Smash Hard Seltzer

$3.00

8% ABV Super Hard Seltzer Choose from Wild Watermelon, Pineapple Punch, Cherry Lime Chill

Heavy Seas Rip Currant

$3.00

MD - 4.5% ABV Fruit beer Brewed with raspberries and black currants for a refreshing fruit forward flavor.

Heineken 0.0 Bottle

$5.00

Alcohol Free

Henry's Hard Orange Soda

$5.00

4.2% ABV

High Noon Seltzers

$8.00

RTD - Vodka & Soda 4.5% ABV Choose from lime, black cherry, and grapefruit

Hudson Toasted Pumpkin

$6.00

NY - 5% ABV Dry Hazy Cider; packed full warming spices & pumpkin pie.

Jailbreak Feed the Monkey

$6.00

MD- Orange Hefeweizen 5.6%ABV

Jailbreak Special Lady Friend

$7.00

MD - Hazy IPA 7% ABV

Lagunitas Disorderly Tea

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$4.50

4.2% ABV

Miller Light

$4.50

4.2% ABV

Monument City Coffee With Friends

$6.00

MD - 5.2% ABV Vanilla Latte Milk Stout

Old Bust Head Graffiti House

$7.00

VA - West Coast Style IPA 7.5% ABV

Old Bust Head Vixen

$6.50

VA - Irish Style Red Ale 5.4% ABV

Pabst Blue Ribbon Hard Coffee

$8.00

WI - 5% ABV Hard Coffee

Port City - Optimal Wit

$6.00

VA - 4.9% ABV Belgian Style White Ale

Southern Tier Harvest Ale

$5.25

NY - 6.7% ABV Autumn IPA

Southern Tier PumKing

$10.50

NY - 8.6% ABV Pumpkin Imperial Ale

Stella Artois

$5.50

5% ABV

Truly Margarita

$3.00

5% ABV

Vizzy Mimosa

$5.00

5% ABV Choose from Pineapple Orange; Strawberry Orange; Pomegranate Orange; and Peach Orange

Woodchuck Pearsecco

$5.50

VT - 6.1% ABV BUBBLY DRY CIDER Inspired by sparkling wines, this dry pear cider is full of bubbles with a clean, crisp finish.

Yuengling

$4.50

4.5% ABV

Draft Beer

DRAFT Calvert - Excellent Adventure

$7.00

MD - 7% ABV Hazy American IPA

DRAFT Greenspring Honey Wheat Lager

$8.50

MD - 5% ABV Wheat Beer

DRAFT Mully's Blood Orange

$6.50

MD - 5.2% ABV Blonde Ale

DRAFT Union Snow Pants

$6.50

DC - 8.5% ABV Oatmeal Stout

DRAFT Calvert 7th State

$5.50Out of stock

MD

DRAFT Flying Dog Kujo

$7.00Out of stock

MD - 6.0% Cold Press Coffee Porter

Soda

Club Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fever Tree Products

$4.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Iced Tea - Sweetened

$3.00

Iced Tea - Unsweetened

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Juice / Milk

Apple Juice

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Pomegranate Juice

$2.50

Water

Bottle Water

$3.00

20 oz. Bottle

Perrier

$3.00

Water

