Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar - North Beach

GLS Masottina Prosecco

$15.00

Italy Colour: pale straw with soft jade highlights. Nose: elegant, fresh and sincere. Reminiscent of citrus fruit: lemons, grapefruit, green mandarins and limes. The aroma then gathers into almost palpable hints of apples; clear at first but with surprising varietal notes that give the freshness of green apples and the soft sweetness of quinces. It ends with light hints of mint and fresh unripe almonds. Palate: fresh and lively in its elegance. Softly enveloping, it reveals hints of citrus fruit whose freshness is almost fragrance. Its harmony is long and lingering embracing with sun-ripened fruit, luscious and light. Characteristics: excellent harmony between silky softness and lively fruity freshness. Serving suggestions... and more besides: its elegance alone is enough for a great aperitif. Its well-balanced and lingering qualities make it ideal with fish and shellfish dishes.