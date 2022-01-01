Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hooked Beaver Creek

review star

No reviews yet

$$$

45 W Thomas Place

Avon, CO 81620

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Miso Soup
Sake Nigiri
Ceviche De Hoy

Verbal Specials

Lunch Special Sliders

$10.50

SOS

Miso Soup

$7.50

Scallion, Wakame, tofu, shiitake

Seaweed Salad

$9.50

wakame, sesame dressing

Mozuku

$20.50

Hooked Salad

$14.50

blend of fresh greens, wild rice crispies, pickled carrots, cucumbers, sprouts, avocado, candied nuts, and crunch

Panzanella Salad

$27.50

4oz beachfront ora king salmon, spinach, mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, dill, red wine vinegar, croutons

Sunomono Salad

$9.50

cucumber, sesame seeds, shoyu dressing

Aw Shucks

Oysters ROCKaFELa

$29.50

Shiguko, Raw ½ Dozen (Copy)

$27.50

Penn Cove Select Oysters

$33.50Out of stock

3L oysters, 1/2 dozen

$32.50

Starters

Edamame w/Sea Salt

$7.50

Traditional Edamame

Edamame w/Flaming Hot

$10.00

The SPICY Edamame

Edamame w/ BBQ

$10.00

Edamame with a BBQ sauce

Crimpster

$32.50

Lobster tail stuffed with shrimp and crab, wrapped in Bacon, dressed with a beurre blanc sauce

Ceviche De Hoy

$23.50

Fresh fish, avocado, cilantro, red onion, lime juice, serrano, EVOO, house made corn chips

Hooked Tacos

$27.50

spicy tuna, fresh picked crab, avocado salsa in a flour shell (3 tacos per order)

Dynamite Shrimp Nachos

$18.50

Spicy chili aioli, sweet soy

Crispy Calamari

$18.50

SPICY, cherry peppers, hot sauce, garlic, lime

Crab Cake APP

$29.50

Champagne sabayon, kennebec potato, oscietra caviar (1 crab cake per order)

Agedashi

$18.50

crispy tofu, katsuo, kaiware, shitake, shoyu dashi

Hawaiian Poke Trio

$35.50

Hawaiian style tar-tar served three different ways: Local Boyz (Nori, chopped garlic, bruniose sweet onions, macadamia nuts), Shoyu Onion (sweet onions, soy, sesame seeds), Creamy California (julienne red onions, sriracha aioli)

Korean BBQ

$18.50

5oz of chuck short rib sliced and marinated. Garnished with Sesame seeds and Green onions.

Fritto Misto

$22.50

shrimp, calamari, shucked mollusk, cherry peppers, white pow, lemon, remoulade

Hooked Foie Gras

$30.50

waffle, gastrique, wine jelly

Aguachile Tacos

$25.50

scallop, shrimp, lime, red onion, calabrese, cilantro, avocado, e.v.o.o.

Keepers

Dinner Lobster Roll 4 oz

$32.50

Maine claw, tail, and knuckle with lemon and butter on a local roll

Dinner Lobster Roll 6 oz

$45.50

Maine tail, claw, and knuckle with lemon and butter on a local roll

Fish Tacos (3)

$19.50

ajillo white fish, avocado, red onion, cilantro

Fish N’ Chips, Full

$30.50

daily catch beer battered white fish, served with kennebec fries and house made tartar sauce.

Shrimp Scampi

$28.50

Mexican wild shrimp, garlic, white wine, lemon butter, fresh pasta

Hooked Burger

$32.50

R Farm wagyu, tempura lobster, bacon, Bearnaise, kennebec fries

Steak Frites

$48.50

R farm cut steak served with garlic parmesean fries and bearnaise sauce

FRESH

Wellington

$45.50Out of stock

Sloppy Sally Sliders

$15.50

smoked Oraking salmon, palisade peach mostardo served on a local roll

Swordfish Skewers

$22.50

achiote, pineapple, crunchy wonton slaw

Toro 2 Ways

$30.50

gunkan nigiri and maki

Mozuku Super Seaweed

$18.50

Reel It In

Salmon

$42.50

All preps are delicious; served with crispy rice cake and stir fried veggies

Tuna

$47.50

Suggested preps: Pacific Rim; served with crispy rice cake and stir fried veggies

Hiramasa

$40.50

All preps are delicious; served with crispy rice cake and stir fried veggies

Shrimp

$35.50

Mexican Shrimp, a saltwater shellfish

Diver Scallops

$40.50

a sweet and tender mollusk

White Pow Fish

$38.50

Blue Fish Fillet

$34.50

Sides

Kennebec Fry

$8.50

Kennebec is the type of potato

Garlic Fry

$10.50

Garlic flavored with Bearnaise sauce for dipping

Graffiti Fry

$10.50

Our home cut Kennebec fresh fries smothered in Sweet Soy and spicy mayo

Sweet Potato Fry

$10.50

Waffle cut Sweet potato fries served with Maple Mousse

Stir Fry Veg

$7.50

Chef's Selection of Stir Fried Veggies

Rice, White

$5.50

Rice, Sushi

$5.50

Crispy Cake

$5.50

Sushi Rice, seared on the flat top for a crunch

Lobster Mac n Cheese

$25.50

sauce americane, fontina cheese, tarragon

Scalloped Potato

$11.50

Pork Belly and Fennel

$18.50

Side Salad

$5.50

Green salad with a Ginger Shallot dressing

Side Spicy Mayo

$2.50

Side dressing

$2.50

Tartar Sauce

$2.50

Half Order Garlic Bread

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Wonton Chips

$3.50

Ray-Sans Rolls

California Roll

$23.50

fresh picked crab, avocado, cucumber, smelt roe

Hawaiian Spicy Ahi Roll

$20.50

spicy tuna, cucumber, yamagobo, sprouts, avocado

Spicy Salmon Roll

$17.00

salmon, yusu kosho, avocado, serrano, crispy tortilla crunch

Dynamite Roll

$23.50

tempura shrimp, spicy crab, cucumber, avocado

Crunchy Roll

$23.50

tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, spicy tuna, cilantro, wonton crunch, spicy sweet soy

Hiramasa Avocado Roll

$20.50

amberjack, scallions, avocado

Caterpillar Roll

$21.50

bbq CO trout, avocado, cucumber, sweet soy, smelt roe

Dragon Roll

$22.50

crab, avocado, seasonal vegetable, bbq CO trout, flying fish roe

Shredder Roll

$20.00

bbq CO Trout, avocado, fresh picked crab, mascarpone cheese, tempura fried, sweet soy, smelt roe

Rainbow Roll

$21.00

crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with chef choice sashimi

Hooked Roll

$23.00

tempura lobster, seasonal vegetables, beef tataki

Honeymoon Roll

$20.00

crab, salmon, avocado, japanese aioli, sweet soy

XTC Roll

$24.00

tempura lobster, cucumber, avocado, spciy tuna, macadamia nuts and spicy kabayaki

Matrix Roll

$29.50

tempura shrimp, fresh picked crab, spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, sauce collage

Lazy Lobster

$30.50

lobster, lemon, cucumber, avocado, basil, garlic butter

Pow-Pow

$26.50

shrimp, mint, cucumber, avocado, kaiware, japanese white fish, ponzu and scallion

The Dork

$23.50Out of stock

crispy pork belly, pastrami duck breast, spicy scallop

Veggie Roll

$15.50

chef's selections of veggies

Avocado Roll

$6.50

Cucumber Roll

$6.50

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$7.50

Cucumber, avocado

Tempura Lobster Roll

$18.50

Sushi Combos

Chirashi Bowl

$38.50

10 pc shashimi, vegetables, and rice

Captains Platter

$75.50

Chef's Choice: 6 piece sashimi, 6 piece nigiri, omakase roll

Kurosan Combo

$65.50

California or Tuna roll, 10 assorted nigiri

Sashimi

3 Pieces of sliced fish (no Rice)

Maguro Sashimi

$19.50

3 Pieces of sliced Bigeye Tuna (no Rice)

Sake Sashimi

$17.50

3 Pieces of sliced Salmon (no Rice)

Hiramasa Sashimi

$18.50

3 Pieces of sliced Amberjack (no Rice)

Shiromi Sashimi

$18.50

Daily Catch white fish

Kani Sashimi

$22.50

Hand picked Crab 3 Pieces (no Rice)

Ikura Sashimi

$14.50

salmon egg 3 pieces (no rice)

Tobiko Sashimi

$14.50

flying fish roe 3 pieces (no rice)

Tamago Sashimi

$10.50

egg omelet

Anago Sashimi

$15.50

BBQ sea eel

Katsuo Shashimi

$16.50Out of stock

bonito mackerel

Handgrade Wasabi

$10.50

Fresh graded wasabi

Nigiri

3 pieces of Nigiri (with rice)

Maguro Nigiri

$19.50

3 pieces of Big Eye Tuna (with rice)

Sake Nigiri

$17.50

3 pieces of Salmon (with rice)

Hiramasa Nigiri

$18.50

3 pieces of Amberjack (with rice)

Shiromi Nigiri

$18.50

3 pieces Daily catch white fish (with rice)

Kani Nigiri

$22.50

3 pieces of Hand picked Crab (with rice)

Ikura Nigiri

$14.50

3 pieces Salmon eggs (with rice)

Tobiko Nigiri

$14.50

3 pieces Flying Fish Roe (with rice)

Tamago Nigiri

$10.50

3 piece Egg Omelet (with rice)

Anago Nigiri

$15.50

3 pieces BBQ Sea Eel (with rice)

Katsuo Nigiri

$16.50Out of stock

3 pieces Bonito mackerel (with rice)

Handgrade Wasabi

$10.50

Fresh graded wasabi

Protein Add On

Add on Protein

Kids

Battered Shrimp

$13.50

served with choice of Fries, Rice, or Oranges

Cheesy Noodles

$13.50

served with choice of Fries, Rice, or Oranges

Chicken Fingers

$13.50

served with choice of Fries, Rice, or Oranges

Fish Sticks

$13.50

served with choice of Fries, Rice, or Oranges

Kids Steak Plate

$19.50

Kids Fish Filet

$19.50

Served with steamed rice & Vegetable

Sushi Combo

$19.50

4 pieces California roll, 4 pieces cucumber avocado roll, 2 pieces salmon nigiri,

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Hooked, in Beaver Creek, is a world class seafood dining experience. The Freshest fish are flown in daily from all over the world to create a unique whole fish dinner that highlights half the fish prepared as sushi preparations and the other half prepared cooked. Come enjoy a one of a kind dinner in this one of a kind restaurant.

Website

Location

45 W Thomas Place, Avon, CO 81620

Directions

Gallery
Hooked image
Hooked image
Hooked image

Similar restaurants in your area

Coyote Cafe Beaver Creek
orange starNo Reviews
210 The Plaza Beaver Creek, CO 81620
View restaurantnext
Beaver Creek Chophouse - 15 W. Thomas Place, 4th floor
orange starNo Reviews
15 W. Thomas Place, 4th floor Avon, CO 81620
View restaurantnext
Avon Bakery & Deli
orange star4.5 • 568
25 Hurd Lane Avon, CO 81620
View restaurantnext
Vin 48 Restaurant Wine bar
orange starNo Reviews
48 E Beaver Creek RD Avon, CO 81620
View restaurantnext
Fiesta Jalisco Avon
orange starNo Reviews
240 Chapel Place #129 Avon, CO 81620
View restaurantnext
The Rose
orange star4.6 • 323
97 main st STE W-102B Edwards, CO 81632
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Avon

Avon Bakery & Deli
orange star4.5 • 568
25 Hurd Lane Avon, CO 81620
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Avon
Edwards
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Vail
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Silverthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Breckenridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)
Basalt
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Aspen
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston