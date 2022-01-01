Hooked Beaver Creek
|Sunday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
Hooked, in Beaver Creek, is a world class seafood dining experience. The Freshest fish are flown in daily from all over the world to create a unique whole fish dinner that highlights half the fish prepared as sushi preparations and the other half prepared cooked. Come enjoy a one of a kind dinner in this one of a kind restaurant.
45 W Thomas Place, Avon, CO 81620
