Hooked Hooked- Allen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1289 Johnson Road, Suite 2160, Allen, TX 75034
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pizzeria Flora - 1289 Johnson Rd Suite 2100
No Reviews
1289 Johnson Road Allen, TX 75013
View restaurant
The Grind Burger Bar - McKinney 7500 Stacy Rd Suite 150
No Reviews
7500 Stacy Road McKinney, TX 75070
View restaurant
The Salty Butcher - Salty Butcher Allen
No Reviews
1289 Johnson Road, Suite 2180 Allen, TX 75013
View restaurant