Hooked Hooked- Allen

Chef Snax

Chilled Peel and Eat Shrimp

$19.00

Served with lemon aioli or somkey cocktail sauce.

Green Bean Fries

$11.00

Fried green beans dusted with wasabi black pepper ranch and a side of chipotle ranch.

Corn on the Cob

$6.00

Fried corn topped with lemon aioli, black pepper ranch dust and scallions.

Sidewinder Fries

$6.00

Sweet Sour Cream Hushpuppies

$10.00

Sour cream and honey hushpuppies drizzled with jalapeno cilantro fam and garnished with scallions.

Guppy Boxes

Popcorn Shrimp

$13.00

Served with waffle fries and a fountain drink.

Popcorn Chicken

$12.00

Served with waffle fries and a fountain drink.

Fish Fingers

$14.00

Served with waffle fries and a fountain drink.

Tackle Box

Tackle Box - Catch of the Day Fried

$20.00

Served with waffle fries, corn on the cob and lemon wedge.

Tackle Box - Catch of the Day Grilled

$20.00

Served with waffle fries, corn on the cob and lemon wedge.

Tackle Box - House Special Fried

$20.00

Served with waffle fries, corn on the cob and lemon wedge.

Tackle Box - House Special Grilled

$20.00

Served with waffle fries, corn on the cob and lemon wedge.

Tackle Box - Shrimp Fried

$18.00

Served with waffle fries, corn on the cob and lemon wedge.

Tackle Box - Shrimp Grilled

$18.00

Served with waffle fries, corn on the cob and lemon wedge.

Tackle Box - Seafood Platter

Served with waffle fries, corn on the cob and lemon wedge.

Tackle Box -Crawfish Tails Fried

$18.00

Served with waffle fries, corn on the cob and lemon wedge.

Tackle Box -Crawfish Tails Grilled

$18.00

Served with waffle fries, corn on the cob and lemon wedge.

Sandwiches

Lobster Roll

$26.00

Crab Salad Rolls

$18.00

Chilled crab, shaved celery, diced red pepper and lemon aioli. Served in two toasted buns.

Mini Crawfish Po'Boys

$13.00

Two toasted buns with a spicy dijon mayonnaise, fried crawfish tails, dill relish, and micro celery greens.

The Triple Roll

$45.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$22.00

Seared crab cake on a toasted garlic black sesame seed bun. Topped with coleslaw and house made chips.

Southern Fried Sandwich- Shrimp

$20.00

Your choice of grilled, fried or blackened shrimp on a garlic seasame seed bun topped with house made coleslaw and fried jalapeno rings.

Southern Fried Sandwich- Catch of The Day

$20.00

Your choice of grilled, fried or blackened fish on a garlic & black sesame seed bun topped with house made coleslaw and fried jalapeno rings.

Southern Fried Sandwich- House Special

$20.00

Your choice of grilled, fried or blackened fish on a garlic & black sesame seed bun topped with house made coleslaw and fried jalapeno rings.

Southern Fried Sandwich- Crawfish Tails

$20.00

Specials

Low Country Steamed Shrimp

$23.00

Seasoned steamed easy peel shrimp, Andouille sausage, corn on the cob, and red potatoes.

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$27.00

Creamy white cheese sauce with a hint of lobster and brandy, mixed with shell pasta and topped with butter poached lobster tail.

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Corn tortilla with your choice of fried or grilled fish, with grilled pineapple, Scotch Bonnet relish, and celery micro greens

Salads

Sliced Avocado Salad

$12.00

Candied lemon herb salad with local greens, sliced avocado, red onion, tomatoes and honey jalapeño cilantro vinaigrette.

Zesty Baby Gem Salad

$12.00

baby gem iceberg lettuce with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, jalapeno crisps, and chipotle ranch.

Desserts

Key Lime Handpie

$8.00

Two key lime pie tartlets dusted with powdered sugar.

Beignet Fries

$12.00

Dusted with powdered sugar and served with a side of apple caramel sauce.

Side Protein

Side Crab Cake

$12.00

Side Crawfish Tails

$9.00

Side Shrimp Fried

$10.00

Side Catch of the Day

$10.00

Side Chef's Choice

$12.00

Side Crab Salad

$12.00

Side Shrimp Grilled

$10.00

Side Items

Tartar

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Lemon Aioli

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Lemon Viniagarette

$0.50

Honey Jalapeno Cilantro Viniagarette

$0.50

Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Slaw

$2.00

Special of the Day

Seared Scallop

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
