Hook Hall

556 Reviews

$

3400 Georgia Ave. NW

Washington, DC 20010

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 4:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 4:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 4:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

