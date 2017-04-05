Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hook Line Seafood & Pizza

1 Angell Road

Narragansett, RI 02882

Popular Items

Large Cheese Pizza
Kids Chicken & FF
Lobster Roll

Soups

Bowl Chowda

$9.00Out of stock

Cup Chowda

$6.00

Salads

Wedge of Lettuce

$10.95

House Salad

$12.95

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Appetizers

Pt. Judith Calamari

$16.95

Crispy Shrimp

$16.95

Drunken Clams

$16.95

Wings

$15.95

Mussels App Size

$10.00Out of stock

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Raw Bar

Daily Oyster

$2.50

Little Neck & Cherrystones

$2.00Out of stock

Colossal Shrimp Cocktail

$5.00

3 and 3 special

$14.00Out of stock

Sauteed Entrees

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00Out of stock

Clams & Linguini

$23.00Out of stock

Fried Entrees

Fish Tacos

$20.95

Fish and Chips

$19.95

Buttermilk Shrimp

$19.95

Hooks Fried Combo

$25.95

Clam Platter

$22.95Out of stock

Breaded Shrimp

$18.95

Flounder Platter

$24.95

Scallop Platter

$24.95

Oyster Temp Platter

$25.95

Lobster

Steamed Lobster

$30.00Out of stock

Stuffed Lobster

$41.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Shrimp Roll

$12.95

Flounder Sandwich

$15.95

Clam Roll

$13.95

Scallop Roll

$16.95

Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Gansett Burger

$14.95

Lobster Roll

$27.00

Sides

Side Sweet Potato FF

$6.50

Side House Fries

$5.50

Side Linguini

$4.50

Side 8oz Slaw

$4.95

Side 4oz Slaw

$2.95

Side House Salad

$5.95

Bag of Ice

$3.50

Extra Cocktail

$1.00

Extra Spicy Tartar

$1.00

Extra Tartar

$1.00

Gansett Cup

$5.00

Kids

Kids Chicken & FF

$6.95

Kids Ling

$5.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.95

Grilled Cheese & FF

$5.95

Pizza

Small White Rictotta

$16.00

Takeout By the Pound

1/2 lb Fried Shrimp

$15.00

1 lb Fried Shrimp

$24.00

1/2 lb Fried Calamari

$12.00

1 lb Fried Calamari

$23.00

1/2 lb Fried Flounder

$13.00

1 lb Fried Flounder

$26.00

1/2 lb Fried Scallops

$18.00

1 lb Fried Whole Bellies

$26.00

Takeout Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Large Cheese Pizza

$20.00

Gluten Free

$18.00

Fountain Drinks

Small Drink

$1.95

Large Drink

$3.00

Bottle Waterz

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Seafood Restaurant. Family Owned & Operated

Location

1 Angell Road, Narragansett, RI 02882

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

