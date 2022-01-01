Hooks Seafood & Poboys
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
651 Terry Pkwy, Terrytown, LA 70056
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Oakwood Center - Oakwood Center
4.3 • 725
197 Westbank Expy Gretna, LA 70053
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Terrytown
More near Terrytown