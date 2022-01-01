Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hooks Seafood & Poboys

review star

No reviews yet

651 Terry Pkwy

Terrytown, LA 70056

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp Sandwich Combo
Pick 2 Protein of choice
Catfish Platter

Sandwich Combos

Shrimp Sandwich Combo

Shrimp Sandwich Combo

$10.99

6" Shrimp Po'boy (Davian) dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo and ketchup, served with hooks special potato wedges.

Hot Sausage Sandwich Combo

Hot Sausage Sandwich Combo

$10.99

6" Hot Sausage Po" Boy dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, and ketchup, served with hooks special potato wedges.

Philly Sandwich Combo

Philly Sandwich Combo

$10.99

6" Philly Cheesesteak made of thinly sliced ribeye steak, caramelized onion on French bread dressed with mayo only, served with hooks special potato wedges.

Burger Sandwich Combo

Burger Sandwich Combo

$10.99

6" Burger Po" Boys made of premium Cajun seasoned ground beef patty, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle ,mayo, mustered and ketchup, served with hooks special potato wedges.

Fish Sandwich Combo

Fish Sandwich Combo

$10.99

6" Catfish Po" Boy dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, and ketchup, served with hooks special potato wedges.

Hooks Chicken

(6PCS) ( wing only 2 Flavor & Dipping sauce)

(6PCS) ( wing only 2 Flavor & Dipping sauce)

$7.99
(8PCS) ( wing only 2 Flavor & Dipping sauce)

(8PCS) ( wing only 2 Flavor & Dipping sauce)

$9.99
(10PCS) (wing only 2 Flavor & Dipping Sauce )

(10PCS) (wing only 2 Flavor & Dipping Sauce )

$11.99
(12PCS) ( wing only 2 Flavor & Dipping sauce)

(12PCS) ( wing only 2 Flavor & Dipping sauce)

$13.99
(15PCS) ( wing only 2 Flavor & Dipping sauce)

(15PCS) ( wing only 2 Flavor & Dipping sauce)

$17.99
(20PCS) ( wing only 2 Flavor & Dipping sauce)

(20PCS) ( wing only 2 Flavor & Dipping sauce)

$24.99
(30PCS) ( wing only 2 Flavor & Dipping sauce)

(30PCS) ( wing only 2 Flavor & Dipping sauce)

$33.45
(40PCS) ( wing only 2 Flavor & Dipping sauce)

(40PCS) ( wing only 2 Flavor & Dipping sauce)

$47.66
Chicken Tinder 4 pc

Chicken Tinder 4 pc

$10.99

Served With Fries .

Pick 2

Pick 2 Protein of choice

Pick 2 Protein of choice

$16.99

Select 2 Protein options, served with buttered French Bread and hooks wedges Fries.

Pick 3

Pick 3 Protein of Choice

Pick 3 Protein of Choice

$23.99

Select 3 meat options, served with buttered French Bread and hooks wedges Fries.

Seafood Platter

Catfish Platter

Catfish Platter

$11.99

2 Pieces of catfish, served with buttered French Bread and hooks wedges Fries.

Shrimp Platter

Shrimp Platter

$11.99

Shrimp Platter, (Davian ) served with buttered French Bread and hooks wedges Fries.

Red Fish Platter

Red Fish Platter

$14.99Out of stock

2 Pieces of Red Fish, served with buttered French Bread and hooks wedges Fries.

Trout Platter

Trout Platter

$11.99

2 Pieces of Trout, served with buttered French Bread and hooks wedges Fries.

Side Orders

Shrimp

Shrimp

$5.99
Jalapenos Poppers

Jalapenos Poppers

$5.99
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99
Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$3.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.99
Okra

Okra

$3.99
Crawfish Pie

Crawfish Pie

$3.99
Meat Pie

Meat Pie

$3.99
Potato Wedges

Potato Wedges

$2.99
Corn Nuggets

Corn Nuggets

$3.99

KIDS MEAL

KD 3 PCS Chicken Wings

$5.99

6 Pc KD Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

KD 1 Pc Fish

$5.99

KD 5 Pcs Shrimp

$5.99

Desserts

Red velvet

Red velvet

$5.99
Limoncello cake

Limoncello cake

$5.99
Carrot cake

Carrot cake

$5.99

Drink

Coke®

$1.39

Diet Coke®

$1.39

Sprite®

$1.39

Drpepper®

$1.39

Barq's Root Beer®

$1.39

Water

$1.39
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

651 Terry Pkwy, Terrytown, LA 70056

Directions

Gallery
Hooks Seafood & Poboys image
Banner pic
BG pic
Hooks Seafood & Poboys image

Similar restaurants in your area

Joe's Cafe - # 5 Terrytown
orange starNo Reviews
857 Terry Pkwy Terrytown, LA 70056
View restaurantnext
Sultans Shawarma Shack - 444 Lapalco Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
444 Lapalco Blvd Gretna, LA 70056
View restaurantnext
Tan Dinh
orange starNo Reviews
1705 Lafayette,Ste A Gretna, LA 70053
View restaurantnext
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Harvey
orange star4.0 • 742
1901 Manhattan Blvd Harvey, LA 70058
View restaurantnext
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Oakwood Center - Oakwood Center
orange star4.3 • 725
197 Westbank Expy Gretna, LA 70053
View restaurantnext
Fuji Hana Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1130 Behrman Hwy Gretna, LA 70056
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Terrytown

Tony Mandina's
orange star4.8 • 1,595
1915 Pratt Street Gretna, LA 70053
View restaurantnext
Banana Blossom
orange star4.4 • 967
500 9th St Gretna, LA 70053
View restaurantnext
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Oakwood Center - Oakwood Center
orange star4.3 • 725
197 Westbank Expy Gretna, LA 70053
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Terrytown
Harvey
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Marrero
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Chalmette
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Metairie
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
New Orleans
review star
Avg 4.5 (272 restaurants)
Kenner
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Slidell
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Mandeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston