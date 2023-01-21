Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hook't Juice Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

101 Marcus Garvey Blvd

Brooklyn, NY 11206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Breakfast

Light Breakfast

$1.75

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.00

2 eggs any style served w/meat

Pancakes for B'fast

$8.00

3 Buttermilk Pancakes served w/meat

Pancake Platter

$13.95

Pancakes, Eggs, Meat, coffee or tea

French Toast for B'fast

$9.00

2 Texas Toast served w/meat

French Toast Platter

$14.00

French Toast, Eggs, Meat, small coffee or tea

Breakfast Platter

$10.95

Served w/ 3 eggs in any style, meat of your choice (turkey, beef, or pork), with homefries, hashbrowns, French Fries, toast, and coffee or tea.

Steak 'n Eggs

$19.99

T-Bone Steak, 3 eggs, fries, small coffee or tea

Chicken 'n Wafflez

$14.00

3 Crispy Fried Chicken served with Buttermilk Waffle

Fish 'n Gritz

4 pieces of fried fish and grits

Shrimp 'n Gritz

$16.00

6 pieces of fried or grilled shrimp

Wafflez AND...

$10.00

Eggs

$3.50

Combo

Fish 'n Chipz

$12.00

4 piece Whiting 'n Fries

Shrimp 'n Chipz

$14.00

Fish, Shrimp, 'n Fries

1/4 Chicken Combo

$12.00

Quarter Chicken (Leg & Thigh served rice, two sides)

1/2 Chicken Combo

$15.00

Half (Leg, Thigh, & Breast served with two sides)

Whole Chicken Combo

$20.00

Whole Chicken and sides

Fish Sandwich

Seafood Box

$18.00

Wingz 'n Chipz

$12.00

Meatloaf Sandwich

$8.00

Dinner

Bed'stuy Burger

$8.50

Brioche Bun, 8 oz burger, and fries

Chicken Dinner

$15.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Breast w/french fries

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

5 Golden Crisp Tenders

Fish Dinner

Hook't Seafood Boil

$40.00

Impossible Burger

$14.00

Plants/Soy Burger and fries

Perfect Lamb

$22.00

Lamb served w/potato 'n spinach

Rasta Pasta

$10.00

Rasta Pasta (plain) w/ Peppers

Seared Salmon

$20.00

Served with Potato

Shrimp Dinner

$16.00

Stuyvesant Steak

$25.00

Steak served w/ Potato

Turkey Dinner

$15.00

Salads

Hook't House Salad

$8.00

Butter Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber

Ceasar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Garlic Croutons, Parmesan Flakes

Sidez

Cabbage

Candied Yams

Collard Greens

French Fries

$4.00

Mac 'n Cheese

Macaroni Salad

$7.00

Potato Salad

String Beans

$7.00

Fried Chicken Wings

$6.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

Chicken Salad

$6.00

Salmon Cakes

$6.00

Gritz

$4.00

Beverages (Non-Alcohol)

Half 'n Half

1/2 Lemonade & 1/2 Iced Tea

Iced Tea

Lemonade

Passion Fruit

Tropicana Orange Juice

$3.00

Soda

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Water

$2.00

Hot Tea

Hot Chocolate

Coffee

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Dessertz

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$6.00

Apple Pie

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Red Velvet Mini Loafs

$6.00

Pecan Pie

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Soul Food & Taste of the Islands...

Website

Location

101 Marcus Garvey Blvd, Brooklyn, NY 11206

Directions

