- Home
- /
- Tuscaloosa
- /
- Hoolie's Grill - 1351 McFarland Boulevard East
Hoolie's Grill 1351 McFarland Boulevard East
1351 McFarland Boulevard East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Burgers
- Hamburger$5.00
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, and mustard
- Hamburger Combo$8.50
- Cheeseburger$5.50
Dressed with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, and mustard
- Cheeseburger Combo$9.00
- Bacon Cheeseburger$6.00
Dressed with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, and mustard
- Bacon Cheeseburger Combo$9.50
- Double Hamburger$6.50
- Double Hamburger Combo$10.00
- Double Cheeseburger$7.00
2 patties dressed with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, and mustard
- Double Cheeseburger Combo$10.50
- Double Bacon Cheeseburger$7.55
2 patties dressed with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, and mustard
- Double Bacon Cheese Burger Combo$11.05
Wraps
- Chicken Kabob Wrap$7.25
Grilled chicken, bell peppers, and onions dressed with hummus, lettuce, and tomato
- Chicken Gyro Wrap$7.25
Grilled Chicken dressed with tatziki, lettuce, and tomato
- Chicken Philly Wrap$7.25
Grilled Chicken with peppers and onions on the grill dressed with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$7.25
Grilled Chicken dresses with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard
- Turbo Chicken$7.25
Grilled Chicken with lettuce, tomato, ranch, jalapeno, and feta cheese
- Chicken Salad Wrap$7.25
Our famous chicken salad dressed with lettuce and tomato
- Philly Steak$7.25
Philly meat with peppers and onions on the grill dressed with swiss cheese, lettuce,tomato, and mayo
- Ribeye Steak$7.25
Ribeye grilled with onions and mushrooms dressed with mayo, mustard, lettuce, and tomato.
- Turbo Felafel$7.25
Felafel with ranch, jalapeño, feta, lettuce, and tomato
- Turbo Gyro$7.25
Gyro meat dressed with ranch, feta cheese, jalapeno, lettuce, and tomato
- Gyro Wrap$7.25
Gyro meat dressed with tatziki, lettuce, and tomato
- Kafta Wrap$7.25
Grilled Kafta dressed with hummus, lettuce, and tomato
- Ham and Swiss$7.25
Turkey-ham dressed with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard
- Turkey Melt$7.25
Turkey breast dressed with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard
- Pita Club$7.25
Turkey-ham, turkey, and turkey bacon dressed with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard
- Felafel Wrap$7.25
Ground chick pea mix fried and dressed with hummus, lettuce, tomato, and tahini
- Veggie Wrap$7.25
Grilled bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms dressed with hummus, lettuce, and tomato
- Combo$4.00
Entree Plates
- Felafel Plate$14.99
Felafel on a bed of rice with greek salad, orange slices, pita bread, and your choice of hummus or tatziki
- Gyro Plate$14.99
Gyro Meat on a bed of rice with greek salad, orange slices, pita bread, and your choice of hummus or tatziki
- Kafta Plate$14.99
Kafta on a bed of rice with greek salad, orange slices, pita bread, and your choice of hummus or tatziki
- Chicken Kabob Plate$14.99
Chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a bed of rice with greek salad, orange slices, pita bread, and your choice of hummus or tatziki
- TIlapia Plate$14.99
Tilapia Fish on a bed of rice with greek salad, orange slices, pita bread, and your choice of hummus or tatziki
- Beef Kabob Plate$14.99
Beef grilled with peppers and onions on a bed of rice with greek salad, orange slices, pita bread, and your choice of hummus or tatziki
- Shrimp Kabob Plate$14.99
Shrimp grilled with peppers and onions on a bed of rice with greek salad, orange slices, pita bread, and your choice of hummus or tatziki
- Combination Plate$18.99
Your choice of any 2 proteins on a bed of rice with greek salad, orange slices, pita bread, and your choice of hummus or tatziki
- George Chicken$14.99
- George Gyro$14.99
- Sampler Platter$15.99
Tatziki Dip, Hummus Dip, Felafel, Kafta, Tabooli, Rice, and Pita Bread
Specialty Spuds
- Simple Potato$5.99
Baked potato topped with butter and sour cream
- Stuffed Potato$6.99
Baked potato topped with butter, sour cream, shredded cheese, green onions, and bacon bits
- Veggie Potato$7.99
Baked potato topped with butter, sour cream, shredded cheese, green onions, and broccoli
- BBQ Chicken Potato$10.99
Baked potato topped with butter, sour cream, shredded cheese, green onions, bacon bits, and BBQ chicken
- BBQ Beef Potato$10.99
Baked potato topped with butter, sour cream, shredded cheese, green onions, bacon bits, and BBQ beef
- Gyro Potato$10.99
Baked potato topped with butter, sour cream, shredded cheese, green onions, bacon bits, gyro meat, and a dollop of tatziki
- Philly Potato$10.99
Baked Potato topped with butter, sour cream, shredded cheese, green onion, bacon bits, philly meat, grilled onions, and grilled peppers.
- Chicken Philly Potato$10.99
Baked potato topped with butter, sour cream, green onions, bacon bits, grilled chicken, grilled onions, and grilled peppers
Other Favorites
- Chicken FInger Basket$9.50
4 fingers, fries, and honey mustard
- 4 Fried Fingers No FF$6.00
- Chicken Finger Sandwich$6.00
2 fried chicken fingers dressed with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a bun
- WIngs and Fries$9.50
6 wings, fries, and ranch
- 6 Wings No FF$7.50
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$6.89
spicy fried chicken patty dressed with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a bun
- Swiss Chicken Mushroom$6.89
2 grilled chicken fingers topped with Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, and dress with lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich$6.00
BBQ chicken on a hamburger bun
- BBQ Beef Sandwich$6.00
BBQ beef on a hamburger bun
- BLT$3.99
Turkey Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted sourdough bread
- Grilled Cheese$3.65
Swiss and American Cheese on sourdough bread
- Combos Other$3.50
- Grilled fingers 1pc$1.50
Salads and Starters
- Greek Salad$8.49
Salad with feta cheese, olives, and pepperoncini served with Greek dressing
- Chef Salad$8.99
Salad topped with turkey-ham, turkey, and shredded cheese
- Grilled Chicken Salad$8.99
Salad topped with grilled chickenand shredded cheese
- Chicken Salad Plate$8.99
Our house made chicken salad on a bed of lettuce garnished with tomatoes and pickels
- Garden Salad$4.99
- Tabooli$4.59
Salad made from chopped tomatoes, parsley, bulger wheat, onion, and dressed with lemon juice and olive oil
- Hummus Dip$4.59
Dip made from ground chick peas and tahini
- Tatziki Dip$4.59
Dip made from Greek yogurt, garlic, and cucumber
- Baba Ghanouj$4.59
Dip made from Baked eggplant and tahini
- Sauteed Mushrooms$4.59
- Lentil Soup$3.39
- 4 Falafel$3.00
Sides
- French Fries$2.49
- Cheese Fries$2.89
- Loaded Fries$3.39
Fries topped with cheese sauce, ranch, jalapeno, bacon bits and seasoning
- Fried Okra$2.49
- Onion Rings$2.49
- Cheese Sticks$4.59
Fried mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara sauce
- Wild Rice$2.49
- Broccoli$2.89
- Burger Box Side Salad$2.49
- Chips$1.00
- Baked Chips$1.00
Just For Kids
Breakfast
- Egg Sanwich$5.00
Eggs on sourdough toast
- Egg and Cheese Sandwich$5.25
Eggs and American cheese on sourdough toast
- Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich$5.50
Bacon, eggs, and American cheese on sourdough toast
- Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich$5.50
Sausage, eggs, and American cheese on sourdough toast
- Combo$3.50
- Cheese Omelet$8.25
- Western Omelet$9.05
- Vegetarian Omelet$9.05
- BLT$3.99
- Grilled Cheese$3.65
Swiss and American Cheese on sourdough bread
Extras
- Side of Dressing$0.75
- Side of Tzatziki$1.00
- Side of hummus$1.00
- Side of Feta Cheese$1.50
- Skewer Beef$5.95
- Order of Shrimp$5.95
- 4 Pieces Felafel$3.00
- Single piece Felafel$0.75
- Order Gyro Meat$3.00
- Extra Fried Chicken Finger$1.50
- Extra Grilled Finger$1.50
- Extra Wing$1.25
- Side BBQ
- Order of Ck$3.00
- Side Hot Sauce
- Side of Jalapeños$0.65
- Side of Banana peppers$0.65
- Side of Olives$1.00
- Side of Cheese sauce$0.75
- Piece Pita$0.35
- JouJou Pita Bag$2.25
- Bag Greek Pita$2.80
- pc of fel$0.65
Sweet Treats
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1351 McFarland Boulevard East, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404