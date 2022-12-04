- Home
- /
- Cookeville
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Hooligan's Half/Irish Pub
Hooligan's Half/Irish Pub
No reviews yet
586 S Jefferson Ave
Suite A
Cookeville, TN 38501
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
**Featured**
Appetizers
Bacon Cheese Fries
Bacon + Cheese + Fries
Smoked Fish Spread
Wild Ocean Caught Pollock Smoked In House Served with Crackers and Jalapeños
Basket of Fries
Crispy French Fries
Platter Buffalo
Four Buffalo Wings, Two Buffalo Tenders, and Five Buffalo Shrimp
Buffalo Shrimp
A Dozen Large Spiced Freshly Breaded Shrimp
Buffalo Tenders
Four Large Freshly Breaded Spiced Tenders
Chicken Quesadilla
Quesadilla Stuffed with Chicken, Cheese, Jalapeños, Onions, Peppers, and Black Olives with Sour Cream and Salsa
Fried Mushrooms
Button Mushrooms, Hand Breaded in Seasoned Flour, Served with Horseradish Sauce
Fried Shrimp
A Dozen Large Shrimp Hand Breaded and Fried Golden Brown
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Marinara
Nachos
Chicken or Beef Nachos covered with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives and Jalapeños. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa
Onion Rings
Jumbo Fresh Onion Rings Hand Breaded and Fried to a Golden Brown
Potato Skins
Skins Piled High with Cheese and Bacon
Shrimp Skewers
Six Large Shrimp Grilled
Chips & Salsa
The name says it all
Fried Pickles
Lightly Fried and Served with Remoulade
Chips and Queso (now with more queso, no salsa)
The name says it all
Entrées
Broiled Cod Platter
12 oz Cod seasoned with old bay and broiled until flaking apart. Served on a bed of rice and one side
Chicken And Chips
Three chicken tenders served with your choice of one side and a small portion of coleslaw
Fish and Chips
9 oz of cod beer battered and deep fried, served with one side and a small portion of slaw
Hamburger Steak
9 oz Hamburger grilled up and topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions
Mojo Chicken Dinner
Large chicken breast served on a bed of rice and your choice of one side. Try it smothered!
Open Face Roast Beef
Sliced Roast Beed served on a piece of toast and topped with homemade brown gravy
Shepherds Pie
Beef slow cooked with carrots, celery and gravy. Topped with mashed potatoes and cheese
Shrimp Skewer Dinner
12 Grilled shrimp served on a bed of rice and your choice of one side
Wings
Hamburgers
1/2 lb Hooligan's Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayo, and Your Choice of Cheese
Bacon Bleu Burger
Apple Smoked Bacon, Gorgonzola Crumbles and Your Choice of Toppings
Bacon Cheeseburger
Topped with Apple Smoked Bacon, Your Choice of Cheese and Toppings
Double Double Burger
Two 9 oz. Patties on this Monster! You pick the Toppings and Cheese