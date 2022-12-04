Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Hooligan's Half/Irish Pub

No reviews yet

586 S Jefferson Ave

Suite A

Cookeville, TN 38501

**Featured**

1/2 lb Hooligan's Burger

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayo, and Your Choice of Cheese

Appetizers

Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.99

Bacon + Cheese + Fries

Smoked Fish Spread

$6.99

Wild Ocean Caught Pollock Smoked In House Served with Crackers and Jalapeños

Basket of Fries

$3.99

Crispy French Fries

Platter Buffalo

$10.99

Four Buffalo Wings, Two Buffalo Tenders, and Five Buffalo Shrimp

Buffalo Shrimp

$10.99

A Dozen Large Spiced Freshly Breaded Shrimp

Buffalo Tenders

$10.49

Four Large Freshly Breaded Spiced Tenders

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.49

Quesadilla Stuffed with Chicken, Cheese, Jalapeños, Onions, Peppers, and Black Olives with Sour Cream and Salsa

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Button Mushrooms, Hand Breaded in Seasoned Flour, Served with Horseradish Sauce

Fried Shrimp

$10.99

A Dozen Large Shrimp Hand Breaded and Fried Golden Brown

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.19

Served with Marinara

Nachos

$8.99

Chicken or Beef Nachos covered with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives and Jalapeños. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa

Onion Rings

$6.99

Jumbo Fresh Onion Rings Hand Breaded and Fried to a Golden Brown

Potato Skins

$7.99

Skins Piled High with Cheese and Bacon

Shrimp Skewers

$5.99

Six Large Shrimp Grilled

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

The name says it all

Fried Pickles

$6.49

Lightly Fried and Served with Remoulade

Chips and Queso (now with more queso, no salsa)

$5.19

The name says it all

Entrées

Broiled Cod Platter

$11.49

12 oz Cod seasoned with old bay and broiled until flaking apart. Served on a bed of rice and one side

Chicken And Chips

$10.29

Three chicken tenders served with your choice of one side and a small portion of coleslaw

Fish and Chips

$10.49

9 oz of cod beer battered and deep fried, served with one side and a small portion of slaw

Hamburger Steak

$9.49

9 oz Hamburger grilled up and topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions

Mojo Chicken Dinner

$9.49

Large chicken breast served on a bed of rice and your choice of one side. Try it smothered!

Open Face Roast Beef

$9.99

Sliced Roast Beed served on a piece of toast and topped with homemade brown gravy

Shepherds Pie

$9.99

Beef slow cooked with carrots, celery and gravy. Topped with mashed potatoes and cheese

Shrimp Skewer Dinner

$11.99

12 Grilled shrimp served on a bed of rice and your choice of one side

Wings

Hooligans Wings

$10.99

Cookeville's Best wings. You choose the Heat

Boneless Wings

$10.99

Hand Breaded Boneless Wings Tossed in a Sauce of your Choice

50 Wings

$49.99

Fifty of Cookeville's Best Wings

Hamburgers

1/2 lb Hooligan's Burger

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayo, and Your Choice of Cheese

Bacon Bleu Burger

$9.99

Apple Smoked Bacon, Gorgonzola Crumbles and Your Choice of Toppings

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Topped with Apple Smoked Bacon, Your Choice of Cheese and Toppings

Double Double Burger

$12.49

Two 9 oz. Patties on this Monster! You pick the Toppings and Cheese