Hooper's 1010 King CT

By the LB

Southern Pecan

$9.50+

Italian Roast

$9.50+

Decaf Sumatra

$9.50+

Snacks & Pastries

Muffins

$3.00

Chips

$1.50

Cereal

$2.00

Thunderbird Bars

$3.50

Bobo's Oat Bars

$3.50

Umpqua Oatmeal

$3.00

Quiche

$4.50+

Coffee Cake

$4.00+

Scone

$4.00

Cookie

$4.00

Signature Coffee

Drew's Brew

$5.00+

Mary's Magick

$5.00+

Hootin' Newton

$4.50+

Honey Nut

$4.50+

Almond Joy Mocha

$5.00+

Raspberry Mocha

$4.50+

Sweetheart Mocha

$4.50+

Peppermint Mocha

$4.50+

Conventional Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Iced Coffee

$4.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Red Eye

$4.50

Americano

$4.50

Mocha

$4.50+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.50+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Con Panna

$4.50

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.00+

Other Drinks

Hot Cocoa

$3.00+

Milk

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Flavored Tea

$3.50

Breakfast Plates

Traditional Breakfast

$11.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.00

Brisket Hash

$12.00

Southern Style Benedict

$11.00

Avocado Toast Benedict

$12.00

Country Style Benedict

$13.00

Omelettes

Traditional Omelette

$10.00

Spicy

$11.00

Vegetarian

$9.00

Tacos

Potato & Egg

$3.50+

Chorizo & Egg

$4.00+

Steak & Eggs

$6.00+

Migas

$5.00

Bacon and Egg

$4.50

Sandwiches

Morning Burger

$9.00

English Muffin

$7.00

Sausage Biscuit

$9.00

Extras

Single Pancake

$3.00

Pancake Stack (3)

$7.00

French Toast

$8.00

Yogurt with Granola

$6.00

Oatmeal, Oats, and Honey

$7.00

Seasonal Fruit Cup - 8 oz

$4.00

1 egg

$2.00

Side 2 Sausage Patties

$4.00

Side Gravy - 2 oz

$1.00

Side of Gravy - 8 oz

$4.00

Side biscuit

$2.00

Side 2 bacon strips

$4.00

Chips & Dip

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Chips & Guacamole

$8.00

Chips & Queso

$9.00

Starters

Quesadilla

$14.00+

Loaded Smoked Potato

$9.00+

Soups

Chicken Veggie Soup

$8.00

Chili Con Carne

$9.00

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Strawberry Walnut

$10.00

Tacos

Brisket Taco

$7.00

Carnitas Taco

$5.50

Pirata Taco

$7.00

Smoked Chicken Taco

$6.00

Sweet Potato Taco

$5.00

Sandwiches

Smash Burger

$9.00

Avocado Club

$11.00

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

By the LB

Chop Brisket

$20.00

Chop Pork

$17.00

Chicken Breast

$17.00

Beef Fajita

$19.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$8.00+

Potato Salad

$6.00+

Mashed Potato

$6.00+Out of stock

Spicy Cole Slaw

$5.00+

Cocktails

Mexican Martini

$10.00

Train Wreck

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Garnet Cosmo

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Leatherface Lemonade

$7.00

Bluebonnet

$7.00

Bloody Massacre

$7.00

Frozen Bellini

$8.00

Frozen Margarita

$7.00

Margarita on the rocks

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

White Russian

$9.00

Colorado Bulldog

$9.00

On Tap

Dos XX Draft

$5.00

Shiner Bock Draft

$5.00

Mich Ultra Draft

$5.00

Rotating IPA Draft

$8.00

Yuengling Draft

$6.00

Bottles & Cans

Lone Star

$2.50

Lone Star Light

$2.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Coors

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Yuengling Flight

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Corona Premier

$4.50

Dos Equis Bottle

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Negra Modelo

$4.50

Shiner Bock

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.50

Wells

Vodka

$7.00

Gin

$7.00

Whiskey

$7.00

Tequila

$7.00

Rum

$7.00

Scotch

$7.00

Whiskey/Scotch

40 Creek

$7.00

Blantons Bourbon

$18.00

Bulleit Rye Whiskey

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Royal Reserve

$10.00

Fireball

$7.00

Garrison Brothers Bourbon

$16.00

Glenlevit 12 Year

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Macallan 12 Year

$12.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Rebeccas Creek Small Batch

$10.00

Texas Ranger Whiskey

$9.00

Timber Craft Whiskey

$12.00

TX Bourbon

$9.00

Wellers

$12.00

Vodka

Titos

$9.00

Deep Eddy Vodka

$9.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$9.00

Ketel One Vodka

$9.00

Effen Cucumber Vodka

$9.00

Iron City

$7.00

Skyy

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$9.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$9.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$9.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$9.00

Dripping Springs

$9.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Cucumber

$8.00

Absolut

$8.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Gin

Hendricks Gin

$10.00

Tanqueray Gin

$11.00

Beefeaters Gin

$11.00

Bombay

$10.00

Seagram's

$7.00

Tequila

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Herradura Gold

$11.00

Sauza Silver

$7.00

Dos Rios

$10.00

Don Julio

$9.00

Playa Silver

$9.00

Playa Pineapple

$9.00

Playa Mandarin

$9.00

Rum

Malibu

$7.00

Mount Gay

$9.00

Bacardi Silver

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Myers Rum

$8.00

Cordials

Chambord

$8.00

Midori

$6.00

Rumple

$6.00

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$10.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Red Wine

Boen

$10.00+

A to Z Bottle

$38.00

Truchard Bottle

$48.00

Noble Vines

$8.00+

Becker Reserve Bottle

$30.00

Anthony Hill Glass

$7.00

Fetter Valley Oaks Bottle

$25.00

Liberty School

$10.00+

Fall Creek Bottle

$27.00

Arrowood Bottle

$48.00

Frontera Cab/Merlot

$7.00+

Becker Fascination Zin/Cab/Syrah/Merlot

$8.00+

Fall Creek Ed's Red Bottle

$22.00

Norton Malbec Bottle

$30.00

Joel Gott Zinfandel Bottle

$41.00

Torr Na Lochs Dolcetto Bottle

$58.00

Torr Na Lochs Texas Star Temparanillo Bottle

$69.00

Torr Na Lochs Mads Red Bottle

$87.00

Fiesty Winery Backporch Sitting

$11.00+

Becker Vintage Port Glass

$9.00

White Wine

Paul Chevalier Brut

$7.00+

Cupcake Prosecco 187ml

$10.00

Korbel Brut

$25.00

Frontera - Glass

$7.00

Antinori Santa Cristina

$38.00

Santa Margherita

$47.00

Giesen

$8.00+

Kendall-Jackson - Sauv Blanc

$10.00+

Becker

$8.00+

La Crema

$12.00+

Kendall-Jackson - Chardonnay

$42.00

Beringer White Zinfandel

$7.00+

Cupcake Moscato

$7.00+

Chateau St. Michelle

$25.00

Torr Na Lochs Rousanne

$47.00

Torr Na Lochs Orange Muscat

$47.00

Bieler Pere and Fils

$9.00+

Merchandise

Shirt

$25.00

Shot Glasses

$5.00

Aprons

$25.00

Koozies

$5.00

Caps

$25.00

Soft drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Shots

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Rumple Minze

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00

Yager bomb

$8.00

Skrewball

$7.00

Tuaca

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Jack Fire

$7.00

Pay Day

$8.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Drinks

Milk

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Fountain Drinks

$3.00+

Fresh Orange Juice

$5.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1010 King CT, Kingsland, TX 78639

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

