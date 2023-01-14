30 Hudson St East Hudson Cafe

A map showing the location of 30 Hudson St East Hudson CafeView gallery

Popular Items

S13 Yaso Soup Dumplings (4pcs) - Choose Flavor
M1 EHC Tonkotsu Ramen
S3 Fried Chicken/Pork Katsu

Appetizer Salad

A1 Seaweed Salad v.

A1 Seaweed Salad v.

$6.00
A2 House Salad v.

A2 House Salad v.

$6.50
A3 Kani Salad (crabsticks)

A3 Kani Salad (crabsticks)

$6.50
A4 Cucumber Salad v.

A4 Cucumber Salad v.

$7.50

A5 Avocado Salad v.

$7.50

A6 Edamame

$5.50

Appetizer Tapas

S1 Four Seasons Soup Dumplings

S1 Four Seasons Soup Dumplings

$7.00

4 pieces steamed dumplings with pork, spicy pork chicken, and beef fillings.

S2 Miso Soup v.

S2 Miso Soup v.

$3.00

Traditional dashi stock with seaweed, scallion, and Tofu.

S3 Fried Chicken/Pork Katsu

S3 Fried Chicken/Pork Katsu

$7.50

Crispy fried chicken or pork fillet.

S4 Fried Chicken Karaage (Thigh Meat)

S4 Fried Chicken Karaage (Thigh Meat)

$7.50

Chicken thigh with flour and deep-fried.

S5 Tokoyaki Octopus Balls

S5 Tokoyaki Octopus Balls

$7.50

Fried octopus balls with flour coating.

S6 Freshly Cut French Fries v.

S6 Freshly Cut French Fries v.

$4.50

Freshly cut and deep-fried fries

S7 Fried Shrimp Tempura

S7 Fried Shrimp Tempura

$8.50

Fried Shrimp with vegetable breaded with traditional flour.

S8 Fried Chicken Dumplings

S8 Fried Chicken Dumplings

$7.50

Fried chicken dumplings with homemade spicy and sweet sauce.

S09 Fried Vegetable Dumplings

S09 Fried Vegetable Dumplings

$7.50

Fried vegetable dumplings with homemade spicy mayo sauce.

S10 Peanut Sauce Cold Noodle

S10 Peanut Sauce Cold Noodle

$9.00

Dry noodle in housemade peanut and sesame sauce, topped with cucumber, crushed peanuts and chili oil.

S11 Braised Pork Meatballs

S11 Braised Pork Meatballs

$7.50

Porkbelly meatballs 2pcs with seasonal vegetables

S12 Housemade Cheese Rangoons v.

S12 Housemade Cheese Rangoons v.

$6.50

Fried dumplings with flavorful cream cheese.

S13 Yaso Soup Dumplings (4pcs) - Choose Flavor

S13 Yaso Soup Dumplings (4pcs) - Choose Flavor

$6.50

4 pieces steam dumplings with choice of filling

Ramen (Vegan Options Coming Soon)

M1 EHC Tonkotsu Ramen

M1 EHC Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.00

Marinated pork belly, bean sprouts, fishcake, bamboo shoots, kikurage mishrooms, egg, scallion, nori with pork bone broth.

M2 Miso Ramen

M2 Miso Ramen

$16.50

Marinated pork belly, bean sprouts, fishcake, bamboo shoots, kikurage mushroom, egg, scallion, nori with miso pork bone broth

M3 Shoyu Ramen

$16.50

M4 Mala Tantanmen

$17.00

M5 Abura Ramen (pork)

$15.50

M6 Mazemen (pork)

$16.00

Udon and Soba

U1 Curry Sauce Soba/Udon Set v.

U1 Curry Sauce Soba/Udon Set v.

$12.00

Served w/choice of noodle and curry sauce

U2 Tofu (vegan steak) Soba/Udon Set v.

U2 Tofu (vegan steak) Soba/Udon Set v.

$13.50

Served w/ choice of noodle and fried Tofu

U3 Vegetable Tempura Soba/Udon Set

U3 Vegetable Tempura Soba/Udon Set

$14.50

Served w/ choice of noodle and vegetable tempura

U4 Fried Chicken or Pork Fillet Soba/Udon Set

U4 Fried Chicken or Pork Fillet Soba/Udon Set

$14.50

Served w/ choice of noodle and breaded chicken or pork fillet

U5 Chashu Pork Soba/Udon Set

U5 Chashu Pork Soba/Udon Set

$14.50

Served w/ choice of noodle and chashu pork

U6 Beef Soba/Udon Set

U6 Beef Soba/Udon Set

$14.50

Served w/ choice of noodle and beef

U7 Fried Chicken Karrage (Thigh) Soba/Udon Set

U7 Fried Chicken Karrage (Thigh) Soba/Udon Set

$14.50

Served w/ choice of noodle and fried Chicken thigh

U8 Shrimp Tempura (3pcs) Soba/Udon Set

U8 Shrimp Tempura (3pcs) Soba/Udon Set

$16.00

Served w/ choice of noodle and fried shrimps 3 pieces

U9 Chashu Pork Rice and Udon/Soba Set

U9 Chashu Pork Rice and Udon/Soba Set

$18.00

Served w/ choice of noodle bowl of chashu pork rice

U10 Eel Rice and Soba/Udon Sets

U10 Eel Rice and Soba/Udon Sets

$25.00

Served w/ choice of noodle and grilled eel rice

Curry and Rice Don

R1 Curry Sauce Rice Set v.

R1 Curry Sauce Rice Set v.

$11.50

Served w/white rice, curry sauce

R2 Curry Katsu (Chicken or Pork) Rice Set

R2 Curry Katsu (Chicken or Pork) Rice Set

$14.00

Served w/ white rice, curry, choice of breaded pork fillet or fried chicken thigh

R3 Curry Chicken Karrage (Thigh) Rice Set

R3 Curry Chicken Karrage (Thigh) Rice Set

$14.00

Served w/ white rice, curry, fried chicken thigh

R4 Curry Beef Rice Set

R4 Curry Beef Rice Set

$14.00

Served w/ white rice, curry, beef

R5 Curry Vegetables Tempura Rice Set v.

R5 Curry Vegetables Tempura Rice Set v.

$14.00

Served w/ white rice, curry, vegetable tempura

R6 Curry Shrimp Tempura (3pcs) Rice Set

R6 Curry Shrimp Tempura (3pcs) Rice Set

$15.50

Served w/ white rice, curry, shrimp tempura

R7 Curry Luxury Beef Rice Set with Topping

R7 Curry Luxury Beef Rice Set with Topping

$14.00

Luxury beef rice with curry and choice of fried chicken thigh, breaded pork fillet or Shrimp tempura

R8 Grilled Eel Rice Set

R8 Grilled Eel Rice Set

$18.00

Served w/ white rice, curry, roasted eel

Premium White Rice

$2.50

Drinks and Tea

Can Green Tea

$2.50

Can Coke

$2.50

Can Diet Coke

$2.50

Can Ginger Ale

$2.50

Can Sparking Water

$2.50

Can Sprite

$2.50

Hot Macha Tea (coming soon)

$3.00

Hot Ear Grey Tea (coming soon)

$3.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Hot Ginger Tea

$3.00

Side Sauce

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Curry Sauce 8oz

$2.50

Katsu Sauce

$1.25

Tempura Sauce

$0.75

Side Udon Noodle

$3.00

Side Soba Noodle

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

30 Hudson St, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

