Hoo's Q & Brew

1825 McFarland Blvd N Suite #110

Tuscaloosa, AL 35406

Food

Burger

Burger

$8.00

Fresh Hand Pattied 8oz Burger, Blended with Our House Spices & Cooked to Order

Dessert

TK's Banana Pudding

$3.00

Homemade Banana Pudding * Contains Nuts

Fried Pecan Pie

$4.00

An Individual Pecan Pie Battered & Fried

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.00

Homemade Peanut Butter Pie with Morsals of Semi Sweet Chocolate Inside and Topped with Chocolate Sauce

Ice Cream

$2.00

Drink

Pepsi Product

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Kid's Meal

Kid's Pulled Pork

$9.00

Pulled Pork with One Side & a Drink

Kid's Smoked Chicken

$9.00

Smoked Chicken with One Side & a Drink

Kid's Hoo's Loaf

$9.00

Meatloaf with One Side & a Drink

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$9.00

2 Chicken Tenders with One Side & a Drink

Kid's Wings

$9.00

5 Wings with One Side & a Drink

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Grilled Cheese Topped with Bacon, with One Side & a Drink

Plate

Pork Plate

$9.00

Hickory Smoked Pork

Smoked Chicken Plate

$9.00

Thinly Smoked Chicken Breast

1/2 BBQ Chicken

$9.00

Seasoned & Hickory Smoked 1/2 Chicken

Hoo's Loaf Plate

$9.00

Homemade Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

Rib Plate

$9.00

Slow Smoked, Dry Rubbed, St. Louis Style Ribs

Tenders

$9.00

4 Hand Breaded Tenders

Mixed Plate

$11.00

Pick 2 Meats (Excluding 1/2 Chicken)

Salad

Almost Good for You Salad w/ Meat

$10.00

Fresh Greens Tossed in Q Ranch Sauce with Cheese, Tomatoes, & 2 Onion Rings with Meat

Vegetarian Salad

$7.00

Fresh Greens Tossed in Q Ranch Sauce with Cheese, Tomatoes, & 2 Onion Rings with NO MEAT

Pimento Please Salad Platter

$10.00

Fresh Greens with 2 Scoops of Pimento Cheese & Fresh Fruit

Smoked Chicken Salad Platter

$10.00

Fresh Greens with 2 Scoops of Chicken Salad & Fresh Fruit

Combo Chicken Salad/Pimento Cheese Salad

$10.00

Fresh Greens with a Scoop of Pimento Cheese & Chicken Salad with Fresh Fruit

Sandwich

Pork Sandwich

$7.50

Hickory Smoked Pork

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Thinly Smoked Chicken Breast

Hoo's Loaf Sandwich

$7.50

Homemade Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

Pimento Please Sandwich

$7.50

Homemade Pimento Cheese with Bacon

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.50

Smoked Chicken Salad

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$2.50

French Fries

$2.50

Fried Corn Cob

$2.50

Fruit Cup

$2.50

Grilled Whole Okra

$2.50

Mac & Cheese

$2.50

Onion Rings

$2.50

Potato Salad

$2.50

Starters

Pimento Cheese Bites

$8.00

Homemade Pimento Cheese Battered & Fried

Char "Q" Board

$22.00

A Variety of Our Smoked Meats & Other Favorites

BBQ Rolls

$10.00

Pork & Pimento Cheese Wrapped in a Tortilla Shell & Fried

Bacon Wrapped Chicken

$10.00

Smoked Chicken Pieces with Cream Cheese, Wrapped with Bacon & Fried

Queso

$8.00

The ?

The ? (Hoo Knows Why)

$16.00

3 Hand Breaded Tenders, a Mound of Fries, Topped with Pulled Pork, & Covered with White Sauce & Cheese

Wings

10 Piece Wings

$14.00

Chicken Wings

20 Piece Wings

$26.00

Chicken Wings

50 Piece Wings

$55.00

Chicken Wings

Extras

4 oz BBQ

$4.00

4 oz Chicken

$4.00

Bacon (2 Slices)

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Chicken Tender

$1.50

Dip Sauce

$1.00

Extra American Sliced

$1.00

Extra Bread

Extra Pepper Jack Sliced

$1.00

Extra Rib

$2.25

Extra Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Jalapenos

$0.50

No Bread

No Cheese

No Onion ring

Q Ranch

$1.00

Q Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$1.00

Sub Bun

$0.50

White Sauce

$0.50

Bulk Meat & Sides

Bulk Meat

LB of Pork (6oz Sauce per lb)

$16.00

LB of Chicken (6oz Sauce per lb)

$16.00

LB Of Meatloaf (6oz Sauce per lb)

$16.00

LB of Pimento Cheese

$16.00

LB of Chicken Salad

$16.00

Slab of Ribs (6oz Sauce per Slab)

$25.00

1/2 Slab (4oz Sauce pr 1/2 Slab)

$14.00

Bulk Sides

Hoo's Stew

$6.00+

Baked Beans

$6.00+

Cole Slaw

$6.00+

Potato Salad

$6.00+

Mac & Cheese

$6.00+

Fruit

$6.00+

Banana Pudding

$6.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Hoo's got the best Q & the coldest brew in town? that's right. Hoo's Q & Brew.

