HOOT DOGS, INC.

review star

No reviews yet

150 BARTLETT PLAZA

BARTLETT, IL 60103

Popular Items

PHILY BALBOA DAWG
Kosmo Dawg
Da' Dog

DRINKS

Coke

Coke

$1.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.75
Sprite

Sprite

$1.75
Orange Soda

Orange Soda

$1.75
IBC Root Beer

IBC Root Beer

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00Out of stock

Water

$1.50

HOOT DAWGS

Chicago Style

Chicago Style

$4.99

We take one of the Best of Reams Meat Market the National Grand Champion Wieners and Serve on a steamed bun prepared with all of the original ingredients. Chose from pickles, onions, tomatoes, green pickle relish, sport peppers, and celery salt. Did we say NO KETCHUP! Owl Right! Owl Right! Owl Right!

Da' Dog

$4.19

Bun, Hot Dog and Mustard. If you know, you know...

Kosmo Dawg

Kosmo Dawg

$4.59

Our Dawg. The KOSMO. Open face dog, sauteed with Garlic Butter, Grilled Bun and topped with Mustard & our House Made Chipotle Mayo. Out of this World!

HOOT DOG TREATS

GELATI 12OZ

$6.25Out of stock

GELATI 9OZ

$4.25Out of stock

MILK SHAKES

$5.99Out of stock

WATER ICE 12OZ

$5.25

WATER ICE 9OZ

$4.25

BROWNIES

$4.25

Chips

$1.00

KIDS MENU

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$3.99

Definitely a kids FAV o RITE! A REAMS hot dog on a steamed bun. Dress it with Mustard or Ketchup OR both. Owl Right! Owl Right! Owl Right!

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Three juicy Chicken Tenders, cooked just right.

NO MEATS ABOUT IT

One of a kind. We take a plant base Weiner, Grill it just right, and make it Your way, or Chicago Style.

MEATLESS DOG

$5.99

SIGNATURE DAWGS

ARIZONA SONORAN

$7.99Out of stock

The Perfect Blend of flavors. We take a New England bun and coat it with Garlic Butter and gently Grill both sides. We add just the right amount of Refried Beans and Mozzarella Cheese to the bun. We top it off with a Deep Fried Bacon wrapped Hot Dog, smother it with mixed Sauteed Onions and Tomatoes and add our House Made Chipotle Mayo and Mustard.

CAPONE PIZZA DAWG

CAPONE PIZZA DAWG

$7.79

Another Hoot Dogs Windy City creation. We take a grilled hot dog and put that in a Grilled New England Roll, coated with Butter, Garlic Parmesan. Add some Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni slices and bake it to perfection. Mama Mia! Fresh Cut Fries are Extra.

CHILI CHEESE DAWG

CHILI CHEESE DAWG

$7.79

Again, you have requested and WE've listened. We take a 100% Beef Dog and top it off with our House Made (Daily Herald's Best of the Best in Chili for 2022), and melted Cheeeeese. That's all Folks.

DALLAS LONE STAR

$7.79

A Grilled Hot Dog on top of a Grilled, Garlic Butter New England Bun, engulfed with Pulled Pork, Fresh Made Coleslaw (not creamy), and Topped with BBQ Sause. Simply stands out on its own.

LA HOLLYWOOD

$7.99

This Hoot Dawg is as unique as Hollywood Living. Take one: Take a New England Roll and lavish it with Garlic Butter and lay it on the Grill. Take two: We take a blend of Sauteed Onions, Poblano Peppers, and Green Peppers and season them the Hoot Dawg way. Take three: We add that to a Bacon wrapped, Deep Fried Hot Dog and top it off with our House Made Chipotle Mayo, Mustard and Ketchup.

NEW YORK CYCLONE DAWG

$7.79

Hoot Dogs take on the Coney Island Dog with a Windy City Twist. A Grilled Hot Dog on top of a Grilled, Garlic Butter Parmesan coated New England Bun, topped with our House Made Chili, Raw onions, Sauerkraut, and Mustard.

PHILY BALBOA DAWG

$7.79

Sure to be a “Knock Out.” We took a Grilled Hot Dog on top of a Grilled, Butter Parmesan coated New England Bun, and added Thinly Sliced Ribeye Beef mixed some Seasoned Grilled onions, and Smothered it with melted cheese. It’s sure to be a “WEINER.”

PHOENIX FUEGO

$8.49

Fried Hot Dog, wrapped in Bacon, in a New England Bun, and topped with Chorizo, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Guacamole and Smothered with our House Made Chipotle Mayo. It has just the right Kick.

NOLA'S BAYOU DAWG

NOLA'S BAYOU DAWG

$7.99

This Dawg is straight from the NOLA Bayou with a Hoot Dog twist. We start off by serving up a 100% Beef Grilled National Grand Champion Dawg and pair it up with some Andouille Sausage on a Garlic Butter Parmesan New England Roll. We topped that off with our House Made Relish Based Creole Cole Slaw and smothered that with our House VooDoo Blend BBQ Sauce.

Event Cyclone

$9.00Out of stock

Event Dallas

$9.00Out of stock

Event "Fuego" Dog

$9.00Out of stock

Fried Hot Dog, wrapped in Bacon, in a New England Bun, and topped with Chorizo, Pico, Queso Fresco, Guacamole and Smothered with our House Made Chipotle Mayo. It has just the right Kick. With Fresh Cut Fries.

Event Balboa

$9.00Out of stock

Event West Virginia

$9.00Out of stock

Event Chicago

$6.00Out of stock

Event Chili Dog

$9.00Out of stock

Kid Plain Dog

$5.00Out of stock

SIGNATURE FRIES

Balboa Fries

$7.49

Fuego Fries

$7.49
Cheezie Beef Fries

Cheezie Beef Fries

$7.49Out of stock
Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.49

START IT UP

CHEESE CURDS

CHEESE CURDS

$7.49

Beer battered curds with House Made Chipotle Mayo or House Made Ranch.

FRESH CUT FRIES

FRESH CUT FRIES

$3.19
HOUSE MADE CHILI

HOUSE MADE CHILI

$7.49

House Made, available while it lasts because when it’s out, it’s OUT!

POPPERS

POPPERS

$7.49

Six Cream Cheese stuffed Jalepeños, side of House Made Chipotle Mayo or House Made Ranch.

TRADITIONAL

NASHVILLE CHICKEN SANDWICH

NASHVILLE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.99

Try Hoot Dogs version of the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich. Topped with our House Made Cole Slaw, House Made Chipotle Mayo and Crinkle Pickles.

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.49

BEEF AND SAUSAGE COMBO

$10.99Out of stock

Now that's a mouthful

ITALIAN BEEF

$8.99Out of stock
ITALIAN SAUSAGE

ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$7.99Out of stock

Another of REAMS Meats finest. The Italian Sausage. Have it with all the trimmings. Pair that up with some Fresh Cut Fries. Taste buds explosion!

MAXWELL STREET POLISH

MAXWELL STREET POLISH

$6.99

IT's all in the name. The MAXWELL POLISH. Deep Fried Polish, topped off with Sauteed Onions made with our House Blend of Spices and Yellow Mustard. Have it Chicago Style if you wish. Either way, it will be Delish!

SMOTHERED PORK CHOP

SMOTHERED PORK CHOP

$7.99Out of stock

A Fresh Cut directly from REAMS Meats, butterflied for the perfect thickness. We prepare that Hoot Dogs way with Smothered Onions for just the right amount of Juicy. Add a slice of cheese and some Fresh Cut Fries and enjoy the ride. Only Available on Weekends. Call for availability. Owl Right! Owl Right! Owl Right!

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Take your palate for a trip and try any of our Signature Hoot Dogs. From our Chicago-Style Hoot Dog to our Phoenix "Fuego" Dog, our Dallas Lone Star or our Phillys Balboa it's sure to be a Hoot!

150 BARTLETT PLAZA, BARTLETT, IL 60103

