HOOT DOGS, INC.

LA HOLLYWOOD

$7.99

This Hoot Dawg is as unique as Hollywood Living. Take one: Take a New England Roll and lavish it with Garlic Butter and lay it on the Grill. Take two: We take a blend of Sauteed Onions, Poblano Peppers, and Green Peppers and season them the Hoot Dawg way. Take three: We add that to a Bacon wrapped, Deep Fried Hot Dog and top it off with our House Made Chipotle Mayo, Mustard and Ketchup.