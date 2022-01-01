Hooties imageView gallery

Hooties 706 Lone Star St.

706 Lone Star St.

Silverton, TX 79257

Breakfast Options

Full Breakfast

$7.25

Breakfast Toaster

$5.99

1 Biscuit & Gravy with a Choice of Meat

$4.50Out of stock

3 French Toast with a Choice of Meat

$7.78

1 Pancakes with Choice of Meat

$5.68

2 Short Stack with choice of Meat

$7.78

Omelets Choices

Cheese Omelet

$6.35

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$7.79

Veggie Omelet

$5.99

Silverton Omelet

$8.10

Cheese Omelet Only

$4.78

Ham & Cheese Omelet Only

$4.78

Veggie Omelet Only

$4.78

Silverton Omelet Only

$4.78

Breakfast Burritos

Egg & Cheese Burrito

Egg, Cheese and Meat Burrito

$4.99

Breakfast Sides

Oatmeal

$3.49

Order of Meat

$2.19

Hashbrowns

$1.49

One Egg

$1.09

2 Eggs

$2.18

3 Eggs

$3.27

1 Biscuit

$1.09

2 Biscuit

$2.18

Starter Options

Asada Fries

$8.99

Bottle Caps

$3.79

Cheese Fries

$3.50

Regular Chicken Wings (6)

$6.99

Spicy Chicken Wings (6)

$6.99

Chips & HS

$2.99

Chips & Queso

$3.99

Chips, Queso & Salsa

$4.99

Fried Pickles

$4.99

Loaded Chili Cheese Fries or Tots

$6.99

Nacho Supreme

$5.79

TX Toothpicks

$4.19

Queso Fries

$4.00

Loaded Chili (Shred) Cheese Fries or Tots

$6.99

Loaded Chili Queso Fries or Tots

$7.49

Salads Options

Large Chef Salad

$6.59

Small Chief Salad

$4.59

Large Chicken Fajita Salad

$9.29

Small Chicken Fajita Salad

$7.89

Large (3) Chicken Strip Salad

$8.99

Small (2) Chicken Strip Salad

$7.59

Large Side Salad

$2.79

Small Side Salad

$1.79

Large Taco Salad

$6.59

Small Taco Salad

$5.59

Large Asada Salad

$9.29

Small Asada Salad

$7.89

Sandwich Options

BLT Sandwich

$4.69

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.09

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$7.99

Club Sandwich

$6.99

Grilled Cheeze Sandwich

$4.29

Grilled Chicken Fajita Sandwich

$7.49

Grilled Ham & Cheeze Sandwich

$5.29

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$7.39

Hot Dog Options

Dixie Dog

$3.59

Chili Cheese Dog

$3.99

Mexi Dog

$4.29

Hot Dog

$2.99

Burger Options

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.75

Cheeseburger

$7.25

Chili Cheese Burger

$7.29

DMCB

$9.25

Hamburger

$6.75

Hangover Burger

$8.29

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.99

Patty Melt

$6.99

Lunch & Dinner Options

Chicken Fried Chicken Meal

$10.99

Chicken Fried Steak Meal

$11.49

Chicken Strip (1) Meal

$8.99

Chicken Strip (2) Meal

$9.99

Chicken Strip (3) Meal

$10.99

Hamburger Steak Meal

$10.49

Steak Fingers (1) Meal

$9.49

Steak Fingers (2) Meal

$10.49

Steak Fingers (3) Meal

$11.49

Menu Side Items

Oatmeal

Order of Hasbrowns

Order of Bacon

Order of Sausage

Order of Ham

Refried Beans

1 Over Easy Egg

$1.09

2 Over Easy Egg

$2.18

1 Over Medium Egg

$1.09

2 Over Medium Egg

$2.18

1 Over Hard Egg

$1.09

2 Over Hard Egg

$2.18

1 Scrambled Egg

$1.09

2 Scrambled Egg

$2.18

1 Biscuit & Gravy with Side Hashbrowns

$2.58

Burger Patty Only

$3.19

French Fries

$2.50

Large French Fries

$4.50

Curly Fries

$2.79

Large Curly Fries

$4.79

Tater Tots

$2.50

Large Tater Tots

$4.50

Onion Rings

$2.79

Large Onion Rings

$4.79

Okra

$2.79

Large Okra

$2.79

Baked Potato

$2.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.99

1 Chicken Strip Only

$1.99

2 Chicken Strips Only

$3.98

3 Chicken Strips Only

$5.97

1 Steak Finger

$1.99

2 Steak Fingers

$3.98

3 Steak Fingers

$5.97

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$4.39

Kids 1 Chicken Strip Meal

$5.09

Kids 1 Steak Finger Meal

$5.09

Kids Jr. Burger

$5.35

Kids Enchilada Meal

$4.49

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.19

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.29

Kids Cheese Pizza

$4.99

Kids Dixie Dog (Corn Dog)

$3.59

Tacos

Asada Tacos (3)

$8.99

Indian Taco

$6.99

Pastor Tacos (3)

$8.99

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$9.99

Quesadillas

Asada Quesadilla

$8.29

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.19

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$7.79

Shrimp Quesadilla

$8.99

Plates

Beef or Cheese Enchiladas (1)

$7.89

Beef or Cheese Enchiladas (2)

$7.89

Beef or Cheese Enchiladas (3)

$8.99

Burrito Supreme

$9.49

Chicken Enchiladas (1)

$8.89

Chicken Enchiladas (2)

$9.89

Chicken Enchiladas (3)

$8.99

Chimichanga, Steak or Chicken

$10.49

Flautas, Steak or Chicken (3)

$10.49

Extras

Add Beans & Rice

$3.25

Bean Burrito

$3.29

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$7.49

Chile Relleno

$4.49

Combo Burrito

$4.59

Combo Chalupa

$4.49

Guacamole Chalupa

$3.49

Coke & Tea, Coffee Products

Coke Sm

$1.59

Coke Md

$1.79

Coke Lg

$1.99

Coke 44oz

$2.19

Dt. Coke Sm

$1.59

Dt. Coke Md

$1.79

Dt. Coke Lg

$1.99

Dt. Coke 44oz

$2.19

Dr. Pepper Sm

$1.59

Dr. Pepper Md

$1.79

Dr. Pepper Lg

$1.99

Dr. Pepper 44oz

$2.19

Lemonade Sm

$1.59

Lemonade Md

$1.79

Lemonade Lg

$1.99

Lemonade 44oz

$2.19

Sprite Sm

$1.59

Sprite Md

$1.79

Sprite Lg

$1.99

Sprite 44oz

$2.19

Root Beer Sm

$1.59

Root Beer Md

$1.79

Root Beer Lg

$1.99

Root Beer 44oz

$2.19

Sweet Tea Lg

$1.59

Sweet Tea 44oz

$1.79

Unsweet Tea Lg

$1.59

Unsweet Tea 44oz

$1.79

Cherry Limeade Lg

$2.19

Cherry Limeade 44oz

$2.39

Coffee

$1.19

Cup Of Ice

$0.50

Bag of Ice

$1.79

Cooler Drinks

Apple/Orange Juice

$1.49

Milk/Chocolate Milk

$1.49

Tummy Yummy

$0.99

Mexi Coke

$2.19

Bottled Water

$1.49

Friday Special

Friday Extra Fish (1)

$1.99

Kids Special (2)

$7.99

Friday Fish and Fries (4)

$7.99

Friday Fish Special

$10.99

Friday AYCE Special (6)

$11.99

Friday AYCE Special (8)

$14.97

Friday AYCE Special (10)

$18.95

Fish, Fries, & Hush Puppys AYCE

$12.49

Hush Puppy (3)

$1.00

Dessert Options

Cobbler

$1.69
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

706 Lone Star St., Silverton, TX 79257

Directions

