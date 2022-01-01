Hooties 706 Lone Star St.
706 Lone Star St.
Silverton, TX 79257
Breakfast Options
Omelets Choices
Breakfast Burritos
Breakfast Sides
Starter Options
Asada Fries
$8.99
Bottle Caps
$3.79
Cheese Fries
$3.50
Regular Chicken Wings (6)
$6.99
Spicy Chicken Wings (6)
$6.99
Chips & HS
$2.99
Chips & Queso
$3.99
Chips, Queso & Salsa
$4.99
Fried Pickles
$4.99
Loaded Chili Cheese Fries or Tots
$6.99
Nacho Supreme
$5.79
TX Toothpicks
$4.19
Queso Fries
$4.00
Loaded Chili (Shred) Cheese Fries or Tots
$6.99
Loaded Chili Queso Fries or Tots
$7.49
Salads Options
Large Chef Salad
$6.59
Small Chief Salad
$4.59
Large Chicken Fajita Salad
$9.29
Small Chicken Fajita Salad
$7.89
Large (3) Chicken Strip Salad
$8.99
Small (2) Chicken Strip Salad
$7.59
Large Side Salad
$2.79
Small Side Salad
$1.79
Large Taco Salad
$6.59
Small Taco Salad
$5.59
Large Asada Salad
$9.29
Small Asada Salad
$7.89
Sandwich Options
Hot Dog Options
Burger Options
Menu Side Items
Oatmeal
Order of Hasbrowns
Order of Bacon
Order of Sausage
Order of Ham
Refried Beans
1 Over Easy Egg
$1.09
2 Over Easy Egg
$2.18
1 Over Medium Egg
$1.09
2 Over Medium Egg
$2.18
1 Over Hard Egg
$1.09
2 Over Hard Egg
$2.18
1 Scrambled Egg
$1.09
2 Scrambled Egg
$2.18
1 Biscuit & Gravy with Side Hashbrowns
$2.58
Burger Patty Only
$3.19
French Fries
$2.50
Large French Fries
$4.50
Curly Fries
$2.79
Large Curly Fries
$4.79
Tater Tots
$2.50
Large Tater Tots
$4.50
Onion Rings
$2.79
Large Onion Rings
$4.79
Okra
$2.79
Large Okra
$2.79
Baked Potato
$2.99
Loaded Baked Potato
$3.99
1 Chicken Strip Only
$1.99
2 Chicken Strips Only
$3.98
3 Chicken Strips Only
$5.97
1 Steak Finger
$1.99
2 Steak Fingers
$3.98
3 Steak Fingers
$5.97
Quesadillas
Plates
Extras
Coke & Tea, Coffee Products
Coke Sm
$1.59
Coke Md
$1.79
Coke Lg
$1.99
Coke 44oz
$2.19
Dt. Coke Sm
$1.59
Dt. Coke Md
$1.79
Dt. Coke Lg
$1.99
Dt. Coke 44oz
$2.19
Dr. Pepper Sm
$1.59
Dr. Pepper Md
$1.79
Dr. Pepper Lg
$1.99
Dr. Pepper 44oz
$2.19
Lemonade Sm
$1.59
Lemonade Md
$1.79
Lemonade Lg
$1.99
Lemonade 44oz
$2.19
Sprite Sm
$1.59
Sprite Md
$1.79
Sprite Lg
$1.99
Sprite 44oz
$2.19
Root Beer Sm
$1.59
Root Beer Md
$1.79
Root Beer Lg
$1.99
Root Beer 44oz
$2.19
Sweet Tea Lg
$1.59
Sweet Tea 44oz
$1.79
Unsweet Tea Lg
$1.59
Unsweet Tea 44oz
$1.79
Cherry Limeade Lg
$2.19
Cherry Limeade 44oz
$2.39
Coffee
$1.19
Cup Of Ice
$0.50
Bag of Ice
$1.79
Cooler Drinks
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
706 Lone Star St., Silverton, TX 79257
Gallery
